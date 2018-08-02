Don't Count Out The Growth Stocks Just Yet

Despite a tough earnings season for FAANG names, the bull market in growth stocks isn't dead yet despite calls to the contrary by some. Aside from the latest results from Apple, there is still plenty to commend the continued health and livelihood of the growth stock bull market. We'll discuss these factors in today's comments.

Excellent results from Apple (AAPL) gave the Nasdaq a boost on Wednesday, while the other major indices were slightly lower. Along with beating Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, Apple also issued positive guidance for Q4, helping to restore faith in FAANGs after a disappointing report from Facebook (FB) last week. Meanwhile the S&P 500 (SPX) was essentially unchanged for Wednesday, while the Dow was 0.32% lower and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.46%. Below the market's immediate surface is where the real story is being told this week, however.

In recent days the Nasdaq has shown a decidedly weak internal bias as reflected in the number of stocks making 52-week lows. The new lows have outpaced the new highs all week in spite of the latest rally. In the latest session, 88 Nasdaq-listed stocks made new lows compared with only 65 new highs. The new Nasdaq lows have been a mixture of income-related stocks and funds, drugs, biotechs, financials, natural resource stocks and China stocks. The above-normal selling pressure reflected in the Nasdaq new 52-week lows is fairly broad-based and is difficult to pinpoint on any one sector or industry. The most likely explanation for this is quarterly portfolio rotation which is resulting in the biggest laggards being cast aside in favor of the top performers such as Apple.

The danger with this development, assuming it continues, is that it would imply that the Nasdaq is narrowing. That is, a shrinking number of stocks are carrying most of the load. If this does end up becoming a trend, rather than a temporary portfolio rebalancing, then there will almost certainly be trouble ahead for the Nasdaq at some point later in the year. However, the overall trend of the Nasdaq new 52-week highs and lows is still up. This can be clearly seen in the graph showing the daily cumulative new highs-lows for the Nasdaq.

Since the new highs and lows reflect the net incremental demand for equities, a rising highs-lows indicator points to a market which has the benefit of forward momentum. As long as this indicator is in a rising trend, the bears will have a difficult time breaking the back of the Nasdaq Composite index. For the bears, breaking the Nasdaq's proverbial back would mean pushing the Nasdaq Composite below its 200-day moving average shown below.

Meanwhile on the Big Board, the internal condition is much better than that of the Nasdaq. In recent days the number of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week lows has remained below 40, which is the sign of a fairly healthy internal condition. Also, on most days the high-low differential on the NYSE has been positive (unlike the Nasdaq). As long as this remains the case then the relative strength advantage will remain with the NYSE stocks, which should allow them in turn to make it through the rest of earnings season unscathed for the most part. It's also worth pointing out that the NYSE cumulative new highs-new lows indicator (below) is in even better shape than that of the Nasdaq.

For the NYSE, most of the recent new 52-week lows have been income funds and interest rate-sensitive stocks. This is a better condition for the Big Board than the Nasdaq since the selling isn't as broadly based. It also makes it easier to see where the weakness is coming from, thereby making it much easier to avoid it. The following graph shows the CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX), which underscores the rate-related threat to income and bond funds. While this could have a temporary spillover impact on the major large cap indices, it's more likely that the strong internal momentum reflected in the NYSE cumulative new 52-week highs and lows will keep stocks on an even keel and prevent the bear's return anytime soon.

Earnings season hasn't been without its outperforming sectors. Shown here is the NYSE Pharmaceutical Index (DRG), as the drug stocks have been one of the strongest performing groups in recent weeks. Drug stocks like Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK), and Eli Lilly (LLY) have been top performers, which has helped some of the major averages like the Dow 30 remain buoyant despite the latest earnings-related choppiness.

Meanwhile, growth stocks have taken a hit in recent days. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) tumbled below its 15-day moving average earlier this week after hitting a high for the year last week. This has prompted some talk on Wall Street to the effect that there has been a quick rotation out of growth and into value stocks. One analyst, Charlie McElligott of Nomura, even went so far as to say that the last few days represents one of the biggest rotations from growth stocks into value stocks since the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in September 2008.

While there's no question that the recent sell-offs in the FAANGs have highlighted the setback growth stocks have lately suffered, it's far too early to declare that the growth stock bull is over and that value has supplanted growth. Indeed, the latest results from Apple (AAPL) serve to undermine this claim, as does the forward momentum reflected in the rising 200-day moving average for the RLG (below) argues that the growth stock bull market is still alive and its underlying strength hasn't even been tested yet. Investors should therefore avoid the temptation to assume the worst as long as the Russell 1000 remains above its 200-day MA and the NYSE cumulative new highs-lows trend remains up.

The bottom line is that as long as the 52-week new highs-new lows for the Nasdaq remains negative like it has in recent days, there exists the potential for additional downside in the immediate-term among the over-stretched tech sector stocks. The NYSE market is in better condition technically, however, as discussed here. Yet even the new 52-week lows on the Big Board have shown a tendency to increase above 40 in recent days, which if nothing else is a yellow flag (caution) telling us to hold off on making any new purchases until the market's immediate-term (1-4 week) internal condition improves.

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain intermediate-to-longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail sector and the tech sector in general (notwithstanding the present overheated market condition). I also recommend raising of stop losses on existing long positions among the actively traded tech and Internet names, as well as taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

