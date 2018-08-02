Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) CEO Gavin Southwell on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 08:30 January 1, 0000 9:42 AM ET

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

August 02, 2018, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Gavin Southwell - CEO and President

Michael Hershberger - CFO

Michael DeVries - SVP of Finance

Analysts

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Steven Halper - Cantor Fitzgerald

Mike Grondahl - Northland Capital Markets

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets

Randy Binner - B. Riley FBR

Michael DeVries

Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone. We are excited to have you join us today for a discussion about Health Insurance Innovation's 2018 second quarter financial results. By now you should have received a copy of the earnings release. If you do not have a copy and would like one, please visit our Web site at hiiq.com.

On the call this morning with me, we have Gavin Southwell, HIIQ's CEO and President; and Mike Hershberger, HIIQ's Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded and a replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of our Web site following the call.

We will be making forward-looking statements on the call. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements may describe future plans, objectives or goals, and these statements are generally identified by words such as anticipate, expect, believe or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to future risks and uncertainties, including the risks outlined in the company's Form 10-K.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the company's ability to maintain relationships, and develop new relationships with health insurance carriers and distributors, its ability to retain members, the amount of commissions paid to the company or changes in health insurance plan pricing practices, state regulatory compliance and changes in United States health insurance system and laws. Actual results could differ materially from those projected or expected in these forward-looking statements.

Listeners are urged to review and consider various disclosures made by the company in this conference call and other risks disclosed by the company on Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as well as other reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the company's SEC reports are available on our Web site at hiiq.com and on the SEC's Web site. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after this conference call.

And with that, I’d turn the call over to our CEO and President, Gavin Southwell.

Gavin Southwell

Thank you, Mike, and good morning, everyone. I have been looking forward to reporting our second quarter results as well as updating you on our plans to continue our scalable growth for the second half of 2018 and beyond. I am pleased to say that our record second quarter revenue grew by 16% year-over-year to 71.7 million. Our record adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was 14.2 million, up 13.6% year-over-year and record adjusted earnings per share were $0.61, up from $0.46 in the second quarter 2017.

In addition to our record earnings, we had record policies in force. We ended our quarter with 390,000 in force at the end of the quarter, up from 360,000 a year ago. As a growth company, we also generated significant cash flow even as we invested in our company HIIQ through a stock buyback program, a program we will continue to support.

Looking forward to the second half of 2018, we have raised our current guidance for the year. Our full year guidance for 2018 for revenue is now between 293 million and 303 million which is a 17% to 21% increase year-over-year.

Our non-GAAP metrics of adjusted EBITDA to grow 20% to 25% year-over-year which is 55 million to 58 million and adjusted earnings per share to grow at a faster pace due to favorable income tax changes of $2.47 to $2.57.

As we had previously mentioned, these guidance numbers are based on our current method of accounting for revenue as an emerging growth company. We will be adopting the revised revenue recognition standard known as ASC 606 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and our CFO will provide additional color on our implementation and estimations around ASC 606 for 2018.

As we indicated when we reported our first quarter earnings, we believe a regulatory tailwind and the rule announced yesterday by HHS is a significant step that will help increase choices for Americans faced with escalating premiums and dwindling options in the individual insurance market.

The rule allows, starting October 1, 2018, for the sale and renewal of short-term, limited duration plans to cover an initial period of less than 12 months plus carriers will be able to make these plans renewable for up to 36 months subject to each state insurance laws. Previously, the rule limited duration to less than three months.

At HIIQ, we share the Departments’ concern with respect to the rising cost of health insurance in the individual market and we welcome any measures taken to improve the availability of health insurance products that meet consumer demands and needs. We also believe that this rule change will improve consumer choice, competition and affordability in the individual health insurance market.

There was an important point raised by HHS in their commentary regarding the new rule which I’d like to remind everybody. There are now over 28 million forgotten Americans who remain uninsured. In fact, according to our own analysis with the rise in earnings showed during the most recent open enrollment period, we believe this figure is now well over 30 million.

Premiums have more than doubled since ACA regulations were implemented and these extremely high premiums are shutting out Americans who do not receive subsidies. Unsubsidized enrollment dropped 20% between 2016 to 2017 and according to a recent report there have recently been even more dramatic declines with unsubsidized enrollments dropping more than 40% in six states, including 73% in Arizona.

STM plans are often 50% to 80% more affordable than ACA plans and although they may not have all the mandated benefits of ACA plans, they do provide valuable health insurance coverage for consumers who do not qualify for Medicaid or a subsidized ACA plan.

Short-Term Medical is a good affordable option for a lot of people and many individuals may want to avoid paying for benefits that they believe are not worth the cost. STM products also allow broader access to providers than ACA coverage, allowing consumers to actually access the healthcare services that they require.

We talked in the first quarter about our belief that Short-Term Medical insurance is an important healthcare solution for many consumers and implementation of the new rule will not only benefit many consumers, it will also provide potential significant upside to our business increasing the total addressable market by approximately $3 billion in addition revenue.

There are varying estimates being provided but all agree this figure will rise substantially all the time and into future years. We believe that lack of awareness is still a factor and we have identified various ways where we can enhance consumer awareness in general. And so we are working with new partners in order to reach as many consumers as possible.

As we look forward to the remaining quarters at 2018, we are excited by the opportunities and we will invest in the rest of 2018 to ensure we execute on this opportunity. The third quarter is about building of a fourth quarter opportunity. And the story of the fourth quarter will be to execute on that opportunity and build the block of profitable business for 2019 and beyond.

The ability to sell longer duration policies is very helpful and will provide upside to this business. The investments we made in 2016 and 2017 to ensure market leading consumer satisfaction have enabled us to keep improving the lifetime value or LTV of our products and we will continue to invest throughout 2018.

