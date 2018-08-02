Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Suzanne Ogle - IR

Ross Craft - Chairman and CEO

Sergei Krylov - CFO

Qingming Yang - President and COO

Claire Ye - Imperial Capital

Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us on the call today. We appreciate your interest in Approach. On the call with me this morning are Ross Craft, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Sergei Krylov, our Chief Financial Officer; and Qingming Yang, our President and Chief Operating Officer. All will be available for questions after the call.

In just a moment, I'll turn the call over to Ross who will update you on our second quarter results and progress. Qingming will review operational results, and Sergei will review the financial results. Our earnings release and the conference call presentation slides that we'll refer to during our prepared remarks can be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of our website at approachresources.com.

Please note that the remarks and answers to the questions include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, we refer to, and the applicable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release on the non-GAAP financial information page of our website and at the end of our earnings presentation. We plan to file our 10-Q this afternoon.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ross.

Thank you, Suzanne. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for being on the call today and your interest in Approach. We wrapped up a good quarter, delivering growth in oil production, revenue, EBITDAX, while lowering lease operating expense and maintaining an impressive D&C cost of plus or minus 4.4 million per well. We continued to refine our completion techniques, utilizing tighter states facing, formation compatible fluids and nano particles. We've utilized nano particles in eight completions thus far.

Although we have limited production data in the majority of these wells, early indications suggest a 30% to 34% increase in oil EORs as compared to our 700 Mboe type curve. When you look at the cost of our horizontal wells, both D&C and LOE costs as compared to projected EORs, the results are compelling.

The first half of the year has been attention grabbing for Permian producers. We have benefited from strengthening in oil production, but now faced with our success. This is causing a lot of interest in the Permian infrastructure and basis differential issues. The too much too same dynamic is nothing new to this industry. As the fraction of growth and/or forecast growth within the basin.

In response to the recent oil and gas takeaway bottlenecks out of the Permian Basin, several midstream companies have completed and/or started construction of additional capacity out of the basin. Current all projects consist of additional 3.7 million barrels per day takeaway by late 2019 with an additional 2.1 million barrels per day capacity either in the planning stage or financing stage by late 2020 and early 2021.

Natural gas projects currently under construction will add approximately 4 Bcf per day of additional capacity by mid to late-2019. Mexico has been slowly increasing natural gas imports from US, but delays in Northern Mexico’s infrastructure build out has curtailed imports. A major TransCanada project was put into service July 2018 that added additional 0.67 Bcf per day of import capacity, which will have a positive impact on Waha constraints. With market conditions changing daily and escalating service costs back to pre-downturn levels, it's important to be able to quickly evaluate and react to changing market conditions.

We demonstrated this ability in 2012 when the oil differentials escalated to around $15 and trucking differentials to Midland jumped to $10 per barrel. We responded a year later with the completion of the 15-mile oil pipeline with capacity of 100,000 barrels per day, thus eliminating oil trucking differentials and guaranteeing uninterrupted flow capacity to the Cushing and/or Midland markets. Within a year, we sold the system for a 6x return, while maintaining favorable transportation rights on the system.

2012 through 2014 investments in our large scale water recycling and disposal systems, our high pressure gas lift and enhanced recovery systems and low pressure gathering systems is another example of reacting to market conditions. Sourcing and securing water at that time for completions and then disposing the water extremely high and represent a large portion of our D&C and LOE cost. Once our systems were installed, we realized a significant reduction in D&C costs, approximately $1 million per well and a large reduction in our LOE cost.

In early 2015, we told the market that if we didn't see an appreciable increase in commodity prices mid-year, we would shut down all drilling completion operations. Mid-2015, we released our last rig and shutdown all completion activities until June 2016. We knew being the first Permian company to shut down all activities was not going to be received well by the market. But it was absolutely the right decision to make.

We did not have to drill to hold leases, because of our HBP status. Commodity prices didn't support growth, so it was again the right decision. Another example is the ability to quickly evaluate and react to market conditions. We’ve built this company on four strategic pillars that provide the foundation of long term value creation.

