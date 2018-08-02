Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG) CEO Peter Breese on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:AKG) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Peter Breese - President & CEO

Fausto Di Trapani - CFO

Rob Slater - EVP, Business Development and Strategy

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Asanko Gold Q2 2018 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast, which is being recorded.

I will now hand over to Peter Breese, President and CEO of Asanko.

Peter Breese

Thank you and good morning, ladies and gentlemen from Vancouver. Joining me on the call today is our CFO, Fausto Di Trapani; and Rob Slater, Executive Vice President, Business Development and Strategy.

Before I begin, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 regarding customary forward-looking and cautionary statements regarding mineral resources and reserves.

I would now like to turn to Slide 3. Q2, 2018 highlights. I'm pleased to report that Asanko Gold Mine delivered another set of excellent production results this quarter as our main income book returned to steady state levels of ore production in June and the mill achieved yet another record milling rate.

The mine produced 53,501 ounces of gold at an AISC of $1,068 an ounce for the quarter and $101,731 ounces at an AISC of $1,145 per ounce for the half year beating both of productions and cost guidance for the first half of 2018.

We maintained our strong safety record during the quarter with no loss time injuries reported. We have now achieved as of 15 months and worked more than 7.7 million man hours without a single loss time injury.

This is a significant achievement given the continued ramp up in our operations, while at the same time we have installed the various upgrades to our process plant using outside contractors who are not necessarily aligned with our world class safety systems.

We recorded a non-cash net loss attributable to common shareholders of $142.3 million or $0.63 per common share, which is solely attributable to the loss on classification of the Company's Ghanaian subsidiaries as held for sale in connection with the Gold Fields joint venture transaction, which Fausto, will discuss in more detail later on.

However, adjusting for this non-recurring non-cash loss, we maintained our profitability and reported adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.3 million or $0.01 per common share.

At June 30, 2018, the Company had approximately $48.1 million in unaudited cash and immediately convertible working capital balances, of which $18.8 million is attributable to Asanko with remaining balance classified as assets held for sale in the JV.

On July the 31, we completed the much anticipated $185 million joint venture transaction with Gold Fields, who are now our partners in the Asanko Gold Mine. We have received the first payment of $165 million from Gold Field with the second unconditional payment of $20 million due on completion of an Esaase development milestone but in any case no later than 31 of December 2019.

We have used the proceeds from the first Trans to repay the rate card project debt facility in full and I'm pleased to say that we are now a debt free company.

I'd now like to turn to Slide 4 to discuss our mining performance. Mining operations continue to deliver according to plan for the quarter mining 945,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 1.5 grams of tonne and strip ratio of 10.4:1. The eastern portion of the larger Cut 2 push back at Nkran is now substantially complete with commercial ore yield achieved in June 2018.

As a result, the strip ratio has decreased substantially as ore exposure rates increased with a progression of the push back, which is tracking ahead of plan. As you can see from the photo on the right hand side of the slide, we have now exposed a large profit ore body highlighted in red. And in June we mined 178,000 tonnes of ore at 1.9 grams of tonne from Nkran Cut 2.

Looking forward, we have commenced the Western Cut 2 push back in line with our plan, which will result in the above of life of mine strip ratio for the rest of the year. From a geology perspective, our gold reconciliation process continues to validate the gold and diamond at Nkran on a rolling 12-month basis, but ounce reconciliation remains within 2% of the results model with grades being higher and tonnes lower than predicted.

At our satellite deposits Dynamite Hill, we mined 251,000 tonnes of ore during the quarter in average grade of 1.9 grams per tonne, while Akwasiso delivered approximately 356,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 1.1 grams per tonne.

Mining costs were higher for the quarter averaging $3.65 per tonne mines. This was due to higher drilling blast and low drilling cost associated with the progression of Cut 2 and to more confident material and the requirement to move extra - all extra distances to the mobile crushers that are running within the process plant facility.

We are looking closely at our mining efficiencies and cost with a view to bringing them down over the coming quarters as a key focus area for the month. Now that Nkran has resumed steady-state operations, we expect grade and gold production to be higher in H2 2018 consistent with our guidance.

Moving on to processing on Slide 5, the processing plant delivered another great quarter achieving yet another record million rate of 1.37 million tonne, which is equivalent to 5.5 million tonnes per annum and well in excess of the 5 million tonne name plate design capacity for the plant.

We only started operations at the tanker goldmines some 2.5 years ago at a rate of 3 million tonnes per annum. With a very small capital injection to increase the process capacity to 5 million tonnes per annum, we are already running the facility at rates well in excess of the upgraded design.

This is testament to the fantastic effort by the operations team to fully understand the characteristics of the ore in the ground and how the process facility can be optimized by clearly understanding the relationship between rock hardness fragmentation and process through-put rates.

During the quarter we commissioned the final T5M recovery circuit upgrade, installed upgraded mill motors on the SAG mill and the secondary crusher. These upgraded installations have assisted us in beating our targets.

