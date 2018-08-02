Tahoe Resources Inc. (TAHO) CEO Jim Voorhees on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE:TAHO) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Alexandra Barrows - Vice President of Investor Relations

Jim Voorhees - President and Chief Executive Officer

Elizabeth McGregor - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tom Fudge - Vice President Operations

Analysts

Mike Jalonen - Bank of America

Ralph Profiti - Eight Capital

Michael Gray - Macquarie

Mike Parkin - National Bank

Cosmos Chiu - CIBC

John Tumazos - Tumazos Very Independent Research

Anita Soni - Credit Suisse

Matthew O'Keefe - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Tahoe Resources Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Alexandra Barrows, Vice President of Investor Relations for Tahoe Resources. Please go ahead.

Alexandra Barrows

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Tahoe Resources Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. Our results were released yesterday evening, and a copy of the press release and slides for today's call are available on our refresh website. Our conference call today is being webcast live and is also available on the Investor Relations page of our website by clicking on the webcast link to the call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that we will be making certain forward-looking statements during today's presentation, and actual results may differ materially. We'd like to refer everyone to the cautionary language included in our press release and presentation material and to the risk factors described in our MD&As and 2017 Annual Information Form.

Joining us on today's call, we have Jim Voorhees, President and CEO; Liz McGregor, EVP and CFO; Edie Hofmeister, EVP, External Affairs and General Counsel; Tom Fudge, Vice President, Operations; and Brian Brodsky, Vice President, Exploration. After our prepared remarks, we'll open up the call for questions.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Voorhees

Thanks, Alex, and good morning, everyone. Before getting into the review of our second quarter result, I'd like to make some introductory comments and take the opportunity to tell you a little bit about myself and what you can expect from me in this new roll.

I've spent my entire career in the mine industry. I was CEO of Glamis Gold from 1999 to 2006 and had a tremendous period of growth in mine building in Americas. Before that I held various senior management positions with Newmont, Santa Fe Pacific Gold and Western Mining. And over the course of my career, I've worked in various countries including Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Uzbekistan and Australia, as well as across various parts of the Western United States. I have broad based experience in both open pit and underground operations.

And I've been on the board of Tahoe, since the company founding in 2010, most recently I was the Chair of Tahoe's HSBC Committee, where I spent a significant amount of time supporting the executive team developing our current sustainability strategy and initiatives. And I'll come back to that in just a minute. But before we discuss that, I want to make clear view, as my new role as CEO, I keenly aware that my job is to be a steward of your capital and to generates superior returns on that capital.

In order to do that given Tahoe's current circumstances, I'm focused on three clear priorities in the near term. First, getting Escobal back up and running. Second, completing our two expansion projects at Shahuindo and Bell Creek in order to get our gold business pre-cash flowing. And third, reevaluating our existing exploration and development pipeline in order to more clearly define priorities and the initiatives required for the company's next phase of growth.

Underpinning each of these priorities is a clear recognition that we must focus on creating sustainable value for all of our stakeholders. Earlier this week that we just request our website and have a new mission statement which outlines our commitment to mining for sustainable value. This isn't just some branding or PR exercise are an opportunity to use those who are sustainable.

I'm talking about achieving true and lasting facility across all asset of our business and technical competency to operational and financial efficiencies. This is the management to social and environmental responsibility. I fundamentally believe that is when we find this critical balance to complete our stakeholders that we are best positioned to deliver lasting value back to our shareholders.

At end of the day, sustainable efficient operations are productive operations and productive operations lays the groundwork necessary for profitable growth and strong cash flow generation.

As I focused on these priorities, I know that some of you may have questions about my time horizon. It's a fair question and it deserves a candid response. I've built in my mind throughout my entire career it's what I like to do and I have a great opportunity to do that here while rebuilding value for shareholders in the process. I serve at the pleasure of the Board of Directors and I'm prepared to remain a CEO for as long as it proves to be in the best interests for Tahoe shareholders.

And with that, let's talk about the second quarter results and going to turn the call over to Liz, to provide a brief update our performance for the quarter. Liz?

Elizabeth McGregor

Thank you, Jim, and good morning, everyone. Tahoe reported a net loss for the quarter of $15.6 million or $0.05 per share, reflecting the care and maintenance costs for Escobal slightly higher G&A costs related to organizational changes in equity bonds in Q2. We also incurred slightly higher interest expense as we drew down $75 million on our credit facility.

