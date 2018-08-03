The Stock Market Is At A Crossroads

The stock market is coming to the end of the second quarter earnings season, and for many companies, the impact of corporate tax reform bolstered earnings and the prospects for profits in the coming months, and perhaps years.

Stocks remain near record levels, and optimism about the future of the economy is high. As Larry Kudlow, the former CNBC contributor and head of the president's economic council says, "corporate profits are the mother's milk of the stock market." Stocks have been rallying since the global financial crisis struck in 2008. Despite a brief six week selloff at the beginning of 2016 on the back of selling in the Chinese domestics equities market, the bull market has taken almost all of the major indices to new highs.

Stocks were turbocharged by the Fed's cure for the 2008 crisis. Low interest rates and quantitative easing made bonds unattractive to investors and capital flooded into equities at an unprecedented rate. Even though the Fed began hiking rates in December 2015, stocks continued to rally. After all, even if the central bank pushes the short-term rate up twice more in 2018, it will only stand at the 2.25-2.50% level. For those of us who lived through the 1970s, 1980s, and even 1990s, a 2.5% Fed Funds rate was unthinkable. I remember purchasing my first house in the mid-1980s with a double-digit mortgage rate attached. My day told me that in the 1950s he bought our family home with a VA mortgage at 4.75%. At the time, I thought that the rate was so low it would never be available again. If markets have taught me anything over the past four decades, it is to never say never.

These days, there are not many of us around in the markets on a daily basis who remember mortgage rates in double-digit territory or a Fed Funds rate north of 5% or even 10%. Equities have a long memory and after the intoxicating effect of another great quarter fades into the market's rearview mirror, the reality of the potential for rates to keep on rising will begin to make those fixed income products look a lot sexier. Higher rates could scare the pants off of stock investors who have little or no experience with rising yields on bonds.

A huge rally since February 2016

Took off for the moon in early 2009, but a six-week scare over a slowdown in the Chinese economy caused a correction in early 2016.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the early 2016 dip in stocks took the S&P 500 index from highs of 2110.25 in November 2015 to lows of 1802.5 in mid-February, a decline of 14.6%, with the bulk of the move coming during the first six weeks of 2016. Stocks then took off to the upside, with the occasional correction, reaching a peak at 2878.50 during the final week of January 2018. The index appreciated by 59.7% from the early 2016 low.

In late January and early February of this year, we witnessed another correction in the index as fears of rising interest rates gripped the market taking the index to a low of 2529 during the week of February 5, exactly two years from the 2016 low. The dip of a little over 12% gave way to buying, and on August 2 the index was back at the 2825 level knocking on the door of the January high.

There are bullish and bearish factors at play in the stock market these days as the S&P 500 approaches its record level established earlier this year.

Higher rates are bearish because the market thinks they are

Economic expansion is a mixed blessing for the stock market which has moved higher on the back of optimism about the future. However, a more aggressive Federal Reserve under the leadership of President Trump's appointee Jerome Powell has continued to raise rates in response to economic growth.

While the Fed did not raise rates at their meeting last week, they did indicate that there is no change to their plans to add a fourth rate hike to the agenda for 2018 when they upgraded their view of economic growth to "strong" from "solid." The nuance in the message from the FOMC was a sign that despite the President's wish that the Fed slows down its rate hike schedule to support economic growth and act as a partner in the trade disputes, the Fed will continue to take an apolitical stance reacting to data rather than political pressure. The recent report that GDP grew by 4.1% in the second quarter was a green light for the central bank when it comes to increasing the Fed Funds rate twice more before the end of 2018.

Higher rates are bearish for stocks because the market perceives them as a negative factor. Even though economic growth supports higher earnings for the companies that trade on the stock exchange, higher rates of interest make fixed income products more attractive to investors looking for a steady rate of growth. Therefore, capital tends to flow from stocks to bonds during periods when rates move higher. Meanwhile, if the Fed follows through and increases the Fed Funds rate according to their current schedule, it will be at the 2.25-2.50% level at the end of 2018. Considering the short-term rate was at 0-0.25% from 2008 through 2015, for seven years, 2.5% may seem high for the Fed Funds rate. However, a look back at history shows that the rate is not all that high.

Source: Federal Funds Rate - 62 Year Historical Chart

Between 1970 and 2008, the Fed Funds rate spent the vast majority of the time north of the 4% level. In 1980 it hit a high of over 20%. The most recent high was in 2007 around the 5.25% level. During those years, stocks did not necessarily trade in bear market conditions. Therefore, rising interest rates alone will not crush the equities bull, but there are some signs that the market has been overheating over recent weeks.

Some tech stocks show weakness, but Apple hits the milestone

The second quarter 2018 earning season is coming to an end. A lot of appreciation in the stock market over recent months has been the result of rallies in the so-called FAANG stocks, or Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (OTC:APPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOG). Twitter (TWTR) is another one of a select group of stocks that have attracted buying during the recent market rally.

