The Euro Currency Is Waiting For News - Most Is Bearish

The European economy has been a mess for years. While the United States suffered a mortgage-backed securities and housing crisis in 2008, Europe had its sovereign debt debacle. The grand experiment of globalism in Europe brought northern and southern nations together under the single political umbrella of the European Union and the economic parasol of the European Central Bank. A continent with countries that spent centuries at war with one and other suddenly came together as one in a giant kumbaya moment.

The idea of a free trade zone and the creation of an economy brought visions of economies of scale. The melding of the north and south created a cultural divide within the Union as austerity in Germany does not necessarily match the loose policies and institutionalized corruption that had dominated Greece, Italy, Spain, and Portugal for decades if not centuries.

The fairytale came to an end to some extent in 2008 as the north had to bail out the south, and it continued in the years that followed as Greece needed extra special economic assistance. Many of the southern members of the Union continue to suffer from issues that could cause their credit ratings and debt to plunge in a heartbeat. However, in 2016 perhaps the biggest iceberg for the EU came when the citizens of the United Kingdom told the globalists to take a hike and filed for divorce.

While the Fed in the U.S. just upgraded their view of the domestic economy to "strong" European growth remains sluggish at best. Meanwhile, years of central bank stimulus could catch up in the form of inflation if the ECB waits too long.

August is a sleepy time in European markets

I worked in London in the late 1980s and early 1990s and learned that August is not the month to schedule business meetings, take the markets too seriously, or even show up to work. After all, a large percentage of Europe tends to shut down during the final month of the summer season and business tends to operate with a skeleton, and often junior staff.

The latest GDP growth data out of Europe was disappointing. With the economy growing at 0.4% it is hard to imagine a shift in economic policy from the European Central Bank. Mario Draghi and company at the ECB are likely not thinking much about a pivot from accommodation to tightening credit when it comes to monetary policy. Instead, they are probably doing what the rest of Europe is, vacationing. I do not expect much out the European markets throughout this month. They are likely to follow the U.S. and Asian markets which will be watching trade issues, the Middle East, and other geopolitical and economic events. Europe becomes passive in August, but it September through the end of 2018, the market will begin to look towards the ECB for a sign that they could shake things up when it comes to negative interest rates.

The ECB continues to accommodate

In perhaps a long overdue move, the European Central Bank told markets that their program of quantitative easing would come to its conclusion at the end of 2018. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve announced that it would begin tapering back its roughly $70 billion a month in bond and mortgage-backed securities purchases on May 22, 2013. Over a half-decade later, the ECB continues to run its QE program which will end in December of this year. While the Fed only bought government securities, the ECB included some "high-quality" corporate issues in their QE program.

The short-term Fed Funds rate in the U.S. never fell into negative territory during its accommodative period, but it did go to zero percent. After sitting at 0-0.25% for seven years, liftoff from that level occurred in December 2015. By the end of 2018, it is likely that the Fed Funds rate will be at the 2.25-2.50% level. At the end of 2018, the short-term euro rate will remain at the negative forty basis point level.

The ECB lagged the Fed when it came to an announcement of the end of QE by five years. When it comes to their first interest rate hike and liftoff from negative forty basis points, the ECB has hinted that it will occur sometime in 2019. However, if the lag is the same, the markets may have to wait until sometime in 2020 to see a positive, or at least less negative, short-term rate for the euro. Growth of 0.4% is not causing the ECB to feel pressure to move all that fact. In fact, the recent scare over Italian debt was a sign that the European continues to require stimulus from the central bank, but that may always be the case.

The euro should weaken for four reasons

With no rate hike in Europe on the immediate horizon, and the end of QE not a firm sign that the central bank will act to reduce their swollen balance sheet anytime soon, there are four compelling reasons that the euro currency should weaken against its main competitor, the U.S. dollar.

The first is the simple differential between U.S. and euro rates which will stand at the 2.65-2.90 percent level at the end of 2018. Interest rate differentials tend to be the primary driving force when it comes to foreign exchange rates, and the trajectory of the differential is expanding which is highly supportive of a stronger dollar and weaker euro.

The second reason is economic growth in the U.S. compared to Europe. With the latest growth number at 0.4% on the continent and ten times that level in the U.S. in Q2, the full faith and credit of the U.S. that backs the dollar represents a better risk these days than Europe.

Third, Brexit creates uncertainty as the latest political machinations from the United Kingdom shows that there is a significant faction that wants to take a hard line when it comes to the final exit from the European Union. Germany and the other EU members have been talking tough on Brexit, but it is likely that the final agreement will be a compromise that may weaken the EU's position and the value of its currency. Additionally, the south continues to represent a sibling with constant and never-ending financial issues. Finance is cut and dry, and numbers do not lie. Cultural differences when it comes managing money and the politics surrounding the northern and southern European nations continue to foster that in addition to speaking different languages, their dialects of finance also diverge. As a routine, a lot of northern money gets lost in the translation. Bailouts and economic aid to the south is a weight around the euro currencies neck.

Finally, a hawkish Fed in the U.S. shows no sign of slowing down the gradual pace of rate hikes. In fact, at their June meeting, they added another twenty-five basis point increase to the Fed Funds rate to their agenda for 2018. Last week, the central bank's upgrade of their view of economic growth from "solid" to "strong" told markets and President Trump that the data is telling them to keep on hiking rates.

The U.S. president wants a strong euro

Meanwhile, a strong euro would be bad for the European economy as it would make exports less competitive in global markets. The central bank is likely pleased with the current level of the dollar-euro currency relationship as Mario Draghi has stated that the weak euro has provided stimulus for the European economy.

A strong euro is a dream for U.S. President Trump who advocated for a weak dollar on the campaign trail before the 2016 election, and since he took office. Both the President and his Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have been not so quietly following a weak dollar policy to increase the attractiveness of U.S. goods in export markets and as a tool in their current trade initiatives. As China devalues their currency to combat the U.S. over trade, a lower dollar against the euro and other world currencies would be a valuable weapon for the administration when it comes to the current environment of tariffs and retaliation. Jamie Dimon recently called the trade issues a "skirmish," but if they evolve into a trade war, it is possible that the U.S. will take actions in the foreign exchange or debt markets to weaken the dollar launching a currency in addition to the trade war.

One of the few supportive factors for the euro currency these days is the Trump Administration's desire for a stronger euro and weaker dollar.

Waiting for Draghi is getting old

The market has been waiting for the big pivot from accommodation to tightening from Mario Draghi and the ECB for quite some time, and it is now getting old. It is starting to feel like that shift will come not from Super Mario, but from his successor at the ECB.

The euro currency has a lot going against it these days, but that does not mean the value against the dollar is going to plunge, as the currency markets are a complicated puzzle with many political and economic moving pieces. In January 2017 it looked like the euro was on an express train to parity against the dollar, and these days lots of factors are pointing to a lower euro.

For those who do not trade in the foreign exchange markets who wish to bet on a weaker euro currency against the dollar, EUO is the ProShares UltraShort Euro tool. EUO "seeks results for a single day that match (before fees and expenses) two times the inverse of the daily performance of a benchmark" that is long the dollar and short the euro currency.

Source: Barchart

EUO has net assets of $177.72 million with an average daily trading volume of 137,890 shares as of August 2.

The euro currency is waiting for news as Europe goes on vacation this August, and most of the news is likely to be bearish for the European currency until they finally achieve the economic growth and stability to begin raising rates to compete with the dollar again.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.