We produced 103,000 ounces of gold and we thought just over 97,000 ounces at an average price of $1,303 per ounce. And our operations, we reported record production at Shahuindo for the quarter and we also achieved record quarterly throughput at about Bell Creek Mill. While we continually reaching during the 13-day strike in late April, we did curtail stacking, so we are now slightly behind on ounces reached.

However, this is a timing issue and we fully expect to meet our full-year production guidance. Production cost was $70 million, depreciation was $35 million and corporate G&A was $13.7 million. We continue to incur costs related to the care and maintenance of Escobal of just over $8 million for the second quarter.

On a per ounce cost basis, we were lower this quarter than the first quarter at total cash count of $708 per ounce, and all are sustaining at $1,060 per ounce. We continue the track to meet our full-year production and cost guidance.

Total capital expenditures for the quarter were about $77 million of which over two thirds was project capital. We continue with our heavy capital spend as planned and we work towards the completion of our two expansion projects later this year.

As you know, we plan to drive between $70 million and $100 million on our revolving credit facility this year to complete our expansion project. During the second quarter, we did $75 million on this facility and ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of just under $70 million. While we intend to drive additional funds from the facility this year, the expense of that drive will depend on several factors, including the timing of an Escobal restart and the speed at which we spend our capital budget.

I want to emphasize that we are well funded to complete our two growth project as planned regardless of when Escobal is restart. When those two projects are completed, we will look to the appropriate time to repay the credit facility with cash flows from our globe operation. However, the timing will depend on our capital allocation priorities at that time.

So with that, I'll now turn the call back to Jim.

Jim Voorhees

Thanks, Liz. Let look towards the future how we talk about our expansion projects. Both of our projects continue to track well and expected to be completed by the end of the year. Looking at Shahuindo, construction of the 436,000 ton per day primary projects are still on schedule for completion in the fourth quarter. The teams with the opportunity accelerate a portion of had to be and I'm pleased to report that just last week construction activity.

Detailed engineering of the 24,000 tons per day circuit is significantly advanced and construction during the quarter was focused on civil works. Procurement of critical items will substantially complete. The expansion of the ADR plant is about 84% complete and we continue to make progress on the electrical substation and transmission line with the expectation that the line will be energized in the fourth quarter.

In terms of spend, the project remains on track within the original guidance of $170 million to $180 million, approximately $121 million has been spent through June 30, of which about $34 million was spent during the second quarter. This includes an acceleration of approximately $6 million for pads will be what was previously expected to be spent in 2019 as sustaining capital.

As we mentioned to you last quarter, approximately $35 million of the total Shahuindo expansion guidance is expected to be spent for secondary projects in 2019 in order to support and sustain the full 36,000 tons per day.

Turning to Bell Creek, construction at the shaft project continues to progress well. I had the opportunity to visit Bell Creek right after it started about a month ago and I'm very excited about what this shaft is going to allow us to achieve with our operations there in terms of the efficiency at there and the potential upside we make we as a result of this project. The shaft remains on track for completion of construction in early Q4, the final commission for ramp up by the end of the year.

I'm also pleased to report that all shaft excavation is now complete. Construction activities underground are progressing very well at the loading pocket conveyor gallery and or way shoot installation and a boat trucked on stations. Surface construction continued with the installation will shift back on top of the head frame. In terms of spend, the shaft project remains on track within 5% of the original $80 million guidance, approximately $71 million has been spent through June 30, of which just under $11 million were spent in the second quarter.

As both of these projects near completion later this year, it's critical that we focus on our internal pipeline in order to plan for next phase of growth. My priority over the next number of months it's a real evaluate our existing exploration and development asset. I intend to establish more regular around our capital allocation process and how we assess each of the projects in order to determine where to deploy your capital and ultimately create the most value for our shareholders.

I am very, very excited about the La Arena in two project bank plan to progress in the near term one complete or heavy capital spend this year. Beyond that, we also have a lot of exploration assets identified in Canada and some targets around Shahuindo that we need to better understand and assess. Clearly with a valuation will not happen overnight and it will take some time that you should expect to see some more clarity from us regarding our pipeline in the coming months.

In terms of our exploration activities this quarter which at $4.4 million. In Peru, exploration activity concentrate on the north during the north quarter targets, east and north of the Shahuindo mine and we completed drilling of the deep oxide zone La Arena below the existing life of mine pit. We are now working on the geological model to understand the potential adjustments to the existing mine plan. And we're also focused on advancing some early stage exploration select targets around in the districts around La Arena and Shahuindo.