We have been waiting for this rule change and we have been preparing for the opportunity. We are ready to continue to lead our market in order to reach as many consumers as possible.

There are also other emerging opportunities. We are a subscription business and our focus is on increasing our reoccurring revenue with innovative and disruptive products and we have had great success in the individual health insurance market.

Whist we have already scratched the surface of the individual market and this will continue to be our focus with a significant runway for continuing growth and we will continue to broaden out our product offering to this market, we also see opportunity to apply our data-driven model to additional emerging areas of high growth within other parts of health insurance.

We are excited about the opportunity that exists in the small group market with respect of a newly released association health plan run. These new rules will allow small businesses and self-employed individuals to come together to form an association so they can purchase major medical health insurance in the large group market.

This is expected to help millions of Americans gain access to more affordable health insurance and can be found in today’s small group market or the ACA individual market. We believe there exists a substantial opportunity for us to expand our portfolio of products and increase the overall size of our total addressable market by leveraging our technology platform and strong partnerships to become the leader in association health plans.

Over the next four years, millions of enrollees are expected to shift into association health plans from both the small group and individual market, resulting in an estimated new association health plan enrollment of more than 3 million people by 2022. This represents the equivalent of about 16.9 billion market opportunity.

We are experts in this area already and have worked on associations for many years, so we believe we are well positioned to be a leader in this newly expanded space. We will continue to evaluate this multiyear opportunity and overdeveloping opportunities in the existing $60 billion small group market to both expand our business and provide consumers with more affordable options in the years to come.

Also, on January 1, 2019, the ACA mandate tax penalty goes to zero which is good for consumers and favorably impacts our market by effectively reducing the cost of our products by removing the cost of a penalty. As a note, even with the existing tax penalty many of our products are affordable to consumers and much more affordable than the available ACA plans. This elimination of the tax penalty will further increase our cost benefit advantage for many consumers.

We believe that now more than ever our affordable health care solutions provide an important safety net to many Americans who have otherwise not been able to afford healthcare coverage and we remain committed to efficiently providing affordable healthcare solutions to consumers who would have otherwise not had health insurance that meets their needs.

Since I joined the business in 2016, we became a more data-driven business and we analyze over 30 benefit providers and around 100 distributor relationships down to the smallest detail in order to identify where we can make improvements.

We identified a small number of distributors who are selling lower margin products in 2017 and prior years and over time we have deemphasized this business in order to focus on significantly higher margin business, which often are products but also include much broader coverage for the consumer, last a longer duration and therefore have a much greater lifetime value for growth of the business.

As a company, we’ve often talked about adding new types of products and our ability to keep improving our margin over time. This shift crystallizes in record revenue in the second quarter whilst at the same time a small decrease from 2017 to 2018 of around 6,000 submitted policies in the second quarter, which was entirely the result of reducing this lower margin block by approximately 30,000 policies in the same period.

The net result being that we were successful in shifting our focus towards distribution who were offering higher value products to the consumer both in terms of benefits offered, higher margins and a greater lifetime value. And we are very happy to have made this change before the traditional busy selling period at the end of the year.

It’s important to note all of the 20 new distributor partners we added earlier in this year will focus on higher margin products with a greater lifetime value, and we are working hard to ensure this ready for the fourth quarter opportunity especially in light of the recent Short-Term Medical rule change. Right now, our third party distribution partners are hiring resource, adding new products, training, refining, adjusting their approach, et cetera, et cetera.

Also in the second quarter, I’m happy to report that we transferred a block of business and created a new partner, all at zero cost. This has many benefits as it increases our block of business, allows us to provide our market-leading consumer service and tech to new consumers and it also creates a new distribution source and even a potential ability to be able to create new products with this new partner. This ability to win blocks of business is testament to our success in ensuring a positive consumer experience and opens up another source of revenue and earnings for growth of the business.

Now turning to compliance. We are committed to the highest standard in compliance and customer service and maintaining a high-level of consumer satisfaction. We have previously released data to showcase our outstanding compliance performance and I would like to provide a further update that reinforce our position as the market leader for consumer satisfaction and best practice compliance.

Previously we talked about how from 2016 to 2017 our Department of Insurance complaint plummeted 56% year-over-year whist ACA carriers often saw large increases in complaints over the same period. We also explained how our Department of Insurance complaint versus the number of policies were dramatically lower than the main ACA carriers, in some cases 14x, 22x or even 37x lower than an ACA carrier.

I am pleased to update that in 2018, we continued to improve even further still with a comparison of the first half of 2018 versus the first half of 2017 seen a drop of a 45% which is from 22 complaints to only 12. Importantly, out of those 12 complaints only three were upheld, a fantastic achievement for a business with a record 390,000 policies in force and over 1 million people covered.

Although it is nearly impossible to improve on these statistics as the numbers are so incredibly low, we continually are looking for ways to keep enhancing our controlled environment. And in the second quarter we invested in a new software to enhance our core screening capability, further evidence of our continued investment and ensuring the consumer is always treated fairly and we are meeting their demands and needs.

We know that investors are very interested in our multi-state review. And as we continue to close historic regulatory matters, we look forward to closing our multi-state market conduct review. As I have mentioned before, we continue to work closely with the Chief Examiner and the lead states on an agreed timeline and hope to resolve this review within the third quarter. As we move through 2018, we plan to talk a lot less around our historic compliance items and more around our technology and the vast addressable market.

Turning to eCommerce, we have an opportunity to greatly enhance our eCommerce area and this will be a focus over the next couple of months in preparation for the fourth quarter. This rule change around Short-Term Medical will provide significant upside to our straight to consumer channel and our other eCommerce partners.

