Advanced Disposal Services' (ADSW) CEO Richard Burke on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018

Executives

Matthew Nelson – Vice President, Investor Relations

Richard Burke – Chief Executive Officer

Steve Carn – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Corey Greendale – First Analysis

Noah Kaye – Oppenheimer

Michael Hoffman – Stifel Nicolaus

Hamzah Mazari – Macquarie Research

Kyle White – Deutsche Bank

Michael Feniger – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Good morning. My name is Mariama and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone welcome to the Advanced Disposal Q2 2018 Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Matthew Nelson, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations.

Matthew Nelson

Good morning, everyone. We would like to welcome you to the Advanced Disposal Q2 2018 earnings call. With me today is Richard Burke, our CEO, Steve Carn, our CFO and other members of senior management.

We issued our press release yesterday with our results and trust that you've had the chance to review it. If you need a copy of the release, you can find it on our website or at www.sec.gov. In today's earnings release and during the conference call, we are providing adjusted financial information, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted net income, all of which are defined in our press release and excluding certain items that management believes are not indicative of our results of operations. This information is provided to enable you to make meaningful comparisons of the company's operating performance between years and to view the company's business from the same perspective as management. The earnings release contains exhibits that reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP measures and the comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Before we begin, I need to make certain cautionary remarks about forward-looking information. The matters discussed in this teleconference may contain certain forward-looking information intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including projections, estimates and descriptions of certain future events. Any such statements are based upon current expectations and current economic conditions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from results anticipated in those forward-looking statements.

In this regard, we direct listeners to the cautionary statements contained in our financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This call is being recorded and will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call for 30 days. Time sensitive information provided during today's call may no longer be accurate at the time of the replay. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the expressed written consent of Advanced Disposal is prohibited.

I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Richard Burke.

Richard Burke

Thanks Matt. Good morning and I want to thank everyone for joining us today. Second quarter 2018 yielded good results, highlighted by price led revenue growth and gains in our core solid waste business, as we benefit from strong industry fundamentals.

Starting with top line. Revenue grew 3.9% or 6.2% excluding the impact of the adoption of the revenue recognition standard. Average yield for the second quarter was 3.2% on a year-over-year basis and improved 130 basis points sequentially. We are seeing benefits from CPI resets in our municipal residential contracts and we are also actively pushing open market pricing on average 4% or more, given the favorable macroeconomic conditions.

Volume grew at a healthy 1.2% for the quarter. Our residential business was a biggest contributor as we benefitted year-over-year from a large municipal contract that began in late 2017. We were also able to grow our commercial and roll-off lines of business while at the same time achieving strong open market prices in each of these areas. Disposal volume remains strong but was impacted somewhat by a colder April and May, coupled with a difficult year-over-year comparisons. However disposal pricing was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a reminder, we expect to continue to see difficult disposal volume comps particularly in Q3 as we cycle some large one-time event driven special waste opportunities that occurred in the prior year.

Acquisitions net of divestitures yielded 2.1% revenue growth, as we continue to benefit from the carryover of acquisitions completed during 2017 and six small tuck-in acquisitions year-to-date 2018. Our pipeline remains healthy with most of our current targets located in existing markets that improve route density and drive new volume to our disposal facilities. While the timing on when deals close varies, we believe an important part of our value proposition to shareholders is completing acquisitions at disciplined multiples and we anticipate a more active second half of 2018.

Fuel surcharge fees added 90 basis points to overall revenue growth, led by higher diesel prices with average diesel cost per gallon increasing from $2.26 in Q2 2017 to $2.92 in Q2 2018. Our revenue from the sale of commodities declined to 120 basis points due to well publicized declines in fiber prices. For us, this included the price we received for OCC, old corrugated containers falling from an average of $126 per ton in Q2 2017 to $61 per ton into Q2 2018. So, while the sale of recyclables now only makes up about 1% of our total revenue it still has a fairly significant impact on our bottom line.

As previously stated, we firmly believe that the recycling business model in the United States needs to change to a model or as an industry, we get more stable return on investment for the collection and processing of recycled materials first and then share commodity risk with our customers. Recycling is an important commitment both to our customers and to the environment but it is also not free. It will take time to make this change and we are committed to partnering with our customers, improving education around the difference between diversion and recycling and making continued progress.

