TGS Nopec Geophysical Company's (TGSGY) CEO Kristian Johansen on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company (OTCPK:TGSGY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Kristian Johansen – Chief Executive Officer

Sven Børre Larsen – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Christopher Møllerløkken – Carnegie

Sahar Islam – UBS

Good day and welcome to the TGS Q2 2018 Earnings Release.

Kristian Johansen

Hello and welcome to the TGS second quarter 2018 conference call. My name is Kristian Johansen. I am the CEO of TGS. And joining me today is our CFO, Sven Børre Larsen. Earlier today we posted our second quarter earnings release and hosted a webcast from Oslo. I hope you had an opportunity to view this morning’s release. So we will now just give you a brief summary of the main points before opening the call to your questions.

In the second quarter of 2018, based on our Segment Reporting, TGS had total net revenues of $158 million, which were up 47% from Q2 of 2017. The biggest contributor to this was late sales, which at $136 million were up 73% year-on-year. Pre-funding revenues were $21 million, funding 37% of operational investments for the quarter. Operational multi-client investments of $56 million in addition to $4 million from risk sharing arrangements. Operating profit for the quarter was $54 million representing 34% of net revenues. This is the higher quarterly operating profit in four years. Earnings per share were $0.45, up from $0.09 per share a year ago.

A strong cash flow generation continued with free cash flow of $55 million in the quarter, which is up from $12 million in Q2 of 2017. This results in an increased cash balance of $338 million, which comes in addition to $75 million revolving credit facility. Quarterly dividend will be maintained at $0.20 per share, which is up 33% from the same quarter of last year.

During Q2 of 2018 TGS [indiscernible] client data offshore in the U.S. GoM, Norway, Brazil and East Canada. The summer acquisition season is now well underway where TGS trunk a client data on six different marine projects including UK West of Shetlands, which we announced this morning. During Q2, we also continued our high activity level in the onshore with one project in the Permian and two in the SCOOP/STACK play. We have today announced significant expansion to two of our SCOOP/STACK projects.

The global multi-client seismic market has been on an improving trend for more than a year now. The main driver behind the improvement is the increased cash flow of the E&P companies caused by combination of higher oil price and lower costs. TGS's strong Q2 was partly a result of high regional license round activity combined with a pick-up in activity related to acreage turnover and farm-ins particularly among independents and smaller E&P companies. These triggering events fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter, therefore short-term volatility continues to be high. However, we believe that, with oil price continuing well above the level budgeted by most E&P companies, additional funds may be available for exploration spending by our customers at the end of the year.

Our financial guidance for 2018 is unchanged and is as follows; new multi-client investments of approximately $260 million; additional multi-client investments expected from sales of existing surveys with risk-sharing; and finally pre-funding of new multi-client investments are expected to be approximately 45% to 50%.

Question-and-Answer Session

Christopher Møllerløkken

Good afternoon gentlemen. In terms of the pre-funding you achieved in the second quarter, it came down from first quarter level and also below the guidance for full year. Could you provide any color on that?

Kristian Johansen

So I think we said on the call today to that the market for getting pre-funding for new projects has been quite challenging. We think the reason for that is that the exploration spending and seismic spending is probably not significantly up this year. It’s still challenging because budgets were stacked at an oil price of about 50 to 52 in October last year. So we still don’t see the full benefit of the oil price in terms of getting long-term commitment from clients. However, we see a significant increase in late sales, which probably as a result of a combination of short-term cash flow, better than expected cash flow but also some significant triggers related to high forming activities.

So there is no question that it’s still quite challenging to get funding for new projects and as a result our funding is slightly lower, but very well according to our plan, so we set a plan for the year where we expected very high pre-funding in Q1, lower funding in Q2 and Q3 and then funding is going to be quite during Q4 when we have that higher proportion of onshore project. So it’s just according to our plans and we stick to our full year guidance of 45% to 50%.

Christopher Møllerløkken

It might be a bit difficult perhaps, but of course a key driver for you to increase multi-client investments at the time you wouldn’t like to make confession on the pre-funding levels you require. But currently the market as you say challenging on achieving pre-funding from oil companies at the same time very strong balance sheet for you guys. So would you be willing to do projects going forward with lower pre-funding as we typically see from TGS?

Kristian Johansen

It’s something – we’ve obviously just given our strong balance sheet, but you should keep in mind that that pre-funding is not only a financial commitment from the oil company, but it’s also a quality stand of our ideas in our projects. So sometimes it’s just as important for us to get that quality stand from the project than the financial investment in itself.

So I think you could assume that yes we are looking into projects that have lower pre-funding or willing to pay some risk on that because we are convinced that the market is getting more profitable. But at the same time, we really like to see that quality stands and confirmation from our clients that our project ideas are good. So in some cases we actually saw projects with very low or even no pre-funding, but when we have advanced discussions with clients proving that they are very keen on buying the project later.