In Canada, Timmins West, we focus our efforts on the Timmins West mine in the Gold River trend. At Bell Creek, our efforts focused on the east strike extension of VNA, NA2 and hanging off 6 rounds from underground growth stations. And at June, we started drilling there at May and we continue our work to refine the geologic model and examine new exploration targets.

And finally, before we conclude, I'd be remiss if I didn't say a few quick we're going to ask about clearly that situation has been incredibly frustrating for all stakeholders. We continue to eagerly await the decision from the Constitutional Court. Unfortunately, I don't have insight into the potential timing of that decision I don't believe it's productive to speculate this point. I can tell you that we [indiscernible] here in Reno, continues to work perilously. We remain as focused as ever on getting Escobal ball back up and running. Important social and community work continues and we're making progress at the roadblock daily.

I wish I could give you more clarity on the situation, but for now all I can tell you is that we are absolutely focused on controlling what we have.

And with that of later, we have included the formal portion of our prepared remarks and we'll be happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Mike Jalonen of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Michael Jalonen

Jim. Welcome back after 12 years sabbatical. Nice to talk to you again.

Jim Voorhees

Thanks Mike.

Michael Jalonen

Just so I guess you've been CEO there for a brief time at Tahoe. You've kind of elaborated on some of them but what do you see this strength your organization asset base and the challenges to overcome I guess ask of all falls in the latter category? And I have a second question after that.

Jim Voorhees

Yeah. Thanks, Mike for that. I think all of us are aware out there that this company has some incredibly good talent. It's been a pleasure to get to more people in more detail now that I'm here in the office daily. So to me that's one asset the other big asset of course is our development pipeline, I know I'm very focused on watering it too but I don't want to short cut what we have going up in Canada either. So we evaluating those high in my priority list and of course Escobal has slowed our advancement on those but we're looking forward again at resolved moving forward.

Michael Jalonen

Okay. Thanks for that. I guess just turning to Escobal I know you are going to come out in a different way. On April 14, there's a new president of Court, you guys I wrote in the press release back then she wanted to deal with the backlog of cases quickly and I guess it hasn't happened Escobal yet but has this occurred with other outstanding cases before the Constitutional Court and if so why is Escobal still hanging out there?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah, I might pass that on over to Eli over that and very close to this so over the last year and she probably has the best insight into that, go ahead Eli. Thanks.

Elizabeth McGregor

Hi, Mike. Yeah, the Court is under [indiscernible] the new president mandate I think they're taking a look at their backlog which is substantial and they've said publicly and maintain as that publicly even recently that she is going to make the Escobal mine a priority. So I think we have to take her at a word there and I understand that it's an independent judiciary so Jim mentioned we control what we can control here but we would expect that that they would be true to their word on putting making us a priority. But yes, they do you have to have a substantial number of cases backlogged.

Jim Voorhees

And I don't want to speculate on timing here Mike, I mean we were all pushing for this to move forward of course but it has as we've shown over the last number of months, it's pretty futile to say aha next week we're going to see results. But we're holding from to it.

Michael Jalonen

I guess I'm more interested in other cases that have the Courts already ruled on in the 3.5 months, she in President. Are there any?

Elizabeth McGregor

Well they proved on cases here and there but nothing at that level of our case. They've made moving so this is the moving here now but not on a case of our in Court.

Michael Jalonen

Okay. Thanks. If I can one more question, it's in the current press release today, or last night, Tahoe mentioned your recently seen progress and peacefully resolving the roadblock what exactly does progress mean?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah, thanks, Michael. I can answer that one, if it continues today, we expect it may continue until there's a Court ruling and people are certainly waiting on that ruling. And I know with that said, we're engaged in an active dialogue with all of the roadblock leaders, community members, religious leaders, the community itself and through direct engagement with the Roadblock leaders who are here in their concerns and hopeful that we can find a mutually beneficial solution that will lead to a peaceful resolution, that's our focus here is a peaceful resolution of the blockade and then start up again and that's about the steady state.

Michael Jalonen

Is that mean Tahoe representatives go right to the roadblock and talk to them right at the roadblock?

Jim Voorhees

That is correct. We have a new talent on the ground in Guatemala nothing exactly what they're doing.