Turning to bottom line results. EBITDA increased $2.2 million to $112 million, overcoming a nearly $5 million headwind from recycling and fuel. Margins were 28.1% for the quarter, which represent a 30 basis point improvement year-over-year after normalizing for fuel commodities revenue recognition and bonus. As we look at those 30 basis points in more detail, we are benefiting from both the price and volume perspective driven by healthy macroeconomic backdrop. The flip side of that equation though is that we're still experiencing cost pressures from an extremely tight labor pool, particularly for drivers and mechanics. This challenge is certainly not unique to us and we're going to continue to manage through these cost pressures.

Here are just a few examples of what we're doing. First, we're becoming easier to do business with and within the next 12 months we will transform the way customers are able to connect with us, whether it is scheduling a service for an existing customer, providing a price quote for new customers or enhancing our mobile capabilities, so we can interact with our customers when it's most convenient for them. We're piloting next generation safety technology to help reduce in-cab distractions, while at the same time increasing service verification for our customers.

At the end of the day, we are passionate about safety because we care about our people and want every employee to go home safely. Our ultimate goal remains to have an accident free workplace. We're enhancing automation to both gain operating efficiencies and expand the pool of candidates available for our open driving positions. And we're taking a multi-faceted approach for recruiting model to attract and retain the best talent in the market.

Living out our mission and continuing to proactively manage controllable costs are key towards expanding margin over the long-term and generating ever improving free cash flow for our shareholders. As we look towards the rest of the year, we've made good progress on all our key financial metrics. As a result we are reaffirming our revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow guidance.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Steve.

Steve Carn

Thanks, Richard and good morning. Revenue for the second quarter of 2018 increased $15 million or 3.9% to $398.1 million from $383.1 million for the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2018 increased $3.5 million to $17.3 million or $0.19 per diluted share from $13.8 million or $0.16 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter increased $2.2 million or 2% to $112 million, achieving margins of 28.1%. Leverage as defined in our credit agreement remained flat for Q1 2018 at 4.5x and decreased 20 basis points versus Q4 2017. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures can be found on our earnings release. We achieved strong top line revenue growth for the quarter of 3.9% led by higher average price yield up 3.2%. Organic volume growth up 1.2% and net acquisition revenue growth of 2.1%. Recycling revenue was down 120 basis points, but partially offset by 90 basis point increase in fuel fee revenue.

In addition, revenue declined 2.3% due to the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard, which requires recycling rebates, certain franchise fees and state landfill taxes to be netted against revenue. We achieved strong average price yield of 3.2% for the quarter, up 180 points from Q2 2017, benefitting from disciplined pricing are higher CPI. Our open market collection pricing led our strong average yield results by line of business with commercial up 4.7% and roll-off up 6.2% versus Q2 2017.

Residential price yield which was more contractual and tied to CPI index was 1.6% up 20 basis points sequentially from Q1 2018. Disposal average price yield was 2.5% for the quarter, improving 110 basis points over the prior year. Organic volume remained strong achieving growth of 1.2% for the quarter, supporting strong fundamentals of the waste sector. Collection revenue growth was 1.4%, driven by 60 basis points in residential revenue, benefiting from several new municipal contract wins. 40 basis points increase in roll-off revenue with roll-off goes [ph] up 2.4% and a 30 basis point increase in commercial revenue as service level increases continue to outpace decreases. Disposal volumes remain strong, with top prior comps moderated the year-over-year comparison for the quarter. Based on the year-to-date results and expectations for the remainder of the year, we are reaffirming our revenue adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow guidance.

Turning to our bottom line results for the quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased $2.2 million to $112 million from $109.8 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 28.1% compared to 28.7% in the prior year, reflecting a 60 basis point decrease in the margin year-over-year. The 60 basis point margin headwind breaks down as follows. 60 basis points net impact from lower recycling net of rebates, 50 basis points impact from net fuel, resulting from diesel cost increasing 29% over the prior year and 50 basis point decline due to cycling and prior year reduction and incentive compensation. These declines were partially offset by 30 basis point increase from pricing and productivity gains and 70 basis point pick up from the adoption of the revenue recognition standard.

