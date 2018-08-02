Newtek Business Services Inc. (NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Newtek Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Barry Sloane - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Eddelson - Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Frederick Cannon - KBW

Lisa Springer - Singular Research

Barry Sloane

Good morning, everyone, and I'd like to welcome you to our Q2 2018 conference call. And on this morning's call with me is Jennifer Eddelson, our Chief Accounting Officer. For those of who that I would like to follow along with our PowerPoint presentation. And we welcome you to do to our website newtekone.com and go the Investor Relation section and our PowerPoint presentation is there and it will also archived in an audio format.

I would like to draw everyone's attention to Slide number 1 regarding our forward-looking statement and would appreciate if everybody could acknowledge that and read that.

Moving to Slide number 2. We also like to start off our call with our stocks performance. And the numbers that we have here were derived from Bloomberg. A fiver year total return including dividends 220%, a three year return 102.2%, our one year 27.5% and NEWT's total return from January 1 to July 27 including reinvested dividend so far this year 17.6%.

On Slide number3, clearly we typically compare ourselves to other investment opportunities in the BDC segment. According to a report recently issued by Ladenburg, Newtek tied with two other BDCs were top performing for the year. Total rate of return of 36% over the last 12 months comparing that with the S&P 500 at 17%, S&P 600 Financials at 20%, Russell 2000 at 22%. The report included 45 BDCs, most of the external managed, some internal. The main return for BDC is over the last 12 months is 3%.

Recently the company announced its increasing its dividend for 2018 forecast to a $1.80 per share. That will represent a 9.8% increase over the company's paid 2017 annual dividend of about 64. Once again that is a forecast.

We believe that our returns that we are able to deliver to shareholders as a partner to BDC segment as we clearly manage and operate the BDC different than lot of our brother. We are one of the one of the few publically traded BDCs internally managed that also trades at a premium to NAV based upon a stock price at July 31 and the NAV is at July 31 of 1.4 times NAV.

Moving to Slide number 4 and looking at growth metrics that's driving our overall performance in cash flow dividends and stock price, clearly we have year-over-year percentage increases in our SBA 7a loan volume. The reason why we've been able to grow our loan volume and keep credit quality is growth in loan referral volume which will cover. We've talked our ability to process loans using a proprietary technology. Our growth in net interest income which is going to become more and more relevant in coming quarters and years particularly in the arising environment of a floating rate loan portfolio. Net interest income increased 48.5% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the year over quarter in 2017, when you excluded 852,000 non-recurring interest earned in the second quarter of 2017. That non-recurring interest occurred by buying back a participation out of a pool. From the SBA, we were able to recoup past interest, which does happen from time to time.

Pricing in the government guaranteed bond market historically has been fairly stable. I would like to point out that in the recent quarter Q2 2018, our weighted average price and government guaranteed sales actually 111.67, that's down about $0.40 from the fourth quarter of last year. And we recently I would say within the last week, the industry statistics have come out on CPRs relative to pricing suites and due of the economy heating up and we talked about this for years. It's not rising rates that change prices, it changes in prepay speeds. And I think you've heard me say that if we have a white hot economy, we would see pickups and speeds. I wouldn't say we're white hot, but we're pretty warm or maybe even hot 4% GDP, which has been brought upon by recent changes in the administration has increased significantly economic activity. And the amount of prepayments are basically caused by loans that were originated in the 12, 13, 14, 15 vintage years, but that is how the industry prices bonds. It looks at the industry as a whole, doesn't look at cohort years. And we believe that on going forward basis, there will be a softening. We have included that in our model as a forecast and this is totally unpredictable. And I would say not something that is reliable. We anticipate approximately a net $111 price for the next quarter coming forward. Now that's going to depend upon the mix, it's going to depend upon market figures, but we try to be fully transparent.

With that I want to be very, very clear, we have increased our dividend guidance which is typically based upon being between 90% and 100% of taxable income based upon this change. So we have already factored into a softening of prices, it is important to note. We feel very comfortable with the movement in prices. We feel very comfortable with our ability to pick and choose between $4.6 billion-$4.7 billion-$4.8 billion dollars of opportunity a quarter to maintain the volumes and then maintain the gale and set gain on sale numbers with growth that we've been able to obtain historically.

Our portfolio company, Newtek Business Credit also has had its line of credit business growing nicely. We're currently getting income on in excess of $17 million on that portfolio. We have been able to reduce our cost of capital in borrowing lines. Capital One recently increased our lines to $100 million and reduced our cost of borrowing by 50 basis points. And we're happy to report an increase in capacity in lending lines for portfolio company that is SBA 504 loans to be created. That's Newtek Business lending. We have gotten a close transaction with Capital One bank with a $75 million to $150 million accordion for 504 loans.

