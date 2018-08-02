AT&T: A Value Play

Thesis:

AT&T (T) stock has had a rough year, down roughly 17%. They have been facing some pretty staunch competition in Verizon and T-Mobile, and have had a rough time posting figures that investors really want to see to hop back on the AT&T train. However, I believe AT&T is a security worth taking a second look at. AT&T is one of the oldest companies trading in the markets today. While they have been through various acquisitions, trading under tick symbols such as SBC, ATT, and T, AT&T has been in the telecommunications industry and publicly traded for over 100 years. I believe a business moat is nearly invaluable, and AT&T has demonstrated they have a strong one just in the fact of how long the company has sold their services and built shareholder equity. AT&T’s moat and brand value are probably two primary catalysts for why I believe them to be investment worthy. In fact, AT&T, according to INC, has the sixth most valuable company brand in the world, coming in at $82,400 (in millions). They were ranked the fourth most valuable in 2017. As a long-term investor, brand recognition and longevity are strong characteristics of an investment worthy business, and AT&T has an extraordinary track record in both categories. AT&T also has demonstrated commitment to its shareholder distributions, posting 33 consecutive years of dividend growth with a very attractive yield. Currently, telecommunication stocks are trading at very low P/E ratios in the 6-10 range, when historically they’ve traded more closely to the average range of 15. I believe these multiples are representative of a buying opportunity. On top of all of that, I have faith in AT&T’s ability to get back on track with consistent revenue growth, and continue to be a telecommunication powerhouse among its peers. The moat built from brand and longevity, a strong and attractive dividend, low P/E ratios in the telecommunications sector, a low market price, and AT&T’s potential to stimulate consistent growth are the reasons why I believe AT&T is currently worthy of taking a look at and investing in.

Brand Recognition and Longevity Moat:

Brand recognition is something that I believe may be overlooked by many investors. I find that many investors are always looking for diamonds in the rough while overlooking the ones that are already sitting on the horizon. What I mean by this, is when a company that holds a place in the top ten most valuable brands in the world, people and investors around the globe know who they are. I find this to be significant for the fact that these companies are generally always on the radar of investors, hedge funds, and holding companies, but often times can be over-scrutinized for temporary, poor performances. I believe this has been the case recently for AT&T. However, when the tides turn for these globally recognized companies, they often benefit from quick rebounds in market price due to the fact that they are extremely well-known and trusted. Once a company like AT&T posts favorable or better than expected results, investors jump back on the train, and quickly, because they are trusted. That trust is derived from their brand strength and longevity. The moat aspect is that it doesn’t take a lot to regain investment interest of investors. I find this characteristic extraordinarily valuable and makes looking into investing in AT&T worthy in itself.

(Image Source.)

The Dividend:

AT&T not only has an incredible track record when it comes to distributing their success to shareholders, but their current dividend yield is just about as attractive as one can get, especially for a company like AT&T. Their current dividend is $2.00 per share annually, with a whopping 6.27% yield. At $2.00 per share AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7%, which isn’t low, but certainly leaves a lot of room for increases in the payout ratio. Often times such high dividend yields are associated with underlying financial problems with a given security, but I’m not finding anything significant when it comes to AT&T. In fact, AT&T has grown their free cash flow at a CAGR of 15.5% per year over the past three years. AT&T also has a very low debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, thus, they aren’t financing debt leveraged against shareholder equity to stimulate value and/or fund growth. This means the equity growth from AT&T’s improving revenue, cash flow, and earnings are generally safe and will stimulate shareholder equity. AT&T also hasn’t had any issues paying and increasing shareholder distributions for the last 33 years, which is certainly a reassuring aspect to look at. Overall, AT&T’s dividend is extraordinarily attractive and does not appear to be in much danger. This aspect should make AT&T worth looking into for any investor, especially dividend driven investors.

The P/E Ratio:

Currently AT&T has a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 6.23. Like high dividend yields there is often times some underlying issue when a company, especially one of AT&T’s caliber, is trading at such a low multiple in comparison to the holistic market. As stated previously, though, I can’t find anything significant enough to justify such a low P/E multiple for AT&T. To be fair the average P/E ratio for companies in communication services is 7.9, however, I feel these companies are being punished for being in an extremely competitive industry in which it’s hard to get an upper hand over peers. As seen in the chart below, the average P/E ratios of companies in the communication services sector since before 2014 has floated anywhere from 15-30 until just recently dramatically dropping to under 10. I believe this is some phenomenon that will not remain consistent and has produced a buying opportunity that shouldn’t be overlooked.

(Chart Source.)