Looking at our expenses in more detail, our cost of operations excluding accretion expense as a percentage of revenue was 62% compared to 61.7% in the prior year quarter. The adoption of the revenue recognition standard had 80 basis points positive impact to cost of operations as a percentage of revenue. Revenue and operating expenses were reduced by $8.8 million with operating expenses impacted being transferring disposal cost of $0.9 million and franchise fees and taxes of $7.9 million.

Normalizing for the revenue recognition impact, our cost of operations increased 110 basis points, as a percentage of revenue primarily due to higher fuel cost. SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue was 11.2% compared to 10.6% in the prior year quarter. Normalizing for the rev rec standard, SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue are up 30 basis points, driven primarily by salary expense due to cycling of a prior year reduction in incentive compensation and slight increase of professional fees. With these increases being offset by reduction in bad debt expense and lower credit card fees; we have provided detailed schedules of our cost of operations and SG&A expenses in our 8-K filing. Depreciation, depletion, amortization for the quarter was 17.4% of revenue, which decreased 20 basis points compared to the prior year quarter. As a reminder, our DNA is approximately 6% higher due to Legacy acquisitions and the related impact of GAAP purchase accounting; however, it has no impact on free cash flow generation.

Year-to-date we generated cash flows from operations of $163.2 million, or 21.4% of revenue, compared to the prior year to-date period of $170.8 million or 23.4% of revenue. Adjusted free cash flow year-to-date 2018 was $81.3 million which was down slightly from $83 million in the prior year period. The decrease is primarily driven by higher CapEx spend, strictly due to the timing of capital projects. We remain on track to hit our full year adjusted free cash flow guidance of $134 million to $144 million.

The company had CapEx spend of $86.5 million year-to-date 2018 or 11.3% as a percentage of revenue. Replacement and maintenance CapEx was $64.9 million or 8.5% of revenue. Growth and acquisition CapEx spend was $9.4 million or 1.2% of revenue and infrastructure CapEx spend was $12.3 million or 1.6% of revenue, primarily related to landfill gas and leachate treatment infrastructure spend. Year-to-date CapEx was higher than the prior year period by $9.7 million due to timing of the spend.

Total funded debt net of cash at June 30, 2018 was $1.93 billion with approximately $265 million of revolver availability. For the quarter, interest expense was $23.6 million compared to $23.1 million in the prior year quarter. Cash paid interest for the quarter was $28 million. Covenant leverage defined as total funded debt net of cash to pro forma adjusted EBITDA at June 30, 2018 was 4.5x, down from a leverage of 4.7x at year-end. Adjusted TTM June 2018 pro forma EBITDA was $429.7 million, including $2.5 million of pro forma credit full-year impact of acquisitions, net of divestitures and new municipal contracts.

We will now open the lines for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Hamzah Mazari with Macquarie Capital. Your line is open.

Hamzah Mazari

Good morning. Thank you. The first question is maybe if you could just help us -- give us a sense of sort of the underlying operating leverage in the business model. I know there's a lot of noise with recycling and revenue rec. Revenues growing 6%, EBITDA growing low single digits, but then if you look back historically, and I know there's not a lot of public history on the company, you know we had healthcare cost issues, their limited leverage last year, as well as, recycling later in the year. So, maybe just help us understand, mid single digit plus revenue growth. What sort of EBITDA leverage should one expect on a normalized basis, if you look out longer term?

Steve Carn

Yeah, Hamzah, I think in our guidance that we've provided kind of ex rev rec and the impact of recycling. You know we saw margins in the guidance we provided 10 basis points to 14 basis points improvement. A lot of that actually depends on whether we're on the top end of the range or the low end of the range is where we ultimately will wind up on price yield. So, six months year-to-date we’re at 2.5% price yield. So, there's a little bit of headwind around the residential component of the business that we only saw 1.6% price. So, 62% of our contracts renew in the back half of the year. So, we'll have a little bit of pricing pressure on our resi business until we start to see those resets at the back half of the year at a higher CPI. And then again we saw fuel as a big factor for the quarter and that was 100 basis points – there was a little bit around labor 20 basis points and 40 basis points around R&M. But we did see the benefit of getting a reduction in health insurance, so that offset some of that labor impact. We also saw some reduced leachate and sulfate. So, the main kind of headwinds we see in the near term are really around fuel and we've already kind of factored in the recycling component. But we think as CPI continues to come up, it will give us some additional leverage on pricing.