Moving to Slide number 5. Total investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 an increase of 15.1%. Our net investment loss did go against us in a recent quarter of $2.1 million that's up from $1.7 million. However, if you remove the $850,000 of reoccurring non-related non-performing interest that was repaid in 2017. We have a 15.7% increase in this important category.

Adjusted net investment income which is one of our important categories because it includes the gain on sale of governments in 7a market, which has been reoccurring for 15 years. That's an increase of 7.3%. And our adjusted net income was able to beat analysts' estimates by about $0.02 a share for the quarter.

Our NAV up 4.9% June 30, 2018 over June 30, 2018. That's equity ratio of 90%, obviously we'll talk about the increase in leverage both from a regulatory perspective and shareholder vote perspective 98.8% is no longer an alarming item, which we've historically said it's not given our ability to manage that because a lot of our leverage is based upon government guaranteed loan sales. And our total investment portfolio is increased by 24.3% to $487.7 million. That side of the portfolio increasing is great, a growing size of a publicly traded company is important given all the expenses, it gives a significant operating leverage. So we are happy about that growth and we internally managed BDC, so management doesn't necessarily profit from increased total assets or the investment portfolio by external fees paid. We profit by equity performance in dividend increases in stock price appreciation. Our interest very much aligned with our shareholders.

Going to Slide number 6, an important slide that we've been using about for two years and trying to look forward and look at things that might change in BDC market that would be important to investors. And our BBC at large in the investment community. Section 61(a) (2) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended by the Small Business Credit Availability Act, give BDC its ability to leverage from one to one to two to one. Recently our board approved our ability to leverage up to two to one and our shareholders in a recent vote where we got 95% for people that - shareholders had voted, allowing us to increase our asset coverage effected immediately. Very important and very valuable to talk about that little bit later.

Second important item that we followed the AFFE rule. And for those of you BDC technocrats, you're very much aware of the AFFE rule, which and I believe the summer of 2014 tossed certain BDCs out of the S&P 500 index, it tossed certain BDCs out of the Russell 2000 index, significantly problematic for those BDCs as well as the BDC industry and it made owning a BDC in a mutual fund real problematic because of the expense ratio, issues and calculations.

The House of Appropriations Committee recently included language in its fiscal year 2019 financial services and government appropriations bill recommending of the SEC make regulatory or guidance changes. We do think that the SEC is viewing this favorably. We also think it is our opinion, it's not something you can bank on, but it is our opinion that the SEC also, we hear from the industry trade association views this as favorable with a lap. And this change would allow BDCs back into a Russell 2000 index, the S&P 500, it prospectively would also allow mutual funds to buy into BDCs without the issue of the expense ratio. This is a big deal. It is a very big deal. BDCs could potentially be re-indexed and it opens up an institutional market that is significant. I would also like to point out our market cap is somewhere near the $200 million mark approaching the magic $500 million mark and that is extremely important that small cap investors could be able to be more receptive to buying into our particular BDC as well.

The third, I view this is extremely speculative, but it's possible. There has been discussion that BDCs do not get tax treatment like REITs or MLPs. REITs and MLPs have their dividends count as qualified. There's no delineation. If this would occur to BDCs, this would be significant.

I would like to point out that the REIT versus BDC comparison, REITs typically clear the market on average between a 3% dividend yields maybe 4%, BDCs 8%, 9%, 10%. Huge spread between these two different companies obviously REITs have got real estate backing. Their investments BDCs have got primarily cash flow. We believe that there's an opportunity where the BDC market prospectively could outperform the other markets as it grows in size, as it grows in popularity, particularly if this AFFE issue takes place. Everything I said in this slide, I have to say with exceptional of the first bullet is speculative in his opinion and shouldn't be relied upon. And my Chief Legal Officer will be happy I said at.

Slide number 7, special meeting of shareholders which we had recently. We were able to vote which we talked about to increase leverage from one to one to two to one effective July 27, 2018 which will allow us going forward to have a more balanced approach, due more debt than equity. However it's important to note that we are still going to be using our ATM to raise equity from time to time and grow the business appropriately and not increase leverage in any kind of a dramatic fashion in their terms.

I'd also like to note that the company has historically every single year going out to a shareholder vote to enable it to sell shares below NAV. We know this is sensitive. I have conversations on a regular basis every year why asking for this, particular way you are asking for this when your stock is trading 1.35 to 1.4. We would use this situation if the board and management deemed it to be appropriate in the best interests of shareholders, there is no alignment of this alignment of interests if there was an emergency, if it was a problem in the capital markets and the equity raise was important, I think management and the board would consider it in a dire situation. We appreciate the investors giving us this vote of confidence and as did IRS recommending it, Glass Lewis recommending it. They recommended this year, they recommended it last year. I believe we got approximately 85% of the vote for those people that voted. This is always a tough slog getting enough votes for a quorum.

