Macy's: The Free Ride Is Over

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 7.89, which is 23.22% lower than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Macy's Inc. (M) are up 60.62% since bottoming on February 6, 2018, and in my opinion, now is a good time to lock in any gains you may have and sell the shares. The company has struggled to generate consistent earnings growth over the last five years, and the forward-looking ratios point to future earnings weakness. I lay out my bearish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBIDTA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating margin % Operating margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward rate of return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has a MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index; if a company has a MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for M as of the end of July was 7.89, which implies a 23.22% lower future growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that M is at risk for weak future growth over the next twelve months and is a strong candidate for a short position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Macy's Inc. was 22.00% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was -4.80% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was -2.10% per year (GuruFocus). Although the company enjoyed a spike higher in earnings growth over the last twelve months, its longer-term record of earnings growth remains negative, and I fear a return to the mean will occur over the next twelve months. When compared to its competitors, Macy's Q1 2018 revenue growth came in below the average: the company posted Q/Q revenue growth of 3.80% compared to the competitor average of 5.29%; the Y/Y revenue growth for the company came in at -36.06% compared to the competitors' average of -30.85% (CSI Markets).

The company's operating margin % as of April 2018 came in at 4.09%, slightly lower than the average operating margin % for general retailers of 4.52%. And a look at the long-term trend of the company's operating margin shows that it has been in a 5-year decline, with an average rate of decline of -10.0% per year (GuruFocus). Not the direction you want to see operating margins moving for a company.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable will the company be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market; hence, the more the value. If a company has a lower P/E, you get more earnings for your investment. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also simply indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future - and momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

M has a forward P/E of 10.57 compared to a 17.82 forward P/E for the S&P 500. This tells us that investors are expecting M to grow earnings at a lower rate than the overall market.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for M stands at 7.59%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 7.59% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so M has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.27x lower than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow or not grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate changes, the projected returns/losses will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum for M would turn bearish with a daily close below $37.00. This would signal a break below out of the $37.00/$40.00 bearish consolidation zone which began on June 7 on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares falling to the $30.00 level over the next three months.

I sometimes like to anticipate technical signals, so today I will buy the M 21SEP18 41 Put Options, which will provide approximately 5x leverage on the short trade. The stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close above $41.00. When trading options with leverage, it is absolutely imperative to have a stop-loss to avoid getting stuck in options that dive to zero.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you sell now and lock in gains at this price level. For those wanting to short the shares, I recommend holding the short position three months or to $30.00, whichever comes first. I would also use a stop-loss for the short position of a daily close above $41.00. Remember, theoretically, losses on short trades (if you don't use a stop-loss) can be unlimited!

Running Out of Real Estate to Sell?

Over the last few years, Macy's has been able to bolster its revenue and earnings by selling real estate. Between 2015 and 2017 the company has brought in around $1.5 billion from real estate sales. The question that investors should now ask themselves is: What will happen when there is no more real estate to sell? The company is currently in the process of liquidating some properties it owns in San Francisco -it already sold a 243,000-square foot space for $250 million and plans to sell the historical I.Magnin 240,000-square foot location by the end of 2018. And then what? Sure, their flagship Herald Square location in Manhattan is estimated to be worth $3 billion but would it be the right strategic move to sell the iconic worldwide face of the company?

Morgan Stanley appears to have caught on to the smoke-and-mirror effect that real estate sales have had on the company's recent earnings. On May 10, MS analyst Kimberly Greenberger downgraded Macy's with a price target of $25.00. In her report Greenberger noted:

Macy's increased reliance on private-label credit card income and real estate gains masks the underlying deterioration in core retail EBIT (-63% since 2014). EBIT, or earnings before interest and taxes, has fallen 29%, or lost $831 million, since 2014.

The core retail business has been in decline since 2014. To be fair, the company did post impressive numbers for Q1 2018. It beat both on revenue and net income expectations, and also raised guidance for the full-year 2018. Same-store sales were up 4.2%, blowing past analyst expectations of 1.4%. But the company admitted that most of this lift (250 bps) was generated by the shifting of a friends and family promotion to the first quarter from the second quarter. It was a good first quarter - but can this positive momentum continue? As investors we buy shares for future results and growth, and it is the future that worries me about Macy's. At its current price the shares appear to be priced for perfection, and that always makes me nervous. The problem with raising the bar is that if raised expectations are not met, investors will run for the exits.

"A" For Effort, But a Fighting a Losing Battle

Management understands that the retail business has been changed forever by the online experience and is actively working on strategies to transform Macy's to become more competitive and profitable in the new retail landscape.

In the Q1 2018 earnings call, CEO Jeff Gennette summarized his vision for the company:

The winning formula for Macy's, Inc. is a healthy brick & mortar business, robust e-commerce and a great mobile experience. While we have more work to do, the continuing improvement in our stores is encouraging and we once again achieved double-digit growth in the digital business. Our best customer is responding well to the improvements we've made to her experience in our stores, on .com and through the Macy's app.

Gennette also laid out five initiatives that he believes will help Macy's grow in 2018: a revamped loyalty program called Star Rewards open to all customers; continued roll-out of their discount Backstage stores; expansion of their vendor direct on-line shopping experience; expansion of their buy online and pick-up at store services; and their Growth 50 initiative where the company will pick 50 stores in which to implement the best strategies that were tested in 2017. In addition to these initiatives, the company is also introducing new technology such as mobile check out and virtual reality shopping.

But is it enough?

One cannot write an article on retail without mentioning the elephant in the room: Amazon (AMZN). More and more brands are running to Amazon to keep or gain market share (Nike and Calvin Klein are two recent examples).

As Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak put it:

Amazon's online pure-play model is becoming increasingly critical for many brands to maintain overall market share. Brands are plugging the department store 'leaky bucket' hole with growth on Amazon.com.

It is inevitable that Amazon will become the largest retailer in the US - not if, but when. And Morgan Stanley believes Amazon will become the number one US apparel retailer by the end of 2018.

Management at Macy's is putting up a valiant fight, but I think that as investor you have to choose wisely where to allocate your capital and try your best to protect it from risk. When I consider the low MGQ and tepid forward looking growth ratios for Macy's, and then add the daunting task of having to compete for business against Amazon, for my money, buying Macy's at its current price entails more downside risk than potential reward.

Conclusion

When I go short a stock, I want to short a company that is showing weak future growth potential, and I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a weak future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, investors would do best to sell their shares of M and move to cash, or if they are more aggressive, short the shares. From both a fundamental and technical perspective, shares of M appear to be headed lower from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate only 3% of my portfolio to any one option trade. To review the past performance of my trades, please see my Blog Posts.