The fee grade for the quarter was 1.4 grams per tonnes, was also an improvement compared to Q1 due to the Nkran thus returning to steady-state ore production in June. However, fee grades were lower than the mine grade of 1.5 grams per tonne as we had to feed lower grades stockpile material to full amount due to running at through-put grades well above designed.

Turning now to process costs, we are going through a significant improvement in our costs per tonne load where we have seen unit costs in the process facility decrease by 23% since we started the upgrades to the milling circuit. This is as a direct result of the substantial volume increases reducing the fixed cost unit production rates and our power costs that are lower than planned.

These changes have seen our processing cost decrease 11% quarter-on-quarter to $9.95 per tonne. This is a very good result and provided throughput remains as these elevated levels we expect processing costs to continue in the $10 to $10.50 range for the remainder of the year.

That concludes the operational review of the quarter. I'd now like to hand over to Fausto, our CFO who will discuss our financial performance.

Fausto Di Trapani

Thank you, Peter.

I'd like to start with our cost performance on Slide 6. Operating cash costs of $582 an ounce and total cash cost of $646 an ounce for Q2 were in line with the previous quarter. During Q2, higher direct production costs were partially offset by the impact of higher gold sales volumes, which had the effect of decreasing fixed production costs on a per unit basis.

All-in sustaining cost for the quarter improved considerably compared to Q1, decreasing 13% to a $1,168 an ounce generating a $218 per ounce all-in sustaining margin. The decrease in all-in sustaining cost was largely a function of deferred stripping costs reducing by 35% to $344 an ounce, as a result of the Eastern portion of Cut 2 Nkran being substantially completed and steady-state operations resuming in June.

The increasing gold sales also helped to reduce fixed sustaining costs on a per unit basis. These aforementioned steps were partially offset by a higher sustaining capital and G&A expense compared to Q1. The plan increased in sustaining capital was the result of bringing forward the next DSFA grades, which was necessitated by the increased mill throughputs.

All-in sustaining cost is expected to reduce further in the second half of 2018 as Nkran continues to produce steady-state levels of ore and as I mentioned earlier the deferred stripping costs reduced quite considerably compared to Q1, now that the largest Eastern portion of Cut 2 substantially complete.

Moving on to the income statement on Slide 7. I'm pleased to report that the company posted adjusted net income of $2.3 million attributable to common shareholders or $0.01 per common share from gold sales of $51,785 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1286 an ounce. The adjusted net income was lower in Q1 due to a lower realized gold price, higher exploration expenditures of $1.7 million and $1 million increase in finance expense.

Although these were partially offset by higher mine operating earnings of $1.6 million and a lower income tax expense, which decreased by $2.2 million quarter-on-quarter. As completion of the JV Transaction was considered to be highly probable at June 30, 2018, we concluded that our Ghanaian assets and associated liabilities meet the criteria of classification under IFRS as held for sale.

Consequently, the Q2 results have been negatively impacted by a one-time non-cash post tax loss of $144.6 million due to the reclassification of the Ghanaian assets and associated liabilities as held for sale.

As I mentioned in our Q1 conference call, although Asanko will remain the managing operator of the Asanko Gold Mine with the close of the JV Transaction this week, Asanko now has joint control with Asanko Gold Mine with Gold Fields as defined within IFRS.

As such, the joint arrangement represents the joint venture as defined under IFRS and we will commence equity accounts for our interest in the joint arrangement from Q3 2018., the period in which the JV Transaction was completed.

The pervasive impact JV Transaction has in the primary statements of the company is evidenced in our balance sheet disclosures this quarter. From Q3 onwards, we will see the impact in the income and cash flow statements, as we pivot to equity accounts in our interest in the joint venture.

Getting back to the income statement, we maintained a robust adjusted earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization of $28.1 million, marginally down compared to $30.5 million in Q1 2018, due to the increase in our exploration expense that I mentioned earlier, as well as an increase in G&A expenditure.

Our ability to continue to generate strong adjusted earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization, underpins the strong performance of the Asanko Gold Mine during the quarter.

Let us now turn to Slide 8, and the cash flow statement. The operations continue to generate positive cash flows with solid cash generation from operations of $13.4 million, and $28.6 million before changes in working capital.

The trailing four quarter average cash flow from operations before working capital is a robust $29.3 million. We continue to invest in the future of the Asanko Gold Mines with mine development expenditures on deferred stripping of $14.6 million for the quarter and gross capital of $7.4 million completing the P5M plant upgrades, including the upgraded mill motor and installation of the secondary crusher.

As mentioned on our Q1 results conference call, we completed a private placement equity financing with Gold Fields as part of the JV Transaction, raising $17.6 million.

At the end of the quarter, we had closing cash balance attributable to Asanko of $18.8 million, cash attributable to the joint venture amounting to $23.7 million, and is included in assets held for sale at the end of the quarter.

That concludes the financial review for the quarter. And I'll now hand back to Peter.

Peter Breese

Thanks Fausto.

