Frontier Communications: Dear Mr. McCarthy

This hypothetical job application for the still-open Frontier CFO position highlights concerns by this analyst about what Frontier is failing to do that could prove fatal for common shareholders.

While Frontier leadership continues to say the right things, there appears to be a widening gap between what is said on earnings calls and where their priorities appear to be.

Dear Mr. McCarthy,

I appreciate the opportunity to send you this letter, offering my services to be your next CFO. While I ordinarily would not take such a bold step, being the timid sort of person, your struggle to find an appropriate partner with whom to lead Frontier (NYSE:FTR) back from the brink suggests that you may need to throw a "broader net" in search of the right person. If I were you, I would probably be reaching out to Elliott Management or Oaktree Capital Management to find the right partner and I suspect that you may well have sought your next CFO from that world. That hasn't worked, apparently, so I offer my services even as I am spectacularly unqualified for this position, probably the most unqualified candidate that has applied thus far.

Without wanting to alienate you prior to my interview, as I normally wait until the interview to alienate potential future employers, I thought that I could save you some time by sharing with you five specific actions that I will take, if hired.

Let's start with:

1. Remember For Whom We Work:

I will be reminding everyone with whom I interact who are our bosses. No, the bosses are not the board nor the executive committee, but rather the common shareholders. In reality, even if this may hurt your feelings, both the board and the executive committee are the hired help, because we all work for the shareholders. This may have been forgotten as it hasn't looked like that for some time. Even as our job is to act on behalf of the common shareholders for their benefit, but it appears that this has been forgotten.

I don't doubt that you and all of the executive committee are working hard, are diligent people and have the best of intentions. I don't doubt that those employed by Frontier are capable in doing their jobs. It isn't about what the Frontier team can do, it is about where their focus has been placed by the board and leadership to date.

What appears to be missing are the right priorities. You and your team seem consummately focused on improving the business to the exclusion of other important priorities. Improving the business is great and it is a necessary step, but it is insufficient to protect the interests of the common shareholder, falling far short of acting in their best interest.

What has been ignored is protecting the value of the business for the owners of the business, using Frontier resources to create value for them. In addition, you put the owners in jeopardy of losing their ownership position in the company. In protecting the shareholder, you have fallen short, absolutely. As evidence, you only need to look at the price of the common since you have taken over. Add in the recent dividend cut and the value destruction wrought by you on your share owners has been nothing short of record-breaking.

To add insult to injury, the quid pro quo for the dividend cut had been understood to be a priority on paying down debt. Yet, this initiative also appears to have been sidelined, a subject to which we will return in a bit. Debt management continues to take a back seat to continuing to build a fiber empire, for which little benefit has accrued to date for common shareholders.

Focusing exclusively on improving the operations of the business may help the debt holders as they will take a business in great shape after the equity holders lose their ownership position due to excessive debt. I doubt that this is much consolation for the shareholders whose holdings will have gone to zero, due to grossly inadequate attention to deleveraging and reducing the unworkable debt burden.

Common share owners need you to grasp fully the upcoming debt maturities and reduce overall leverage, finally taking this seriously. Quite honestly, this is more important and should be a higher priority for our team than building a fiber empire, which will ultimately be owned by the current debt owners. To this point, while you have been refinancing, adroitly moving the deck chairs around the Titanic, you are failing to notice the looming iceberg by failing to meaningfully redeem debt or acknowledge the serious nature of the threat. You have shown absolutely no understanding of the degree to which this is a threat to shareholders, even after cutting the dividend for the purpose of reducing the debt.

Therefore...

2. Re-prioritize Stewardship Over Empire-Building:

As I come into this role, we will re-balance our priorities, with this re-balancing very clearly seen, and ensure that all owners understand that debt redemption over the next five years is our number one priority. I don't think that the debt holders will mind this a bit. A key point missed by your team to this time is that it isn't always about what it is, it is also about what it looks like.

Here is an example: In this quarter, arguably one of two during the year in which meaningful debt redemption could be made or sinking fund could be built, either which would be perfectly acceptable, you chose to do neither. You paid down a net of $40M in debt, but it appears that $100M some-odd in cash "leaked" over into current liabilities beyond this debt redemption (with a final conclusion determined upon review of the 10-Q). At this opportune time when you could have demonstrated serious steps towards reducing the debt, it seems to have slipped away from you, again.

