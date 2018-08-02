Rowan: Discussion Of Q2 Results

Rowan shares have been under pressure recently, but may catch up to other drillers' shares that showed better dynamics.

The earnings season for offshore drillers continues, and this time we discuss Rowan's (RDC) quarterly report and conference call. Without further ado, let's begin.

Rowan reported a loss - no surprise here

Rowan reported revenue of $241 million and a loss of $76.7 million. The key drivers of the loss - depreciation expenses and interest expenses - are not going away from the revenue statement in any foreseeable future (in fact, depreciation will never go away). In this situation, the only way out to the positive territory is to increase revenue (assuming that new contracts have positive margin). Obviously, there will be significant problems with this in the current market environment. However, this is true for the whole industry.

Rowan wants to put Rowan Norway on a higher-margin contract

I've been wondering why Rowan's harsh-environment jack-up Rowan Norway cannot find work in the booming North Sea. Now we have the answer. During the conference call, Rowan stated that it was bidding the rig in a disciplined way and that opportunities for the rig were mostly in 2019. This is reassuring - the company clearly needs a higher-margin contract to start improving the earnings situation.

Ultra-deepwater comments

I have previously argued that the four drillships are now the main moving part in Rowan's performance as the company has guaranteed itself big presence in the biggest jack-up market of the world, Saudi Arabia, through its joint venture with Saudi Aramco. In this light, the company's comments about the state of the ultra-deepwater market and its strategy are especially interesting.

First of all, Rowan confirmed the obvious: "[…] we believe that any pricing improvement will be tempered by what is still a large overhang in available supply, as well as contract terms remain short". We haven't yet heard comments from Noble (NE) team, but everyone except the perma-optimistic Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is very cautious on rate recovery in the ultra-deepwater segment for drillships.

Moreover, Rowan basically revealed rates for its drillships and they come in line with the pessimistic projections: "[…] our third quarter revenue will reflect market rates for drillships for that period […] in the low to mid $100,000 range". I'd like to highlight this data point in relation with a very active discussion on possible Diamond Offshore (DO) rates in its new contracts. I stand by my view that it is impossible to get rates above $300,000 for top rigs even if work is in 2020-2022 in a contract signed today when one of the best rigs in the market which belongs to a highly reputable company like Rowan gets less than $150,000 per day. The most recent contract for Rowan Relentless was disclosed in June 2018, so we are talking about a recent event - the "low to mid $100,000 range" is the state of the market right now.

Nevertheless, it looks like it is high time for Rowan to start putting rigs back to the market: "But for sure right now we have customers looking at all four ships. We've put two back to work, and we are actively in discussions with customers on others". I think that the company will be able to gradually put its ships back to the market in 2019, while the dayrates will remain at $150,000 or below.

ARO Drilling

Six three-year contracts have been awarded to Rowan jack-up rigs, according to recent announcements. Rowan Middletown, Charles Rowan and Arch Rowan will be leased to ARO Drilling in September, while Rowan Mississippi will be leased in December. Also, Scooter Yeargain and Hank Boswell will be sold to ARO Drilling in October.

Currently, it looks like the market is a bit dissatisfied that profits from ARO Drilling won't come in the near term. This is logical as ARO Drilling will start a newbuild program. Also, it is not news at all as Rowan has many times talked about the plans and the structure of the joint venture. In my opinion, Rowan gained a major strategic advantage in the most important jack-up market of the world, so temporary lack of cash flow from ARO Drilling is not a problem, especially given the fact that Rowan has $1.1 billion of cash on the balance sheet and easy maturity schedule.

Conclusion

Rowan shares have been rather weak lately. I do not think that this is deserved and will look at if they can get back above $14. In this case (and with some help from oil), Rowan shares will have the opportunity to get back to the $16-17 level. At the same time, I see no catalysts right now that can push shares above $17. Thus, I expect the shares to trade in a rather wide range for the upcoming months. Longer term, Rowan remains one of the offshore drilling leaders with good prospects once the drillships start getting jobs and benefits from ARO Drilling become more visible to the market.