As a company, we are data driven and we have access to vast data on the individual health insurance market which gives us a level of expertise and understanding our competition likely does not have. We also provide high-level data to many stakeholders, including the White House, HHS and many media outlets.

In 2018, we will continue to add new products to our platform as well as new insurance carrier partners. This data also allows us to ensure our underwriting insurance carrier partners maintain a profitable block of business and we have invested in software which enables us to more comprehensively surface underwriting data.

We will also be launching our new technology platform towards the end of the third quarter in advance of the fourth quarter open enrollment period and we look forward to sharing more details near to the time.

In summary, HIIQ continues to be uniquely positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for affordable health insurance solutions. A recently announced Short-Term Medical rule increases the total addressable market but the opportunity is providing affordable solutions and we have had great success with health benefit plans and expect this to continue. We appreciate your time today and we thank you for your interest in our company.

Now, I’d to turn the call over to Mike Hershberger, our Chief Financial Officer, before ending with some final comments.

Michael Hershberger

Thanks, Gavin, and good morning, everyone. As Gavin mentioned in his opening remarks, we are pleased with our results for the second quarter of 2018 which met and exceeded our expectations for the quarter.

During this morning’s call, I’ll run through the financial results for the quarter and discuss our thoughts and visibility around the second half of 2018. I’ll start by highlighting a few key points.

Our second quarter revenues were $71.7 million increasing by 16% year-over-year. Our total policies in force increased to a record 389,600 at the end of the second quarter, up 8.4% year-over-year.

I am pleased to announce that our policies in force included the block of new policies we obtained during the quarter at no cost to HIIQ from a third party. The driver of these additional new policies was our technology platform and our outstanding customer service. We believe that this type of service revenue could be a growth opportunity in the future as we continue to leverage and monetize our technology platform.

As Gavin indicated, we continue to focus on outstanding customer satisfaction that we believe contributed to longer durations for our health insurance products and greater policies in force.

As expected, total submitted policies for the second quarter were lower by 4% year-over-year. As Gavin mentioned, we identified a small number of distributors who were selling lower benefit, lower margined individual and family plans or IFPs.

We continually focus on profitability emphasizing those distributors selling our higher margined, more robust IFPs. The result was greater customer satisfaction and greater profitability with slightly lower submitted policies.

We continue to train and integrate the third party licensed agent call centers that we added in the first quarter to meet our rigorous compliance standards. We believe that our effective training as well as competitive new IFP and supplemental product offerings will be a solid foundation as we prepare for a seasonally strong Q4.

Our eCommerce channel grew year-over-year by 37%. eCommerce includes our wholly-owned channel, AgileHealthInsurance.com, as well as direct to consumer Internet sales from our third party call centers where HIIQ’s technology is the backbone of that channel. AgileHealthInsurance.com by itself was up only about 3% year-over-year with approximately 15,000 submitted IFP policies for the quarter.

Total SG&A was $19.7 million or 27.5% of revenues in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $14.7 million or 23.8% of revenues in the same period in 2017. Q2 SG&A included cash-based severance expense of $3 million and $900,000 of non-cash-based stock comp severance expense, primarily related to the termination of the company’s Founder and several other employees.

Turning to our core SG&A, we believe that this metric is a good measure of our scalability. Core SG&A for the quarter, that is total SG&A adjusted for stock-based compensation, transaction costs, severance, restructuring as well as marketing leads and advertising expense, was $10.2 million or 14.2% of revenues in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $11.1 million or 18% of revenues in the same period in 2017. The driver of this metric continues to be our highly scalable technology platform integrating carriers and distributors while allowing consumers to quote their policy, buy their policy, print their insurance card and electronically secure health insurance coverage.

EBITDA was $7 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. As I previously mentioned, Q2 2018 EBITDA was negatively impacted by a $3 million cash severance expense related to the termination of our Founder and several other employees. Additionally, HIIQ experienced $2.6 million higher stock compensation expense in Q2 2018 compared to Q2 2017.

Second quarter 2018 GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.21 compared to $0.35 in Q2 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $14.2 million compared to $12.6 million in Q2 2017. Major adjustments to our adjusted earnings include stock-based compensation, severance, indemnity payments and transaction costs. Adjusted EPS for the second quarter was $0.61 compared to $0.46 in Q2 2017.

The second quarter 2018 adjusted EPS was favorably impacted by increased revenue from greater policies in force as well as a lower pro forma corporate tax rate compared to last year. We believe that our non-GAAP metrics of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS provide a meaningful measure of our financial performance.

We provided a reconciliation of our GAAP metrics to our non-GAAP metrics in our earnings press release that was published last night. We continue to make advances to distributors based on actual sales. These advanced commissions assist distributors with working capital. We recover the advances on an ongoing basis from future commissions on premiums which are collected over the period in which the policy is renewed.

In the second quarter, we experienced a sequential decline of $500,000 in advanced commissions for a total of $37.6 million outstanding at the end of the quarter. Cash and short-term investments totaled $49.2 million at the end of the second quarter, up $21.7 million from the prior year and $7.3 million sequentially. We ended the quarter with no debt.

During the quarter, we bought back approximately 115,000 shares of our stock for about $3.8 million as part of our previously announced share repurchase program.

As you will recall, HIIQ is an emerging growth company. We will be adopting the new revenue recognition standard in Q4 2018 and it will be applied retroactively to at least 2018. We are currently evaluating the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 on our financial statements and we’ll continue to communicate the potential impact of the new revenue recognition standard as the year progresses.

