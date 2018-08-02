Mazor Robotics Ltd. (MZOR) CEO Ori Hadomi on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:MZOR) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 8:30 AM ET

We also want to thank everyone for joining us today for Mazor Robotics' conference call and webcast to review the financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018. On the call today are Ori Hadomi, Chief Executive Officer; and Sharon Levita, Chief Financial Officer and VP, Business Operations.

Before turning the call over to Ori, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. All statements in this conference call, other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and may involve and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may affect Mazor's business, financial condition, and other operating results, which include, but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other qualifications contained in Form 20-F and other reports filed by Mazor with the SEC to which your attention is directed.

Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Mazor expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

During this call, we'll present certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net loss and net loss per share. In Mazor's press release in the financial tables issued earlier today, which is located on the company's website at www.mazorrobotics.com, you will find definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the closest GAAP financial measures as well as discussion about why these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant to the company's results.

I'd like to turn the call over to Ori Hadomi, CEO.

Ori Hadomi

Ori Hadomi

Welcome to Mazor Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call.

Earlier today, we reported second quarter revenue of $13.2 million, compared to $15.5 million in the year ago second quarter. The quarter [ph] results reflects a 25% increase in the number of robotic guidance systems sold compared to the year-ago second quarter. For the first six months of 2018, we reported revenue of $28.7 million as a number of robotic guidance systems sold increased 32% compared to the first half of 2017.

Recurring revenue which continue to be a significant contributor to our top line revenue demonstrated strengthened when accounting for the discounted pricing to our partner for disposable end service. The growing install base in combination with our sales pipeline, the contribution for recurring revenue and binding commitment for system purchase by our strategic partner, reaffirm our confidence that together we will achieve our joint objective of placing hundreds of Mazor systems into service over the next few years. And we have been communicating since January 2018 in the transition year following the move to a distribution agreement with Medtronic.

This type of agreement is designed to increase market access and generate higher unit placement volume, but at volume-transfer pricing. In addition to the commercial activity, we continue to deepen our synergy and relationship with Medtronic. Specifically, we have been collaborating with Medtronic on a cyst [ph] program which is a multi-disciplinary co-development effort to integrate its market-leading legacy stealth navigation system onto our Mazor X robotic guidance platform.

Together with Medtronic, we branded the system, the Mazor X Stealth Edition, combining two best-in-class technologies and it will allow surgeons to perform 3D planning, robotic-guided execution and real-time Op verification of the planned surgical goals. I believe this triple-plan execute checks capability will provide unprecedented benefits and surgical predictability, making it the most advanced robotic system for spine procedures on the market.

We are excited as the Mazor X Stealth Edition is just the first of a pipeline of joint and independent projects focused on procedures and advanced capability that would improve surgeons' experience and stage in outcomes.

Turning now to the Q2 commercial activity. First, I will focus on the Mazor X activity and then I'll review the Renaissance. As you recall, when Medtronic [indiscernible] for commercial responsibility for the Mazor X late in 2017, there was a expectation that it would be accompanied by changes in quarterly sales spread and low transfer for systems, disposable kits and service.

By partnering with Medtronic, we accepted this, knowing it would lead to higher system volumes and reduce sales in marketing expenses. Moreover, Medtronic's' reach would enable our systems to penetrate far more locations. This strategy is being implemented as expected. Specifically, we are experiencing higher system volume and seeing first-hand the level of hospitals and customers that Medtronic can reach.

During the quarter, internationally-recognized hospitals and academic centers in the U.S. purchased the Mazor X. These are locations that Mazor would not have had access to on its own. Other highly prestigious organizations are in the late stages of purchasing decisions. Internationally, Medtronic installed the first Mazor X in Asia. The market is well-aware of the benefits of our product, so getting first Mazor X into this market is critically important as it will motivate other surgeons and hospitals to adapt our technology.

Additionally, Medtronic is taking steps to all expansion into additional market internationally. Medtronic's commitment and activity can be viewed at all levels of the organization. Their executive leadership team is actively involved in the implementation and partnership. The sales and clinical teams are aligned to support growth of users and the installed base and they are incentivized to promote the Mazor X system. Mazor X sales team members have been successfully integrated with the Medtronic's team.

