Comcast: Internet Subscriber Additions Will Continue To Drive Its Top And Bottom Lines

The company should be able to continue its growth, as overall Internet penetration rate in the United States is only about four-fifth of the total household.

Comcast’s growth in high-speed Internet revenue is more than enough to offset the negative impact of its video business.

Investment Thesis

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) continues to experience video subscriber loss in its Q2 2018. Nevertheless, the growth in high-speed Internet revenue more than enough to offset the modest decline in its video revenue in the past quarter. In fact, the company's high-speed Internet revenue has grown considerably and is now the primary growth driver in its cable business. The company should be able to add more high-speed Internet customers, as fixed broadband market has not yet reached a saturation. In addition, the demand for speed and data will continue to help Comcast increase its average revenue per user.

Cord-cutting: A worrisome trend?

Comcast's video subscribers decreased by about 136 thousand in the quarter. As the chart below shows, the decline was the fifth consecutive quarter of video subscriber decline. Comcast continues to face strong competition from the lower-priced over-the-top television platforms. This competition will likely continue in the near future and we may continue to see year over year decline.

Reasons why investors should not be concerned

While Comcast's video revenue accounts for 41.1% of its cable communications revenue, we believe many investors have put too much attention on Comcast's declining video business. Instead, we believe investors should focus on Comcast's other growing segments and its business strategy. Here are the reasons:

Continual Growth in High-Speed Internet Subscribers

Comcast' high-speed Internet segment continues to grow rapidly. In the past quarter, the company added about 226 thousand residential subscribers quarter over quarter. This was better than the 140 thousand subscribers add in Q2 2017. Investors should keep in mind that the company added about 4 million high-speed Internet subscribers in the past three years. In the same time period, the company only lost about 400 thousand video customers.

Strong revenue growth from High-speed Internet more than enough to offset the decline in video revenue

In Q2 2018, Comcast's revenue from high-speed Internet segment increased to $4.3 billion. This was a growth rate of 9.3% year over year. The high single-digit revenue growth rate was due to both a strong net increase in its subscriber base as well as rate adjustments. Looking forward, we believe the company's high-speed Internet should remain competitive as it now offers 1Gbps speed to over 90% of its footprint. As we can see from the chart below, Comcast's high-speed Internet revenue increased from $3.5 billion in Q1 2016 to $4.6 billion in Q2 2018. Back in Q1 2016, the company's high-speed Internet revenue still trailed its video revenue by about $2 billion. However, the gap has narrowed considerably. As can be seen from the chart below, in Q2 2018, Comcast's high-speed Internet revenue only trailed by $1.3 billion.

Investors should also keep in mind that the company continues to see combined revenue (video and high-speed Internet) growth in the past few years. Below is the chart that shows Comcast's net revenue change in its video and high-speed Internet segment in each quarter. As can be seen, the company continues to grow its combined revenue every quarter.

There is still potential to add more customers

According to a report published on March 31, 2018 (see below), the total fixed broadband connections is expected to reach 112 million connections in 2018 in the United States. The household penetration rate is expected to reach 81% by the end of 2018. Looking forward, we believe Comcast can continue to add more customers, as the market has not yet reach a saturation. However, this growth rate may slowdown gradually as the penetration rate moves closer to 100%.

Data consumption growth is expected to remain very strong through 2021. As the table below shows, the IP traffic in the United States is expected to grow from 31,352 petabytes per month in 2016 to 79,640 petabytes per month by 2021. Some might argue that a lot of these traffics will be from consumption by mobile usage. However, according to a report by Cisco (see second chart below), 93% of the IP traffic will still rely on fixed wireline networks. We believe Comcast should continue to benefit from this favorable trend.

Gross margin should continue to improve

As Comcast' high-speed Internet continue to gain ground, it will actually improve Comcast' EBITDA margin. This is because high-speed Internet has much higher gross margin than cable TV. This is evident in its improved EBITDA margin in its cable business (including video, and high-speed Internet). As can be seen in the chart below, its EBITDA margin improved from 39.7% in Q3 2016 to 41.1% in Q2 2018. We believe this trend will continue.

Attractive Valuation

Comcast is currently trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.7x. As can be seen from the chart below, this ratio is in the low end of its 3-year average.

The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share. Although the yield is only 2.2%, the company has consistently increased its dividend in the past. Earlier this year, the company increased its dividend by about 20%. Looking forward, we believe the company will continue to return cash to its shareholders through both dividend increase and share buybacks.

Investor Takeaway

Comcast's high-speed Internet segment continues to perform well with strong subscribers add. We believe investors should keep in mind that its growth in high-speed Internet revenue is more than enough to offset the loss in video revenue. Its shares are currently undervalued. For investors with a long-term investment horizon, we believe Comcast is a good investment choice, as it offers both capital gain and dividend growth.