As I come into the CFO role, we will focus on the building of a sinking fund to address upcoming maturities as you cannot wait until the redemption is near to prepare for the amount of debt that needs to be redeemed with internally generated cash. As this is done, you need also to draw attention to the fact that you are actually doing this and this is your most important activity, communicating this clearly to your owners.

Therefore, I will put together a chart for you on which we will report religiously at each quarterly meeting, showing

cash in the treasury, amount of long-term debt that is current (due within one year), amount of long-term debt needing to be redeemed beyond one year, the amount of unused revolver, which is a safety value for this process, the net of cash plus long-term debt that is current, and finally the net of cash and total debt over time, so that our owners can see progress as it occurs (or fails to occur, prompting redress).

Each quarter, we will be able to track carefully what debt is imminent to be redeemed, showing that the cash is either available or will be generated prior to the need for redemption.

In addition, we will stop using "adjusted" EBITDA and other "adjusted" numbers, simply using cash flow that we are delivering, not what we wish we could deliver if we did not have to maintain a pension, for example, and continue to add in capex for integration as if that were somehow different than other capex. Rather, we will shift to use of simple, standard metrics designed to illustrate our current situation rather than obscure it.

As an additional step to driving home this shift to shareholders, I will announce on my first day in the job that the guidance for capex at the top end will be reduced by $100M. I have absolutely no idea if it is a good or bad idea, but it will send a message about the shift in priorities. Likely, it will improve returns as investing in debt reduction pays an 8+% rate of return, guaranteed, while the capital returns on investment in fiber and fiber infrastructure is unknown and certainly not shared with the owners of the company.

Of course, there is another parallel work stream focused on improvement of the underlying business, which is necessary to be successful. In order to ensure that this aspect of Frontier management is effective, we will:

3. Refocus Improvement Goals On Results, Not Activities:

While I appreciate you jumpstarting the next generation of improvement activities prior to my arrival as your new CFO, it may be worthwhile to reflect back upon what does not appear to have worked with the last set of improvement programs to incorporate those learnings into the next set.

While you did successfully complete the cost reduction program, apparently according to you, what was not understood until the end is that these were apparently not intended to represent a NET reduction of cost. Indeed, while the program was declared by Frontier leadership to be successfully concluded, the net impact of the entire program was about half of what it was declared to be and, as far as this analyst is concerned, I cannot see any impact of this program in the Q2 report, as EBITDA margin remained at 39.6%.

As for the next round of activities, they seem to be focused on activities and improving functioning capability. While EBITDA targets are mentioned, there are not obvious connections between the improvement targets and the impact specified, perhaps depending again on a deux ex machina to come in at the last moment to provide the financial benefit.

Rather than specify activities and capabilities to be improved, my approach will be to specify the result that I wish to deliver (revenue, EBITDA margin and net cash secured) and identify those targets, then describe the ways to accomplish those goals. How is that different?

Well, if I have a goal to improve my call center capability, I may well accomplish that and get absolutely no financial benefit, but I will have done my job in improving the call center. On the other hand, if I am going to stem revenue decline through call center improvement and I begin making progress on the call centers but not on revenue, I am going to stop, regroup and develop a revised approach to accomplishing what the true need is: stemming revenue decline, ensuring a 41% EBITDA margin and ensuring that EBITDA rolls through efficiently to net cash and is not dissipated in non-essential ways.

So while I appreciate the improvement programs being developed, I am likely to re-format the program to focus on results and reflect the pace of how those results should show up over time. In this way, results delivered can be tracked against the plan by FTR leadership and by common shareholders to create accountability for delivering results, creating much greater confidence that necessary milestones will be hit. The shareholders will have more to show for the program than a declaration of success by management, which is hard to find in the actual financial results.

So while the $350M cost reduction program was declared to be a huge success, it is not obvious that $350M was actually saved, or anything close. For the next round of improvements, we need to be sure that the title reflects the benefit, not the activity, and ensure accountability for delivering the results touted to be delivered.