Michael Jalonen

Okay. Well, thanks for answer all my questions.

Jim Voorhees

Thank you, Mike. Good to talk with you.

Operator

The next question comes from Ralph Profiti of Eight Capital. Please go ahead, sir.

Ralph Profiti

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking my question and congratulations, Jim.

Jim Voorhees

Hey, thank you very much.

Ralph Profiti

Sure, Jim, Phase 2 at La Arena looks like one of the more interesting opportunities to me because it's advanced to PA stage and wanted to get tell us a little bit more on how you see fitting in to the Tahoe strategy and maybe more specifically when will we be looking at a strategy update?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah. Thanks for that Ralph. How did the strategy - well there's nothing like owning a great deposit already right. So from the strategic point, I'm looking board advancing that next year will be pre-cash flowing from our goal business next year and that's going to be provider fund so that we can we can start moving that project forward. So that that's clearly our focus after Escobal and getting these current projects completed is advancing La Arena too.

Ralph Profiti

Okay. So maybe somewhat of an update to sort of a feasibility study stage sometime 2019, early 2020, that be too far of a stretch?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah. Don't have the timing nailed down yet but we'll look for some moves on that in the year certainly.

Ralph Profiti

And then second question, Jim. Regarding this 10% increase at Bell Creek Mill to 4400 tons per day. Should we think about this in the context of this now needing to move up in the exploration priority list because the reserve life is relatively limited and I'm not sure if we're going to get sort of a proportion increasing gold production but just as how the exploration strategy fit with the mill optimization here?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah, thanks, it also ties directly in with both the chapter course I mean I was thrilled when I saw there at Bell Creek and got them really good detail, detailed look at that project and the future. So I see the shaft is opening up a whole new avenue the underground exploration works advancing. So looking forward to bigger contribution out of Bell Creek in terms of the mill itself there's a minimal capital expenditures that are needed I think we would grant around 3900 tons per day, last quarter. I've been talking with the folks up there and they think we're going to get around 4400 tons per day and the mill going to have the capacity now that to our guys there in the mine to see that mill not that's our next step with that.

Ralph Profiti

Yeah. Okay, Jim. Thanks very much. Look forward to hearing an update.

Jim Voorhees

Hey, thank you, Ralph.

Operator

The next question comes from Michael Gray with Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Michael Gray

Yeah. Good morning. On the Bell Creek Mill, just the follow-up on the throughput this quarter being plus 3900 tons per day, can you give us a little more color on what drove the this performance and in the near term cannot be sustained?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah that's a great question Mike well I'll turned over to Tom who's got a lot of that detail about how the last quarter went production lines up there. Go ahead, Tom. Thanks.

Tom Fudge

Sure, Jim. And one of think keep in mind of the nameplate of 3300 tons per day was a bit conservative and that wasn't based on actual operating results and the guy says that's we fired up the stage now there the concept we're going to how they can get a little bit more through all the time. A lot of that's dependent on the work index of the various ores we see et cetera. So they're always pushing it and I was looking for ways to maximize the not throughput and sometimes it comes down to having the pump to capacity and the back end of the mill to keep the solutions moving through having that stripping capacity in the each circuits et cetera. And we've been able to do all of this without spending a lot of capital and so it's just a real excellent testimony to the guys there underground they're always pushing it as best they can.

Michael Gray

And in maintenance scheduled for the second half of the year on the mill?

Tom Fudge

Well nothing out of the ordinary.

Michael Gray

Okay. So segment minor changes and things like that?

Tom Fudge

Well that's just all part of our 92% availability calculations. So we can actually run the mill a little bit above 4400 tons per day for any given day but of course we have to factor in on things such as no liner changes then the other kind of maintenance associated with handling stories.

Michael Gray

Okay. Just switching back to Escobal on Guatemala, the news release really laid out all the things that were delivered in early April as the Constitutional Court requested it's including a just focus on the third party review of the environmental impact study and third party reviews the MEM consultation process. Is that 100% done and it's just a matter of the Court reviewing that and analyzing that information or is there any outstanding work required by the third parties?

Jim Voorhees

Yes. I can get, it's done and Eli, did you have some more color on that?

Elizabeth McGregor

Yeah. It was done a little while ago and I think that the Court if they're looking at those studies and digesting them a little that I mean that that with the pretty extensive with the zinc with they got from the outside both have.

