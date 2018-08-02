Tesla's Earnings: Not Bad Actually

We've all been waiting for this day for the last 3 months and Tesla (TSLA) finally announced its quarterly results with a shareholders' letter and a conference call. I'd honestly say that the results don't look too bad. At least the sky is not falling and Tesla's growth story will continue on, but there were still a few points of concerns that I'll talk about towards the end of this article.

First, The Good News

Well, Tesla's growth continues as the company's automotive revenues were up 22% from last quarter and 55% from last year despite the fact that the company held off on many deliveries in order to keep itself from passing the threshold of 200k vehicles during the quarter so that its customers could benefit from the $7,500 tax credit for another quarter. This is quite impressive.

Tesla's operating cash flow was a negative $129 million, a nice improvement from previous quarter's negative $399 million and previous year's $200 million. We can see the effects of Tesla's tightening of purse strings in the last quarter. The company's stock-based compensation rose from $141 million to $197 million, but this is most likely because of the lay-offs that happened during the quarter as the company let laid-off employees' stock options and stock grants to be fully vested ahead of originally scheduled time as part of lay-off compensation and I believe this to be a one-time increase.

Tesla said that it would be producing 50-55k Model 3s during the quarter. Since Q3 of this year has 13 weeks, this comes down to an average weekly production of 3800-4200 per week with mid-point being 4,000. While this is still significantly below the promised rate of 5,000 a week, I'd like to give the company credit since they've made a lot of progress so far this year. Since there were more than 10 thousand cars in transit at the end of last quarter, Tesla will most likely deliver about 60,000 cars during Q3 (some of the cars produced during the last couple weeks of Q3 will be in transit to be delivered during Q4, so this number could change by about 5-6 thousand). It was still a bit puzzling that Tesla's letter mentioned how the company aims to produce 6,000 cars per week by the end of August though (let's say September). If they produce 6,000 Model 3s per week for the 4 weeks in September and still reach total production of 50,000 cars for the quarter, that gives us only 26,000 cars for the remaining 9 weeks in the quarter, which gives us an average weekly production rate of 2,800 for July and August. I was hoping that someone would ask about this during the conference call, but no one did, to my surprise.

One chart Tesla shared with us looks truly impressive. Model 3 now claims 52% of market share in American mid-sized premium sedans, which is higher than all competition combined (by definition it had to be since it was higher than 50%). While many people will argue about exact definition of "premium sedans" and point out the fact that American sedan market has been on the decline for the last several years, this is still pretty impressive and I'd like to give credit where it's due.

Source: Tesla's shareholders' letter linked above.

Both in the shareholders' letter and conference call, Tesla's management repeatedly said that they are seeing "strong demand" and that they expect the demand to remain strong and accelerate in the coming months. I was hoping that they would give us a number, such as the number of new orders they received in the last few weeks but they didn't provide any numbers. While they technically don't have to provide these numbers, it would be nice to have it in order to build financial models and have a clearer picture of how much sustainable demand there is. After all, everyone's definition of "strong demand" will differ. At least Tesla said that they received requests for 60,000 test drives during the month of July, so that's something. The company also added that Model 3's "test drive-to-order conversion rate is higher than for Model S" without specifying any numbers.

Another bright spot in Tesla's report was the fact that many of the company's products saw margin improvements (at least in terms of gross margin). Tesla's automotive (non-GAAP) gross margin rose from 19% to 21% while its energy gross margin rose from 9% to 12%. This was the first quarter ever Model 3 saw positive gross margins, and Tesla expects Model 3's gross margins to reach 15% very soon.

I'd also like to give credit to Elon Musk for behaving much nicer during this quarter's earnings call compared to the conference call that happened last quarter. I'll say no further on this.

Now the points of concern

Despite being better than my expectations on several fronts, Tesla's report included a few points of concern though. First of all, the company's operating costs rose by 18% from last quarter despite the fact that it laid off 9% of its workforce in order to cut costs. Many bullish models were calling for Tesla's operating costs to be flat or slightly up at worst while in fact, Tesla's opex grew almost as fast as the company's revenues did (part of that might be related to the costs associated with the lay-off). This is nothing new though. For example, in the last 5 years, Tesla's revenues rose by 631% while its operating expenses rose by 761%. In order for the company to become sustainable, profitable, and achieve economies of scale, it has to reduce its operating costs while increasing its revenues. In the second half of the year, Tesla's operating expenses will have to be flat at worst in order for the company to achieve profitability.

My second concern was Tesla's energy business which was down 9% from quarter to quarter. Since Tesla bulls always claim that Tesla is an energy/tech company as opposed to a car company, it would have been nice to see its non-automotive segments contributing more to its total revenues. In Q1, roughly 80% of Tesla's revenues came from its automotive segment while in Q2, this number rose to 84%. Since Tesla is a growth company and its priced for explosive growth, it would have been nice to see its energy segment also growing rather than shrinking from quarter to quarter. On the bright side, margins of the energy segment were much better in Q2 compared to Q1 as I've mentioned above.

My third point of concern is that Tesla's share count finally reached 170 million, up nearly 1 million shares from last quarter's 169 million. Tesla shareholders saw 40% dilution in the last 5 years and this might affect the company's earnings per share metric when it finally becomes profitable.

Finally, during the second quarter, Tesla's accounts payable rose to $3 billion, its accrued liabilities rose to $1.81 billion, its total liabilities rose to $22.64 billion despite the fact that its "Resale Value Guarantees" dropped sharply from $2.3 billion to $584 million due to accounting changes. Without this, Tesla's balance sheet would have looked even worse. In the second half of the year, Tesla will have to watch its balance sheet closely.

Conclusion

Overall, Tesla's results were better than my expectations, but there were a few points of concern. The company has already accomplished a lot, but it will need to watch its financials, expenses, and balance sheet more closely if it wants its successes to become more sustainable. Overall, I'm bearish towards Tesla because at its current market cap of $60 billion (same as BMW), the company's stock prices already reflect most successes it can possibly see in the next 5-10 years. Meanwhile, I closed my short position a few months ago as I mentioned in my comments several times because it didn't make sense to short a growth company during a bull market expect for very rare times. My short position lasted from March to May and resulted in a tiny profit. I'll watch the story from the sidelines in the coming months. Good luck to all!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.