Hamzah Mazari

Okay. Very helpful. So, the 3% average yield number that you guys printed, you guys view that as sustainable going forward? I know you mentioned sort of resi business, but other than that, you view that as sort of sustainable?

Richard Burke

So, Hamzah, good morning. So, we guided 2.1%, 2.8% and we look at it midyear or at 2.5% I think in this microenvironment we’ll look with what we've got going on in 60.2% of the residential contract presetting in the back half and going to be street with open market prices around 4. We’ll be close to the high end of that range overall for the year, pushing closer to the 2.8 and the 2.5 with two quarters to go.

Hamzah Mazari

Okay. And just last question and I’ll turn it over Rich. On the M&A pipeline, you mentioned a more active second half. Could you maybe touch on this if in the pipeline you see anything sort of, is there anything larger than just tuck-ins in the pipeline. And geographically you guys don't have a Canadian presence, is that something that you’d look at it M&A wise too or not. Thank you.

Richard Burke

Yeah, no problem. So, we guided that our spend would be between $30 million and $50 million on acquisitions this year and then year-to-date we spend $6 million. So, first half, we've done six deals but they've all been pretty small, collection only tuck-ins. We like those, right, I mean, there – I won't say they're easy to do, but the execution risk is low. We tucked those routes and we increased our route as you increase volume to our landfills. So, while they're small, they're still accretive to us.

Second half of the year, I think you’ll see more of the same, you'll just see them a little bit larger. If we look at our roster of what we're chasing out there now and some of the things that we’re working on. I would say that our spend for the year Hamzah is going to be on the low end of the range, probably closer to that $30 million, $35 million. So, we'll see a much more active spend in second half. But it will still be part of our strategic of tuck-ins into existing markets. Now as far as new geographies in Canada or wherever, look, we’ll be opportunistic, right, I mean if it fits our model, if it's a secondary market vertically integrated, if it’s a primary market where we can compete on a level playing field, or of its disposal neutral then geography really doesn't matter to us very much. I mean, we can get anywhere. So, it's not about geography, it’s really about fitting the market strategy that we've been executing on now for few years.

Hamzah Mazari

Great. Thank you.

Richard Burke

Thanks, Hamzah.

Operator

Your next question comes from Corey Greendale with First Analysis. Your line is open.

Corey Greendale

Hey, good morning. So, first, just going back to the point on yield that was a really good result and maybe this is splitting hairs in a favorable way, but if CPI, you get the benefit of higher CPI on the resi side of the back half. And kind of curious to know, what you’re pushing on in the open market. I would think that the yield could actually be higher in the back half of the year than it was in Q2 or am I thinking of that wrong?

Steve Carn

You know, what I think what we said is as we get in the back half of the year, the comps get easier. So, that will answer in result in that yield and then volume is the inverse, so volume is tough comps, particularly in Q3. And depending on that mix of business, you know it could have some impact on what you can drive through the margin line item. But yeah, a lot of these resets for us, the 8% of the resets with 800 plus contracts we cannot reset in Q4. So, it's kind of the late benefit, so we’ll get one quarter of that and as CPI continues to increase that'll help. And so, that’s kind of the TBD where we’ll ultimately land on total price yields for the year. But again a lot of that you know we're offsetting you know the continued headwind around fuel and recycling.

Corey Greendale

Yeah, understood. On the cost side, just calculated, labor costs, kind of, high single digits year-over-year, but I know there's some M&A in that, so could you just, you know what's the underlying cost of labor inflation that you're facing?

Steve Carn

Yes, so let me just give it to you, if you kind of normalized our cost in the filing, where the headwind or the noise around rev rec, we see labor up about 20 basis points. You know a little bit of that’s there from health insurance improvement on a year-over-year basis. Then on the R&M side it's a combination of kind of labor and just the open positions around the mechanics and the pressure we're seeing their. So, we're seeing a bit pressure, but that's where we're going to have to get some additional price yield to help cover those pressures on the label line.