After reporting earnings, the price of FB stock plunged from highs of $218.62 on July 25 to lows of $166.56 on July 30 wiping out a considerable chunk of the company's value. The price of Netflix stock moved from $419.77 on July 11 to lows of $328 on July 31. Twitter fell from $43.41 on July 26 to lows of $31.07 on July 30. While Amazon, remains near its high after stellar earnings, Apple hit a milestone on August 2. The company Steve Jobs founded reached a market cap of $1 trillion making it the first to do so and the best in class in the current market.

While Apple broke through a glass ceiling in the stock market, the price action in many of the other high-flying stocks could be a warning that once the earnings season comes to an end, we could see increasing pressure on equities prices. The market focus will turn to the September meeting of the FOMC and a twenty-five basis point rate increase which could cause selling in the equities asset class.

Tax reform is bullish

The news about the second quarter of 2018 was the best in years. GDP growth at 4.1% was the best since 2014, and corporate profits rose for two significant reasons. When Janet Yellen was at the helm of the Federal Reserve, she cautioned Congress about the limits of monetary policy as a stimulant for the U.S. economy. Chair Yellen told both houses of the legislature in her many appearances that legislation or fiscal stimulus should be a partner with the central bank when it comes to future economic growth.

The Trump administration cut regulations and passed tax reform at the end of 2017. Both initiatives amount to fiscal stimulus for U.S. corporation and were responsible for the stellar earnings of many companies during the second quarter of 2018. While GDP growth at over 4% may be a challenge to sustain, corporate profits should continue to flow as tax reform and a regulatory environment that is favorable to business is sustainable so long as consumer confidence remains high. Optimism is a potent force in the U.S. economy, and it remains high after the Q2 earnings season. Therefore, higher rates may be a cost of economic growth, but optimism could keep the bullish party going as rates are not that high on a historical basis.

Trade will determine a higher or lower path for stocks

The most significant issue facing stocks as we head into the fall season, midterm elections, and balance of 2018 is trade. Many are pointing their fingers at President Trump for igniting a trade war with China. The President is currently mulling over increasing tariffs from 10-25% and slapping the protectionist measures on $200 billion in Chinese exports to the United States. China has promised retaliation in the form of proportionate duties on U.S. goods. The rising tensions between the U.S. and China on trade threaten that the trade "skirmish" will turn into a trade and currency war. China has been actively devaluing their currency, the yuan as a tool in the standoff. The Chinese stock market has been suffering over recent months, while the U.S. market remains near its high. The last time China's market hit the skids, was back in 2015 and early 2016 which spread around the world like a tsunami of selling that did not exclude the U.S. markets.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the FXI- the China Large-Cap iShares ETF shows, it dropped from highs of $52.85 in April 2015 to lows of $28.10 in early February 2016. The final leg to the downside took all stocks around the world lower in sympathy with the move in Chinese domestic shares. In January of this year, FXI hit a marginally higher high at $54 per share and had declined to the $42.08 level as of Friday, August 3. Pressure on the Chinese market is likely the result of the hardline the Trump Administration is taking on trade.

The fact is that the current administration did not start the trade war, they responded to a growing imbalance that politicians on both sides of the political aisle in the United States have been complaining about for many years. Additionally, European leaders have also complained about China's unfair trade practices and gross violations of international intellectual property laws. A trade and currency war over Chinese trade practices between the U.S. and China may have been long overdue. To blame the current administration would be nothing short of fodder and rhetoric for the political anti-administration ideological camp rather than a response to a problem that has been festering for many years.

While many will play the blame game over the coming weeks and months as the U.S. attempts to level the playing field in trade and China struggles to maintain the status quo, markets are likely to become highly volatile as the odds of a trade and currency war grow. A continuation of selling in the Chinese stock market could lead to instability in U.S. and European markets as it did in early 2016.

I continue to favor buying volatility on the U.S. stock market during periods where it moves to the downside. The VIX has traded in a range from lows of 8.92 to 50.30 so far in 2018. At 12.50 on August 3, it is a lot closer to the lows than the highs for the year. The VIX tends to move appreciably higher during corrective periods in the stock market.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of VIXY highlights, the short-term trading instrument has declined to the bottom end of its trading range since the February spike to the upside when stocks corrected lower. VIXY is a short-term trading instrument, but it could offer market participants lots of opportunity on the upside over the coming weeks and months if the Chinese stock markets keep falling and we see a repeat of sympathy related selling in U.S. stocks.

As trade issues will dominate the market's psyche, the Fed will likely hike rates in September and again in December which could create a potent bearish cocktail for the U.S. stock market. VIXY is likely to move appreciable higher during periods when stocks hit the skids.

The stock market is at a crossroads as the Q2 earnings season comes to an end. The recent action in some of the tech stocks could be a sign of things to come. Moreover, Apple's ascent to become the first member of the "trillion-dollar" club could be an ominous sign that things are a little overheated these days given the trade issues and path of least resistance for interest rates in the short-term. However, any significant dip in stocks will create another long-term buying opportunity as tax reform and fewer regulations have long-term ramifications for the earning of U.S. companies.

