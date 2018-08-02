MR2 Group Files Proposed Terms For U.S. IPO

MRMR has posted worsening financial results in recent periods as the firm seeks to transition to be more of a strategic consultancy.

The firm provides a range of survey and analytics services to businesses, agencies and political organizations.

MR2 Group aims to raise $14.75 million in a U.S. IPO.

MR2 Group (MRMR) intends to raise $14.75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, per an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company provides online and phone-based market research and analysis services to a variety of business and political organizations.

MRMR's financial results are contracting and the firm's strategy appears to be in transition toward being a strategic consultancy.

Company and Technology

Las Vegas, Nevada,-based MR2 Group provides market research and analytics through various data collection methods. Its main operating subsidiary is Precision Opinion, which began operations in 1996.

The executive team is headed by Chairman and President James Medick, who has been with the firm since 2007 and was previously CEO of market research firm MRC Group.

Mr. Medick owns 44.35% of company common stock pre-IPO. Other investors include Michael France (30.57%), Edward Wilson (18.093%) and Guthrie Rebel (6.15%).

Precision Opinion provides the following services to clients:

CATI - Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing

CAWI - Computer Assisted Web Interviewing

Analytics

Consulting

The company collects data from a 650-station call center.

Customer Acquisition

The firm’s largest client group is the Government and Medical Study group which includes government agencies of all types. MRMR has particular expertise in conducting public health-related work. It counts the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) as a customer, since 2001.

Its second largest customer group consists of political organizations. The firm says it provided telephone polling services for President Barack Obama’s campaign committee during both election campaigns, among other political work.

The third major group is for corporate clients, whether in a B2C or B2B context. It counts customers such as "AARP, United Way, Bank of America (BA), J.D. Power and Associates, and Marketcast."

Its largest client, NORC, recently renewed its contract for a five-year extension through February 2023. The contract is valued by management at $6 million in annual revenue.

In 2014, the firm launched its online service that can provide data from subjects using a wide variety of computing devices, including desktops, tablets or smartphones.

MR2 recently created two new subsidiaries:

Turning Point - Focus on online and panel data collection

MR2 Life - enhanced analytics

MR2 has executed a non-binding LOI to acquire MAi Research, which it expects to add to its research and analytics subsidiary MR2 Life.

MRMR’s cost of revenue for the past two calendar years has fluctuated:

Q1 2018: 61.7%

2017: 69.8%

2016: 64.3%

Selling, general and administrative costs as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven:

Q1 2018: 34.8%

2017: 29.4%

2016: 37.6%

Market and Competition

According to a 2017 report by IBISWorld, the U.S. market research market is approximately $20 billion in size and experienced annual growth from 2012 to 2017 of 1.3%.

So, compared to many other industries, growth is relatively low.

Furthermore, the industry is extremely fragmented, with more than 44,100 businesses employing 137,000 persons.

The most visible competitor is Nielsen Holdings (NLSN), which provides a variety of consumer and business measurement and analytics services.

Other competitors cited by management include:

Interviewing Services of America

MAXimum Research

Survey Sampling

California Survey Research Services

The MSR Group

ReconMR

Financial Performance

MRMR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Reduced topline revenue

Operating losses

Negative operating margin

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: MRMR S-1/A)

Revenue ($)

Q1 2018: $2.7 million, 22% decrease vs. prior

2017: $16.3 million, 5% decrease vs. prior

2016: $17.15 million

Operating Profit ($)

Q1 2018: ($83,883)

2017: $360,638

2016: $255,680

Operating Margin (%)

Q1 2018: Negative

2017: 2.2%

2016: 1.5%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Q1 2018: $1.1 million cash flow from operations

2017: ($1.2 million) cash used in operations

2016: $713,980 cash flow from operations

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $39,124 in cash and $5.3 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

MRMR intends to sell 1.84 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $8.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $14.75 million.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would be approximately $38.7 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to finance the expansion of our business and for working capital purposes, which may include the acquisition of complementary businesses focused on analytics/consulting, online (digital) data collection, telephonic data collection, and the acquisition and/or start-up of an additional 200 CATI stations (125 CATI stations dedicated to Hispanic demographics and 75 dedicated to Asian demographics). In addition, we plan to allocate funds to upgrade systems to obtain a FISMA “moderate” rating certification, which we estimate to be a total of $400,000. We intend to use approximately $1,343,893 of the net proceeds towards the purchase price of the MAi Research acquisition, which we estimate to be $3,583,715...Further, we intend to allocate a portion of the net proceeds to hire additional key personnel in the areas of accounting and finance to our management team to help ensure our compliance with all SEC rules and regulations, and the remaining proceeds, if any, will be used as working capital. We intend to set aside approximately $1,044,665 for the payment of the Dividend for the first two quarters following this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The listed bookrunner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Expected IPO pricing date: Not on calendar.