Michael Gray

Yeah. So at being a 3 or 4 months in this, it seems to me like a reasonable amount of time notwithstanding any backlog. But I guess as you've stated there really is no outlook on timing?

Elizabeth McGregor

I think, we speculating.

Jim Voorhees

Yeah, we do, we definitely would be ready.

Michael Gray

Okay. Last question, Jim on you mentioned there be some clarity on the pipeline on next few months. Can you elaborate at all in terms of would this be including non-core asset sales or what kind of clarity on the pipeline?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah I mean it clearly really comes down to exactly what we're going to see as we, I don't want to say well. We study what we've got in there and really understand and there's a new focus that we've taken rather than trying to advance multiple areas concurrently, we're really going to start zero in on those projects that we see have the greatest potential in the very near term. So that's how we're heading with that. And we got our budgeting in process coming up here over the next few months and that's when we'll have that better clarity and that's when we'll get back to you.

Michael Gray

Okay. Very good. That's it for me.

Jim Voorhees

All right. Hey, thanks, Michael.

Operator

The next question comes from Mike Parkin with National Bank. Please go ahead.

Mike Parkin

Hi, guys, just a question on Shahuindo was had to be that is that now gives you pad space for all the reserves or where does that stand in terms of capacity to complete?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah that doesn't give us pad space for all of the reserves. But it certainly with the acceleration brings us in a really good situation going into the new year.

Mike Parkin

And when would you have to do another one by?

Jim Voorhees

Tom, what do you think on that timing wise?

Tom Fudge

Where the pad to be capital we talked about so far is for the expansion capital and this is really the base of this value to leach pad and so it is it's got additional undergoing and abutments of things like that so it's not your typical leach pad space. So it's part of the expansion capital everything after that will be part of our ongoing sustaining capital. So every year will add a little bit to it but this gives us actually with the 22 hectares we completed it gives us the year and a half plus capacity so we always like to have a little bit ahead of ourselves in case we have any hiccups in ongoing construction.

Mike Parkin

And solution flow through the first pad from Phase 2 are they separate pad?

Tom Fudge

Well they are separate pads, pad 2A is up at the top of the valley the pad 2B is the is down to the bottom, so there are actually two solution flow circuits pad 2A reports the BLS1 and pad 2B report BLS2.

Mike Parkin

Okay. And then just maybe a follow-up on my gentlemen question about negotiations with the blockade and Escobal, viewing a sense of what like what are their key demands and why they're holding a blockade there?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah we're really not a point where we want to talk about that in any detail, we just are going to dialogue and it's been really good to see that that dialogue the leaders are open to that and to visit talk with us we're getting ready there [indiscernible] license back and get running again.

Mike Parkin

Okay. Can you confirm that as you suspected that I mean by more than one party?

Jim Voorhees

Oh yeah I mean it's the broad community there is a lot different individuals involved.

Mike Parkin

Okay. All right. That's it for me. Thanks, guys.

Jim Voorhees

Hey, thank you, Mike.

Operator

The next question comes from Cosmos Chiu with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Cosmos Chiu

Hi, thanks, Jim and team. Maybe a few questions from me here, first of all on care and maintenance, I see that your care and maintenance cost for Q2 was $8.8 million, it decreased quarter-over-quarter but still quite substantial. Jim, could you remind us what's included in the number and from that perspective is there any opportunity in terms of decreasing the cost?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah I think Liz is probably got the best detail, I will now turn that over to her.

Cosmos Chiu

Okay. Hi, Liz.

Elizabeth McGregor

Good morning. So included in there you had and your general things like your payroll, one of our larger costs in addition the payroll is always going to be with physical security that we have there at the mine site, regardless of whether we're operating or not we haven't changed our security standards. And we also have some ongoing maintenance costs things like that legal costs as well as we're looking at dealing with the Constitutional Court rather than things like.

That essentially right now all of our costs that are encouraging water are going to our care and maintenance. If where we're constantly looking at areas where we can reduce it but there are certain areas like I mentioned security that just cannot be reduced regardless of our situation.

Cosmos Chiu

I would imagine like water pumping is a substantial cost as well?

Jim Voorhees

Oh yeah we definitely are keeping those pumps running.

Cosmos Chiu

And then I guess again following-up on that, you drew about $75 million from your line of credit. In the case were Escobal doesn't come back in 2018. Do you foresee needing to draw the line of credit once again in the second half?

