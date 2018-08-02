Abeona Therapeutics: The Approval Pathway

Neurocognitive instruments used to evaluate development in normal children has not been developed or validated to evaluate changes MPS-IIIA patients over the relatively short time frame of the current trial.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is a gene-therapy company focused on rare diseases. As of December, the company had $138M in cash and had used about $23M in 2017. Current funds should be adequate to provide the operational runway for the company's first two products (ABO-102 & EB-101) to be approved. The company has three programs in the clinic and has been the subject of several articles on Seeking Alpha. Trial reports from ABEO's phase I/II trial using ABO-102 in MPS-IIIA (Gene Transfer Clinical Trial of scAAV9.U1a.hSGSH) patients have corresponded to price swings in ABEO; the cause of these price swings has been ascribed to disappointing neurocognitive patient outcomes.

Introduction: MPS-IIIA patients typically die before the age of 20 and experience progressive decline to that point. Patients are typically diagnosed due to behavior abnormalities between the ages of 3-5; from 10 years onward they experience progressive loss of motor functions leading to the loss of locomotion and swallowing. Christopher Venutolo (Jan. 16th, 2018) authored a piece on Seeking Alpha that explained the interest in neurocognitive outcomes in this class of patients. On February 7 and May 17, the company provided updates on their MPS-IIIA trial and in each instance, the stock closed lower the next several days. The MOX report published a highly polished report that focused directly on the "negative" neurocognitive outcomes disclosed by the company. This report suggested that (A) there is an "industry standard" neurocognitive test; (B) the company used the "wrong" neurocognitive test; and (C) stock analysts will rely upon the "industry standard" neurocognitive test results. The assertions in the MOX report are not true.

This article is written in an attempt to provide investors who do not have direct experience with drug development an overview of the endpoints used in ABEO's trial. The intent is to provide investors with a perspective on the relevance of the different outcome metrics reported by the company. This piece attempts to minimize the amount of biochemical detail presented while analyzing each of the endpoints used in the current trial. The hope is to provide readers without specialized knowledge a better ability to evaluate trial reports from the current phase I/II ABO-102 trial.

Technical/Regulatory Summary: My conclusions from reading a selected subset of the literature on neurocognitive outcomes in MPS-IIIA patients are as follows:

The accumulation of long-chain heparin sulfate polymers in the subarachnoid space increases osmotic pressure and results in the loss of cortical gray matter volume leading to neurocognitive deficits and death.

Since we do not today screen for the genetic defect in MPS-IIIA patients, it is not currently possible to enroll a trial that reflects how treatment will ultimately be used in clinical practice.

KOLs who treat MPS-IIIA patients have diverse opinions on the most appropriate use of the 4 different neurocognitive scales used to evaluate these patients, i.e. there is no such thing as an "industry standard" neurocognitive test for MPS-IIIA patients.

None of the 4 different neurocognitive tests used in ABO-102 have been validated in MPS-IIIA patients and therefore, are not suitable for use as a primary efficacy endpoint.

None of the domains that comprise the 4 different neurocognitive tests used in ABO-102 have been validated in MPS-IIIA patients and therefore, are not suitable for use as a primary efficacy endpoint.

Reliance on a neurocognitive test as a primary efficacy endpoint is currently not appropriate; given the critical status of current MPS-IIIA patients since it is unclear how to achieve a timely validation that would satisfy statisticians in a regulatory agency.

Family and physician input using the 4 different neurocognitive tests should be considered secondary/supportive endpoints in combination with objective endpoints of disease to determine accelerated approval for ABO-102.

After accelerated approval, a long-term trial in children dosed at 6 months should be conducted to accurately characterize the clinical benefit of ABO-102.

Potential Trial Outcomes: The primary outcome for ABEO's trial is safety as this is a phase I/II trial. The determination of safety has been defined as the occurrence of two or more unanticipated grade III or higher treatment-related events. The treatment has been deemed safe to date and the FDA has expanded the patient population to include children as young as 6 months of age.

The secondary outcomes are listed below; the data from these secondary outcomes has drawn the attention of the investing public. I have placed these secondary outcomes into two different categories: objective and subjective. Objective endpoints are measurements that do not rely upon human judgment from patients, families, or physicians. Objective endpoints in the ABO-102 trial will all be validated per FDA guidance. Validation allows us to know the difference between noise and signal; signal contains information. A brief discussion of each endpoint is provided to place it into perspective.

Objective Secondary Outcome Measures of ABO-102:

Increase in CSF or plasma or leukocyte SGSH enzyme (alpha-N-acetylglucosaminidase) activity levels at 6 and/or 12 months.