We want to thank the shareholders for helping us put the votes in where they voted for or against to make this happen and give management the ability to make decisions and manage the company appropriately.

On Slide number 8, I think the key here on this Slide is we want to emphasize that with this change and ability to achieve higher leverage, we're going to be able to more effectively utilize our lines of credit and securitizations primarily to grow the balance sheet, our line of credit from Capital One on a blended basis, if you look at where the governments get borrowed at and uninsured by 4.5%. We typically do not use the full amount of $100 million down the line. Now, we'll be able to. Securitizations also are clearing the market in the force, a much cheaper cost of capital and we could raise that line of credit and go up and down off of it. We will attempt to give some guidance and indicate that is our intent over the next six months to remain at 1.2 debt to equity or less over the next six months. That is our intent. That is a forecast, we can't guarantee it's going to be achieved, but I think it's important to note. We plan on using equity ATMs. We plan on using our lines of credit more. And we do not have any interest in buying a portfolio of loans and zooming up to increase leverage because we don't buy loans, we are in businesses that do generate needs for capital, growth capital and equity where growth BDC. And we believe this change is significant and was additive this year to some of the reason for increasing our guidance to 1.8 in a dividend forecast from 1.72.

Most of this change in capital will be from increased our growth in our 7a lending business, the other businesses typically fall at the portfolio company. We currently don't have any acquisitions teed up. We're looking at one, but it's not a major number at this point in time.

Slide number 9. We talk about our $100 million credit facility with a 50 basis point rate reduction. They are unguaranteed Prime less quarter that will be 475, guaranteed Prime less 75 before the quarter. We announced that we recently closed our Capital One bank 504 lending facility $75 million or $150 million accordion. And that will go into a newly formed Newtek business lending entity known as NBL.

Newtek Business Credit, another portfolio company has entered into an existing line of credit. That will need to be moved over into NBL subject of final documentation. We have a term sheet which discusses a $40 million line increase from I believe its $22.5 billion up to $100 million.

On Slide number 10. Since they're original into in the fourth quarter of 2014, the company has talked about utilizing its infrastructure. That's assembly, underwriting, pre-close, credit committee, post-close and its ability to acquire large quantities of loan referrals through its alliance relationship a new tracker system to grow and expand across many different areas.

So continue to grow in 7a, continue to grow in line of credit, we've got business in place for 504 and we're looking forward to launching our non-conforming conventional loan program, where we could do loans up to $50 million, a term sheet is probably being negotiated for $100 million, line of credit up to $200 million that would be a facility to NSPV, a term sheet be negotiated from a $10 billion money manager for equity capital and a joint venture, this would be done and it be a non-consolidated leveraged opportunity for the BDC and loans to be originated and funded and securitized at NBL.

We're excited about the non-conforming conventional business. This will enable us to leverage our infrastructure, generate additional benefits to shareholders and be able to leverage our infrastructure and create a very nice intrinsic value within the BDC, as an organization that has a full menu of products for small and medium sized businesses all across the United States. We're very excited about all the opportunities that sit in front of us going forward.

On Slide number 11, we talked about our second quarter dividend of $0.42. We increased our annual dividend to $1.80 that was an 11% increase over - $0.11 increase over original guidance, a 9.8% increase over the 2017 dividend. If you go back in time, our original dividend in 2016 about $1.50, original dividend 2017 about $1.57. We courage the investment community to view dividends on an annual basis rather than quarterly. Occasionally I still see headlines of various the API the UPI, we increased or decreased our dividend from the sequentially the quarter prior, it's not relevant. It's the one year guidance that we want investors and think investors should focus on.

On Slide number 12, our SBA lending highlights. Loans funded are $106 million, now it's 32.2% increase over $80.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. We're forecasting between $465 million and $485 million of 7a loans that will be a 23% increase. And NBC, a control portfolio company close $7.5 million of SBA loans for the three months ended, up from $1.4 million. And NBC funded $9.6 million of 504 loans for three months ended June 30, 2018. As of August 1, between 504 loans and we had a conventional loan which started off as a 504, we converted to a conventional loan and then sold it subsequently $20.2 million of loans funded away from SBA 7a and that line of credit in what I would call the conventional and 504 market.

We are still forecasting loan closings of $75 million to $100 million in 2018. Closings are different than funding, because in this market you do get draws overtime for capital, sometimes these loans have a construction element. So closings will be different in funding and have different income ramifications. We are real optimistic about our 504 loan program, due to growth in a total referral volume which will cover shortly, pipeline growth and further establishing our growth through loan processing offices in both in Orlando and Boca. In Boca, we plan on moving in the next three weeks to a larger facility that will have 50 seats up from 20.