Jim Voorhees

We're staying within our guidance there of $70 million to $100 million for the year and I don't change there.

Cosmos Chiu

And then maybe switching gears a little bit in Canada and Timmins. I see that you had great improved in Q2, 3.81 gram per tonne. Could you maybe comment on that it is higher than your reserve grade? Is it sustainable, is it due to mine sequencing, Jim?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah we were running bit higher and then the second half we checked average about the same. It's been some positive great reconciliation it's been going out in the period.

Cosmos Chiu

Where was that, Is are mostly positive great reconciliation as in Timmins or is it Bell Creek where is it coming from?

Jim Voorhees

That in Bell Creek.

Cosmos Chiu

Bell Creek. And on that and when Bell Creek comes on with a new shaft how could we or can we expect any kind of great improvement long term at the mill? Or is it mostly going to be throughput?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah I mean definitely the throughput change and I think I want to go back Cosmos and let that it's actually 3.610 grams per tonne as well running and second half be with the same yeah we're going forward it's going to be back with throughput in mill in the near term.

Cosmos Chiu

Yeah so your 3.610 or year-to-day in 2018, a 3.81 at I had mentioned earlier was for the quarter in Q2?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah, exactly.

Cosmos Chiu

Okay. And then I may be Shahuindo here Jim, recovery hope what we can call recovery looks to be improving it's always difficult given that this is a heap leaching given a leech kinetics. But at least looking out what your start versus what's going to come out in terms of gold production, goal the port, it looks like it's improving? Could you maybe comment on that?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah actually really please do what we're seeing there. Of course we targeted our started an area that had had good material types and as we're building the C&A plan, that gives us a nice boost along the way. We're obviously really pleased recovery we're seeing that apparent recovery I'm not going to take it to the bank yet at this point has a lot to do with timing of Suzanne application rate, locations et cetera.

So right now, I'm optimistic going forward about what we will see at Shahuindo just too early to have nailing down at the point where our guys are definitely looking at it.

Cosmos Chiu

Yeah maybe it's too early to answer this question as well. But in Q2 you mention 80% of what you stock was coming from bottom line. The other 20% was coming from what was crushing agglomerated. Do you have any idea yet at this point in time what the difference is in terms of recovery how that improves after you've crushed the rate at it?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah it's again it's early time right now, we got like say some good news coming out that the guys are investigating as we understand that the differential between run of mine and then the crash material and then we have optimized our use of that circuit.

Cosmos Chiu

Great. Thanks, Jim and team. That's all I have.

Jim Voorhees

Yeah. Thanks Cosmos.

Operator

The next question comes from John Tumazos from Tumazos Very Independent Research. Please go ahead.

John Tumazos

Jim. Congratulations on your appointment.

Jim Voorhees

Thanks, John.

John Tumazos

If I could ask two questions, first concerning the water mall and engagement, there appears to have been a mistake back a few years ago by the mines ministry approach by Tahoe. We're now it's considered the Xinca people exist and need to be consulted. And Xinca have a very unusual history where in the 1700 cash flow put a bounty out and actually pay cash per person build, so it's a terrible history.

And we all have friends that are Jewish or I have friends there are Minyan or have an usual psychology is sort of survivors exterminated peoples say tend to be mistrustful of outsiders stick to themselves paranoid distorted I might be too much into this but can you try to cut through the we go process as opposed to core your attorneys and just go and sit down with Xinca leaders in the country and the Xinca people supposedly at the sign. I know they probably don't even speak Spanish have their own language. But it would appear that you need to sort of engage these people on the human level.

Jim Voorhees

Yeah John thanks for that. And that's exactly what is transpiring. We are meeting leaders of the Xinca communities, there is been some misinterpretation or miscommunication. I don't think we ever said that there were Xincas as individuals in our area. The question is, are there Xinca communities, that's probably a fundamental difference, take back to our work.

John Tumazos

The change you and time to get down to Guatemala on have a cup of tea with people and just get to know them?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah I'd love to be able to do that. Of course I might have a few other face to try right now but yeah looking bored you bet.

John Tumazos

I mistrustful of attorneys sometimes they want to prolong the procedures they can do hours but if you just meet with the people on a human level might go a long way?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah we are we've got some great people who brought in and a new guy that that's engage with you. So I'd really be 100% and that's what we're doing right now and yeah one day it will be off and then I guess. Thanks, John.