MPS-IIIA patients do not synthesize the SGSH enzyme (EC 3.2.1.50). This enzyme, N-acetylglucosaminidase, is a highly specific exoglycosidase that catalyzes the hydrolysis of terminal, non-reducing N-acetylglucosamine residues from long-chain oligosaccharides with terminal heparin sulfate (HS) residues, i.e. it splits a disaccharide unit of HS and releases N-acetylglucosamine. The absence of the SGSH-enzyme prevents degradation of these unbranched HS polymers which comprise a component of a specific class of glycosaminoglycans (GAGs). GAGs are long unbranched polysaccharides that are made up of repeating disaccharide units. The majority of GAGs in the body are linked to proteins, i.e. proteoglycans. The high molecular weight disaccharide chains extend perpendicularly from a core protein like bristles sticking out from a brush. GAG-fragments build up in the bodies of MPS-IIIA patients since they are unable to degrade the HS disaccharide unit used to build the polymeric sugar chain. The result is that accumulation of long unbranched saccharide polymers in our bodies. The accumulation of these polymers is the root cause of disease symptoms.

Reduction of CSF or urine glycosaminoglycans or heparan sulfate at 6 and/or 12 months after treatment.

MPS-IIIA patients are typically diagnosed by the measurement of GAGs in urine; measurement of GAGs in CSF can be used as a confirmatory test. The absence of enzymatic activity in cultured fibroblasts, leukocytes, serum/plasma or dried blood confirms the diagnosis. It is not enough for ABEO to simply demonstrate expression of the SGSH enzyme after dosing. An effective treatment has to reduce the buildup of HS polymers in CSF and the body to prevent or possibly reverse symptoms. Treatment with ABO-102 has been shown to eliminate/reduce HS in both urine and CSF; in fact, there is a durable dose proportional HS reduction with AB-102.

Reduced liver and/or spleen volumes at 6 and/or 12 months after treatment, as measured by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) [TimeFrame:12 months]

The most significant organ damage in MPS-IIA patients is the reduction of cortical gray matter volume (GMV); in addition, the size of liver and spleens also increases significantly. These symptoms arise due to the biophysical properties of the accumulated long-chain HS polymers.

What are the properties of these long-chain HS polymers that cause changes in the size organs? I can walk into a supermarket today and purchase an "osmotic" laxative such as GoLYTELY, GlycoLax or MiraLax; all of these products are comprised of a long-chain polymer (polyethylene glycol or PEG). Since PEG is too large to diffuse through the membranes in the GI tract these polymers remain trapped inside the GI tract; water molecules required to solvate PEG are drawn into the GI tract and held in place by PEG. The laxative effect of PEG is to transfer water from areas outside of the GI tract to inside the GI tract. One can look at the definition of "osmolyte" on Wiki to gain a better understanding of the effect. The accumulated long-chain HS polymers are also acting as potent osmolytes residing in different tissues in MPS-IIIA patients. In fact, the undigested HS polymer in these patients is a more potent osmolyte than PEG due to the sulfate groups.

In a 24 month study of patients with MPSIII GMV declined with age in most patients along with a decline in cognitive state. The decline in GMV was correlated with an increase in CSF volume in ventricles. What's happening here is that long-chain HS polymers in CSF draw water into CSF, increasing the osmotic pressure in the subarachnoid space (total volume normally about 125 ml) and placing pressure on the brain. Likewise, when long-chain HS polymers reside in liver and spleen of MPS-III patients the water associated with them typically doubles the volume in these organs. The pathology of these patients is complex and there is a substantial literature (see PMID:18392742 and 27100513 for reviews) that examines many potential mechanisms associated with neuroinflammatory and mitochondrial dysfunction. However, increases in liver/spleen size combined with loss of GMV associated with a buildup of a long-chain sulfated sugar points clearly indicates osmotic pressure is the primary cause of neurocognitive declines.

Summary of Objective Endpoints: Hopefully the first three objective outcomes make sense to the reader based on disease etiology. Outcome 1 demonstrates that the missing enzyme activity is now expressed and functional. Outcome 2 indicates that the newly expressed enzyme metabolizes the terminal sugar moiety in HS polymers. Outcome 3 indicates that metabolic processing of HS polymers by the newly expressed enzyme reverse the osmotic imbalance in organs; i.e. reduces primary etiology responsible for disease burden. If MPS-IIIA patients didn't experience developmental deficiencies then a compound rule comprised of the first 3 endpoints would be sufficient to constitute a primary efficacy endpoint without debate.