Corey Greendale

Yeah, that’s really helpful, Steve, I also see 20 bps is, it sounds, 20 bps is kind of [ph] manageable. On the fuel side, I know with the headwinds to the bottom line this quarter I thought last quarter you more or less offset, so just structurally how to think about some of that I'm sure is timing, but if fuel costs are up a certain percent the entire year, how much of that can you offset with your surcharges?

Steve Carn

Yeah, we can recover about 60% of an increase in fuel in the open market, where we're having a little bit of pressure. Fuel continues to go up, you know more than what we kind of thought, we’d see in 2018. Then with regards to the indexed price business with our resets waited at the back half of the year, we're not going to get any relief from that fuel. And so we get those resets and then there's always a lag around that. And remember Q1 had a CNG credit at 1.8 million at kind of an asset fuel line.

Richard Burke

Also Corey, we can't do anything to combat the price of fuel other than up the flow surcharge and make sure we’re passing through to our customers and as many contracts we can. But the other way we’re addressing is on the productivity side. We've been very aggressive about constantly rerouting especially our commercial routes and try to cut down the number and miles, where service level is increasing more than decreases. It gives us an opportunity with really fully utilized routes to really maximize that productivity around number of miles traveled for number of containers lifted. So, our operations teams have been working diligently to take miles out of the equation, so, we have less burned fuel.

And then also on that side to, by the end of the year we’ll be at about 20% CNG, so we've moved that if you remember from about 5% in 2014 up to about 20% of our fleet running on CNG and while we see some increases in CNG, they're not nearly as steep as these.

Corey Greendale

Understood. And Richard given your markets, do you think there is purely on the surcharge side, do you think there is an opportunity to address that sort of structurally by implementing a different you know greater surcharge or just given your market, is that going to be difficult and better to address the other ways you're talking about?

Richard Burke

I think we have to hit on all fronts, I mean I don't think we can assume 60s as good as we can do. So, I think we have to hit it on the productivity front. We're talking about cutting down the miles. But I think we’ve trained sales – people on our sales team and our managers to seek the fuel surcharge in every contract. So, we're pleased to be at 60, but we're not satisfied that’s a piece. And then 60 is on the open markets and then 24% of our revenue as you know is tied to mostly our residential contracts. While they don't necessarily have a fuel component, you get it in the annual reset. So the lag is longer, but we should be picking that up in our CPI. So, we really have about 16% that ultimately is not covered by field surcharge.

Corey Greendale

Got it. Very helpful. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Michael Feniger with BAML. Your line is open.

Michael Feniger

Hey guys, I'm hoping you could provide just a little bit more color on the free cash flow trajectory in the back half. I understand the CapEx with high in the first half, but what do we need to see to hit the high end area of that free cash flow outlook.

Richard Burke

Yeah, I think, we’ll manage the CapEx, so I think it all really stands on how much additional price yield, how much it can we kind of moderate, you know some of the macro things that are tough fuel recycling. And then getting some margin expansion, so we're pulling all those levers. We’re looking at all of those things. We’re looking at the cost structure, we’re looking at what we can do from a pricing standpoint, we're looking at what we can do in that working capital. We’ll try to squeeze an additional amount out of networking capital, reducing DSO, increasing DPO, and then we'll manage CapEx. So, you know we're very focused on what we're doing there, and then our lock up came off on the reprising that we did in November of 2017, so there's always potential as we look at the credit markets on our term B, if favorable again will be opportunistic and potentially could take some interest off the table. But that that's a longer process and the market has to cooperate.

Richard Burke

And Michael to dig in the quarter just a little bit more granular, we're not surprised where our capital spend most of the quarter. We have 19 landfills projects going on right now. This time last year we had 12, so it's heavy construction season for us. So, if you think about our landfills, a lot of them are in cold weather states, lot of the bigger ones at least. In between Memorial Day and mid-October is really a – before the snow plows is our big construction season. So, you can expect capital to be pretty south in the second quarter, third quarter, and it will tail off in fourth quarter.