As a link between spine and all surgery, the Mazor X is provisioned centrally in the Medtronic product line and portfolio, and some [indiscernible] depends with new developments. The Mazor X Stealth Edition would integrate Medtronic's highly successful stealth navigation technology onto the Mazor X platform, enabling the system to track the position of compatible surgical tools or instruments in or on the patient's anatomy during surgery.

The integrated stealth technology will enhance user experience enabling real-time evaluation and the verification for the surgeon as well as reconciliation and checking of the surgical plan execution. The Mazor X Stealth Edition will also provide a robot-guided implant solution that eliminates the need for guide wires with Medtronic implants. Eliminating guide wires increase surgical efficiency, reduced cost and may enhance surgical safety. The best-in-class system will continue to be driven by end provisions with precision using the Mazor core engine in our proprietary robotics. The combined ability to plan, execute and check in real-time will provide unprecedented predictability and assurance.

Medtronic's commitment to the joint program is further evidence through the binding system purchase commitment that we have received from them from the Mazor X Stealth Edition. As part of our preparation for the commercial push and in-line with this purse of commitment, Mazor have increased production capacity to ensure delivery and operational regiment when regulatory approvals have been received. The first public unveiling of the Mazor X Stealth Edition will take place in September at the next 2018 annual meeting.

And now turning to the Renaissance. As we discussed previously, our primary focus for the Renaissance is the development and penetration of the approximately 5,000 strong regulatory surgical centers or ASCs market in the United States. We also have flexible business models as we believe the system's lower price point is a distinct advantage and provisions Mazor to provide the robotic guidance solution for this segment. It aligns with the overall desire to lower cost by taking some of the simplest time procedure out of the hospital setting so we believe the timing is optimal to drive the strategy. I'm very pleased with the progress as we install systems in several locations, which we are performing clinical procedures regularly.

Moreover, we recently installed Renaissance systems with brain models at two prestigious U.S. clinic. Internationally, we installed Renaissance system in the Netherlands, China and Israel and delivered a system to China. Additionally, the pilot program we have previously mentioned with a major ASC chain is progressing well and we are confident that it will develop into future sales and growth opportunities. The continued adoption by ASC will provide more patients to access to the clinical benefits of our robotic technology.

The clinical value proposition for our portfolio of Mazor core base system is built upon vast and expanding clinical experience and clinical evidence. In terms of spine robotics, OR experience and install base, Mazor core systems are easily the world leader having been used to placed nearly a quarter of a million implant in closed to 36,000 patients in a wide spectrum of procedure. For 1-12 levels cases from posterior per lateral, from deformity to degenerative cases, from two-year-old patients to 92-year-old patients, and from wide open to the most extreme percutaneous cases. Our robotic guidance systems are proven and demonstrated as a toolbox providing benefits for all types of patients.

Mazor has been able to consistently identify market needs and provide innovative solutions. This quarter, our penetration curve expanded gradually to new market segments. Mazor now has systems that are being utilized in a range of settings: private hospitals, small clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, community hospitals, IV-league hospitals as well as teaching in academic institutions. The clinical evidence which also surpass what any other company in our space can they claim to further highlights the clinical value proposition. Data from our MIS ReFRESH study was recently presented at the Global Spine Congress and the International Meeting on Advanced Spine Techniques.

As a reminder, MIS ReFRESH is a prospective multi-center comparative study of complications and revisions rate in Mazor core base robotic-guided procedures, versus floor-guided MIS procedures and the complication rate were almost four times lower and the revision rate almost nine-fold lower compared to the control arm even in the single-level cases.

Furthermore, the clinical evidence that we published supported by the growing list of purely good [ph] research, heightened search and confidence and give them greater comfort to shift the studies of paradigm to less-invasive procedures. In fact with nearly 50% of our procedures perform minimally invasively or MIS, patients feels less pain, lower risk of infection and will have fast shortened time with quicker recovery.

