Facebook - It Is The Price Of Those Ads (Video)

Facebook (FB) disappointed investors on slower user growth, higher costs and slower guided growth. I feel that investors are focusing on the wrong things. This has been the case since Facebook’s IPO.
Facebook's stock price since the IPO:
In the video, I explain how and why the market generally reacts to growth deceleration stories, but also what the market might be missing when it comes to FB. The price of the ads in your feed are still cheap. An increase in these prices can add 15% yearly growth over the next decade.
Therefore, I believe FB should be a part of a well diversified global portfolio. Enjoy the video!
Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.