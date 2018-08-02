Agnico Eagle Second-Quarter 2018 Results Analysis

Agnico Eagle offers both a limited risk profile and consistent results which make the company an ideal candidate for a long-term investment.

The company growing gold reserve with expanding gold grades support healthy future growth. Production will reach 2.0 million ounces of gold in 2020.

Courtesy: Mining.com - Meadowbank site

Investment Thesis

Agnico Eagle (AEM) is one of my leading stocks in the "gold miner" category with Newmont Mining (NEM) and again more recently, Barrick Gold (ABX).

I like the company for its stable mine assets that are performing above targets and are located in a low political risks environment.

Also, the company growing gold reserve with expanding gold grades support a healthy future growth that will reach 2.0 million ounces of gold in 2020, and produced from assets already owned that will be funded by operating cash flow. Dividend per share now at 0.44 annually or a yield of 1% and potential increase.

2018 is a transition year for Agnico Eagle as it moves to a much broader and broader platform in Nunavut.

Thus, Agnico Eagle offers both a limited risk profile and consistent results which make the company an ideal candidate for a long-term investment. Therefore, I recommend accumulating the stock on any weakness.

Sean Boyd, CEO said in the conference call:

We continue to see operations that in a transition year are performing well from a production point of view. As a result, we've increased our full year guidance. Our gold reserves and our resources we expect them to continue to grow this year based on the exploration results that we're getting in and around our existing mines... Those expanding reserves and resources will support the production growth that we will see over the next several years. We're on track to hit our target of 2 million ounces in 2020

Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q 2018 - The raw numbers

1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 483.6 510.1 508.8 482.9 490.5 537.6 610.9 499.2 547.5 549.9 580.0 565.3 578.4 556.3 28.7 10.1 1.3 −15.5 27.8 19.0 49.4 62.7 76.0 61.9 71.0 35.1 44.9 5.0 212.3 196.5 163.6 194.0 190.6 210.0 269.1 286.6 254.9 218.0 241.6 233.5 225.5 204.2 5.9% 2.0% 0.3% 0 5.7% 3.5% 8.1% 12.5% 13.9% 11.3% 12.2% 6.2% 7.8% 0.9% 0.13 0.05 0.01 −0.08 0.13 0 0.22 0.27 0.33 0 0.30 0.15 0.19 0.02 143.5 188.4 143.7 140.8 145.7 229.5 282.9 120.6 222.6 184.0 194.1 166.9 207.7 120.1 82.9 111.5 122.4 133.0 100.7 123.3 125.5 166.6 128.6 192.3 257.0 296.3 186.1 250.2 60.6 76.8 21.3 7.8 45.0 106.2 157.3 −46.0 94.0 −8.3 −62.9 −129.3 21.6 -130.1 0.19 0.21 0.24 0.16 0.23 0.56 0.73 0.64 0.93 1.08 0.99 0.77 0.57 0.79 1.27 1.20 1.22 1.13 1.08 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.37 1.37 1.38 1.37 1.72 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 215.7 216.7 217.7 218.5 221.9 225.2 227.7 227.8 229.3 233.5 233.8 231.2 234.6 235.0

Gold Production Details:

Agnico Eagle had a low gold production on a quarterly basis, production was 404,961 Au Oz, down 5.3% from the same quarter last year, due to low output at Lapa mine, and up 4% sequentially. Production growth is on track to 2 million Au ounces entering 2020. Cost came in roughly at the midpoint of the guidance. As a result of the strong second quarter, Agnico Eagle increased the company full-year production guidance to 1.58 million ounces.

M. Boyd said on the conference call:

As we said on the operating side on our operating results, we're tracking about the initial guidance on full year production, as a result we race the guidance and we're tracking roughly at the midpoint of the cost guidance. In the quarter, we saw significant contributions coming from both LaRonde and Canadian Malartic. That was important because they partly offset the lower production and the higher unit cost that was expected at Meadowbank

Note: The lower gold production in the second quarter is primarily due to reduced throughput levels at Meadowbank as the mine transitions through the last full year of mining.

All-in sustainable cost (AISC) is still reasonable for the industry with an average of $921 per ounce in 2Q'18. However, AISC (by-product basis) is definitely higher this year compared to the average realized in 2017 ($787).

Note: Reserves are improving year after year.

Source: AEM earlier Presentation

Agnico Eagle's primary focus for the next few years is to deliver on the Nunavut expansion plan and bring those assets online, on schedule, and within budget. Opening up LaRonde mine is also part of the primary focus.

Note: Canadian Malartic had another record quarterly production of 91,863 ounces. Also, at La Ronde, the company achieved commercial production at the Zone 5. Finally, the company expects an additional 15K Oz at Lapa.

Agnico Eagle - Technical Analysis

AEM experienced a negative breakout around mid-July and could eventually re-test the March low at $38-$39 (double bottom where I recommend to buy and accumulate. AEM is moving in correlation with the gold price, and it is crucial to trade AEM in association with gold.

Commentary

1 - Revenues

Agnico Eagle reported its Q'18 results on July 26, 2018. Revenues were $565.3 million, up 3.25% compared to a year ago and down 2.5% sequentially.

Gold price realized was $1,293/Oz during the second quarter.

2 - Free cash flow analysis

Free cash flow was negative again this quarter due to an increase in capital spending. The company had minus $130.1 million. The company has been investing a large CapEx in 2017 until now, but this trend is expected to reverse slightly in H2 2018.

3 - Net debt

Agnico Eagle has an attractive balance sheet with a low net debt of $930 million. Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 1x now which is excellent. It means that AEM can repay its long-term debt in about a year based on its EBITDA.

Agnico Eagle closed the quarter with over $794 million in cash. The company has fully undrawn credit lines of $1.2 billion. Total liquidity is nearly $2 billion.

Conclusion

Agnico Eagle is a very reliable gold miner with a balanced business profile and a well-defined production growth, which is appealing from a long-term investment perspective. The company considers 2018 as a transition period with a particular focus on its Nunavut project.

Production is currently forecast to begin in Q1 2019 (with approximately four to five months of production in 2019). Gold production in 2019 is expected to be between 135,000 and 190,000 ounces, with a mid-point of 162,500 ounces. In 2020, gold production is expected to be between 260,000 and 270,000 ounces, with a mid-point of 265,000 ounces.

Agnico Eagle has an excellent balance sheet with cash of about $800 million and production is expected to reach 2 million Au Oz by 2020. 2018 is a transition year with Meadowbank in its last production phase and Nunavut/Melliadin expected to produce in Q1'19.

Therefore, it is essential to use this transition period as an opportunity to accumulate at a discount to fair value.