In summary, our vision is turning to reality. Upon signing the agreement with Medtronic in 2016, we look forward to accelerated growth and anticipated the benefits that this would bring to Mazor. I believe our results to-date confirm this was the right decision and long-term, we will create value by driving procedure volume and system utilization. We have added a stealth technology and a stealth name to our Mazor X robotic guidance platform. The same Medtronic marketing might combined with the 100-strong salesforce that are successfully placed thousands of stealth systems around the globe are now similarly focused on promoting the Mazor X Stealth Edition as the cornerstone of Medtronic spine implant business. We are ready to meet the demand.

Now to review the financial highlights of the second quarter, I will turn the call over to Sharon.

Sharon Levita

Thank you, Ori, and hello, everyone.

As disclosed previously, our pricing model under the global distribution phase with Medtronic is at a lower rate compared to the rates we have been realizing through our direct sales channels. This lowered our average selling price of the Mazor X system, as well as disposable income and service revenue. Geographically, revenue in the U.S. was $11.8 million, representing 89% of total revenue and $1.4 million or 11% of revenue originated from sales in the international market.

Capital sales revenue was $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. Recurring revenue from disposable kit sales, service and others represented 48% of total revenue. Disposable kit sales was $3.1 million, compared to $3.6 million in the year-ago second quarter, reflecting fluctuation in quarterly sales spread of disposable kits to Medtronic's and lower ASP.

Revenue from service and other increased to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $2.7 million in the year-ago second quarter. Our objective for 2018 is to achieve our prior outlook for modest revenue growth and we reaffirm our deal beyond 2018, the revenue growth is expected to accelerate and be driven primarily by the expanding install base and increasing recurring revenues.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 56.1%, compared to 69.4% in the last year's second quarter. This expected decrease is mainly due to the pricing terms with Medtronic as mentioned earlier. We expanded our service team to support the growing install base and invested in infrastructure to support the growing production needs.

Operating expense were $11.3 million, a decrease of 23% compared to $14.6 million in the year-ago second quarter, reflecting mainly the decrease in selling and marketing expense, following the transition to the global distribution phase of the Medtronic partnership as Medtronic is doing global responsibility for sales and marketing activity of Mazor X system for spinal application globally.

As we planned, our first half financial performance brings significant savings to Mazor and reflect this financial synergy of the strategic partnership with Medtronic. This savings allows us to allocate resource to develop new opportunities in its time as well as in other application that will benefit for our Mazor core technology.

On a GAAP basis, the net loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $3.8 million or $0.07 per share compared to net loss of $3.7 million or $0.08 per share in the 2017 second quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the net loss for 2018 second quarter was $1.4 million or $0.03 per share compared to the net loss of $2.4 million or $0.5 per share in the second quarter of 2017.

Cash used in operating activities in the second quarter was $6.5 million, compared to $7.4 million cash used in the last year's second quarter as a result of lower cash expenditures in the current quarter. We ended the second quarter with the cash and cash equivalent of $1.8 million.

This concludes my remarks and I will pass the call back to Ori for summary comments and then we'll take questions.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you, Sharon. We are executing on our strategic plan and delivering on the promise of the agreement with Medtronic. We have increased our install base and significantly expanded our market reach and global opportunities. And in a matter of few weeks, we will unveil the first product for core development effort, the Mazor X sales division. Thank you again for joining the call. Operator, we are now open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] We'll now move to our first question today and that comes from Jeffrey Cohen of Ladenburg Thalmann.

Jeffrey Cohen

Good morning, Ori and Sharon. How are you?

Ori Hadomi

Good morning. Thank you.

Sharon Levita

Hi. Good morning, Jeff.

Ori Hadomi

Good morning, Jeff.

Jeffrey Cohen

I'll try to limit my questions and then get back in the queue. Could you walk us through a little bit more information on the Stealth X that you're talking about as far as market introduction? And can you talk about the ability or not the ability for our current Renaissance or X users to upgrade or add-on on to the system? And how that may work in the hospital settings.