We are raising our full year 2018 guidance for revenue and earnings. For revenue, we are raising $3 million now ranging from $293 million to $303 million adding $1 million to our adjusted EBITDA now ranging from $55 million to $58 million and $0.02 to our adjusted earnings per share now ranging from $2.47 to $2.57. These guidance numbers are based on our current revenue recognition policy.

As Gavin mentioned, we’re excited about the potential future opportunities for our business, including the HHS rule announced yesterday that returned short-term major medical to a duration of up to 12 months. We believe that this rule change is a positive for consumers and will favorably impact our reoccurring revenue, especially at our eCommerce division.

We also continue to focus on the expansion of our innovative product offerings and expansion and training of our distribution networks, including both existing and new distributors. We also believe that the elimination of the mandate tax penalty for consumers who do not have ACA compliant health insurance will be a catalyst in 2019.

We remain committed to maximizing our eCommerce opportunity, providing best-in-class compliance and customer service and driving scalability through our technology platform culminating in an outstanding customer experience. Thank you for your time today.

With that, I’d like to hand the call back to Gavin for concluding remarks before Q&A. Gavin?

Gavin Southwell

Thank you, Mike. The second quarter was a strong quarter with record revenue, record earnings and record policies in force. We are pleased to have beaten market expectations and following a strong first half of the year to be able to raise guidance for rest of 2018. We look forward to launching the next generation of our technology platform later in the year and we are prepared for the expanding opportunities in our market.

The Short-Term Medical, we announced yesterday, creates a significant opportunity in our business in the fourth quarter of this year and the years to come and along with the association [Technical Difficulty] health plan rule change which goes live in 2019, this increases significantly our total addressable market.

However, I do want to remind everyone regardless of a significant boost, the opportunity is to provide affordable healthcare solutions and we will continue to develop and launch innovative solutions that meet consumers’ demands and needs. I look forward to explaining the opportunity ahead of us as we travel and meet with investors.

And now we’ll turn to Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of George Sutton with Craig-Hallum. Please proceed with your questions.

George Sutton

Thank you. Gavin, can you explain what you will need to do structurally to be able to benefit from the new short-term rule? Just curious what the gaining factors to growth might be, how much you’ve already accomplished preparing for this new rule change?

Gavin Southwell

Yes, it’s a great question. First of all, our technology platform needs to be updated so that all the different distributors who log into it, there’s thousands and thousands of these guys, have access the product from the date that they are available to you. And that’s really quick for us. It’s proprietary cloud-based technology. It’s a very modern new platform. So that really is a matter of days to have that already. There’s been training and quality control and stuff like that with our distributor partners. A lot of these guys understand the product very well already, whereas new partners we’ve added, significant new partners, there’s a little bit more work to do. But between now and October 1 date is plenty of time. As a commercial area we’re not confident in our ability with certain of our ability to be more than ready by the timeframe. So there’s a bit of technology updates and then a bit of training. But there’s also an element of consumer awareness. There’s going to be a lot of press around this. We are ramping up our efforts to try to reach as many consumers as possible. A lot of the distribution partners we’ve added will make a lot more consumers aware. And you will have noticed, we have a very high cash balance that is the highest balance we’ve had. We can put that money to work. Q3 we’ll be investing to make sure we execute on that fourth quarter opportunity. So a number of moving parts but we feel very comfortable.

George Sutton

So relative to the awareness that you mentioned, we’ve seen third party research suggesting potential impacts from this rule of literally doubling to tripling the size of the market what none of those accounts were in my opinion is that politicians are now going to be promoting their ability to bring lower cost healthcare to constituents through political advertising and stump speeches and things like that, in effect free advertising for what you sell. What are your thoughts there?

Gavin Southwell

No, we agree. We’ve gone from a business of not having any political links, not knowing who to talk to in the Department of Insurance to having really strong relationships in the Department of Insurance. But in the legisla [ph], we know people who are running for the Senate, we know people who are running for Governor and we speak to them frequently and often and this is going to be a huge topic. And I agree. I think it’s going to be very helpful. I think the way the rule was written, I think we need to applaud the Department. I think it was very well thought out. They’ve anticipated the questions people could have or the ways people might critique it and I think they just did a really impressive job of answering as much of those questions as possible and I think that will really enable people to show the benefits and the positives of this product. It isn’t perfect. It’s isn’t the solution for everybody. But at the price point, it’s a very valuable and effective solution for large groups of people. So yes, I think the more people who become aware of it has a better – even the Wall Street Journal of the editorial board wrote a very objective and measured article yesterday around the benefits of this and actually arguing why Democrats should support it because they’re actually increasing consumer protections in the disclosures you have to give, at the same time is enabling more people to reach it. So it’s unusual to say, but a well written bit of legisla.

George Sutton

Lastly, if I could, for Hersh, the new estimates that you’ve given us today, I’m assuming these were in place actually before we knew the details of this rule being started in October. In other words, these were prepared prior to a day ago. Is that a reasonable assumption?

Michael Hershberger

Good question, George. The way we think about this is this is really a beginning of the – the beginning of the uptick is going to be in the fourth quarter. So once again it’s really – our revenue is depending on our policies in force. And so as we think about it, we believe that there will be a small uptick in Q4 but we think that 2019 is the real opportunity.

George Sutton

Sure, okay. Thanks, guys.

Gavin Southwell

Thanks. I appreciate it.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Steven Halper with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please proceed with your questions.

Steven Halper

[Technical Difficulty] some more details on the policies that you acquired, how many policies were there and what were the circumstances around that transaction? And then just in terms of the investments in the third quarter, can you try to size that for us relative to the second quarter? Does that mean that the adjusted earnings might be around the same level of the second quarter?