Turning to Slide 4 in our presentation, the first competitive strength we have, a balanced production portfolio. So we're not overly exposed to any one commodity. So second competitive strength is our large scale company-owned infrastructure system that is key to our low operating cost structure as well as our impressive D&C cost structure. This infrastructure system is including high pressure gas lift system is the primary reasons for our low decline -- low production decline rates.

The third competitive strength is our contiguous acreage position that encompasses a 150,000 net acres. Having everything in close proximity to all wells and equipment are connected via SCADA system. Collection of big data allows us to operate pure -- with pure individuals, thus reducing overhead. The fourth competitive strength is our ability to respond in real time to changing market dynamics. Since our acreage position is largely HBP as a result of our deeper legacy vertical well program and horizontal Wolfcamp program, we can better match our capital deployment to commodity prices, i.e., speed up, slow down as needed.

Moving to slide 6, in the southern part of the Midland basin where our assets are located, we have not realized any significant increase in downstream pipeline pressures and/or takeaway capacity constraints at this time, nor do we anticipate any significant future capacity issues. What we have witnessed along with the majority of operation in the Permian Basin is a sudden unprecedented increase in differentials out of the basin beginning in late 2017. All differentials within the basin, Midland, August to Cushing, which normally run around $3 to $4 per barrel have widened to unprecedented levels.

September 2018 features Midland August contract is minus 17.05 currently. We are in a better position to many operators because we sell our oil based on Cushing prices. Through our long term oil marketing agreement avoiding the Midland to Cushing differential. Unfortunately, we are realizing the effects of the unprecedented Waha gas differentials you see on slide 7, which is projected to be the north of $1 for the remainder of the year. We feel these unprecedented differentials are temporary and will begin to normalize closer to historical pricing by the second half of 2019, as additional takeaway capacity is put into service.

Moving to slide 8, you'll see a number of options that we’re evaluating that will allow us to continue to reduce leverage and increase cash flow, thus increasing shareholders value.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Qingming.

Thanks Ross and good morning, everyone. Please turn to slide 9 in our presentation. Because of our continued focus on execution and low cost operations, we delivered production at the high end of quarterly guidance and reduced this operating expense. Production this quarter was 1,056,000 BOE, or 11,600 BOE per day, an increase of 2% over first quarter. The increase was driven primarily by liquids growth.

On slide 10, you will see the efforts of our focus on efficient operation and the benefit of our infrastructure system. We reduced this operating expense per BOE this quarter by 8% from first quarter and delivered peer leading LOE of $4.77 per BOE. As I report the superiority in LOE number, I want to take time to acknowledge and thank our operations team and field staff, they do a good job of understanding the production characteristics of our wells, coming up with great ideas of optimizing our field operations and taking full advantage of what our infrastructure systems can offer.

In second quarter of 2018, we completed three horizontal Wolfcamp wells. Of the three completions, one well was in our Pangea West area parked in the Wolfcamp A bench and two wells were in our Baker area one well park in the Wolfcamp B bench and one well parked in the Wolfcamp C bench.

On slide 11, you can see the performance of the three wells completed during this quarter. Individually, the two Baker wells are performing well above 700,000 BOE type cure. As you may recall from our previous earnings calls and discussions, the Pangea West area is very oily, as such, it has a slightly different production profile, lower IP, higher oil and shallower decline. In aggregate, the average cumulative production of the three wells outperformed both oil and well EOR of our 700,000 BOE type curve.

Currently, we are running one rig to drill 6 horizontal wells. We plan to complete two wells in the third quarter and expect our production to be between 11,400 and 11,600 BOE per day. After we are done with the prepared remarks, Ross and I will be available during Q&A session to discuss completion techniques and additional operation question you may have.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Sergie to go over financial results.

Thanks, Qingming. On my side of the part, I'm happy to report increased margins. We saw both top line and bottom line improvement this quarter. Revenue was up 21% over the prior year quarter. Revenue for the quarter pre hedged was $30.3 million and was supported by an increase in commodity prices. The strong oil price realization is a product of our existing oil transportation contract with oil sold at Cushing benchmark price and the fixed transportation fee. Net loss for the quarter was $9.1 million or $0.10 per share. Net loss for the first quarter include the commodity derivative loss of 4.9 million.

