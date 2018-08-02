McDonald's: U.S. Market Will Bounce Back

We wrote about the advantages of investing in the likes of McDonald's (MCD) which has proven itself to be a strong defense hold. We mentioned in that article that our equity section of our portfolio will become more "defense" orientated if equity markets continue to charge higher.

Global comps were actually down in the company's second quarter earnings. Management stated that the Chinese and Russian markets did not help traffic, and US comps came in below expectations due to some food safety issues in some states as well as a lower marketing spend in the company's biggest market.

However, we continue to believe that McDonald's transformation is succeeding with international lead markets such as the UK and France leading the change. These markets have stores where the "Experience of the Future" theme is at its most potent, and consequently, we are seeing this in comps growth. The pace of restaurant conversions has surprised many with 1,300 being done over the past 90 days alone. We stated in our previous article on MCD that we would be buying this stock if it entered our buy zone. With shares still hovering close to the post Q2 lows ($156) and with an intermediate decline pending in stocks, we may get our opportunity soon. Here are strong reasons why we would want to get long this stock at the right valuation.

As mentioned, the company is placing a lot of the plaudits on the EOTF (Experience of the future) on the gains the company is seeing in Canada, the UK, and France in particular. As EOTF restaurant models continue to be rolled out, management feels there is no reason why we won't see mid single sales growth like we are seeing in strong international markets at present. Investors also have to take into account the lag or downtime needed in order to totally refurbish restaurants. For a complete overhaul, we are talking about 5 to 7 days, and this is showing up in the numbers at present. Once the overhauls end, it will be interesting to see whether the US can deliver sustained growth. If it can, it will do wonders for the share price as the US is by the far McDonald's largest market.

I live in Europe and the company's kiosks are really coming in here mainstream. Management kept on talking about "customer experience" on their latest conference calls, and the kiosks are one area where management will hope they have a hit on their hands. The combination of the mobile app and the kiosks are where digital minded customers should see the attraction. Food delivery is another initiative where management is aiming to add value. In fact, in restaurants where delivery is running smoothly, delivery orders are making up 10%+ of the total take which is encouraging. The company's plan is to continue add perceived value by improving the customer experience.

The average cheque is being driven by mix which means McDonald's is not the sole bargain based brand we have come to know. Why? Well the investments MCD has made over the past while has resulted in two types of customers. The first is the mainstay which wants the brand's food at low prices as he or she always has had. The other customer though goes more for the deals and because of this, doesn't mind as much the brand as price comes in number 1. While MCD has to make more efforts on the deal side to facilitate the "deal" hunter, McDonald's to me looks like a company that can facilitate a much wider demographic compared to past times. It will continue to test the boundaries between its own brand and an upmarket fast casual for example. The recent introduction of fresh beef for example in some restaurants went down a treat and would have been solid marketing for the company with the eye to the more upmarket customer. Having a broader clientele has to be a good thing going forward and we should see this in basket prices before long.

Let's see if we can get our intermediate low in stocks over the next month or so. Hopefully MCD will come back into our buy zone if that correction takes place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MCD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.