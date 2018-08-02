Fitbit: False Start, We're Heading Back Down

The near-term success of the company depends on the Versa and Ionic performing very well, and it looks like they have so far.

The Street seemed unimpressed with Fitbit's 2Q18 results, which looked solid to me aside from the sharp drop in fitness tracker unit sales.

So much for a second quarter rebound.

Despite last night's earnings results that topped expectations on sales and earnings, Fitbit (FIT) saw its stock dip 6% within the first hour of Thursday's trading session. The stock is now down 26% since the recent YTD peak of June 12th, erasing the robust January-to-early June gains. The Street seemed unimpressed despite what I considered a positive narrative that included a sold out Versa smartwatch, drop in tracker channel inventory, and above-consensus 3Q18 guidance.

As I have stated in the past, any bullish thesis on FIT probably relies on smartwatch sales picking up steam over the next couple of quarters, certainly into the 2018 holiday season. As a recap, the company introduced its first model (the Ionic) only in October 2017, with the Versa being released in April 2018. One million devices of the latter had been sold within the six weeks that followed the product's official launch, giving me reasons to be optimistic about second quarter results.

Given the Versa's solid performance right out of the gate, I would have expected total devices sold to surpass the reported 2.7 million mark (down 21% YOY vs. a 26% drop in 1Q18). Per my calculations, however, smartwatch revenues nearly doubled sequentially, suggesting the real problem in the quarter were fitness tracker sales that I estimate dropped a whopping 62% YOY - with noticeable softness in EMEA. Management's reassurance that 2Q18 should have been "the trough in the year-over-year decline in tracker sales (as) channel reduction has run its course" might be behind third quarter revenue guidance that topped consensus by a couple million dollars, and a good enough reason for bulls to remain hopeful.

Despite the heavier mix of higher-priced smartwatch units, adjusted gross margin did not resist another YOY dip, this time by 210 bps. This is important to note as it highlights the increased costs of producing these higher-end devices that will incrementally represent more of the total company's revenues in the near future - in order words, I expect little if any gross margin expansion going forward. Opex inched up by 2% YOY, but some of the increase may have been driven by boosted marketing expenses needed to support the second quarter launch of the Versa.

See summarized P&L below.

Source: Table data provided by Fitbit, consensus estimates by Yahoo Finance.

My takeaways

At the end of the day, I saw in the earnings report more reasons to reinforce my optimism than to turn me cautious over Fitbit's turnaround efforts. The near-term success of the company depends on the Versa and Ionic performing very well, and it looks like they have so far. Likely capping investor enthusiasm, however, was a fitness tracker business that continues to unwind very fast, even if management appears confident that a cleaner channel inventory will translate into better days to come for the Charge, Alta and Flex models.

Regarding the investment case for FIT, I continue to find the stock speculative: Small tweaks in my smartwatch market share assumptions make a sizable difference in my price targets. But I would point out that shares are once again trading at de-risked levels, flat YTD and over the past 12 months. A bit of optimism and confidence on the timing of entry might convince risk takers to take a leap and give the San Francisco-based company a shot.