Gavin Southwell

I’ll take the piece around the block transfer and I’ll let Mike take the second piece. With the block transfer, we’ve done a lot of investment and a lot of hard work here enhancing our technology, our customer service, our compliance. So maintaining our block and being able to increase the length of time which product remain in our books, being able to improve our consumer satisfaction and all the good implications that has from your compliance metrics to your financials is something that people in our market are really taking notice of. So we’re aware of other people playing in our space and essentially there was a group who decided that their best opportunity to grow and their best opportunity to kind of capitalize on this opportunity in the fourth quarter and going forward would be to partner with us. And so the outcome of that was we transferred the block of business across because we are just fantastic at being able to meet those needs of the consumer and that’s why it was at zero cost. The idea is that block will now last longer and there will be benefits for everybody involved. The best type of partnerships are if everybody wins. And we really were able to create an agreement where that was the case. So everyone’s very happy. And there’s great potential there. These guys are writing new business, so that’s an upside for us. [Indiscernible] have the ability to work with us to help create new products. We don’t talk about individual size of distributors; still it will be consistent with that. We’re not talking about the size of a block. It was enough for us to mention on a call like this, it was really more to illustrate a point that there are other opportunities of this like there [indiscernible] significant size but we give more financial metrics. So I think it’s important enough for us to flag it more about the way it worked and the size as opposed to its impact. So I hope that helps. I’m trying to give as much color as possible.

Steven Halper

Yes. Thank you. And on the investments in the quarter.

Michael Hershberger

Absolutely. So we’re looking at this opportunity really as a growth opportunity. And as we look at the third quarter, it’s a growth quarter for us. So we will definitely continue to make investments. And I would put them in a couple different buckets. So we’re going to continue to invest in training. We’re certainly going to invest in consumer awareness. We’re going to invest in product implementation as our products continue to evolve and of course, technology. And some of that is capitalized but a lot of it is just different upgrades to our technology opportunities. Gavin discussed that we’re going to launch some additional technology for consumers in the third and fourth quarter, so we’re super excited about that. We’re also going to continue our advanced commissions and that’s really a Q4 item. So we don’t guide by quarters but I can tell you that we’re certainly excited about the opportunity. I would remind you with our eCommerce channel, our owned eCommerce channel, as we pay for that cost of acquisition we recognize that cost of acquisition upfront and then we receive the revenue over time. So that would be an investment that we may make in the fourth quarter as well. I’ll turn it over to Gavin.

Gavin Southwell

That’s great. I don’t fight it as well. We’ll continue to support our share buyback program. We see the future value of our business and we have a very large cash balance and so we’ll be putting that cash to work.

Steven Halper

Thank you.

Gavin Southwell

Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mike Grondahl with Northland Capital Markets. Please proceed with your questions.

Mike Grondahl

Hi. Thanks, guys. Could you talk a little bit about what percent of the short-term market do you think you have today? And the new rules specifically, how do you think that will affect policy duration?

Gavin Southwell

Yes, we did an analysis which we shared with the stakeholders around who the main players were in the Short-Term Medical market and we currently deal with the vast majority of those players. We were aware people historically have been in this space. They were looking at perhaps reentering and we’re aware of that. We see that as an opportunity. So we think we’ve got a good insight. In terms of the size of the market, the data that we’ve seen published we think is pretty – is not particularly accurate. We certainly see ourselves as a leader in the market. We believe we’re the largest player in the Short-Term Medical market and we continue to see significant growth in that. So with the partners we’ve added and the opportunity ahead of us, we should come out of this with a significant chunk of that new available business. But there’s a lot of moving parts between now and then. Adding distribution is fantastic but there’s a process of adding those guys and getting them up to speed and ensuring everything’s working the way that it should from a compliance point of view, from a customer satisfaction point of view and many other elements. So we can definitely see the runway and the opportunity and we’ve got a great track record of being able to execute on opportunity. But we do want to be open and say, look, there’s a lot of work for us in the third quarter. Look, it’s exciting but it’s going to be extremely busy with a lot of things we want to achieve and so that’s what we’re going to be focused on.

Mike Grondahl

Great. And then in terms of the association plan, you’re evaluating that. You basically just have to find carriers to work with and then offer those plans. What’s sort of the process or the timeline?

Gavin Southwell

We’ve got expertise in that area because we already have business which gives us a great insight into how these new rules are going to play out. We already have carriers and solutions ready which we can apply for these new rule changes. We don’t need to go out there and go into unknown territory or create anything from scratch. I think we have a very big head start on people who are out there. There’s initiatives we’ve done in the past year which we share with new partners for this initiative to say, look, here’s where we’ve previously been successful and here’s what we did and here’s how we did it. So I’m deliberately just because it’s commercially sensitive, I’m trying to give you the insight to say, look, we’ve got a lot of expertise. We describe ourselves as a leader in this space. We have partners who give us that ability to become leaders in a new emerging part of the market. And so we sit here and say, well, look, we’ve had this great success in individual and we’ve got a team of people who are going to remain focused on that. By why wouldn’t we give ourselves the opportunity to go and expand into this other area? We already know it very well. We know a lot of the key players. Here’s where we see the different steps to really expand into that space. So we want to kind of flag it to people. It’s something that really kicks in, in '19 and beyond in terms of the application of this new change which really kind of opens up the opportunity. But we’ve been in this space for a long time. We have experts within our business I’d hold out as the market experts on how to execute this new opportunity. And I think other players in our market have seen that because we’ve been approached by people to say, hey, you guys look like the leaders in this field. How about we do XY and Z? So right now we’re talking about the total addressable market but this isn’t new to us. It’s an opportunity that’s expanded.

