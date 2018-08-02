AllianceBernstein: As AUM Falls, A Key Market Is Neglected

Its largest retail market outside the US is Asia ex. Japan, but the firm is highly dependent on Taiwan for AUM. I believe there's a more attractive option.

While research generates revenue, it is declining, meaning that the firm increasingly relies on AUM for revenue. This year it has fallen across all markets.

Wednesday's news of Fidelity offering zero-cost ETFs sent asset manager stock prices notably down. Traditionally-active managers moving into passive and charging minimal (zero in this case) fees to investors are hardly anything new. To me, it raises further questions about majority-active asset managers. In a report on WisdomTree this week, I showed how active managers have operating metrics that contradict relatively-high valuations. AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) is an interesting case.

The firm's financials appear in good tact. Revenue is growing quicker than operating expenses, which is seeing operating margins grow and net margins recover from a weak 2017. But without normalizing, a spike in fourth quarter revenues in 2017 has been followed by negative growth in 2018.

Rolling 12 months of net revenues, operating expenses, operating margin, and net margin. Source: AllianceBernstein investor relations

This reflects a similar trend in AUM - a peak in 4Q17 followed by declines this year - which I'll go into later. While all managers' revenues are sensitive to AUM trends, it's especially the case for predominantly-active managers, as they don't rely on stock lending in the same way that passive managers do. AllianceBernstein was somewhat unique in that sense because it had an additional revenue source: AUM aside, the biggest contributor is its research. However, it has been declining for a while. Now, the firm can win as many accolades as it wants, and be ranked as consistently high as it is, but I don't believe that this will be as strong a business line going forward. In Europe, research has to be unbundled due to MiFiD II, and firms are really having to justify the cost of their research. And to take the argument further, institutional authors - including AllianceBernstein itself - publish on Seeking Alpha.

AllianceBernstein's research revenue and contribution to net revenues. Units: USD millions. Source: AllianceBernstein investor relations

So, as revenue from research becomes less important, net revenues are becoming ever more sensitive to base management fees. As such, in this world of declining fees in global asset management, AllianceBernstein will likely need to squeeze higher fees out of its clients. Either that or grow its AUM; something that isn't happening.

Two largest sources of AUM are stalling

Institutional and retail investors accounted for 82% of the firm's AUM at the end of the second quarter. That's concerning because the absolute values have been falling this year - institutional down 5.5% and retail down 1.3% - primarily from investor redemptions. What makes it worse is that it's a trend occurring across all regions:

Japan AUM hasn't been this low in 18 months;

Asia ex. Japan AUM hasn't been this low in a year;

EMEA AUM hasn't been this low since March last year;

US AUM - the core market for the firm - hasn't been this low since September last year.

Institutional and retail AUM by region. Unit: USD millions. Source: AllianceBernstein investor relations

While I could understand that market sentiment this year isn't as bullish as it was in 2017, there's a clear trend among major asset managers: predominantly-active managers are losing AUM in 2018 while predominantly-passive managers are gaining. As mentioned above, it's not a good trend for AllianceBernstein given that its revenues are increasingly reliant on its AUM.

Normalized AUM change for six major asset managers over the past 18 months. Source: Companies' investor relations

Asia ex. Japan causes woes; little interest in China

This brings me nicely onto the Asia business because it's the firm's most important market outside of the US. Putting Japan to one side, fixed income was essentially the only asset class the firm sold in the region (89% of gross sales by 2016), but this has slowed dramatically to the point where fixed income only accounted for 45% of gross sales by June 2018. The star of the regional portfolio has lost traction. Interestingly, Taiwan AUM reached a high of $27bn at the end of the second quarter. Given that Asia ex. Japan retail AUM as a whole is $40m, just $13bn comes from major markets such as Hong Kong, South Korea, and Singapore. For a firm the size of AllianceBernstein, that's not great.

It also raises questions about the regional elephant in the room: China. With the country's regulators opening its multi-trillion-dollar asset management markets up to overseas managers, AllianceBernstein should really be charging in at full speed. But it's not. The relaxing of ownership laws means that overseas managers are actively discussing getting a 51% holding in a mutual fund company; AllianceBernstein has made no such public comments about this. In fact, the only public comment made by the firm on China is the regional CEO stating that the firm is looking to enter the Chinese hedge fund industry. Certainly interesting, but given that peers have already entered the market and are already managing capital, this really needs to happen sooner rather than later.

It all makes the second half of 2018 important for the firm. Active managers are under pressure to justify their fees in order to maintain (let alone grow) AUM, and it's something the company is increasingly reliant on to generate revenue. That redemptions are happening across all regions should worry investors and is a trend that needs to reverse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.