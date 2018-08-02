Colgate-Palmolive: Sales Disappoint, But The Situation Is Not As Bad As It Looks

In face of the increased competition among retailers, Colgate is entering into e-commerce.

The toothpaste's leader efforts to improve efficiency and reduce costs are improving its earnings.

Colgate-Palmolive has struggled to grow sales in recent years, but the situation is slowly improving.

When I think about Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL), Colgate toothpaste and Palmolive dish soap come to my mind. Those are everyday products that everyone knows, but Colgate-Palmolive offers much more than toothpaste and dish soap.

Indeed, this company sells a wide range of household and consumer products grouped in four categories (oral, personal, pet and home care) and under 31 global brands sold in over 200 countries. This includes Softsoap hand soap, Speed Stick deodorant, Irish Spring shower gel, Tom’s of Maine natural products, Fleecy fabric softener, and Hill’s pet food. The oral care segment constitutes the core of Colgate-Palmolive's business, representing almost half of total sales.

Colgate-Palmolive has a very good reputation and has won many awards.

The company as well as its stock have seen slowing growth in recent years, and you may wonder if Colgate-Palmolive is still a good long-term investment.

Let's analyze Colgate's situation more in depth to determine if you should hold onto your shares of this company.

Sales are slowly regaining ground

Sales started to decline in 2013 and only rebounded in 2017. Sales dropped by 14.5% from 2013 to 2016.

Source: Colgate Palmolive’s 2017 Annual Report

A weak demand for its products in Latin America and other emerging markets, as well as a strong dollar, hurt Colgate-Palmolive’s sales.

Latin America is Colgate’s biggest market, with about a quarter of total net sales. So, when sales decline in Latin America, the impact is big on Colgate’s total revenue. North America is the second largest market, with 20% of net sales.

Source: Colgate Palmolive’s 2017 Annual Report

Sales are growing again for Colgate, but at a slow rate. There is an intense pricing competition between retailers that makes it hard for Colgate and other big packaged goods companies to grow sales.

In fiscal 2017, sales only grew by 1.7% to $15.5 billion. Its net income dropped 17% to $2 billion, impacted by the U.S. fiscal reform.

The consumers goods giant reported its second-quarter results on July 27, which disappointed investors and sent the shares down further. Sales only rose 1.57% to $3.89 billion from $3.83 billion, while the consensus was $3.91 billion. Year-over-year revenue growth was 5.35% for the consumer non-cyclical sector in the second quarter.

While sales grew in the United States (+8%), in Europe (+6%) and to a lesser extent in Asia/Pacific (+1.5%) and in Africa/Eurasia (+1%), sales fell 7% in Latin America, Colgate’s largest market. A trucker strike in Brazil and weakness in Latin American currencies amid political uncertainty and a strong U.S. dollar hit sales.

"The second quarter was another challenging one with category growth rates remaining soft in many markets around the world and recent unfavorable movements in foreign exchange," Chief Executive Ian Cook said in a statement. "Net sales grew 1.5% and organic sales grew 0.5%, below our expectations, due to unit volume declines in emerging markets and flat pricing worldwide."

On the positive side, Colgate continues to dominate the global toothpaste market with a global market share of 42.1% year to date. The company is also still a leader in manual toothbrushes with a global market share in that category standing at 32.3% year to date.

Earnings are improving: the company’s net income was $637 million, or $0.73 a share, in the second quarter, a rise of more than 20% from $524 million, or $0.59 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted EPS were $0.77, up 5.5% from $0.73 a year ago, and in line with expectations.

Colgate-Palmolive’s cost-saving initiatives and focus on productivity have been positive drivers for earnings in the past several quarters. However, the rate of growth remained low as unfavorable currency movements and a soft sales environment weighed on earnings.

In the near term, margins and earnings are going to be pressured by increased raw material and packaging costs as well as by a planned increase in advertising investment. Raw material inflation hurt second-quarter gross margin by 320 basis points.

To mitigate the impact of rising raw material costs, Colgate-Palmolive intends to modestly raise prices in the second half of the year, mainly in emerging markets.

Colgate will benefit from the U.S. tax reform in 2018: the tax cut will help drive solid profit and gross margin growth.

The company is expecting a low-single-digit net sales increase in 2018, as well as double-digit growth in EPS and adjusted EPS growth in the mid-single-digit percentage.

Returns are weaker than they used to be

Long-term shareholders have been rewarded with a higher total return than the S&P 500 over the last 20 years:

Source: Colgate-Palmolive’s corporate website

But returns have slowed down in recent years, reflecting Colgate-Palmolive slowing growth. The stock total return over the last five years is much lower than the S&P 500 (46.7% vs. 115.3%). Colgate's stock is down 10% year to date, while the S&P 500 is up 5.4%.

Entry into e-commerce

Colgate-Palmolive is investing for the future. According to the Wall Street Journal, the famous toothpaste manufacturer intends to experiment online sales by subscription by taking a stake in the US startup Hubble, which already sells contact lenses online by subscription.

Colgate and Hubble intend to jointly develop a subscription-based online sales service, starting with teeth whitening products this year, and possibly pet food later.

In the US market, they won’t be alone: ​​other companies like Quip and Goby already offer monthly subscriptions for toothbrushes or toothpastes.

While Colgate’s investment in Hubble should be small, its impact is potentially huge. Consumers are changing their consumption patterns, with an increasing number shifting to e-commerce, so companies that are initiating measures now will be rewarded in the coming years.

Two years ago, Unilever (NYSE:UN) acquired Dollar Shave Club, an online shaver subscriber, and last year Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG) acquired the e-commerce deodorant start-up Native Deodorant.

Colgate-Palmolive's dividend growth is slowing

Colgate-Palmolive has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895 and has increased payments to shareholders every year for 55 years. The compound growth rate for the last ten years is 7.7%, while it is only 4.3% for the last five years.

Source: Colgate Palmolive’s 2017 Annual Report

The last dividend increase was declared in March, when it was raised by 5% to $0.42 quarterly. This gives a yield of 2.5% at the current price, which is interesting for investors seeking income. But Colgate’s competitors have higher yields: Procter & Gamble has a 3.5% dividend yield, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), a 2.6% yield, and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), a 3.7% yield.

Should you throw in the towel on Colgate-Palmolive?

I think that worse days are behind for Colgate-Palmolive. Its return to top-line growth is a good sign, and the company’s cost savings initiatives should improve growth over the next years. Its investment in advertising and e-commerce should pay off in the long term.

The shares are a little expensive, though, with a trailing P/E of 26.7 compared to 23 for the industry’s average. In addition, the price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio expected over five years is 2.8. A stock is considered cheap relative to its future earnings growth when its PEG is below one, so Colgate’s stock is too much expensive relative to its expected growth.

However, during the next years, the effects of tax cuts and increased efficiencies should boost Colgate's earnings and improve its P/E ratio. This should attract buyers and drive up the stock price.

In my opinion, Colgate is a stock to hold for the long-term, as part of a diversified portfolio, particularly if you have a low risk tolerance. While you don’t get much upside in the stock price when we are in a bull market like it has been the case during the last nine years, it’s supposed to do well during economic downturns as it is a defensive stock with low volatility. Indeed, it returned -10% in 2008, while the S&P 500 plunged 37%. I think every investor should have a small amount of their portfolio invested in a consumer staples stock to give their portfolio some protection during bear markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.