Slide number 13, looks at our SBA 7a pipeline line $246 million, June 30, 2017; June 30, 2018, $407 million. It's a fairly significant pipeline increase, almost 65% increase for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

On Slide number 14, looking at 504 and conventional loans closed and the pipeline, significant pipeline increased June 30, 2018, $158 million up from $18 million the year prior. I point out loans in underwriting and approved pending closing to $50 million in underwriting, $24 million almost $25 million in approved pending closing. I think this will enable us to hit our closing and funding guidance. It is typical that we do more business in the second half of the year than the first, but also this is a growing business, and the pipeline has rolled out in the future.

Slide number 15, our investments staff to support growth. Both at the BDC level and down at the portfolio company level, we've made a lot of investment in staff. The investment staff that we're making, the investment in software and hardware that we're making and increased provisions for security are all factored into our $1.80 dividend forecast, which once again is estimated to come up between 90% and 100% of taxable income for the year.

We are excited to welcome the Natasha Gordon, as Chief Revenue Officer to Newtek Business Service Corp. Natasha is working directly with me to help grow the revenue base, particularly of the smaller less statistically significant portfolio companies. [indiscernible] who is an executive at IPM is moving over into an executive role over at Newtek Manage Tech Solutions as Chief Technology Officer, really focused on making sure that the strategy that we have down at that portfolio company which is to manage our client's technology. We want to manage it and provide the right technological solutions. He will adding his expertise in that particular group.

Joe Wiker [ph] joined as VP Business Development. Joe joins from GoDaddy. Joe managed ten executives there, who managed a team of ten focusing on Microsoft all 365 sales, marketing and implementation. Mike Campbell joined us as SVP of Technological Operations at Newtek Technology Solutions. Those three executives are all exhibiting their skills out of the phoenix business. Mike was Chief Information Officer for a public enterprise in Arizona. A great talent to join our company to help manage technical staff and engineers and help David Meyers, Chief Operating Officer out there.

We hired Jim O'Halloran, Boca based SVP inbound, outbound telemarketing. We know we've talked about this for years and we don't roll things out until we believe we have them right. Well Jim joins us from Citrix, where he had an expertise in hiring and recruiting people out of universities with undergraduate degrees, putting them in seats to obtain opportunities and referrals in hardware and software. Jim will be working at Boca, but helping us build our ability to call into our database.

Scott Haines, joined as I believe recently from, I think it was FIS, formally a first data, SVP merchant partner relationship, helping us with our alliances for improving our EPP business. Mark Seligson a business service specialist, specializing in life insurance particularly for our small business funding operations, which do require human life on businesses. Bill Franey, control of our Newtek Business Lending, our newly established entity reporting Jenny Ellison. And Martha Williams Director of Marketing of Business Development for IPM. Martha has an expertise working with software vendors, getting marketing dollars to enable us to further launch into our digital marketing campaigns.

Slide number 16, is a slide most of you are familiar with. I am not going to cover due to time constraints, but it shows our pedigree and expertise in the SBA lending business.

Slide number 17, extremely important loan referrals Q2 2017, Q2 2018 in units 148% increase, we looked at 4,600 referrals in Q2 - excuse me, that's in millions of dollars that's $4.6 billion, up from $1.8 billion, that's 148% increase. That's dollars and that's $4.6 billion. Why is that relevant? It's because we believe we're going to be able to find enough loans that are high quality, pick him and choose him with the right characteristics to be able to meet whatever gain on sale characteristics are required to meet or beat or exceed our guidance without cutting into credit. We feel very comfortable about that.

I would say the biggest limitation that we have relative to volume and being able to meet our projections is more along the lines of human capital. Do we have the right assemblage and staff? Do we have the right underwriters and staff? Do we have the right precautions, post closures, legal talent?

With that said being able to improve our internal technology and software development, beefing up what we're able to do in the human resource area, hire training recruiting, the growth of our Boca office, we've been great at it. So we're very, very comfortable with the changing market conditions that we have to deal with because you're not always going to wind up being in a Goldilocks or a Cinderella type economy where everything is going in your favor.

So in addition, many of these referrals are good credits, they just do not fit a conforming government guaranteed loan program which is why we're launching our non-conforming business with similar underwriting criteria, which is why the 504 program is developed so nicely, which is why our line of credit business is growing. We have an infrastructure that's position to be the best player in small medium sized business lending in all 50 states across the United States getting in referrals, not using brokers, using subject matter experts in remote locations to make loans, as well as provide insurance solutions, payroll solutions, technology solutions and payment processing solutions. Q2 2018 loan referrals were third in units, 298% increase. We looked at 15,000 opportunities in Q2 2018. Thanks to our staff, great management and great technology.