Since the desire is to deliver a normal developmental pathway to children inflicted with MPS-IIIA the argument would be that the first three results do not provide an adequate "clinical benefit" to these patients. That is, ABO-102 must prove that it provides a neurocognitive benefit. However, some drugs like the recently approved Volanesorsen are approved solely based on a biochemical assay (Volanesorsen endpoint: To evaluate the efficacy of 16 weeks of treatment compared to placebo on the change in log10 fasting triglycerides). For MPS-IIIA it would seem reasonable that with the first 3 objective symptoms will lead to improved neurocognitive outcomes. However, regulated clinical development is an empirical exercise (e.g., it is not necessary to understand the mechanism by which a drug works) founded in law and reasonable scientific conclusions do not necessarily lead to approvals by regulatory agencies.

Subjective Secondary Outcome Measures: The United Kingdom MPS Society held a workshop in June 2015 which included academic, clinical and industry groups known to be involved in a current or upcoming clinical MPS trial. This group met for several days and published a consensus manuscript entitled Recommendations on clinical trial design for treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type III. This report provides the best thinking of the leading experts in the world who treat these patients and use these neurocognitive instruments. One observation in this report about the use of these neurocognitive scales to measure symptomology in these patients is worth mentioning here: [Patients]…span a range of abilities and ages, from normal to severely impaired…A single instrument for cognitive assessment is therefore unlikely to be sufficient. …it is far from clear what the criteria for an effective therapy should be: reversal of decline, a steady-state, or slowing of progressive decline… Let's make a theoretical graph of this conclusion.

As patients age the neurocognitive damage, e.g. loss of GMV, increases. At some point, it will be impossible to "recover" lost functionality. We have no ability to accurately determine the degree of neurocognitive damage at baseline. Likewise, we do not have any understanding of the potential benefit if the patient's biochemistry were instantly reversed at baseline. That is, the trial is enrolling a heterogeneous population of patients each with a baseline degree of disease involvement that is unknown in any meaningful quantitative manner. There's absolutely nothing wrong with this but we need to keep this in mind when we hear expert speculation on neurocognitive outcomes. Therefore, the logic underlying the four neurocognitive metrics listed below should be obvious.

Improved adaptive functioning, or arrest of decline in adaptive functioning at 6 and/or 12 months, as assessed by parent report using the Vineland Adaptive Behavior Scale. Improved cognitive ability or arrest of cognitive deterioration at 6 and/or 12 months after treatment, as measured by direct testing of the child using the Leiter International Performance Scale. Improved cognitive ability or arrest of cognitive deterioration at 6 and/or 12 months after treatment, as measured by direct testing of the child using the Mullen Scales of Early Learning. Improved cognitive ability or arrest of cognitive deterioration at 6 and/or 12 months after treatment, as measured by direct testing of the child using the Sanfilippo Behavior Rating Scale.

Endpoints 1-4 comprise the so-called neurocognitive scales which some investors have focused on. These endpoints seem focused on ensuring that the experimental therapy does not accelerate functional decline in these patients. This is entirely reasonable as most of these domains in these instruments are intended to monitor development over a long-term timeframe, not 6 or 12 months. The obsessive focus of the investing community on outcome reports from any of the single domains in these scales is simply misplaced and wrongheaded. None of these instruments are validated in MPS-III patients over the timeframe of a 12-month trial. I think the wording of these 4 endpoints acknowledges the reality that these instruments are not suitable for use as a primary efficacy endpoint in a regulatory environment to evaluate MPS-IIIA patients with different levels of disease involvement.

RMAT Designation: ABO-102 has been granted RMAT Designation by FDA. Under accelerated approval, FDA can rely on a particular kind of evidence, such as a drug's effect on a surrogate endpoint, as a basis for approval. FDA carefully evaluates such evidence to ensure that any remaining doubts about the relationship of the effect on the surrogate to clinical benefit are resolved by additional post-approval studies or trials. … should also include evidence that a proposed surrogate endpoint or an intermediate clinical endpoint is reasonably likely to predict the intended clinical benefit of a drug. Determining whether an endpoint is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit is a matter of judgment that will depend on the biological plausibility of the relationship between the disease, the endpoint, and the desired effect and the empirical evidence to support that relationship. Investors must judge if regulators will allow children to live with a terrible life-shortening disease or allow treatment with ABO-102 and post-approval studies to determine the long-term neurocognitive outcomes of treatment.

My judgement is that the FDA will weigh the objective data reported to them and combine that data with the neurocognitive observations of physicians and parents when they consider approval under RMAT. To date, the reported objective data is quite favorable.

