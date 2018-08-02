Micron: A Bad Beat Perspective

We recently made a short-term trade in Micron via BAD BEAT Investing, but believe it is setting up nicely once again.

Below is a column published last month detailing our thoughts on a trade in Micron Technology (MU) which was exclusive to members of BAD BEAT Investing. While the short-term trade was a success, with a recent pullback in the stock setting up another opportunity to get long this "Cheap-Chip" stock, we wanted to provide you with the details of a trade that has technical and fundamental merit.

This may be a bit of a medium-term BAD BEAT, but as we watched the brewing trade war start to eat one of the plays that we loved to trade around $50, Applied Materials (AMAT), we noticed one of its largest customers was also taking a beating.

Micron Technology has been hit by the ongoing and brewing trade war between the U.S. and China. Micron, of course, offers a broad portfolio of high-performance memory technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory. It has been wildly successful in the last few years, and only recently did the name catch our attention after all of the pain in the sector.

Source: Micron website

With all of the back and forth on this trade war issue, we know Micron was recently hit by China, stating that it was issuing an injunction against Micron. This spooked the market. Take a look at the price action for Micron of late:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, this strong momentum stock has been stuck of late, meandering ever lower, and seemingly anchored by the brewing trade war. The stock really got hit after a Chinese court's preliminary ruling to prohibit Micron from manufacturing, selling, or importing certain DRAM products in China. However, we believe that this is an overreaction as this action accounts for just slightly more than 1% of the company's annual revenues.

What we know is that this injunction stops Micron's Chinese subsidiaries from manufacturing, selling, or importing certain DRAM modules and solid state drives in China.

Again, we have to stress that the affected products make up just slightly more than 1% of Micron's annualized revenues. Since the fourth fiscal quarter is underway, Micron anticipates that the negative impact to revenue this quarter relating to the injunction will be approximately 1%, and the company continues to expect revenue to be within the previously guided range of $8.0 to $8.4 billion. Micron will comply with the ruling while requesting the Fuzhou Court to reconsider or stay its decision. Even with the expectations for a hit to revenues, the outlook suggests demand for Micron's products has been strong. One thing many aren't considering is whether this action will intensify the shortage of DRAM/NAND storage.

Our colleague Kwan-Chen Ma stated this nicely:

"Before the trade war concern arose, DRAM's demand and prices have been expected to stay strong in the near-term, the capacity adds in 2019 may impact the price negatively. This outlook has been supported by the fact that NAND's 12% bit growth in Q2 was more than offset by 15% price decrease and resulted in a 3% sales decline."

What we think is good news is Micron in Q3 definitely did not have a slowdown. DRAM revenue was up nicely to $5.5 billion, growing by 6% sequentially and 56% year-over-year. That is impressive. The company stated on the call that the average selling price for the segment increased as a result of strong market conditions. With pricing remaining strong, we see continued benefits to revenues. In addition, any potential shortage could be a tailwind for pricing. Keep this in mind going forward.

Technical support?

Now that you have a basic fundamental backdrop of what is taking place here, we return to the chart. As you saw above, the stock has moved higher over the last year, but as trade issues have arisen, we have seen several declines. Are we in the midst of another decline which could set up for a bounce? Let us take a look to see if we have technical support:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

There are several key areas the momentum chart suggests are of interest. In the short-term, we have identified a true BAD BEAT zone below $51. That implies a price under this mark is of high interest from the chart. Following this we trace down to $44.90, a second level of support and an area where we would be inclined to add further if we were long. Below $37.50, which we do not view as realistic should the fundamentals hold up, this would be bottom of the barrel basement level pricing and the last level of support.

Based on the technicals, we think a long-term position makes sense to be initiated at around present levels. Over the past year, buying substantial dips in Micron stock has proven to be an extremely prescient move.

The trade:

Target entry <$52

Stop loss $45.90

Target exit: $57-59

Time frame: Month+

Analysts

Several weeks ago analysts were falling over themselves with positivity:

Source: Memecrunch

JPMorgan reiterates its Overweight rating for Micron after earnings and raises the price target from $82 to $84, a 43% upside to yesterday's close.

Analyst Harlan Sur says the company continues to benefit from "strong cloud data center demand with cloud DRAM revenues up 33% Q/Q."

Sur: "In terms of the industry environment, we expect broader memory fundamentals to remain constructive into next year led by continued demand strength in data center."

Stifel reaffirms its Buy rating and raises its Micron target by $2 to $108.

Analyst Kevin Cassidy also cites cloud spending as a continued tailwind.

Mizuho maintains a Buy rating and raises its target by $2 to $72.

Analyst Vijay Rakesh: "We continue to see DRAM and NAND spot pricing relatively stable as we move through the JunQ and into 2H18, which would be much better than initial fears."

Benchmark initiates Micron at a Buy rating with an $80 price target.

And commenting on the Chinese Injunction, "we find it almost laughable that UMC and Fujian are suing Micron for IP theft," says Evercore ISI's C.J. Muse, adding that the lawsuits ask for a total of ~$56M, "not even close" to MU's $10B-plus sales into China.

"Our sense is the magnitude of financial impact to Micron is much less than what the market is discounting and therefore fully reflected in today's share price," Muse writes, but "clarity on this front could take some time."

Stifel analyst Kevin Cassidy says China's move could pose a buying opportunity, saying the lack of details of the injunction suggests China's goal may be to push MU toward partnering with China semiconductor foundries.

"Based on our understanding of court proceedings in China, we think a settlement may be likely," J.P. Morgan analysts say, but MU is "being dragged front and center into the China-U.S. trade dispute as a potential bargaining chip and this could cause near-term volatility in the stock."

More on the fundamental case

There is no doubt that the China risk is tangible, but the reason that we are highlighting the name here at BAD BEAT Investing is that we view this as a temporary headwind which has created longer-term opportunity.

Companies trading at this low of a valuation (5 times trailing earnings, really?) usually come attached with a number of risks (like future multiple expansion or unsustainable dividends), and the current headline drama we believe is keeping the stock at such a cheap valuation multiple. Let us be clear. There is value here.

It has tremendous growth. In fact there was 40% top-line growth last quarter alone accompanied by earnings per share which more than doubled.

Source: Micron earnings report (linked above)

Sure, some will question the growth sustainability, but bear in mind that the company raised its outlook for the year, and it plans to return $10 billion of capital to investors. This could boost inorganic earnings per share by 15%, even 20%.

We believe that the realities of the valuation, demand, pricing, and technical picture far outweigh the headline risk associated with China. You have to realize that only a small portion of Micron's revenues are at risk. While Micron has two main categories of products, its list of actual final goods products are in the hundreds.

The 26 products banned in the China ruling will result in a 1-2% hit to total revenue in Q4, well below what the doomsayers were opining. While the hit could be a bit larger moving forward, it seems to be much less than what was anticipated. We will add that the ruling could be overturned. Micron will continue to aggressively defend against what it sees as unfounded patent infringement claims while continuing to work closely with its customers and partners to deliver its products. The Fuzhou Court issued its preliminary ruling before allowing Micron an opportunity to present its defense, so the company continues to fight back in hopes of having a stay issued. So there is this potential. But even without it, we are bullish.

Take home

With the present valuation and sales fears being overblown, we think the stock could moonshot back to the $60 level quite rapidly. This name could be good for a trade, but also makes for an ideal medium-term investment. The headline risk won't last forever. Opportunity knocks.