Michael Feniger

Okay. Thanks guys. And just with some of the cost pressure you're seeing you discussed labor. Do we need to see an average yield of 3% to get margins up? And along with that question, I mean, open pricing of 4% or more, you know with the current backdrop today, do you think that can move higher as we get into 2019, if you're seeing these cost pressures, I have to imagine your competitors are clearly feeling that as well?

Steve Carn

I think historically in a lower CPI environment that we've been, prior to this 18 months, 24 months we were getting the 30 basis points, 50 basis points kind of price yield in access of CPI. Now CIPI has come up to 2.2, 2.5. I think you know what you'll see is that starts to expand to 50 basis points to 75 basis points. And if it continues to go you just got to incrementally push pricing in excess of CPI because we’ll start to feel some of those same cost pressures and we just need to drive that to our customer base. And the thing that you’ll see is we have pretty strong pricing on our disposal assets at 2.5%, so you know that's a key component of driving long-term price yield is making sure that we’re appropriately pricing those disposal sites and getting the proper return.

Michael Feniger

Yeah, that makes sense, I'm sorry just last one on recycling with the outlook in your guidance. Are you guys, what is your assumption in the back half on recycling prices? Thanks guys.

Richard Burke

Yeah, thanks Michael. Our assumption is, it’s not any better than it is right now, but that is not any worse either. Right now when we're looking at the year, we think, sale of recyclables of year-over-year will be down about $14 million revenue wise, so that'll be a $10 million EBITDA impact, our rebates are pretty low. So, we had pretty good return on that. So, we're expecting recycling be of about $10 million in EBITDA. We’re attempting to overcome that with price and productivity and other measures we’re taking within the company still are up, same guidance.

Your next question comes from Michael Hoffman with Stifel. Your line is open.

Michael Hoffman

Thank you Richard and Steve and Matt for taking the questions. Richard when you're looking at your dashboard, what is your business telling you the solid waste margins are doing year-over-year. So, that’s hard to see your operating leverage, so what are you seeing and how do we get to that?

Richard Burke

I think we broke it out, I Steve, broke it out in his discussion, if you just look purely in solid waste normalized recycling in revenue recognition and we look year-over-year the fact our – that we're performing better so our bonus accruals is a bit higher than it was this time last year. Let’s strip all that out, take the noise out, it’s about 30 basis points improvement year-over-year solid waste only.

Michael Hoffman

And are you happy with that given that you had a 3% price?

Richard Burke

Satisfied. Never happy.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. So, to the guidance; are we to think about this as at the midpoint, so you're confident about the midpoint, plus or minus variability.

Richard Burke

No, you wrote that, I didn't write that, you gave the [ph] 426, 436, you’re the one who picked midpoint. So, where are we biased though, are we at the bottom end of it or at the upper end of it, based on where you are at this juncture. And how you think about the rest of the year.

Steve Carn

Michael, I think again it's the resets in the back half of the year around the resi I think is how well we comp to the tough volumes in Q3 and is a big component of it. And then the other macro that’s tough is where is fuel going and is the band that we put around recycling is that where we're going to be?

Richard Burke

As you said Michael for the last year or so, the solid waste business is very good. I mean, the macroeconomic backdrop, consumer confidence, full employment, its small business is doing well. So, that means people have jobs, people have money, people are spending money, people that spend money may crash, small business does well, they're more likely to take and accept higher than normal price increases. So, all of that is – all of that if you say it is occurring and in our markets, some embedded to a better degree than others. The offset to that is fuel prices are rising, we’re recovering as much as we possibly can in driving productivity. There is pressure on labor, not just a pressure on labor from the standpoint of the actual cost of labor, but pressure from standpoint of just pure headcounts, get enough drivers in the seats, just service route. So, keeping our standard time in line and not letting our overtime get out of line. So, we have to measure against those. But in the whole scheme of things of managing our company and managing our businesses, I’ll take this positive macroeconomic backdrop versus some of the short term cost issues that we’re faced with. We can manage to these but I don’t want to manage the negative volume, negative price. So, we’ll take these challenges, we feel – we're very bullish about our 2018.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. When you started the year, there was a general belief that you’d be able to return to repeatable growth, expand margins and pay down debt. If you hit the midpoint of the guidance on free cash flow based on what you're talking about in acquisitions. You're going to enough cash to pay up to $100 million of debt down, is that still likely?