Ori Hadomi

Sure. Actually, Medtronic is responsible. Part of the agreement is you probably remember Medtronic responsible to the marketing and sales activities. And as you may remember in the recent agreement, there were three different chapters: it was the investment, the sales and marketing and the co-development. What we see now is actually the results of the co-development and the Medtronic dedicate a lot of effort, people, money in order to plan the lounge events and complain for the Mazor X Stealth Edition. The install base that we'll have the opportunity to upgrade to the Mazor X Stealth Edition and Medtronic from now on, the main project that they will sell is not the only the one with the Stealth Edition, the Mazor X Stealth Edition version.

The Renaissance is not convertible for the Mazor X Stealth Edition and give customers -- Renaissance should they want to use Mazor X Stealth Edition they will need to buy.

Jeffrey Cohen

And is the X convertible? Will the X be convertible?

Ori Hadomi

The X is convertible to the Mazor X Stealth Edition.

Jeffrey Cohen

Perfect. Okay and then secondly, one more question, if I may. Can you provide a little bit more clarity as far as the quarter and utilization rates. Was there some seasonality there or which utilization rates were more related to ASP transfer pricing for kits? Any color there would be appreciated. Thank you.

Ori Hadomi

Sure. I think what we see now in the market, I must say, we are pleased with the progress. We think that it's very much in-line with what we experience in the past with Renaissance when we are introducing this technology and we are also very pleased with the effort that Medtronic is putting into the assimilation of the technology in the operating room. It's still not where the Renaissance were, it's season six year, but it definitely show very positive indications. What you see is the result of both ASP as well as purchasing policies of Medtronic.

Jeffrey Cohen

Perfect. Thank you.

Jeffrey Cohen

Thank you.

We'll now move on to our next question from Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you so much for taking the question. This is Shagun [ph] in for Larry. I guess the first question is on the 2018 outlook. Are you guys still expecting modest revenue growth in 2018? But can you help us think through the back half of cadence? 3Q is seasonally weaker, but you do have some tough year-over-year comps as well. So how should we think about 3Q versus 2Q? And then it seems like customers may be holding off until MIS when you have a fully integrated system. Is that accurate? And then what does that mean for a step up from Q3 to Q4? And then I have a follow up.

Ori Hadomi

Sure. Thank you for this elaborated question. As I said earlier, I think our objective is to meet a moderator growth during this year and as we said, from the very beginning of this year, this is year of transition with a lot of changes. I think that if you ask me, we feel very confident with the progress we are making focusing on encouraging the install base and making the penetration and assimilating the technology in the market. I do expect that introduction of the Stealth Edition version of the Mazor X will result into growth, but I don't think that the market is holding. We still see high level of interest and progress in the market. I'm not sure if I answered all your questions. If you could remind me what I missed.

Unidentified Analyst

Just the back half cadence, Q2 to Q3 and then Q3 to Q4.

Ori Hadomi

We don't give guidance. The only guidance that we gave is what our objective for this year and we're putting all the efforts in doing all the work we believe needed in order to meet objectives.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just as a follow up. I just had some questions on placement. Can you give us the placement of the install base U.S. for Renaissance and Mazor X and then ASP has given about 420 in Q1. How did they hold sequentially and if you can give us any color on procedure volumes in Q2? Thank you for taking the questions.

Ori Hadomi

We share with the market. I think it was about two good last quarter that we -- in the past we used to give each and every number about the utilization and the number of systems saying each quarter. And given that we enter the much-more competitive environment, it seems like in this market, the standard for the market is not a bit slow with all these numbers. We decided not to disclose direct numbers. I can tell you that there is a significant increase in a number of units that we sold during this quarter as I mentioned earlier in the call. But we don't disclose the exact number during the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you very much.

We'll now move to our next question from Craig Bijou from Cantor Fitzgerald.

Craig Bijou

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Ori, I just wanted to ask on Mazor X Stealth. You're going to unveil at NAS and I just wanted to understand the process when you're taking orders, when you will be able to deliver the systems. I guess and when customers should expect to receive the systems?