Mike Grondahl

Yes, it seems like a natural extension. Thanks a lot.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Richard Close with Canaccord Genuity. Please proceed with your questions.

Richard Close

Great. Thanks. Just as a follow up on the association plans, I guess there has been some studies out there or news articles that said that the rules are – the rule change there is convoluted and maybe not as easy to I guess set up those plans. Can you comment a little bit on that in terms of some of the negative press with the respect to the association plans and the complexities and maybe unintended consequences associated with the rule change?

Gavin Southwell

Absolutely. The first thing to note is that the small group market is vast. It’s a giant market which operates in a way that I think we can call not optimal. And so first of all, we started assessing the [indiscernible]. We already have business, association type business and we’ve been sizing up what else can we do in other elements. So the small group market piece is already interesting and there’s already opportunity within small group. And then the association health plan announcement comes out and like any healthcare announcement, there are two very polarized views. So for some people who see this as a huge opportunity and over at Department of Insurance we’ve spoken to who has some great ideas around how this could help large groups of people in their states. And then for other people who are very quick to knock these rules, I think the answer is somewhere in the middle. For us, for such a large market opportunity we could scratch the surface and still have a big uplift to a business like this and that’s why we’re doing a lot of work to assess kind of opportunistically where we can pick the best solutions. And so if we have the partners and we have the ability to reach people where these solutions are going to be successful, then we can do something very, very significant. It’s about bringing affordable solutions to consumers and it’s not just the individual space whether being these large price increases and there are businesses out there making great in-roads into small group and there are people that said in association, we view it look one way or another we’re going to reach these consumers with affordable solutions, why not take the expertise we have and apply it as best we can. So if we have the right partners and I think we do, if we have the carriers, there’s a great opportunity there. But like any healthcare rule change put forward, there’s going to be very different view points on its ability to succeed. But for us it’s all opportunity.

Richard Close

With respect to the rule change yesterday, obviously there was a lot of press on it talking about skimpy insurance and – I don’t know if you want to call it fake news or what you want to call it there. How do you educate the market, create awareness and maybe diffuse some of that negative sentiment in terms of the quality of the insurance? What is the game plan there to really maybe get the true story out there that this is a decent product and serves the need of some individuals?

Gavin Southwell

Yes, it’s a really big point. And I think it’s important I think to try and fight that battle to some extent whether it’s consumer groups or advocacy groups or whoever it is. And I think that battle will go on because look, it’s to do with healthcare and the ACA. There isn’t a more polarized debate in politics this year. The reality is and this is where I think HHS really needs to be commended is they took every kind of criticism people would have and they did a pretty good job of trying to answer that criticism in the rule that they announced. And I think if you take an objective view of it, why are people so worried? Are they worried that consumers are going to look at this product and say, wow, here’s a product at a fraction of the price but actually meets all of my needs and so I’m going to buy that. Is that – because people who are attacking this they’re not attacking it based on any data or any facts. The HSS rule has a lot of data and a lot of facts in it. So I think for us, educating the consumer is important. What the rule also does is it means you have to – it’s ramped up the disclosures you have to give to people. If we have an absolutely tiny, tiny number of complaints and we have high consumer satisfaction, it means we have distribution who are very good at explaining these products. If you’re going to a consumer in a state where there was a 40% decline in people who didn’t have subsidies falling off the ACA because didn’t believe the ACA was unaffordable and you say we have a product here which meets your needs at the fraction of a price and here’s a lot of disclosures to make you understand it, then that’s the important piece. It’s just that point of sale. I think with the debate today, it’s so polarized anyway. I think people take it with a pinch of salt. Calling it junk is probably kind of helpful because it’s such a polarizing statement. I think people can dismiss that as well, they’re going to say that, right? There’s a lot of objective pieces out there which I think will point to, so there’s the political debate is one side but educating consumers is our focus. And that’s a new area for us in investing. I think your question is, what are we doing? Well, we’re taking the cash and we’re going to put it to work to reach those consumers. The debate is the debate.

Richard Close

Okay. So is the strategy that’s more a digital outreach education training or are you on TV? What is I guess the market outreach strategy specifically?

Gavin Southwell

To be open with you it’s going to be all of that and everything else. There’s a lot of different ways to reach consumers which are effective. Digital marketing is certainly one of those. But there are lots of other types of outreach -- very effective as well. It’s not just us. Our distribution partners are also going to be doing outreach. It’s going to be across the board. So I think the grit of the awareness of these products that are there, the better. It’s going to be – two years ago, a lot of people didn’t really know what Short-Term Medical was. And now a lot of people are going to know what it is. And depending on what state they live in and depending on what news channel they read or what publication, they’re going to hear different, different versions of events. So we’re always going to have that situation in healthcare here. It’s definitely a positive. I think there’s a lot of free advertising. But for us we’re working with PR companies and marketing companies we haven’t worked with before. We’re spending money we haven’t invested before. All of that is going to be helpful.

Richard Close

Great. Commentary with respect to the rule I think in your opening comments you talked about obviously this is a federal rule but you have to work within the states. How do you look at that in terms of there has been some action by states to abolish Short-Term Medical; now with this rule in place, what are your thoughts in terms of what individual states are going to do and what can they do?