Slide number 18, graphically depicts that referral growth. Slide number 19 shows referral growth for alliance partners and it shows the referral growth from 2007, 2008 and 2017, so this is the increase in actual partners. And individual partners increased by 49% during that period of time.

Premium trends we talked about it. I look at this as stable. This is a government guaranteed floater. That the price change will primarily be driven by prepayment speeds. And to be honest with you, I wouldn't say we're tap out it, you know prepayment speeds increasing but these loans just typically don't prepay the first couple years. So when you look at prepay speeds of 17%-18% which is currently where the market is, I think in our model for NAV, I think we used over 20%. There's a point in time where these loans just are not going to refight much greater the numbers that we currently have.

Now you may wind up with a situation where all of a sudden rates spike up at a ridiculous amount and you may get some prepayment which of course by default just to be fully transparent. However, I think my point is we feel fairly good about our future going out many, many years to be able to continue to reap the benefits from that premium trends in the business.

When you go to Slide number 21, our charge offs on a rolling basis for 12 months 50 basis points. We did have a pick-up of loans going into the default category to 4.6%. I want to remind many people in many instances, we have loans that go into the default category however they still can be pain. It happens a lot of small business. You could have a technical before when they miss the payment or two and they can't catch up, you've got personal guarantees, we've had situations where we've had the business go out of business but the borrower was continue to pay the loans not to affect their credit rating. The point is that this is going to happen from time to time. We think this is a temporary spike and not a trend. We see the economy being good.

The Slide number 22. This is good evidence of you know why our business model works. And when we look at our performance over time and the mix, the balances that you see on Slide number 22 on 2017, 1.7 million, 44.9 million in commercial real estate, and in 2017 8.7 million. There are the unguaranteed balances of SBA loans. So the whole loan obviously are much bigger. You could see that as time has gone on because we have bigger opportunities to pick and be selective, we do less loans packed by residential real estate is the primary collateral, less loans with machinery equipment, more loans by commercial real estate which is always the preferred collateral. This is the picks and improvement in credit quality.

Slide number 23, purposes of a lone. I must say start-up businesses, have high propensities to fail. In 2017, only 3.5% of our businesses were what we're defined is start-ups. Business acquisitions also tend to have greater failure rates, although many of them still make good credit 9.08%. But if you look at the changes like start-ups, in '07 31%, now 3.5%. This is why our model is good. We stay away from BDOs or brokers. We are able to pick through large quantities of opportunities. And it helps us make our numbers from an accounting and economic growth perspective and maintain credit quality.

Geographic diversification which is depicted on page 24, we keep our concentrations lower. We have high concentrations obviously in '07 and '08. That's flipped, Florida is now on the 8% of the portfolio, down from 22% and New York has taken a top spot with 12%.

Slide number 25 and 26 are classic 7a for accounting income and cash flow. Slide number 28, we talked about how our 504 loan program works in the past. 29 shows typical example of 504 loans looks like. Number 30, shows the equity on a 504 loan. 504 loans leave us with no balance sheet. The second loan get taken out by CDC. The first loan get sold into the capital markets at a lending facility generates a high return on equity, just like our 7a loan business. That's why we're able to generate great returns high on it great high on equity returns to our shareholders, because we're investing in businesses and business processes, which generate high returns themselves versus our other BDC players that buy that levered up, clip the coupon out and it's pretty hard to get. Now the valuation increases because there's no real intrinsic value within the portfolio of securities from our competitors where is the value of our securities are worth more based on the business model.

Slide number 31, our payments business continues to do very nicely. The industry comparisons also for public traded entities, it is not something that's in considerable although we think it's very small at this point time and not in the cards. Any one of our portfolio companies could be available for spin off down the road and this is important to always look at these other valuations from a comparative perspective.

In our payments business, our focus is on the three legged stool of going to customers and improving their e-commerce. What does that mean? Better security, lower costs, better ability to find your search engine. POS upgrading their point-of-sales hardware and software. We can help with that. We can finance that. We've got the best solutions in-house. As well as the move towards mobile payments for those of you that are shopping in retail or restaurants, where people are coming up to you with devices to take the payments on the spots. You're going to see more and more that. We are positioned for that. The payments business is a good business.

Slide number 32, we name our technological portfolio companies, IPM, Sidco, Newtek Technology Solutions, fair market value of $22.3 million. Our goal here is through these entities to be able to have business owners outsource their technology us, let us manage it. What's the play here? The play is there's a significant migration to the cloud which hasn't begun in the middle markets. We want to position ourselves and take advantage for that. We believe this is the important growth segment within our portfolio of companies.