Richard Burke

Yes, sir.

Michael Hoffman

Which at the midpoint if you do that, that puts you at a 4.3, 4.4 for the year, are we agree on that.

Steve Carn

Yes.

Michael Hoffman

And then the volume in April, May, do you make that up, the special waste.

Richard Burke

On the special waste, June was good. June was good, not good enough to overcome April and May, it feels like we like, we will make it up on volume, we’ll catch it up on price.

Michael Hoffman

Okay, to that end. You comment of 2.8 more likely going out, you have to do 3.1 in the second half on average. So, how do I think about how that's weighted, is it rising into 4Q because of the way you described as the sequencing of the indexing. So …?

Steve Carn

Yeah so, Michael if you look at our quarters last year you know from pricing standpoint Q3 will be easier than Q4. Just on a year-over-year comp.

Michael Hoffman

Yeah, price in 3Q because of all [indiscernible] stuff.

Steve Carn

Yeah, make sure, then you had kind of a mix issue on the special way, its driving down pricing. And then in an Q4, we came back out of that in Q4 2017.

Michael Hoffman

So, what I'm hearing is that because of the comp issue it's a bigger number and 3Q dips a little bit in 4Q, but blends to equal 3.1 to get you to the 2.8 for the year?

Steve Carn

You got it.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. And that 2.8 is actually at a run rate that looks like a 3, is that how I think about, I know you’re not giving guidance, but I want to think about going into 2019 as I'm starting, all things being equal with a 3.

Steve Carn

I'm not going to give you a number, but you know as we rolled out the pricing throughout the year we'll get that roll over. And that's not official and then you'll get the resets that happen with 62% of our contracts that reset on Q3, Q4 we’ll get that roll over into 2019. So, there should be some tailwind of coming out of 2018 to 2019 with rollover relative to decent pricing.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. Won't give guidance, but am I thinking about it correctly?

Richard Burke

You're in the ballpark.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. Volumes, if you strip all the noise of things coming and going because of contract renewals or special waste, what’s the structure underlying volume of your business model? The trend?

Steve Carn

We guided 40 basis points to 100 basis points because of the tough comps in Q3. We said this business longer term you’re in that 1% to 2% in a good backdrop of resi and non-resi, kind of construction, you're probably at the higher end of that.

Michael Hoffman

That helps. Thanks so much.

Richard Burke

Thanks Michael.

Your next question comes from Noah Kaye with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Noah Kaye

Good morning, thanks for taking the questions. You know for the talk of costs and cost pressures that we’re having, not only in this call and others and look it's an important conversation to have and not just for this company for the industry. You know you're still maintaining your guidance for the year which, I guess, at midpoint is around 40 bps margin expansion. But obviously to hit that you've got to get headline margin expansion in the back half, so A; is that correct and B; how confident are you in that even assuming perhaps a modest further increase in fuel?

Richard Burke

As we sit here today we're bullish on our guidance, so we’re bullish on the fact that we can overcome the cost pressure between productivity and price to get into the range for that.

Noah Kaye

Yeah and the previous question as price inches up that will help the margin expansion as well and you’ll have potentially some of the headwinds that you saw last year around hurricanes and whatnot. So, the set up is there for margin expansion and the back, I think that’s just the first thing we want to be clear on.

Richard Burke

Yes, sir.

Noah Kaye

Okay. And then second just to take a different track here, you mentioned in your remarks increasing automation and investing there, can you update us on the percentage of your fleet that has automated collection. How you see that trending over the next two years. And then maybe any other elements of automation that you would call out as promising investment?

Richard Burke

Yeah, the majority of our, sorry, the majority of the automation occurs in our residential fleet, so roughly as we sit here today we’re at about 58% of our residential fleet is automated. We believe we can drive that into the low 60s over the next 24 months. And just so that normally what you see is about a 10% productivity pick up. You also go from two employees in many cases if you're coming from a relator [ph] to an automator you come to one employee, that also allows you - it's a less physical job, less physical demanding, it's more about running you know a joy stick and say, driving practices. So, it broadens the pool of candidates, so it makes it easier to hire for that position than it would a year later. And what we've also seen from a health and safety standpoint because a person doesn't get out of a cab that often, hopefully not ever. But except beginning of the day and end of day, you know what we see is lower worker comp claims on those trucks as well. So, it's a big initiative and one we continue to push. It is a negotiated deal with the municipality that because it involves a cart and some other things. So, that's why we can't go faster than we’ve gone.

