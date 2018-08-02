The Real Reason Facebook's Growth Has To Slow

IMAGE SOURCE: FACEBOOK

What Happened

An investor would have to be hiding under a rock to miss the news that Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) stock recently tanked, falling 19% and wiping out $120 billion in market cap on the heels of its last earnings report. The reasons were obvious. First off, Facebook's quarterly revenue fell short of analysts' expectations. It wasn't a huge miss. In fact, Facebook missed on revenue by 1.5% and to give credit where credit is due, the company actually beat earnings estimates. Still, for a company that has traditionally underpromised and overdelivered, the slight miss alone was likely to cause a drop.

Facebook's CFO Dave Wehner took the more wind out of investors' sails when he guided for revenue growth to decelerate by high single digits each quarter for the rest of the year. That shouldn't be shocking in that management has been warning for several quarters that slower growth was ahead. The difference this time was that instead of giving a general statement, Wehner was very specific. If you take the high end of the projected growth deceleration, Facebook's earnings growth could drop to as low as 24% by the 4th quarter, not bad numbers in the general investing world but certainly lower than anything Facebook investors have become accustomed to.

The second damaging commentary dealt with Facebook's operating margin. Wehner said, "Over the next several years, we would anticipate that our operating margins will trend towards the mid-30s on a percentage basis." While not the lofty margins in the 41-57% range that investors are accustomed to, I will note that a slow drop to 35% over several years is not that bad. However, it is the combo platter of declining revenue and margins that had investors running to the exit signs.

The Bigger Picture

While investors and writers have various opinions on what the drop and its catalysts means for the stock going forward, it seems to me that there is a bigger picture that is largely ignored. Quarter to quarter results with regard to revenue, margins, costs of revenue, MAUs, DAUs, etc. are all important, but long-term investors should note they are all symptoms of something bigger. The most important thing to realize is that Facebook brought in $13.23 billion in revenue in that last quarter and advertising revenue accounted for $13.04 billion of that total. That means that 98.5% of Facebook's revenue comes from advertisements.

From a revenue standpoint, Facebook is a one trick pony. That could change, but when a company is making $55 billion a year, a new or expanding revenue source would have to be huge in order to significantly impact the company's overall growth rates. The fact is that for the torrid growth of the past to continue, either the overall advertising market has to increase substantially, the breakdown of advertising spending has to change in Facebook's favor or Facebook has to steal significant market share of the ad dollars that are currently being spent.

In the balance of this article, we will look at a few catalysts and caution flags with regard to Facebook's stock going forward and combine those thoughts with a look at the advertising industry, in general, to determine where Facebook's stock might be a couple years from now.

Why Facebook Will Likely Be Good...

It is certainly not all gloom and doom for Facebook. Here are some things I think can give investors comfort and optimism.

Slower growth is still growth. In fact, Facebook's growth projections with regard to revenue and earnings over the next two years are numbers a lot of companies would die for.

Instagram just passed the 1 Billion user mark.

WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business are growing

With half of Facebook's revenue coming from the U.S., there is potential for international growth.

For advertisers on mobile, Facebook is really the only game in town. There are just so many users. For advertisers, it turns into, "Everybody goes there because everybody goes there."

Even though it hit margins this year, I like the fact that capital investments were $3.4 billion this year, more than double what was spent last year.

Artificial intelligence holds some promise.

Some may not agree, but I am simply not worried about competition very much.

...But Not Great, Going Forward

Safety and security costs may not go down anytime soon.

Facebook's rep took a hit on a couple of fronts this year.

WhatsApp and some other features have yet to be monetized in any meaningful way.

Social media is what it is. While CEO Mark Zuckerberg always talks about connecting people and doing good, there is always the potential for social media use that is not healthy. It is not just "fake news", cyberbullying and inappropriate content is fairly rampant on almost all common social media sites. In addition, fake accounts are extremely easy to set up.

China is loyal to its own so I don't know if that will ever be a significant revenue source for Facebook. It might, but it might not.

Back To The Biggest Factor

It's quite simple. Advertising is the source of 98.5% of Facebook's revenue. If that statistic stays the same or even close, the biggest thing that can mathematically limit Facebook's growth going forward is the growth rate of the industry as a whole. The chart below shows that the United States advertising industry is projected to grow at about 6% annually.

Breaking things down further, global digital advertising grew 21% last year. While that is a robust number, it is far lower than Facebook's recent growth rates and the digital advertising boom has been going on for quite a few years, which means that growth rate is likely to slow as well. Further, mobile advertising as a percentage of digital advertising grew by 36% last year but that rate has been trending lower in the last five years and will continue to do so.

SOURCE: STATISTA.COM

Conclusion

Facebook's growth is slowing and will continue to do so. However, the valuation is reasonable for a tech behemoth as exhibited by its PE of 28. The chart below shows earnings projections of $8.45 and $9.45 respectively. I do think Facebook has a good chance of meeting those numbers and if they miss, it will not be by much.

FB EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

In the table below, I applied a modest PE of 22 to each of the next two years. If the company meets earnings expectations in each of the next two years and maintains a PE of 22, the stock price at the end of 2020 will be $207.90.

Company 2019 Earnings Stock Price 2020 Earnings Stock Price Facebook 8.45 185.90 9.45 207.90

DATA SOURCE: Y-CHARTS STOCK PRICE CALCULATIONS BY AUTHOR

The maturing digital advertising industry coupled with Facebook's massive size does put some limits on growth going forward. Without a new significant revenue source, the ceiling is in. At the same time, a 21% two-year price uptick based on very attainable projections is certainly respectable. I rate Facebook's stock as a solid, but not spectacular, buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.