And Slide number 33 is our investment summary. We'd like to remind everybody we're internally managed BBC. We do not pay a 4% management fee like other managers. We typically owned and operated a portfolio company for over 10 years. We have 15 year track record of lending history through different multiple lending cycles, up rates, down rates, good credit, bad credit. Majority of our loans are floating rate with an average loan size of 180,000 for risk, tremendous diversification of credit, extremely important. First of those lists most of those loans are senior secured opportunities to small medium sized businesses all across the United States.

Management's interest aligned with shareholders, the board of management only 6.3% of all outstanding shares. No direct lending to volatile industries like oil and gas, no derivatives securities, no SBIC leverage and we don't invest in CDOs or loans of equity.

With that said, I'd like to turn the financial portion of the presentation over to Jenny Eddelson.

Jennifer Eddelson

Thanks, Barry. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today call. I'd like to start some financial highlights from our second quarter 2018 consolidated statement of operations.

Please turn to Slide 35. In total, we had investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $11.4 million, a 15.1% increase over $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2017. The majority of this change was from an increase of 20% in interest income due to several factors.

Interest income increased due to the size of the average outstanding performing portfolio of SBA loans increasing from $220.7 million at June 30, 2017 to $276.9 million at June 30, 2018, coupled with increases in the Prime rate during the one year period. For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, we had an increase of $399,000 over the same quarter last year from interest income earned on holding guaranteed portions of loans held for sales. Offsetting these increases with $852,000 of interest income recognized in the second quarter of 2017, related to non-accrual loan that paid off during the 2017 quarter.

Servicing income increased by 16.5% quarter-over-quarter from $1.7 million in Q2 2017 to $2 million in the same quarter of 2018, which was a result of the SBA loan portfolio for which we earn servicing income increasing from $755.7 million to $949.6 million quarter-over-quarter.

Other income which relates primarily to legal, packaging and other loan related fee revenue, increased by approximately $158,000 in the second quarter of 2018, as compared to Q2 of 2017, primarily as a result of an increase in loan originations volume year-over-year.

Dividend income in the second quarter of 2018 increased by $110,000 to $2.6 million from $2.5 million in 2017. For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, our dividend income included approximately $1.75 million from Newtek Merchant Solutions, $400,000 from Premier Payments, $250,000 from Sidco, and $125,000 from IPM.

Total expenses increased by $2 million quarter-over-quarter or 16.9%. The $232,000 net increase in salaries and benefits was a result of an increase of $422,000 in payroll resulting from an increase in headcount at NSBF, offset by a decrease in stock based compensation expense of $190,000 period-over-period.

The additional headcount relates primarily to employees performing loan processing, closing and servicing functions as a result of an increased amount of origination. The increase in interest expense of $1.2 million period-over-period is primarily related to interest from the notes payable securitization trust, notes due 2023 and note payable related parties. The increase from notes payable to securitization trust was a result of an additional securitization transaction completed in December 2017. The company recognized $218,000 of additional interest expense quarter-over-quarter which was attributable to the $57.5 million in 2023 notes at 6.25% interest outstanding in the second quarter of 2018, as compared to the $40.2 million in notes due 2021, at 7% interest that were outstanding during the second quarter of 2017.

As a reminder of the notes due 2021 were redeemed in March 2018 with the proceeds from the notes due 2023 which were issued in February 2018.

Origination and servicing expenses increased by $899,000 in the second quarter of 2018, as compared to the second quarter of 2017, due primarily to higher referral fee expense which was the result of an increase in loan origination period-over-period.

Overall, we had a net investment loss of $2.1 million as compared to net investment loss of $1.7 million quarter-over-quarter. Adjusted NII for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $8.2 million or $0.44 per share as compared to $7.2 million or $0.41 per share for the second quarter of 2017. A reconciliation of adjusted NII for the quarter can be found on Slide 37.

Net realized and unrealized gains totaled a positive $9.8 million, an increase of 13.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 versus the same period last year and primarily represents realized gains on the sale of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans sold during the quarter.

In the second quarter of 2018, NSBF originated 147 loans, totaling $106.5 million and sold 130 loans for $78.1 million, generating $10.9 million in realized gains at an average sale price of 111.67%. During the second quarter of 2017, NSBF originated 134 loans totaling $80.5 million and sold 121 loans for $61.1 million generating $9 million unrealized gain at an average sale price of 112.44%

Overall, the company had a net increase and net assets resulting from operations at $7.6 million or $0.41 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $6.9 million or $0.40 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, an increase of 2.5% on a per share basis quarter-over-quarter.

I would now like to turn the call back to Barry.