Gavin Southwell

Any regulation is subjective as state influence and there’s always been and there always will be different approaches from state by state. For us as a business we’re under 400,000 policies. And we can selectively pick certain states and have success in those states and that can have a significant – a dramatic impact on our financials. But right now there are certain states where we have never offered Short-Term Medical and I don’t think we plan to ever offer Short-Term Medical. And there are some states where we haven’t offered Short-Term Medical for some time which are also the states who are restricting it. So it doesn’t make any impact to our planning. This is a very large addressable market and I think people build that into the planning. When people talk about additional people moving into this market, they’ve already baked in, they’ve already discounted certain states trying to restrict it or whatever else. A lot of it is noise. For us, we very much respect state’s rights and some states support these products, okay, and if others don’t then that’s okay too. This is how it always has been; this is how it always will be. So we work with each state to try to find solutions for them. This isn’t the only product we offer. It’s about affordable solutions. We’ve had a lot of success with health benefit plans. We’re always trying to be innovative. What we’re pointing out is that this is a specific opportunity which increases the total addressable market. But it’s not the only product, it’s not the only solution and so it’s as expected. It’s not surprising and it’s okay.

Richard Close

Okay. My final question, Mike, if you could talk a little bit more about the guidance. I think in the first question when you added all those distributors, you said they were not included in guidance essentially so there potentially provided some upside as we progress through 2018. Have all those new distributors been included in your updated guidance, just trying to gauge that and the ability for upside as we progress through the remaining quarters?

Gavin Southwell

I’ll take the first part and then I’ll hand over to Mike. So a lot of the distributors we added, there’s a lot of time and effort that goes in to getting those guys up and running. And so the vast majority haven’t written any business to-date because if we have an opportunity which is large and potentially very meaningful, we often design unique products, white level products. We might do specific things around technology or marketing or whatever else it could be. I have to be a little careful because it’s mostly sensitive. But adding those people at the beginning of the year was to get them ready and prepared for the opportunity at the end of the year. And it’s only after they start writing business and they pass our customer service, our compliance metrics, all of that good stuff, that’s when we start saying, okay, we can build that into our guidance. So the answer would be no, they’re not built in as a general statement because we wait until that logical point when they’re kind of up and running and everything’s fine. Now of course you’d expect it to be and we’re very good at doing that. But that’s the approach we’ve always taken and that’s what we’ve been consistent with historically. But Mike I’ll --

Michael Hershberger

Great color. And Richard, I would also remind you that we’re focusing on more robust products. So these distributors that we’re bringing on are selling more of our, I would say higher benefit products that also have higher margins, but we’re considering that as well.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Greg Peters with Raymond James. Please proceed with your questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning, everybody. This is Carl Doran [ph] for Greg Peters.

Gavin Southwell

Hi. Good morning. How are you?

Unidentified Analyst

Pretty good. I guess most of my questions have already been asked and answered, but I guess I’ll ask a couple more. Just how much is less on the current buyback program?

Gavin Southwell

The buyback program was very significant. We’ve got most of it left, the vast majority I’d say, so 47 million available.

Michael Hershberger

The initial program was $50 million and we’ve used about 20% of that.

Unidentified Analyst

20%, okay, it sounds good. And I’ve got no reason why I’m guessing with almost 50% in cash and then expected I guess settlement within 3Q is likely that they’re be a substantial pick up in share repurchases in the second half this year?

Gavin Southwell

I think that’s a logical assumption, right. We have a very high cash balance and that’s great. But we’re a growth company. We want to put that cash to work. Our stock is, we believe it’s significantly undervalued. We believe in our business and where it’s going. So it would be a really good use of that capital to use it for that purpose. And so yes, I think that’s a really logical assumption.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, sounds good. And then I guess more of specific questions on – we’ve noticed since I guess post 3Q '17 the interesting thing looking at the income statement, you’ve been able to capture a higher percentage of premium equivalent as revenues. Additionally, during the same period we’ve also seen distribution costs picking up a bit even though submitted application was a bit down first half of this year. Just wanted to – in the past you’ve discussed negotiations with carriers for better rate, you’ve discussed Teladoc which is a higher margin product. You’ve also discussed I guess selling more limited benefit products versus Short-Term Medical insurance. I just wanted to – am I missing anything post – because it seems to be just changed post 3Q '17 in terms of the higher revenue that you’re capturing as well as just the higher distribution costs on – just remind me if I’m missing anything there?

Gavin Southwell

Hersh, you want to start and then I’ll give some color.

Michael Hershberger

Hi, Carl. Good to talk to you. So you are correct. Maybe I’ll address both two questions separately. So the first one would maybe be our revenue as a higher percentage of our total collections or premium equivalents. The two real drivers for that are, as we discussed, our carrier negotiations as we continue to work with our insurance carriers, we were able to favorably negotiate some of our rates. And we also have improved discount benefit plans that we offer. So with our goal being to say, how do we offer our really robust solution to the consumers? And so often times we’re able to pre-pick out what we consider the best in class discount benefit plans and we’ve bundled them together to create a great value for the consumer. With respect to distribution costs, that’s really a geography question. I would say that it really is based upon the percentage of policies in force by distribution channel. So if our third party distributors who are not owned by HIIQ sell a product, the commission goes into the distribution costs. If our eCommerce channel AgileHealthInsurance.com sells a product, that would be included in the SG&A.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, sounds good. And I guess last one, I know the announced departures were later in the second quarter but severance costs came in a bit below what we were expecting. Can we expect anything to carry over to 3Q or is it – in terms of severance or is it all over with?

Michael Hershberger

We’ve accelerated separation expense in the quarter that it occurred.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, sounds good. That’s all for me.

Gavin Southwell

Great. Thank you. Have a good day.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mark Argento with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please proceed with your questions.

Mark Argento

Hi, guys. Just quickly here for the sake of time, Gavin, can you just provide any quick updates on the multistate? And then Hersh, when do you see the kind of reacceleration in terms of policy growth given kind of all the inputs that you talked to here this morning? Thanks.