Noah Kaye

Makes great sense. Thanks so much.

Operator

Kyle White

Good morning. It's actually Kyle White filling in for Debbie. Thanks for taking my question. Most questions have been asked, but I was curious you’ve mentioned some of the things you guys are striving for on efficiencies and cost savings in the customer service side safety, automation, and it’s also recruiting. Just kind of curious, what is the biggest opportunity, you see there and what you’re most excited about long-term?

Richard Burke

Yeah, Kyle, good morning, thanks for the question. So, a couple of things. One, as we use technology to make it easier for our customers to do business with us, we have a big initiative going on here, that’s been going for some time, that we plan on rolling out late this year or early next year. More of a digital platform for our customers to communicate with us, so sit down and wait for our call centers to be open between 7 and 6 pm, 24 hours a day. You’re a customer and you need a cart repair and you need an extra pick up, but you have a way to contact with us 24x7. You can push back notification for us, saying we got them, we love you, thanks for the business. And then it turns into a work order, all we get.

So, I think we're trying to make it incredibly easy for our customers to transact business with us because we believe fundamentally that that’s a key differentiator in most of the markets we work in that the ability that we can get a better price that we can get a stickier customer, longer term if we make it very simple to transact business with us. So, we're looking at all facets of the contact there. So, that's certainly one thing we're excited about. And we think especially in the secondary markets, which make up 65% of our revenue where most of our competition is more the mom-and-pops. We think this can be a real disrupter in those markets if these customers have access to us 24x7 and that we're on top of it to get back to them incident and meet their needs.

Kyle White

And then as I'm looking to kind of 2019 on the municipality contract and bidding. How did the opportunities look in 2019, how does it compare versus 2018?

Richard Burke

About 20% of our municipal contracts come up every year that will depend on us. 2019 doesn't look terribly different from 2018.

Kyle White

All right. My last question is, you've had some movement in the board over the last year. Just kind of curious probably if there's been any kind of shift in strategic or thinking from the board may be more prioritizing deleveraging versus [indiscernible] or anything fundamental difference.

Richard Burke

No, good question, so our board now is – there is six independent board members and myself, so all the equity guys, the legacy passed to our group, that was very good to us, but their now off the board. So, truly independent board, all the committees are populated by independent and chaired by independent. So, we've matured in that respect. From a strategy standpoint, I think basically the new board has affirmed our strategy of starting with markets like and primary, secondary markets vertically integrated. I mean, I'm sorry secondary markets are our primary, 65% of our revenue and about 20%. And the big primary markets where we compete and then disposal neutral. They have certainly a firm based strategy and understand that that our niches internalization and secondary markets, so they like that. Favoring acquisitions over deleveraging, no, I mean for us it’s the same, right. If we have an accretive deal, that drives EBITDA up, that's at a fair price, then that’s our first and highest use of our free cash. And if we don't, we paid down our term fee. I mean, it’s fairly simple capital allocation strategy and we believe that over time, over the next year 12 months to 24 months that that takes us down 30 basis points to 50 basis points a year.

Kyle White

All right. Thanks for taking my questions and good luck for the balance of the year.

Richard Burke

Thanks Bob.

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Richard Burke, CEO, for closing remarks.

Richard Burke

Thank you all. We’re making great progress as an organization and we're optimistic about what the future holds, as we work to deliver on the promises we’ve made to our shareholders. By focusing on market selection, profitable organic growth, accretive acquisitions, pricing discipline, managing controllable costs and being disciplined with our capital investments, we expect to continue to drive ever improving free cash flow. I'd like to thank the Advanced Disposal team for their hard work and dedication as we all strive to live out our mission of everyday driven to deliver service first, safety always. Everybody be safe and now thanks for joining us today.

This concludes today's conference call.