Barry Sloane

Thank you, Jenny. Operator, we're opened for Q&A right now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Robert Dodd from Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Robert Dodd

Hello, everybody. Good morning and congrats. Just going to your comments on the premium if I can Barry, I mean obviously we seen the data for July and that seem to be some compressing and you saying that's likely to last of all of Q3. But then again they you said you feel comfortable that it's probably stable on pre-payment wise probably can't go up. So I mean can you just give us a little bit more color on be more express like, do you believe that 111 for Q3 is likely to be a flow of it 8 provided nothing we had happens in the economy a flow 8 going forward with margin for all. Can you give us a little bit more color on what your feel is there?

Barry Sloane

So, Robert, definitely appreciate the question. And we've been doing this for 20 years, 18 as a public company and we've been very good and I think accurate in being transparent to the investment community. As a matter of fact, when rate started they move a couple years ago, I kept getting asked by many, by analysts, by investors. Hey, what's going to happen, rates are going, your price is going to go down. I said no, they're not. I said it's driven by prepays. And we've been very right, matter of fact all way through the end of last year, we held that sort of 112 pricing mechanism.

And there's also sort of a supply and demand component here. I feel very good about the overall guidance that we've given. I think that's really what's important because in many instances, we have the investment community looking at volume and price and then everything else is just sort of noise. And now, we've got okay in that volume, you've got price, you've got other business lines that are growing, you've got which is why we do what we do. I mean many times people say they can just do seven days and go home. After doing this for 20 years, I've learned that things cycle in and cycle out just like '08 or '09.

So I feel very good about the guest. Now here's I want to be really clear about. I have actually no clue as to whether we're going to be 1011, 111 in a quarter or 110 in three quarters. Here's what I did give you. I gave you my real good transparency and best guess and a forecast and importantly what I tried to do is give comfort to yourself and people in the investment community that we have enough opportunity in the looks that we had last quarter of I think $4.6 billion, $4.8 billion in Q1 to be able to, I'll use the term meet and hopefully beat or not, which we can always beat our numbers, sometimes you just meet them, but we really try very hard not to disappoint and that's been our full-year track record. So I don't know if that cleared things up because I can't, I have no idea where we're going to be for the quarter. But that's our better guess here.

Robert Dodd

Yeah. I appreciate that both the clarity and that common. So if I can one more follow-up on the non-conforming loan kind of the JV. Is this - on the conforming for the 7a, obviously you do not need SBA pre-approval, you have one of those that special license, I can't remember its name, you're not a trusted partner. On that the JV on the non-confirming side, are you going to have that same level of freedom, isn't quite the right word for, or you're going to have to run as the loan past to JV partner for approval which could slow things down or you're going to have the same kind of freedom and trust from your partner that the SBA gives you in growing that business?

Barry Sloane

It's a great question, Robert. Look, to be 100% clear. In this partnership, there'll be equal say on approving loan or not approving loan with the partner. So with that said, I can be very clear if the partnership doesn't work, we'll have the ability to end the partnership and do the loans ourselves. So we're not going to tie ourselves up, we're not going to give the keys to the kingdom away. And by the way, one good question might be why are you doing the partnership then?

Well, we're doing a partnership for the purposes of being prudent because we believe it's really important to have many different outlets for capital which is why we have a lot of different banks, lot of different equity participant, so this is a really great way for us to be able to bring in outside capital in a side-by-side and not have to if we force to stock out into the market particularly if this business takes off where we think it can and might use a lot of capital. So we're really excited about it. We're still negotiating penalties, we think they're really good partner hopefully they're listening and we're excited about the opportunity.

Robert Dodd

Okay. I appreciate it. Thanks a lot, Barry.

Barry Sloane

Thanks Robert.

And our next question comes from Frederick Cannon with KBW. Your line is now open.

Frederick Cannon

Oh, hi, Barry this is Fred Cannon. Hey, this quarter you had what I consider a very good operating leverage certainly against my estimates in terms of both revenue beat me and then your expenses came in very contained. And then, but I'd like a little - perhaps you could talk a little bit about expenses going forward, I was - especially given the new hires that you have and what Jennifer mentioned about the stock compensation coming down for the quarter, maybe just kind of how should we be thinking about expenses going forward?

Barry Sloane

I would say this Fred and I appreciate the question. When I'm in the New York office, Jenny's two offices down for the line. And when I had these talented people, I walk into Jenny's office say, you got that one, you got one and it isn't in your budget. We feel good about these ads, all these ads are baked into our budget. I would say generally speaking, we're looking at our expense line as being stable. I think we're also going to get some benefits from some reduction of interest expense going forward versus in the past, we did a nice bond refinancing recently this year, we not talking about the one on a quarter percent on $40 million. We have some other things that we could look at our AWTZ bonds. I believe AWTZ are callable in September. There's an opportunity.

