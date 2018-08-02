Very Early Retirement: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: Very early retirement, i.e., in one’s 30s, is best understood not as a movement but as an expression of Peter Pan Syndrome.

“Over the past 20 years, the average spread for B rated corporate bonds over Treasury yields has roughly 5.57%. Today, a spread of only 3.57% is near the historic lows of 2.36% made in 2007. A simple reversion to the mean in terms of the spread above treasury yields would result in a 15-20% decline for ETFs JNK and HYG based on current yields.” (Eric Basmajian)

“According to our RISE survey, when individuals were asked what they would do if they had insufficient income to retire, the top response was “I’ll work longer.”8 Yet, nearly 4 in 10 individuals who said they retired prior to age 65 said they did so due to circumstances beyond their control.9” (Franklin Templeton Investors)

“Many portfolio managers and advisors have changed their investment approach to focus on outcome-based or goals-based portfolios for their clients. These approaches seek to align the objective of a portfolio with the client’s specific needs, such as growing their nest egg for retirement by a certain date, or targeting a specific monthly income stream. With these portfolios it is often easier for an investor to understand how close they are to achieving their goal and what steps they may need to take to stay on target.” (Global X ETFs)

“The opportunities of economic arbitrage can give retirees a chance to live in relative comfort and stretch their retirement dollars much farther than they would if they remained in the United States. After Costa Rica, International Living listed Mexico, Panama, Ecuador, and Malaysia as the top 5 Best Places to Retire in 2018.” (Financial Sense)

“Instead of retiring at 35 to have independence in a downsized and more-fun-now lifestyle, what about flipping that around to doing it at 50 or 60? In that age range, your house could easily be paid off and provide optionality in terms of selling and getting the equity out or renting it out and living off the income. You'd have the optionality from 20-40 years of saving to a 401k or the like … You'd have the optionality of being close to a full 35 years of earnings for Social Security….To the extent youth is wasted on the young, this scenario can turn that cliche upside down.” (Roger Nusbaum)

The above-linked article by Roger Nusbaum discusses the “FIRE movement,” an acronym for “Financial Independence / Retire Early.” I had heard of early retirement and understand the aspiration, but I always thought that referred to folks in their 50s tired of the rat race and who have saved enough so as to not be dependent on an employer’s paycheck. I hadn’t been aware of a “movement,” as Nusbaum describes, of people looking to retire very early, like in their 30s.

At the risk of stating the obvious, life doesn’t work this way. Aside from trust fund babies and lottery winners, people need to see to it they have income to last close to three times this movement’s goal. The average U.S. lifespan is 79, but you might live to 97. Most people understand this, but for those young folks tempted to join the “movement,” I will offer the following thoughts to supplement what Roger Nusbaum had to say.

First, this is not a movement but a syndrome – it’s called the Peter Pan Syndrome, or puer aeternus in Latin. Here’s a definition, courtesy of Wikipedia:

“The puer typically leads a provisional life due to the fear of being caught in a situation from which it might not be possible to escape. He covets independence and freedom, opposes boundaries and limits, and tends to find any restriction intolerable.”

Second, a mature outlook on life involves continually building a foundation for your future. This requires persistent effort – even when you’re not “motivated,” don’t like your boss, don’t like the kind of work you’re doing, or wish you could be joining your friends for a jam session.

Third, this recommended persistence is not static – by keeping on keeping on, you’re not doing the same thing, but actually getting better at what you do. This makes you into an expert, craftsman or veteran at that skill or task, which raises your value in the marketplace as well as your self-esteem.

Fourth, maybe you flatter yourself that you don’t want to sell out; you’re an artist and you want to stick to your chosen pastime until you make it big in Hollywood or in the music industry. That’s great, but people in those fields typically work extremely hard to get where they are – perfecting their talents while honing their networking abilities. That kind of effort is incompatible with daydreams of 30-something retirement. “The harder I work, the luckier I get,” as the saying goes.

The bottom line is that a big part of investing is about avoiding excessive risk. Even if somebody thinks he could be happy working itinerant jobs and living in a trailer, the day will come when he’ll want or need the ability to tap resources that his lack of self-development will not permit him to obtain.

And so it is advisable to seize the day, each day, and build that foundation for your future. As Roger Nusbaum’s article makes clear, that gives you what he refers to as “optionality” – which is precious currency when you reach your destination in Somewhere Land.