Gavin Southwell

Yes, with the multistate we’re working very closely with the Chief Examiner with the lead states. We have to be very respectful of the process. We’re at the final stages. The quarterly NAIC meeting or National Association of Insurance Commissioners meeting is this weekend. That’s when a lot of people get together. We’re focusing a lot of time and effort in getting this resolved so that we can focus our efforts on this opportunity which is kind of looming at the end of the year. So I think we’re working really well with the Chief Examiner and the states to try and get this resolved and done. We said end of Q2 beginning of Q3. That’s now updated to within Q3. We’re doing our best. There’s only so much we can push. We do have to be to be respectful but we’re as close as we’ve ever been and we hope to come back with some updates as soon as we’re able to do that.

Michael Hershberger

Great. Mark, with respect to your question on the acceleration of policy growth, I’m assuming you’re talking about submitted policies because our policies in force did grow year-over-year. But I can tell you that we are focused on the earnings side and so not only are we focused on the submitted policies but we are focused on those policies that are better for the consumer, more improved for the consumer and also have maybe a higher margin as well. So I think that as we think about our channels is that we’ve got an opportunity to improve the submitted policies at the eCommerce side. One of the, I would say limitations for the submitted policies for eCommerce was the three months duration for short-term major medical. So we believe that this HHS rule will certainly improve the lifetime value which will allow greater submitted policies at that channel.

Mark Argento

Great. Thanks, guys.

Gavin Southwell

Thanks so much. Have a good day.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Randy Binner with B. Riley FBR. Please proceed with your questions.

Randy Binner

Hi. Good morning. I think I’m mostly asked and answered but there’s just one mulling question that I guess becomes important over time if it continues to ramp. And it’s the commissions, the third party commissions have been kind of creeping up as a percentage of revenues and I guess I’d just like to understand how that works and if that trend is a percentage of revenue, do you expect it to moderate or change in regard to all the potential distribution changes you have coming for the business?

Michael Hershberger

Sure. That’s a question. And the way that we look at commissions are third party distribution costs. It’s really once again a function of who sells the policy based on the policies in force. So the way that our current revenue works is if a third party distributor sells a product, we recognize that commission as the consumer pays their premium. So we recognize it over time with an eCommerce or with a digital expense for our wholly-owned subsidiary AgileHealthInsurance.com. We recognize that expense upfront as a one-time expense. So we would look at it to say we believe that both channels have very strong margins and so we are looking at growing both of our channels. We look at it to say I think a better metric for us would be to take a look at what our adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue is. That’s a metric that Gavin and I absolutely focus on regardless of the channel we look at favorable margins.

Randy Binner

Got it. So I guess putting all that together though, would it continue at the current level or would it go higher? That’s what I’m trying to get to because – if it keeps going at this rate, it actually starts to cut into the EBITDA guide?

Gavin Southwell

I don’t know if I’d say it as continuing on kind of a set path for us. We look at commercial opportunities on a unique basis. And so right now it’s an unusual situation, right. We have this incredible opportunity coming up in the fourth quarter and so we might decide to work with one distributor and offer them certain incentives and programs and things like that that we might not offer to others. So we evaluate it on a case by case and on an overall basis. I think for us what’s important is we have the margin we want to achieve as a business. We can see all the different levers and data points and we look at it overall to make sure that we’re making the right decisions to kind of keep us on this path. So I’m trying to give you a color as best I can because I think in a business like ours, the growth we had last year then the growth this year, there’s always going to be narrative around certain of the points. So I hope that color is helpful. And as we get into the next quarter, we’ll relook at these and we’ll be able to give an insight into where different impacts and stuff were. But a lot of this stuff is we plan well ahead but we also have to take into account changes from yesterday and how that might impact different partners’ behavior and stuff like that. I’m just trying to give some insight. I hope that’s helpful.

Randy Binner

No, it is. I’ll leave it there. Thanks a lot.

Gavin Southwell

Great. Thank you. Have a good one.

Thank you. Our final question comes from the line of Richard Close with Canaccord Genuity. Please proceed with your questions.

Richard Close

Yes, just really quick. On the multistate, is there anything out of the ordinary or surprising based on your discussions in terms of working with the regulators there?

Gavin Southwell

No. Nothing like that. These reviews are incredibly detailed as they should be. So they look at every element of your business. They use very well qualified and well informed people to do those reviews. And so you really do get into a great level of detail, but nothing surprising. We know our business incredibly well. Since I came in '16, we’ve looked at every aspect and every bit and we’ve enhanced across all the areas. Look at our compliance stats. They can’t get any better. We’ll try but it’s hard to get less than 2. There’s only one number to get to. And the Examiner and people, they can see this stuff. And so the review goes back to 2010, it’s a long review period but a lot of stuff to cover but there’s isn’t anything that’s – we haven’t see a ‘gotcha,’ we’ve seen a review that is comprehensive and there’s a lot of back and forth to get to the best answers for everybody and that’s what we’re trying to do. And I think there’s a lot of people with good intentions and we’re working through this the best we can. So I hope that’s helpful. That’s probably about as much as I can say. We agree with [indiscernible] what we can and can’t talk about and we’re actively having discussions and that will continue.

Richard Close

Great. Thank you.

Gavin Southwell

Thank you.

Thank you. We have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Southwell for any closing remarks.

Gavin Southwell

Well, we appreciate your time today. It was another strong quarter for us. We had some exciting news yesterday, something we’ve been anticipating and planning for. And we’re working very hard here to really keep meeting those demands and needs of consumers in a market that continues to evolve.

So we see a lot of emerging opportunity and we’re very excited about the future. So thank you for the time. And if there’s any further questions, we will be speaking to investors over the coming days and weeks and we look forward to that. Thanks everyone. Have a great day.

