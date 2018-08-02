AT&T: At A 6.3% Yield, It's T Time For Me

T Time?

I've been considering AT&T (T) for my portfolio for a while now. The company has a stellar history, both as part of America's infrastructure, and as a dividend paying company. After waiting for a while, I'm deciding that it's finally time for me to buy, because T and Time Warner Inc. (TWX) have completed their proposed merger transaction. The merger was one of the major sticking points of mine when considering T as an investment earlier this year. T was not in my buy zone at the start of the year since the company's price presented little margin of safety, and the dividend yield (roughly 5.4% at the time) was not really enough to compensate for the potential downside presented by a failure of the merger. However with the bulk of the merger uncertainty removed, Mr. Market has obligingly bid T's price down so that the company offers better than a 6.3% yield. The company's debt load is likely a major contributor to the market's cooling of passion toward the dividend stalwart. However with the new free cash flow the deal will add to T's operating capabilities, I consider the debt load to be manageable, provided management maintains a plan to reduce the debt.

At the final close of the deal, T paid a hefty price to lock down TWX. T paid $42.5 billion in cash and issued 1.185 billion in additional shares. The net debt of the combined company has risen to $176 billion. The management have set a goal from reducing the net debt/EBITDA of the company from an estimated 2.5x within a year, further decreasing by 4 years after the deal. The plan appears to be well-formulated, and hopefully management abides by it.

Although the basics of the company are quite satisfactory from my perspective, T's Q2 report showed some off-putting declines in revenue for non-WarnerMedia segments. Key segments of Consumer Mobility and Entertainment Group were down 1.5% and 8% respectively, while Business Solutions and International were likewise down (respective 6.2% and 3.7%). The company's free cash flow is of course greatly improved because of the addition of the WarnerMedia segments, but the stock price was driven down in the aftermath of the report. Because of the improvement in free cash flow, I consider any share price under $32 to be a good opportunity to add to my position.

Why Buy?

T's long dividend history speaks for itself. The combination of such a long history and a relatively high current yield of over 6% makes T interesting to my portfolio. However, the stock hasn't had a significant capital gain over the past several years.

T data by YCharts

From my perspective, the major value of the stock is the dividend income, paid out and wonderfully compounded over times of stagnant and fluctuating stock prices. As long as I'm able to accumulate shares at my target price, and T is capable of paying its dividend, I will be content to hold shares and reinvest these dividends, whether T's price appreciates or not. The sticking spot for me is purchasing said shares at the point where the dividend yield is of the magnitude that it provides sufficient income to compensate for market fluctuations and the potential for poor price appreciation.

T Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

I consider the current 6%-plus yield from T to be satisfactory compensation whether or not T's price appreciates significantly in the future. And should the price decline further from this point, it would be seen as an opportunity to add shares.

What's the Danger?

Since the dividend is the primary reason why I'm investing in T at this time, I'm of course concerned with sustainability of such. T's history of dividend payments has been long, but "past results do not guarantee future returns." As long as T can afford this nearly-legendary dividend, investors will be guaranteed at least this level of income. T's earnings payout has fluctuated over the past several years. Coverage has improved in the past year partly because of one-time tax benefits during 2017.

Source: T

The coverage appears to be comfortable, even when excluding one-time 2017 benefits. The company's earnings trend may grow moving forward, as the combined benefits of company synergies and tax reform kick in, with T's forward tax rate estimated at 23%. T has also sustained its dividend fairly well based on its free cash flow, although its free cash flow was slightly less than the company's dividend payments for the first quarter of 2018. This is not unusual that T has weaker coverage during Q1, but it is something to watch moving forward. The combination with TWX will undoubtedly provide significant benefits toward the improvement of FCF coverage as well.

Source: T

With the excess free cash flow, T will be capable (as long as management agrees) of paying down some of its debt.

What a Debt Load!

T has paid quite the price to incorporate TWX under its banner. At the close of transaction the total debt of the combined entities rose to roughly $190 billion. Adjusting for T's estimated remaining cash pile, the net debt still stands tall at around $177 billion.

Source: T

Still the debt level may be fairly manageable with some discipline. However, after the transaction T's cash level has been greatly depleted. T might need to rearrange some of its short-term maturities. As time passes, excess FCF after dividend payments will be able to both pay down maturing debt and stabilize cash supplies.

Source: T

As long as T manages its debt well, the company will maintain its credit ratings. T's ratings as held by the major ratings agencies are all investment-grade, and currently rated as stable, but addition of more debt might threaten these.

Source: T

It would appear that T's debt load, while large, is still manageable.

What's the Value?

