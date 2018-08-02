United Therapeutics Beats The Street In Q2 - Expects Continued Growth

United Therapeutics (UTHR) beat the Street on both earnings and revenue when it reported its Q2 numbers earlier this week. The Street was expecting the company to post earnings of $3.36 per share vs. the $3.98 per share that United reported. On the revenue front, the Street was expecting net revenue of about $350 million whilst the company handily beat those estimates by posting net revenues of $444.5 million. United Therapeutics' stock has risen to about $121 per share on the news.

During the Q2 conference call, CEO Martine Rothblatt addressed the issue of generic competition in the PAH space head on. The CEO believes that the branded treatment offers patient and investor confidence. In addition, United offers patient support that generics simply will not be able to match. The company feels that its next-generation delivery methods will improve dosing, improve quality of life, and further differentiate its product from generics which could enter the marketplace.

This conference call came on the heels of an FDA approval for an implantable system for Remodulin. This system was developed in collaboration with Medtronic (MDT). This system internalizes the pump and can avoid complications of intravenous delivery. The pump can be filled with the medication at intervals of up to 16 weeks, greatly improving the quality of life of those that require an intravenous solution to PAH. The company is anticipating a launch of this medical solution in early 2019.

United Therapeutics also updated the status of the merger agreement with SteadyMed (STDY). The merger has passed the milestones related to the required HSR waiting period and the approval of the deal by SteadyMed shareholders. The only remaining hurdle is a required waiting period under Israeli law. Assuming that the last hurdle is cleared, United anticipates that the merger will close at the end of August. When the merger closes, SteadyMed's Trevyent will move forward adding yet another component to the product line of PAH treatments for United.

Overall the quarter was well received by the Street, and United seems to be marching ahead delivering both profits and shareholder value. The risk side of the equation is that other companies are vying to get into the PAH space with treatments of their own. Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) is developing a novel oral pill to address the condition and will enter phase 3 clinical trials in the near term. MannKind (MNKD) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both seeking to advance inhaled solutions of treprostinil. Liquidia is currently in phase 3 clinical trials and is seeking to go public, while MannKind has yet to announce timing on its product entering phase 3.

2018 has been a bit of a tough year for United Therapeutics. The stock started the year at $150 per share, and has dipped as low as $101 per share. The Street had been expressing concerns over patent life, generic competition, and the possibility of revenues declining. United has spent several months addressing each of those concerns, and while not fully resolved, the company does appear to be confident in its strategy. I would not rule out possible M&A activity surrounding the PAH space which could involve United in some form or fashion.

In my opinion the company has made some great strides in addressing the concerns of the Street, but still has work to do if it wants to deliver stock price appreciation. Profitable quarters and continued growth are what will validate the strategy of United Therapeutics and that simply takes time to deliver. The company has several pipeline candidates in the pipeline for the near term which could help solidify a solid foundation. At this juncture, United is right in the middle of its 52-week range. Investors have some opportunity here no matter what your thesis is. I would tend to favor the bullish thesis over the bearish one, but upside will take time to play out. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.