Sven Børre Larsen

As you can see it already in our pre-funding rates and the profile of the pre-funding this year data on the marine side or offshore side, we have already notched up our risk appetite a little bit and we’re taking more risk [indiscernible] lower average pre-funding on our marine projects this year than we have last year. This is being compensated by higher proportion of onshore service, which typically carries pretty high pre-funding rates.

Christopher Møllerløkken

And last year it wasn’t a basin for TGS to have a more even spread of the investments in terms of you know between the quarters. It still seems like the North Sea is a very important market for multi-clients and hence stronger investments in the summer season than the winter season in the northern hemisphere. Any views on 2019 in terms of how we view the year in terms of investments?

Kristian Johansen

No, I think it’s too early to say. I mean we are starting to review the projects for next year and it’s too early to comment on the seasonality of the project that obviously with a different climate that you have in the world with Norway being obviously a good season to require seismic would be from typically May to October and the same goes with the Eastern Canada for example.

So you will try to do most of your activity in those areas during the summer season and then you would compensate and make sure that you have projects in for example Africa, Middle East, North and South America or certainly South America during the winter season. So it all depends on what kind of ideas we have at that point in time. So again, it’s too early to comment on the seasonality of our investment for next year. We may say more about that when we announce next year’s guidance.

Christopher Møllerløkken

Kristian Johansen

Sahar Islam

Thank you. Good afternoon. Two questions on multi-client if I may. Firstly, on the competitive dynamics, we have seen a number of the traditional contractors spend more time in multi-clients. Do you think that it’s just a trend within the industry as a whole? And then secondly, what are we saying in terms of pricing on late sales, some of the sales are led by late prices – sorry low cost. Are we seeing some pricing tensions, so your margins are high on the recent sales?

Kristian Johansen

So I will answer the second question first in terms of pricing and very significant pricing pressure even in the multi-client market and even in the market for vintage data or a data that has already been shortfall. So I think that kind of reflects the market for vessels as well. It’s certainly under pressure and continues to be under pressure. Obviously, what we’re hoping for is that next year’s budget or E&P budgets will be higher and you will see an uptick in exploration spending and seismic spending will go up and we will have more flexibility on the pricing of our surveys.

And I think that’s the kind of beauty of our business model is that we chopped a lot of data now very cheap. And if the market improves, which we think it will, starting in 2019, then we will be able to market the price of our data. And – but so far it’s still a challenging market, but there is a lot of price pressure. We have competitors, so our sales tiding with our banks. And as long as you have – you’re competing in a market where you have some differences in financial capabilities and financial capacity, you will always have price pressure and I think that’s still the case.

But again we’re getting more optimistic that we should be in a position in 2019 and for 2020 where our budgets will be higher and we should just market the prices, especially on the projects that we have shorter than various cheap cost right now. Your first question is more related to the multi-clients market in general and the fact that there has been a significant shift from contract seismic to multi-client. And I think at the peak multi-client actually represented about 70% of seismic spending, which is very different from what it used to be a couple of years back.

I would think that some of that will shift back again to the contract market when the overall market picks up and exploration spending starts to grow again. I thought it’s hard to believe that everybody is going to fight for multi-client opportunities if you can get a decent margin on the contract or in a contract for the vessel. So I think you will see some shift back again that that’s probably our best estimate as you see it right now.

Sahar Islam

Thank you and if I can just ask one follow-up to the answer on the competitive dynamics. Is there [indiscernible] because one of the concerns we have from clients is that with the volume of data being short. Are we seeing more on this behavior and are there enough new areas for everyone to suite?

Kristian Johansen

Yeah, that’s a question we get quite frequently I think and it’s a fair to ask question. I think there are a couple of multi-client markets that become very saturated with data right now. Obviously, the Gulf of Mexico is a great example. Norway is another example of an area that is certainly more mature. And Brazil is an example of the market where there is a lot of seismic data already. I think growth in the future will be a combination of and that needs more modern seismic and whether even it’s a great potential to shoot most of it. But I think a lot of the growth will also come from new technologies in existing markets such as – old surveys in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Norway and even Brazil. So there is still a great potential to apply new technologies and overshooting existing data with more extensive and better quality data, which again is going to drive our growth in the future. We’re spending a lot of time on really looking into new technologies and talking to our clients and find the best possible timing to apply new technologies in those particular markets.

Sahar Islam

Kristian Johansen

Kristian Johansen

All right, thank you very much for your questions today. We were really pleased with our excellent financial results in Q2, particularly the strong latest, which help us to deliver the highest quarterly operating profit in four years. We remain positive on the outlook for the seismic markets while some short-term volatility is still expected. At the current state – long-term growth is primarily driven by E&P companies with excess cash flow and acreage turnover. Looking longer-term, I believe that the next phase of the recovery will be driven by budget increases and new projects. As the oil field – better company, we’re well positioned to benefit from improved market conditions. So thank you very much for your call today. I look forward to announcing our next results in October. Thanks.