AT&T Growth:

AT&T hasn’t posted impressive growth results recently. I believe this is due to the extremely competitive nature of the communication services sector and some changes in accounting practices that AT&T now has to adhere to. However, there are some positives to look at, such as the Time Warner acquisition. I can’t go into that acquisition too much as AT&T only had 16 days of Time Warner revenue to report on in 2Q18, however, it’s certainly a positive and will be something to dig deeper into come 3Q18. One of the best results I saw from AT&T’s 2Q18 was their ability to generate far more free cash flow from CAPEX in 2Q18 versus 2Q17. AT&T had 2Q17 CAPEX of $5,200 (in millions) with $3,500 (in millions) in free cash flow. In 2Q18 they had CAPEX of $5,100 (in millions) with $5,100 in free cash flow. I like seeing AT&T’s ability to generate more free cash flow from less CAPEX.

(AT&T I.R. Q2 2018 AT&T Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Slides. Pg. 5.)

Another positive aspect form AT&T’s 2Q18 report was their growth in Latin America. They have added more than three million subscribers in the last year and added 756,000 new wireless users in 2Q18. In 2Q16 AT&T had 10 million subscribers in Mexico; as of 2Q18 they now have 16.4 million subscribers in Mexico, an impressive increase. While AT&T growth in Latin America isn’t enough to significantly impact their financial results, it does make a difference and is a good sign to see.

(AT&T I.R. Q2 2018 AT&T Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Slides. Pg. 21.)

As I stated above, AT&T now has to adhere to new accounting practices that have impacted their financial results. I am not familiar with the changes but AT&T has given some visual information showing how those changes have affected their financial results; showing what their 2Q18 revenues would have been using their historical accounting method versus what they actually posted. The new accounting method represents a $900 (in millions) reduction in revenue in comparison to their old, historical accounting method. Take a look below.

(AT&T I.R. Q2 2018 AT&T Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Slides. Pg. 5.)

While AT&T has some positives to take away from their 2Q18 earnings report, they didn’t post or outline a picture that shows investors a path to any significant revenue, earnings, or free cash flow stimulation other than their Time Warner acquisition. It will be interesting to see how Time Warner will affect AT&T’s bottom line, however, I think it’s clear to expect results pretty consistent with forecasts unless a significant business development comes to fruition. While there’s not spectacular growth on the horizon for AT&T currently, consistency isn’t bad.

AT&T Undervalued:

I believe AT&T is currently undervalued at current market levels around $31.90 per share. I believe this more so based on the extremely low P/E ratio more than its future earning potential. When it comes to earnings potential, I don’t believe we will see AT&T grow their revenue, earnings, and free cash flow at a significant CAGR. I feel this way due to the extensive competition in the telecommunications industry and difficulty to get an upper hand on competitors to really make them stand out. What I do believe in is the moat and brand name discussed earlier. What I mean by that is while we may not see a significant increase in earnings year over year, I believe we will see strong consistency. NASDAQ forecasts AT&T’s FY18 earnings to be $3.53 per share and their FY21 earnings per share to be $3.81. Clearly a $0.28 increase in earnings in that time period isn’t too impressive, however, I believe AT&T has far more potential to beat those estimates rather than underperform. The true value is the historically higher P/E ratios in the communication services sector. If, and likely when, the communication services sector P/E multiples return to their historical averages around 15, AT&T will be trading around $52.95 in respect to their FY18 earnings forecast and $57.15 per share in respect to their FY21 earnings forecast. AT&T successfully acquired Time Warner and does have potential to improve their revenue, earnings, and free cash flow, however, I will likely write a follow-up analysis to determine how much value that acquisition can add, and AT&T’s growth potential in general. This valuation is primarily based on the fact that AT&T’s likelihood to post consistent earnings in correlation to forecasts is high, and the fact that companies in the communication services sector are trading at P/E multiples that are far too low in accordance to their historical averages. With that being said, I believe AT&T is undervalued at current market levels, and I am putting a 12-month price target of $52 per share on them. This would represent a 65.98% upside potential derived simply from the market correcting itself and trading companies in the communication services sector at P/E multiples around 15. I believe this is a very possible and plausible outcome, and is a great reason to take a look at AT&T if you’re considering adding to your portfolio.

Conclusion:

Overall, I believe AT&T is worth taking a look at for the majority of investors. They have a strong moat built from brand and longevity, an extremely attractive and safe dividend, they’re trading at an unduly low P/E ratio, their market price is down 17% on the year, and they do have the potential to stimulate bottom line growth, especially with their Time Warner acquisition and looking at their growth in Latin America. AT&T is definitely facing staunch competition, but I believe they will prevail in the long run and continue to be a global leader in the telecommunications industry. I believe AT&T is worth taking a look at for nearly any investor who’s considering adding to their portfolio, and am placing a 12-month $52 per share price target on them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in T over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.