In order to make sure that these programs are aligned strategically with key needs, we must:

4. Articulate A Plan For Value Creation:

While I generally believe that the leadership of Frontier have a general plan for how to create value, I believe that it has not been well articulated. In addition, again, I believe that it is founded on activities not on outcomes, and is very general in nature. I believe a better plan would be to create, as we have within this series of articles, a set of financial metrics that would result in success for the common shareholder.

I believe that articulating this plan very clearly would help the common shareholder have confidence that it would be delivered and it would help Frontier leadership focus clearly on those specific initiatives that will lead to ultimate success.

Failure to have a clear view of what will result in success makes it more likely that the leadership is sidetracked by activities of a secondary or tertiary importance. If you have a list of three things you need to do, it is much easier to stay focused on those important, few things. At this time, this is not the case and what is being lost is the importance of debt reduction, even as it should be painfully obvious that this is a critical item.

Let's not make this overly hard. Here would be a good set of targets, which will ensure Frontier becomes a sustainable business:

a. Grow revenue at 0.25%. The objective is to remain flat, but striving for growth will provide a small margin of safety.

b. Deliver EBITDA (unadjusted) margin of 41%. Again, just capturing half of the recent cost reduction program as a NET benefit would get this done.

c. Shift the asset base from copper to fiber slowly over time, increasing the total percentage of fiber assets from a current ca. 40% by 3% each year.

All of these are realistic targets, requiring only a small shift from current, demonstrated performance to slightly better performance in each of the categories. Indeed, I believe that shifting the asset base is already being delivered, and slightly more attention to detail and driving harder on results-oriented goals versus activity-based goals will ensure that the best approaches for delivering on the other two will be pursued.

Use these three goals as the "north star" to guide future decisions and activities in lieu of activities, which may or may not deliver the necessary improvement. In turn, focusing on results desired creates clearer feedback loops to determine if the programs are or are not delivering necessary progress, helping to keep us on track to meet key financial milestones going forward.

In order to keep your priorities aligned with your owners every day for the next 9 months...

5. Schedule Now Your Public Annual Meeting For Next May:

It is time for you to face your owners to explain to them face to face what you are doing and listen to their concerns. You have not done this since you have been in your job, but we will do this when I am in mine. This will provide a very strong incentive for us to focus on those activities, which deliver real results based upon real numbers for our owners as well as do what is truly benefiting them, every day that they are at work. Real numbers will replace the numbers we wish we could report and results will replace activities as the decision guide.

As we make those changes, we can develop a track record and a compelling narrative to tell those owners as we stand before them in the next annual meeting. In this way, we can avoid needing to conduct annual meetings from underground bunkers in undisclosed locations, being protected from our owners and from the results of our own actions. That is, we will have a compelling narrative to tell rather than an explanation of why we came up short, as we did in Q2. As your new CFO, I want to help you with that.

Scheduling the meeting within the next month will be a clear signal to common shareholders that you have heard their concerns and will be prepared to engage with them to illustrate progress in the middle of next year. Continuing to hide and conduct the annual meeting from an underground bunker in an undisclosed location in 2019 as you have in the recent past will also deliver a clear signal of a very different sort, one in which the legions of short sellers will find comfort.

No one is saying that Frontier leaders are incompetent or not working hard. However, priorities seem to have drifted as you have become more aloof from the owners of this company, especially as you have avoided the annual interactions with them. Turning that around will help our leadership team from becoming overly focused on empire-building to the exclusion of other important activities; instead, working towards this next meeting with owners will help to maintain an appropriately balanced set of activities.

Balancing improvement of the business with strengthening the balance sheet in reasonable proportions will enable the common shareholder to prosper. In turn, requiring the leadership to face the owners on a routine basis will help to maintain that necessary balance in activities from which you have appeared to drift.

Mr. McCarthy, you still have time to fix this situation. However, you no longer have time to waste in fixing the situation as that luxury is no longer available. This needs to begin now, today.

As always, your most humble servant,

(Redacted) aka The Owl

Disclaimer: No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment adviser.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.