John Tumazos

If could ask the second question is more financial traditional. For this 10 months or 3 months and 6 months you have $10 million and $20 million of current income tax expense and I'm assuming that's all being levied in Ontario and Peru. I'm working at the $8.75 million pretax loss for the 6 months and I'm adding back to care and maintenance, Guatemala that's not the deductible in Canada and Peru. I'm adding back the whole G&A and mining back the interest expense and I'm getting about $40 million of pretax income. There must be another $10 million or $20 million of expenses that are not deductible and in Canada and Peru. What categories would be they be in your income statement?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah Liz would love to answer that to you. Jumping over to Eli right now.

Elizabeth McGregor

I mean there are there are always different there's your timing and deduction related to things like appreciation and development expenses and both in Peru and Canada we have differences between be effective rate and statutory rate. So there is a rate reconciliation at the back and then the note to the financial segment that should like if we do that and I'd be happy to discuss that with you in more detail off line, John.

John Tumazos

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Anita Soni of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Anita Soni

Good morning, Jim and team. Most of my questions have been asked and answered I just wanted to clarify La Arena with the stacking with the disruption that you had there and stacking on pad being interrupted. Could you give us some kind of idea of how, how many days of mining was actually interrupted so we can get an idea of relative performance in Q3 versus Q4 at La Arena?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah. Certainly, Anita thanks. We had about 13-days there that we lost on stacking and they would be we expect that falls through. But for the year, would be spot on for our tones and grades announced production at the sites. So was just I hick up in the second quarter that really doesn't factor or year for that the yearly production.

Anita Soni

So I guess sometimes that bottom end of the production guidance range rather than mid to top end I'm where you anticipating a strike? Is that like if you're if it's right on pad for your tones and grade then I guess you would budget for some like that?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah for La Arena, for the full-year were good.

Anita Soni

All right. Thank you and welcome back.

Jim Voorhees

Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from Matthew O'Keefe of Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Matthew O'Keefe

Thanks, Operator. Yeah I just a lot of stuff from answers so thanks for that just on the Escobal one want to circle back on that and ask about the longer something on care and maintenance and I'm guessing under the underneath the blockade as well, things can slip and I'm just wondering what your current thoughts are on a restart? How much additional capital would that be? And how long would it take to spend Escobal back up to full production? Once you get your license and export credit back?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah, thanks Matt. We've really kept our people very busy and return making side a lot of a lot of things that we've had this opportunity. So we haven't we haven't certainly wasted the time in the last year so we're in a good spot where you'd see that after a decision you'd see as up and operating again within a month or so, if the mine is ready to go and that we're looking for to that opportunity.

Matthew O'Keefe

Right. But there would be would there not be a ramp up again then like would it be a quarter to get back up to full capacity or from once from the start up or already sort of?

Jim Voorhees

Maybe not that long. I think on the mines and I mean I think really good shape right now obviously when we have this opportunity to run a lot of stuff and if it's in good condition.

Matthew O'Keefe

Okay. And so the blockade isn't really if I mean it how is it then inhibiting some of your care and maintenance efforts I mean is just a cost thing?

Jim Voorhees

Yeah go ahead Tom.

Tom Fudge

Right, as Jim said, we've done a lot of things keep in mind restart ready and that includes ground control underground in the mine and having to repair some local ground control slots something like that. And so we have a lot of that material on hand hasn't been that big a deal. We can get something through the roadblock we have to be careful how we do it that.

Jim Voorhees

We driving some…

Tom Fudge

No, we're not being big shipments of operating materials through. But and we've people then very diligent in how they keep the materials we need to maintain the mine and then to restart ready that is throughout the last year.

Jim Voorhees

Our goal here is to come back up running and have a steady restart state production.

Matthew O'Keefe

Okay. Well sounds good. Let's look forward to getting that mining license back.

Jim Voorhees

Yeah I mean about it.

Matthew O'Keefe

Thanks.

Operator

This concludes time allocated for questions on today's call. I would now like to hand the call back over to Jim Voorhees for any closing comments.

Jim Voorhees

Yeah, thank you, Operator. I appreciate all your questions and I just want to come back and emphasis then. I'm very focused on returning value to our shareholders and lasting value for all of our stakeholders. I look forward to meeting with you and taking part in more of our investors in the coming weeks and months and thank you all very much for your time this morning.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thanks participating, have a pleasant day.