Silicon Motion: What Happened To Its Predictability

The company reaffirmed full-year guidance. As well, it reaffirmed the order delay is an isolated event.

Due to the delay of an order from its largest hyperscaler customer, revenue for the third quarter is expected to be flat and then accelerate in the fourth quarter.

Silicon Motion reported 2018 second quarter results on July 31st. While the results were in line with preliminary results reported in early July, guidance caught the market off guard.

Predictability can be boring but it can also be comforting. Though it is constantly innovating, Silicon Motion (SIMO), the world's leading NAND flash controller supplier, is predictable when it comes to its financials. Oddly, its share price action is hardly boring.

The company reported second quarter results after the market closed on July 31, 2018. Results were predictable. Guidance was not. Thus, the market, initially, was uncomfortable. The price action reflected the concern. But, once the news and explanations were digested, a justifiable calm ensued.

Results

Based on the preliminary results offered on July 6th, the revenue projection was $137.55 million against original guidance of $134.3 million to $140.8 million. As is typical of Silicon Motion, actual revenue of $138.1 million for the quarter exceeded even the preliminary update. For the first six months of 2018, revenue totaled $268.4 million.

An advantage of offering preliminary results is the market is already substantially prepared when actual results are released. In the 2018 first quarter, Silicon Motion suggested the valid comparison for 2018 second quarter revenue is 2016 second quarter revenue of $140.7 million. In 2017, the industry faced the challenges of converting from 2D NAND to 3D NAND greatly impacting both production and revenue generation. As NAND flash makers migrated from 2D (planar or single layer of memory cells) to 3D (stacked vertical layers of memory cells) production, the industry suffered from a very tight supply and higher prices.

Based on today's NAND flash prices, we expect our SSD controller sales to grow by at least 20% for the full year and we expect full-year SSD controller revenue to exceed what we were achieving in 2016."

So, although this revenue appears to be a slight miss when compared to 2016, it's important to understand the 2018 second half is expected to carry the burden of significantly improving revenue at an "accelerating demand".

As such, alert shareholders were waiting on the company's guidance for the second half of 2018. And, predictably, Silicon Motion delivered updated guidance to the upside.

Guidance

Guidance for the second half is much improved for the very reasons Silicon Motion and the industry cited in the first quarter.

As NAND prices continue to decline and SSD affordability and adoption are improving, we are now increasing our full-year SSD controller growth expectation to at least 30%..."

However, revenue guidance for the third quarter initially disappointed what can often be a short-sighted market.

Due to a one quarter delay of large SSD solutions sales to a hyperscaler customer, we are now expecting our third quarter net sales to be stable sequentially..."

Silicon Motion expects two hyperscaler customers to complete testing of high performance Open-Channel controllers for data center applications in the third quarter. When testing is complete, the company expects the hyperscalers to move the Open-Channel SSD controllers directly into production. This will mark the first Open-Channel SSD controllers to be placed in commercial production.

Source

At market open on August 1st, before the earnings call had completed, Silicon Motion's share price fell over 10%. As the call wound down, so did the discomfort. By the end of the day, the share price had actually increased 2.7%.

Third quarter revenue is projected in a range of $136 million to $142.9 million. This compares to revenue in the 2016 third quarter of $158.6 million.

Silicon Motion reaffirmed full-year guidance for revenue in a range of $550 million to $576 million. Assuming third quarter production hits the midpoint of its projected range, this means fourth quarter revenue would have to reach at least $142.2 million.

However, in the first quarter, the company hinted about a "bias toward the upper half of this range" regarding revenue. With that in mind, the range for full-year revenue could easily be considered as $563 million to $576 million. And, with that in mind, fourth quarter revenue would have to reach at least $155.2 million.

For reference, revenue in the 2016 fourth quarter was $144.2 million. On the earnings call, the company shared its originally expected third quarter revenue to improve at least 10% over the second quarter - before it realized the hyperscaler customer order would be delayed. This would have placed revenue at $151.9 million. The difference between this mark and the midpoint of the current guidance for the third quarter is $12.45 million. Thus, if the 2016 fourth quarter revenue is used as a base, adding this $12.45 million difference equates to a fourth quarter projection for revenue of $156.65 million.

Though typically a seasonally weak quarter, the fourth quarter of 2018 may break records. The company affirmed on the earnings call it expected the order delay to be an isolated event.

Source: Author-created

The growth potential of commercial Open-Channel SSD controllers beyond 2018 was also affirmed.

...when production begins, initial sales will fairly be - fairly small, but demand will grow meaningfully next year."

The Bottom Line

Before deciding whether to believe Silicon Motion about its top line, it's pertinent to assess its bottom line performance.

Due to an impressive improvement in operating margin of 180 basis points, non-GAAP earnings per diluted ADS improved to $0.92 in the quarter compared to $0.71 in 2017 and $0.86 in 2016. The improvement in operating margin is credited to less R&D expenditures, indicative of the company's accomplishments through the transition from 2D NAND flash to 3D NAND flash.

But, R&D efforts are not stalled and it's reasonable to expect costs to increase. In the quarter, Silicon Motion reported the project pipeline for its three NAND flash partners increased over 50% sequentially. As well, it's double the size of the pipeline at the end of the 2017 second quarter.

And, yet, the company expects the improvements in margins to continue through the end of the year which bodes well for the bottom line. The improvement going forward will be credited to a greater volume of units at higher gross margins.

Source: Author-created

Consideration

When all is said and done for 2018, production in the full year should outperform 2016. At the midpoint of the guidance range, revenue would be slightly greater, approximately 1%, at $563 million. Likewise, non-GAAP earnings per diluted ADS would increase approximately 1% to $3.59.

Silicon Motion operates with relatively little debt. In the past year, loan obligations have decreased from $25 million to $12 million. At this rate, the company could again be debt-free by the end of 2018. It has over $364.2 million in cash and short-term investments and $4.5 million in long-term investments in its coffers. With 36.2 million shares outstanding, cash per ADS totals over $10.

Adjusted for cash and using a multiple of 15 for 2018 earnings, at prices less than $55, Silicon Motion appears undervalued by over 15%. Furthermore, the share price could easily bust through its 52-week high of $58.04 before year end.

Predictability may be boring. But, it is comforting. Silicon Motion continues to be a comfortable investment that, predictably, grows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SIMO.