Excluding the decrease in the fair value of our commodity derivatives of $2.9 million, adjusted net loss was 6.8 million or $0.07 per diluted share. The second quarter reported EBITDAX of $15.3 million, 18% higher than what we saw a year ago. Going to the third quarter, we expect to see higher oil realization due to higher commodity prices and the expiration of our legacy hedges below current market prices. Our current hedge schedule can be found in appendix of this presentation.

Lease operating expenses for the second quarter was $4.7 per BOE or used LOE quarter-over-quarter by 8% and LOE was in line with the mid-point of guidance. Production and ad valorem taxes totaled $2.5 million and were 8.5% of oil NGL and gas sales. Cash general and administrative expense per BOE for the first quarter was $5.14 per BOE. D&A for the quarter was $16.8 million or $15.96 per BOE.

On slide 12, you can see the focus on control of cash operating costs along with higher product prices provided a 37% improvement to unhedged cash margin per BOE compared to second quarter 2017. Capital expenditures incurred for second quarter were $13.5 million and include 11.2 million for drilling and completion activities and 2 million for infrastructure projects and equipment and 0.3 million for lease acquisitions. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, our capital expenditures totaled $27.2 million, in line with annual guidance.

Slide 13 will summaries our financial position. We continue to maintain a simple capital structure and are working to further strengthen our balance sheet. On June 30, our liquidity was $27.2 million. We remain focused on operating substantially within cash flow and will align our capital expenditures as closely as possible within our anticipated annual cash flow.

Now, I'll turn the call back over to Ross.

Ross Craft

Thanks, Sergie. We believe an important component of our operational success is attributable to our long term strategic planning. The four foundational pillars that this company is built on, a balanced commodity portfolio, 100% owned infrastructure, contiguous leasehold, low decline low risk assets and asset portfolio optionality create operating efficiencies now and will provide significant upside for Approach in future. Our out of the box thinking focused on day-to-day operations and experiencing and experienced managing through cycles has served us well and has allowed us to deliver consistent quarterly results. Our focus for the remainder of 2018 is strengthening our balance sheet through acquisition or other deleveraging opportunities, so that we have the appropriate capital structure to execute the growth strategy as accretive to our shareholders.

Now, I’ll turn the call over for Q&A.

Thank you. And we do have a call from the line of Irene Haas from Imperial Capital. Go ahead please. Your line is open.

Claire Ye

This is Claire Ye for Irene. Our first question is about LOE, so how do you look at LOE reduction going forward and what are some of the catalysts?

Ross Craft

Well, our LOE, as we stated in our first quarter and then, it's been historically high in the first quarter due to the winter weather and things like that, but one thing to keep focused on about our LOE, which is quite impressive. When you look at LOE on a BOE basis, we've been pretty much having -- our production has been range bound due to the capital constraints we're under. And for us to continue to drive down LOE cost through this is quite impressive.

The key to our LOE and it's a permanent key is our infrastructure. Being able to handle everything through our pipeline systems that we own, facilitates a continuation of this low LOE that you're seeing. So I don't really see anything that’s going to drive it one way or the other. You might see quarters that it goes up, because we do something, some unplanned workovers, because the best wells that need to be worked on, but other than that, it's pretty simple. And I don't foresee any major issues in the future.

Qingming Yang

Yeah. I agree with Ross. We're still able to keep a very low LOE number during this downturn and also during this lower production, medium productions. As we find opportunities to grow this company, when we increase activities going forward and when we increase production, we see additional opportunities drive down the LOE. As you can say right now, our LOE is pretty low. If we increase productions in the future, obviously, we can continue to drive the LOE down even further.

Ross Craft

We appreciate your interest today. We look forward to the next quarter. We're working hard to rightsize the balance sheet, continue to work on that. I think with everything we're seeing right now, what we've done in the past, I think we're well on our way to once again showing the investors what Approach can really do. With that, we appreciate your time.