The key portion of my estimate of T's value hinges upon a discounted cash flow model, based on a methodology detailed here. Projections were carried out over the next 10 years, and historical averages were based on combined past performance of both T and TWX. T has acquired a company in a comparatively rapidly-growing industry, and based on the historical growth rates of both T and TWX, revenue growth for the next several years was projected at 4%, slowing to 3% in later years. EBITDA margins were projected at 29% of revenue, which reflects historical average. Capital expenditures (capex) were projected to exceed historical average at 14% of revenue, eventually rising to 15% to accommodate investments into 5G and potentially original programming content. Depreciation and amortization (D&A) as a percentage of revenue was projected at 17%, which is commensurate with the historical norm. Net working capital, NWC, was estimated at the historical average of (-)2%. In order to estimate free cash flow, FCF, D&A was subtracted from EBITDA to give EBIT estimates. Taxes (set at 23% of revenue based on the new rate of corporate taxes and T's forward estimates) were then subtracted from EBIT to get NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes). NOPAT was adjusted by subtracting capex and NWC investment, then adding D&A back to obtain FCF.

WACC, weighted average cost of capital, was found from comparison with adjusted betas of other comparable companies. Low and high estimates of un-levered beta were utilized and combined with estimates of debt and equity % of capital (found from peer comparison). The estimated tax rate for T was used to find re-levered beta. Re-levered beta estimates were used as multipliers for market risk premium (5.5%). This adjusted risk premium was tuned further by combination with an estimate for the risk-free rate (4%), and again adjusted to account for T's risk (considered here to be low since T is a stable company and well-established with a long history). Historical EBIT/interest expense ratios were averaged, with T's interest rate coverage indicating a low default spread (estimated 0.8%), which was combined with the risk-free rate to bring the company's implied cost of debt. The cost of debt was adjusted according to T's tax rate, finding the estimated after-tax cost of debt. A high and low estimate of WACC was a found by scaling costs of equity and debt by the estimated equity and debt percentages of capital respectively, and summing. The midrange of the estimates was selected, 6.7%. A range of discount rates was found by adjusting the selected WACC by 100 basis point increments both upward and downward.

Discounting periods were obtained using the mid-year convention, and used in combination with the range of discount rates to make an array of present value scaling factors. This scaling array was combined with the FCF estimates for each year to obtain present values, which were summed to bring a net value. A range of perpetuity growth rates was estimated, from slight shrinkage to moderate growth since T is a mature company. These growth rates were used in conjunction with the terminal FCF, discount factor, and discount rate to form a terminal value estimate. This present value of the terminal value was combined with the present value of cash flows to find enterprise value estimates. To these enterprise values were added cash and equivalents, and other investments, while debt was subtracted, giving a value for the common equity. These values were divided by T's outstanding shares (roughly 7.4 billion after merger considerations) to give a range of stock prices. This was done for each discount rate and growth rate, supplying a range of value estimates. My estimate for T's fair value is close to $40/share, falling among the central cluster of values in the distribution range. Potential of 25% upside in combination with a 6%-plus dividend yield is an outcome of which I would have no qualms taking advantage.

Revenue Projections

EBITDA Projections

Capex Projections

Depreciation and Amortization

Net Working Capital

Free Cash Flow

Comparable Companies

Re-levered Beta

Cost of Equity

Cost of Debt

Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Discount Factors

Present Value of Cash Flows

Growth Rates and Enterprise Value

Fair Value Methodology

Fair Value Range

Source: Projections by author.

That Debt Again!

I'm now a happy shareholder of T, but I would be happier with less debt on the company's balance sheet. Assuming T does not push back any of its upcoming debt maturities but instead pays them off using either available free cash flow after dividends, or cash on hand, the company's debt will eventually fall. For the following projection, when FCF did not fully cover both the debt maturity for the year and dividends, the net debt level was only decreased by the amount of excess FCF.

Table 1: Upcoming debt maturities and FCF.

Year (End) FCF ($Million) Maturities ($Million) Dividends ($Million) Cash ($Million) Debt ($Million) 2018E 21,780 18,830 14,804 1,669 171,337 2019E 24,138 9,440 15,100 1,267 161,897 2020E 25,103 8,860 15,402 2,109 153,037 2021E 23,988 10,470 15,710 0 142,650 2022E 24,947 10,690 16,024 0 133,727

Source: T, author's projections.

Because of T's strong free cash flow, the company will likely have enough cash to both cover the dividend and most of the pending debt maturities. Existing cash on hand will slightly supplement the company's cash flow for coverage of debt maturities.

Final Thoughts

T has finally acquired TWX, but the acquisition is still being disputed by the U.S. Department of Justice. Since T has already successfully argued its case to the extent that it was allowed to acquire TWX, it is likely that it will successfully win the appeal that the DOJ has filed. Yet, the case should be considered by investors moving forward. If the DOJ succeed in its antitrust case, T might have to divest some of its newly-acquired segments. I am not at this time considering the DOJ appeal a reason to avoid the stock. Disappointing revenue declines from some segments during the last quarter are also something to watch, but again something that does not deter me from buying T. The debt would have been a larger reason for me to avoid the company, however with the current cash pile and future free cash flow, T's debt appears to be manageable. Because the debt is manageable, and because of the new cash flow from the acquisition, my estimate of T's fair value falls close to $40/share, which is roughly 25% greater than the current price. I'm glad to buy at the current price, and will continue adding should the price decline much lower than $32/share.