Ori Hadomi

Craig, the only thing I can say, that we got already orders from Medtronic. When will Medtronic begin to collect orders from customers and supply? It's a lot more of their decision. I believe that closer to the end of the year, as well as of course early next year, the market will see in the system itself. But as I mentioned earlier in the call, in order to be able to meet the demand that we expected to see, we decided to invest in expanding our production line and all this is also subject to the FDA clearance that is yet to be received and we expect that we receive later along the year.

Craig Bijou

Ori, have you guys filed yet with the FDA for the new system?

Ori Hadomi

Yes, we did.

Craig Bijou

Okay. And if I can just follow up on the disposables revenue. Obviously it was down -- it was down year-over-year and you said that it was a result of Medtronic's purchasing pattern. I just wanted to understand a little more. Obviously you saw some nice growth the last couple of quarters in disposable. It seems like that might have been stocking by Medtronic. So I just wanted to make sure that what you're seeing sequentially from utilization point, there's no issues in terms of utilization. I know you commented on it earlier in your script, but I just wanted to ask again and make sure that there's no changes in utilization and it's merely a matter of Medtronic already or some stocking orders that happened over the last couple of quarters.

Ori Hadomi

Craig, as you know right now with the new structure and arrangement, we have much less involvement indicated themselves and actually right now, all the cases are fully supported by the Medtronic's team. So all of you is highly dependent -- how I view about the use and activity is highly dependent on the perception. We do have some indications and that's why I could say that we feel comfortable and please with the progress of the assimilation. There is always work to improve, but I don't see right now any concern in pattern there.

Craig Bijou

Okay. Thanks for taking the questions.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you, Craig.

[Operator Instructions] We'll now move to our next question from Mike Matson from Needham & Co.

David Saxon

Hi. This is David Saxon on for Mike for this morning. Thanks for taking our questions. I guess first in terms of the stealth technology, you're talking to hospitals with the current Renaissance system. Can you give a sense of how many or what percentage of them are interested in replacing it with the Mazor X once the stealth comes to market?

Ori Hadomi

To answer you correctly, you asked about the interest within the Renaissance accounts to convert to Mazor X Stealth Edition. This is the question you asked?

David Saxon

Yes, that's correct.

Ori Hadomi

With the Renaissance, we target different market. We target the ASC markets. I don't see the ASC markets as a targets market for the Mazor X Stealth Edition. We purposely target each one of our product to different markets that we believe best accommodate it's benefits. For the Renaissance, the target with the Renaissance, the ambulatory surgery sent to market with the type of procedures and with best to thing capability to this market and we target the Mazor X Stealth Edition to the rest and the majority of the spine market including the hospitals and the community hospital send the academic hospitals.

David Saxon

Okay, that's helpful. And then just in terms of gross margin, I understand why it's down year-on-year, but can you give us more color on why it's down sequentially? Is that from the increase in production capacity or is there something else there?

Sharon Levita

Most of the decrease is coming from the ASC and sequentially, the decrease in the gross margin comes from revenue volume and some of what we mentioned earlier about the investments in the infrastructure.

David Saxon

Okay. Great. Well, thank you very much, Ori and Sharon.

Sharon Levita

Thank you.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] We'll now take a follow up from Jeffrey Cohen of Ladenburg Thalmann.

Jeffrey Cohen

Hi. I just want to share [ph] around an care a little more about the situation in Asia. If you could talk about the current status and situation there and the types of discussions that you and/or I believe Medtronic is having with perspective accounts and interest levels there and interest related to the X and/or the Renaissance platforms.

Ori Hadomi

No. We will not disclose specific discussions as we are holding there. What I can say, Jeff, is that our distributor with the Renaissance are making good progress with the clinical activity in Asia. Medtronic doing their first steps and put in place a serious plan for their penetration for Asia and Europe, but I think it's too early to overview the -- I always gave the exact plan.

Jeffrey Cohen

Got it. Okay, thank you.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you, Jeff.

As there are no further questions at this time, I'd like to turn the call back to Mr. Ori Hadoni for any additional or closing remarks.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you, everyone, for your questions and have a good day.

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.