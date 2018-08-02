Bond Bear Takes Center Stage Again

After a brief rally earlier this summer, the bond bear market has re-emerged from a brief hibernation. If anyone needed reminding that the U.S. Treasury bond market remains subject to longer-term selling pressure, Wednesday was that reminder. In today’s commentary we’ll examine the prevailing winds in the bond market as the rising 10-year Treasury yield regains the investment spotlight.

Although the Federal Reserve left its benchmark rate steady on Wednesday, the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) rallied 1.32% to its highest level since May. Although the fed funds rate remained unchanged, the Fed indicated that it still plans to raise rates two more times this year. This was apparently all the encouragement the market needed as investors sold bonds heavily, allowing yields to rise.

Source: BigCharts

Reflecting the selling pressure across the Treasury bond spectrum, short-term bonds were among the hardest hit. The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond Fund (SHY) was among the worst-performing securities and fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday. Although longer dated Treasury bonds rallied in the early part of July to multi-month highs, the 1-3 year Treasury bond fund didn’t confirm this strength and spent almost the entirety of July below its key 15-day moving average. This non-confirmation was the first indication that bond market weakness was more extensive below the surface than many bond bulls had thought.

Source: BigCharts

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which is arguably the most widely watched bond ETF, has now established a pattern of lower highs and low since last month, as can be seen in the following graph. TLT remains also below its 15-day moving average, confirming that its dominant immediate-term (1-4 week) trend remains down. The “head fake” rally in TLT in early July has since proven to be an exaggerated bear market rally instead of a renewed bull market for T-bonds.

Source: BigCharts

Another useful confirming (and sometimes leading) indicator of Treasury bond market strength is the aggregate price trend of short-term corporate bonds. Shown below is the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH), which also clearly failed to confirm the June-July rally in the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). Although the corporate bond ETF did experience a sharp rally in May, it failed to build on this attempted turnaround and instead fell back and spend the last two months barely above its lows for the year. When short-term corporates are having trouble keeping up with longer-dated U.S. Treasuries, it’s normally a sign that any Treasury bond market strength is living on borrowed time.

Source: BigCharts

The latest bond market sell-off should serve as a wake-up call to investors that the long-term trend of U.S. interest rates is up. The bond bull market of prior years, which was largely predicated on weak economic growth prospects and a perpetually low fed funds rate, is clearly over. As the U.S. economy continues to grow and while the unemployment rate continues to shrink, there will be continued upward pressure on interest rates as investors and producers look to put more of their money back to work. Moreover, the strength of the U.S. dollar index (DXY) serves as another indication of the strength of the U.S. economy. The strong dollar is another reason for betting against a revival of the bond bull anytime soon.

Source: BigCharts

On a strategic note, I recommend that short-term bond traders remain in cash for now while long-term investors remains underweight Treasuries and allocate most of their portfolio to stocks which have more long-term upside potential than T-bonds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.