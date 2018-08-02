Sunpower Gets Their Day In The.. Sun

SunPower's (SPWR) top and bottom line earnings increases were a much needed shot in the arm to a company that has struggled to maintain shareholder value since 2016. SunPower has taken steps in Q2 to shift business to higher margin segments and leverage improved technology to produce more watts at lower costs on existing manufacturing fabs. Making a partner out of rival Enphase (ENPH) will produce synergy in marketing, CAPEX and revenue while the growth of each company will translate to the other. With the highest efficiency PV system on the market, revenue and margin increases should increase well beyond Q3.

The Numbers

SunPower reported earnings after the bell on 7/30/18 and far exceeded analysts’ estimates. An expected Non-GAAP ($0.29) EPS showed up much healthier at a ($0.01) and was modestly described as “strong execution.” The company is guiding for Q3 GAAP gross margin of -1 to 1% with a non-GAAP gross margin of 6-8%. After hours market reaction was positive, rising 6.19% to close at $7.20. Share increases continued and reached $7.55 during the writing of this article.

Key figures:

Global Distributed Generation (DG) sales increased 45% year over year.

Helix power storage attach rates came in at 35%, up from 32% Q1.

Domestic commercial sales increased 50% year over year.

Domestic residential sales increased 15% year over year.

Non-GAAP EPS came it at ($0.01). GAAP EPS were ($3.17). The large difference was due to the decision to charge $369 million property, plant and equipment as the company shifts segmentation away from power plant's negative margins and to the healthy margins in the residential/commercial segments. This was a non-cash charge primarily related to the upgrade of IBC (Interdigitated Back Contact) manufacturing fabs to NGT (Next Generation Technology) over the coming years. NGT is discussed in more detail below.

New Focus

SunPower turned their focus in Q2 to creating a new corporate structure. Business units will now have their own P&L which is expected to increase accountability and allow for quicker decision-making processes. In an effort to simplify the financials (and exit inefficient segments), SunPower will be selling off power plant operations, their lease portfolio, and their microinverter business (sale to Enphase already underway). All three sales are expected to close in Q3. It was noted in the conference call that the deals should close “in the next month or two” and will likely give the stock a couple boosts before Q3 earnings when the proceeds are announced as separate releases.

Already in production on Fab 3 is the NGT – next generation technology. NGT is a larger cell wafer that increases the current production from 3.8 watts to 6.4 watts and achieves 23% panel efficiency at commodity panel cost which traditionally produce 15-17% efficiency. High efficiency and low cost will provide a competitive edge. SunPower expects full deployment of wafer fabrications going forward and expects lower manufacturing costs, even with the increase in watt output, by leveraging fewer steps and fewer production tools. Transformation of all fabs is currently in progress. No new fabs will reduce CAPEX for the new wafers and keep it "well below $0.30/watt" for the transition. Due to the simplifying of manufacturing, SunPower also expects well below $0.30/watt CAPEX to set up new fabs in the future. Full production utilization is on track for Q4.

Call Highlights

SunPower will trim corporate overhead expenses and expects total annual expenses to remain under $40 million. SunPower wants to focus on what they’re good at: making high efficiency cells and distribution. They want to simplify their company.

After the hard facts, the focus of the call turned to changing the corporate structure, focusing on Distributed Generation (DG), and decreasing power plants. Power plant shrinkage due to changes in Chinese policy is putting downward pressure on commodity panel pricing.

The 1.2 gigawatts of capacity (800 e and 400 x series) will transfer in its entirety to NGT without a gap in production as the 3rd fab is already producing cells. The switch will result in 70% more MW capacity.

Jeff Osbourne of Cowen inquired about 201 tariffs. Tariffs were noted at $17 million 1H and $51 million in 2H. SunPower has been actively seeking exemption and is currently waiting on a decision. A favorable decision will boost financials meaningfully and allow the funds to be directed to R&D.

Discussion

With declining power plant sales and SunPower forecasting DG demand growth of 40% by 2023, it’s no surprise that management has chosen to restructure their lineup. California’s mandate that all new homes be equipped with photovoltaic systems will be a huge driver of domestic sales at a much higher profit margin. Current residential margin is 21.8% versus the -0.6% margin on power plant sales. With the 30-40% reduced cost of producing NGT cells the residential margins could rise above 30% next year.

Shifting segment mix to the expanding US residential and commercial footprints should more than offset the reduction of power plant sales. Non-GAAP revenues are expected at $425-475 million. The far higher margin of residential and commercial sales will drive EPS up even at similar revenue levels.

It was noted in the conference call that the long term trend in residential is to owning systems as customers move away from lease agreements. SunPower was the top seller in residential from 2017 to 2018.

It seems that the Enphase (ENPH) deal makes more sense in the light of shift focus to residential sales. Microinverters allow seamless adjustment to the varying needs of each home without variation in supply chain or installation procedure. PV systems can be within 300 watts of target production using multiples of the same two SKUs for every installation. Also, the DG business is insulated from commodity price drops which should smooth out quarterly revenue.

Enphase will also act as a marketing tool for SunPower panels where limited space, higher efficiencies, or microgrids are desired. When Enphase launches the IQ8 inverter they will unlock sales potential in India and Africa where grids are unreliable or nonexistent and large scale battery storage is cost prohibitive.

Lease, microinverter, and power plant sales should all close in Q3, probably in the next month or two. There was no guidance for proceeds of the sales which is a conservative measure that allows for no wiggle room for any downside in coming financials. It was noted that the proceeds could meaningfully be used to ramp NGT production and that no external capital is being sought to finance NGT – no dilution.

Bottom Line

SunPower's efforts have all been geared toward driving shareholder value. SunPower labored to improve their business practices as well as their technology and it has paid off. Strategic partnerships and divesture of underperforming segments/portfolios will pad the balance sheet next quarter. SunPower is back on track and their stockholders are too.

Transcript of the conference call available here.