So we feel pretty good about our operating expenses. We feel good about our cost of capital debt expenses. I think we're very good on the expense line as well as CapEx. We've really made significant investments in the business. So if things go on and things change, we'll be able to continue to do what we've done historically and deliver to shareholders.

Frederick Cannon

Okay. Thanks, Barry. So kind of the concept of our operating leverage should be maintained, it sounds like, is that fair?

Barry Sloane

Clearly maintained and hopefully, Frank, we continue to benefit. I mean I really this is an operating, it's more financial, but for example, would be ability to not be worried about one to one anymore, I can hold a government guaranteed piece for another month or two. And my coupon on that government guaranteed piece is 7 and 3 quarters and my cost to money is four in a quarter. So I get a 350 basis point asset liability match on a full pace of credit, U.S. government piece of paper.

Frederick Cannon

I'm speaking at Barry, you in the slide deck, you stated that you're going to move to 1.2 debt to equity in the next six months or so. As you know we kind of have to push things out a little bit. Any kind of guidance for it on how we should think about beyond that six months especially as we think about the share count whether you would kind of continue to let the leverage move up a bit?

Barry Sloane

Yeah. I think to be clear, I think we indicated we won't go beyond that. And I know this is a little bit of a top one. First of all, we're not forecasting a 2019 yet, we hope to do that maybe after the next quarter. But I think we've given enough general feel for you to get a guesstimate on what shares may or may not be issued between now and the end of the year. We look at that every day depending upon what makes sense and what's going on in the market but also issuing shares as I was reminded by one of our two shareholders when you're at a premium and that actually helps pull up your nap, so if it's going but have a secondary and treasury benefit, but the utilization of more leverage is very beneficial for us in that you know. And right away this is important to note, more leverage is more risk, that's obvious to most, but we don't think growing. And we're not going to two to one, we've managed four to one in the past. That's not a big deal because we were not BDC for a period of time, particularly when you look diversification, our asset size of liquidity through securitizations and things of that nature.

So I think, what you can expect is a balanced approach. We will have an equity ATM in the market. We'll have a debt ATM. We're going to look at all aspects of the capital markets. You know and we don't think we're going to need to put pressure on any aspect of our sources both our shares, our bonds, we don't have rating agency issues, I don't have debt covenants, they are problematic, it's a good situation for us so. And the 1.2 number was you know that's not beyond that. And that's and by the way, I not going to guarantee, it's just it's just a forecast and it is possible if it made sense to go beyond if we would, but it was an amazing acquisition to do possible. But now we don't anticipate it and that was done to give all of you some feel and sense through you know February, March of next year.

Frederick Cannon

Alright. Thanks Barry, very helpful.

Barry Sloane

Thank you very much

Lisa Springer

Good morning, Barry.

Barry Sloane

Hey, good morning, Lisa. How are you doing?

Lisa Springer

I am good, thank you. I'm wanted to ask you about cross selling opportunity between 504 customers and 7a customers and if you're already starting to see some cross selling opportunities now?

Barry Sloane

Yeah, so Lisa that is a good point. The 504 loan is, it can't be used for machinery and equipment and we typically don't, I say typically almost never. It's usually used against real estate, purchased, refinance or rehabilitation or construction. You can't use bible for a working capital. There are times where a business owner, because these are business loans, they are not commercial real estate loans. So it's a loan made to a business, the cash flow has personal guarantees and we're able to give them a greater advance on the commercial real estate collateral. There are hard times that we're able to do both. That puts us at a tremendous advantage for other lenders that are just 7q or lenders at just 504. And the ability to do the conventional, our financial will be quite advantageous, as well as a line of credit against inventory and receivables where our goal is to be the enterprise that is dealing with what our partner was the non-bankable segment.

This is important, not-bankable doesn't mean not creditworthy. I'll define non-bankable. The borrower wants an amortization of 10 to 25 years, banks don't do that. The borrower wants an over advance on the primary collateral, over advance could be any greater than 75%, let's say 80% against the primary first, not counting the secondary tertiary which banks don't for regularly reasons. So this, you know it was a stooge for you to bring up the point because by adding these programs, it's going to help the 7a business, it'll help the line of credit business, very additive and we'll be able to get we think significant operating leverage off of the infrastructure of 4.6 billion to 4.8 billion of referrals which most likely would maybe increase based upon opening up the bucket. It's very, very symbiotic to be able to cross sell between different loans. Many businesses do have a need for financing in two different loan programs.

Lisa Springer

Okay, thank you very much, Barry.

Barry Sloane

Thank you.

Barry Sloane

Thank you, operator, and all our shareholders for attending and participating in our recent proxy solicitations. We certainly appreciate you voting your shares and we look forward to reporting in the third quarter. Thank you so much.