I'd now like to turn to near term growth opportunities, the Esaase deposit on Slide 9. The large scale green field Esaase deposit is located some 27 kilometers from the central processing facility. The resource comprises a large portion of oxide with surface, which can be extracted at lower mining costs, as there's no need to drill or blast.

We plan to commence mining at Esaase in January, next year, starting with an interim trucking operation in the first couple of year while the conveyor is being constructed.

In June, we received the amended environmental permit for Esaase, which includes approval for this trucking operation and compete the permitting process for Esaase. We are now fully permitted for mining, trucking, and conveyor operation.

During the quarter we started the pre-production and business readiness in this program, in anticipation of a positive development decision by the JV management committee in Q4 2018. We completed a program on in pool reverse circulation drilling during the quarter. 84 new RC holes were drilled over 1 kilometer strike end totaling 4,900 meters. All holes were logged in detail and samples were sent for Esaase.

In addition, we completed and exercised an extensive core re-logging exercise to improve the geological definition and understanding of the controls to mineralization within the proposed steps. A total of a 163 holes, totaling 43,000 meters were re-logged, situated on 15 chosen fixed in line covering a strike end of 800 meters.

The successful completion of this program achieved two main outcomes. Firstly, the exercise delivered a better definition of the oxidization surfaces in preparation for mining operations in the first quarter of 2019.

And secondly, the re-logging program has helped to improve the understanding of the geological controls to mineralization, to facilitate a higher level of resource modeling. All the new data is now being incorporated to enhance the mineral resource estimate and mine plan for Esaase. In the coming quarters, we plan to also reevaluate the geotechnical, hydrological, and metallurgical design parameters to confirm the inputs for the Esaase designs.

In terms of infrastructure, we will require for the initial development is to build a road of approximately 19 kilometers to link Esaase to the existing haul road and the processing facility. We are planning to have this completed by the end of the year, we also plan to award the safety mining contract by early Q4.

Turning to Slide 10, outlook. So in summary, ladies and gentlemen, we have had another very solid quarter. With Nkran now back at steady site levels of ore production and the mill achieving another throughput record. These achievements have allowed us to beat the top end of guidance for the half year and positively impact our cost with a significant reduction in all-in-sustaining costs, as well as ensuring another quarter of profitability and operating cash flow generation.

We are also pleased to confirm that our much anticipated JV with Gold Fields has concluded with a receipt of US$165 million of cash.

These funds were used to close out our debt facility with Redcart, we have been repaid in full. In addition, we've completed the permit in process for Esaase, with approval for the trucking operation and getting the Esaase preproduction program underway. As we enter the second half of the year, we are well on track to meet our 2018 full year custom production guidance.

Thank you for listening. Operator, we will now take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a question surrounding the mill performance, we've seen some strong mill performance in Q1 and again in Q2, can you attribute that to a softer blend of ore feeding the mill or is it more of the - I know it's partly because of the upgrades you've done in the mill, but I'm just trying to look forward in the rest of the year heading into the harder ore coming out of the Nkran pit, can we expect this sort of performance to continue?

Fausto Trapani

The 5 million tonne and million operation is designed for 9,000 tonnes a day of fresh rock from Nkran and 6,000 tonnes per day of oxide. We averaged about 3,000 tonnes a day of oxides in the quarter and achieved run rate of 5.5 million tonnes per annum.

The oxides however, the supply of oxides are limited until this time as we get to open up Esaase. That is our only real source of oxides. So, we will see milling rates leveling off for the next two quarters. I don't see them increasing.

If anything maybe even slightly below that around 1.3 million tonnes per quarter, which is not going to be material until this time as we open Esaase. So, it has got to do with the blends but the blend that we put in there right now is predominantly hard rock.

So, we shouldn't see any changes. But I'm not sure that we will continue seeing big step changes in volume throughputs in the mill going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

And then you may have addressed this, but maybe I missed it, just Miradani, going forward in kind of second half of the year now that the JV Transaction has closed, are we putting some more holes in there, can we expect anything useful out of Miradani in the second half of the year?

Peter Breese

So, what we've done Matthew, on the whole exploration strategy is, although the transaction only closed on Tuesday, we have been working with Gold Fields, who really do bring much higher level of geological expertise to the party than we would have just due to the share side.

So, we've been working with the Gold Fields, people being decide a good number of times and the whole purpose of that is to relook at the whole exploration strategy, what should we drill, what shouldn’t we drill, where should we drill, and essentially we've been going through a process of looking at all the historical data, unpacking every single thing that's ever been done there and coming up with a holistic exploration program.

That being said, Miradani is the key target and in fact next week on the site we will be reviewing the final exploration strategy and I would hesitate to give that or lead into an agreed budgeting process and a five year exploration strategy, which will go through an approval process and then we will start allocating funds for that drilling program.

So, I suspect it could take at least the whole of this quarter to get that through and into the fourth quarter, and only then we will be able to start mobilizing any drill rigs. I would say the expectation from exploration is - we would see before the end of this year and a green exploration strategic plan that we will be able to see within mark.

