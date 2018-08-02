LSC Communication's (LKSD) CEO Tom Quinlan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Janet Halpin – Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Tom Quinlan – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Drew Coxhead – Chief Financial Officer

Charlie Strauzer – CJS Securities

Anthony Pettinari – Citigroup

Jamie Clement – Buckingham Research

Bill Mastoris – Baird & Co

Charlie Strauzer – CJS Securities

At the bottom of your screen, you will find a Help icon for technical assistance.

[Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. And I will now turn the call over to your host, Janet Halpin.

Janet Halpin

Thank you, Vanessa. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining LSC Communications Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. This morning, we released our earnings report, a copy of which can be found in the Investors section of our website at www.lsccom.com. During this call, we’ll refer to forward-looking statements that are subject to uncertainty. For a complete discussion, please refer to the cautionary statement included in our earnings release and further detailed in our Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2018, as well as in our other periodic filings with the SEC.

Further, we will discuss non-GAAP financial information. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results provides you useful supplementary information concerning the company’s ongoing operations and is an appropriate way for you to evaluate the company’s performance. They are, however, provided for informational purposes only. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results included in the earnings release schedule as well as the appendix to the webcast presentation that is posted to the LSC website.

We are joined this morning by Tom Quinlan, Drew Coxhead and Kent Hansen. I will now turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Quinlan

Thank you, Janet. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join the call. We are pleased to highlight our second quarter results as we continue to experience favorable organic revenue trends and an improved sales mix. Since LSC was established in October 2016, we’ve completed 10 acquisitions, adding scale, key capabilities and new technologies to our platform. Plus, we’ve made equity investments in two groundbreaking companies that provide new strategic opportunities for our clients. As we remain focused on LSC’s strategies to drive growth and long-term value creation, some of our recent activities since our last call has been monetizing a few of our assets, as we recently announced two business unit divestitures: the sale of our retail offsets facilities and the signing of a definitive agreement to sell our European printing business.

Last month, LSC announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to sell our European printing business to Walstead Group, one of the leading web offset commercial printers in Europe. This divestiture will further enhance our strategic focus on our North American operations and client base and provide LSC with additional financial flexibility as we anticipate this transaction to result in debt reduction of approximately $60 million. This deal is expected to close before the end of 2018.

In another effort to reshape LSC’s framework to focus on key growth areas that align with our long-term value creation, we completed the sale of we completed the sale of our retail offset printing facilities to Trend Offset Printing. The sale of these two business units are important steps in our ongoing progress towards strengthening our position as a leading innovator in print and multichannel logistics. LSC has continued to actively hone our heritage in the craft of printing, and we’ve built a leading logistics network capable of efficiently distributing physical products to our clients' audiences.

Our recent acquisition of RR Donnelley’s Print Logistics business, for example, adds to LSC’s growing logistics strength by expanding our national footprint and consolidating our current service offerings. The combination of Clark, Fairrington and now RR Donnelley’s Print Logistics business creates a set of capabilities that is unmatched and will drive scale and savings for our clients. However, we are also helping to drive a new content paradigm in which brands have all become publishers of content and.

As a result, this cast a much wider net of prospects for LSC to convert to clients. With new distribution channels emerging daily, brands face new content distribution challenges that must be solved, and LSC now has the capability to help our clients and new client segments expand beyond print formats and physical destinations to include video, audio, stories and images. To that point, we are excited to announce that LSC has signed an exclusive industry-specific reseller agreement and made an equity investment in MAZ Systems Incorporated, a leading edge content logistics company that enables brands, media and publishers to publish any content to various output channels.

MAZ is essentially a digital pipeline that distributes content from point of origin to point of consumption, automatically formatting each content module for specific platforms and channels. Input video, audio, images and articles, and MAZ will publish to output channels, including mobile applications, over-the-top, social media, video and news aggregators, gaming consoles, voice assistance and even wearable technology. The goal is to expose our clients to streamline content distribution solutions that enable their new business strategies while creating a new revenue stream for LSC.

As new consumer platforms and channels proliferate and scale, MAZ will continuously integrate them into its extensive network, enabling users to stay current with the new media landscape, to be responsive to online content consumption behaviors of their clients and to vastly streamline their in-house processes. We see multichannel logistics as a wealth of untapped potential for LSC. Our postal optimization expertise and our growing distribution infrastructure, combined with this investment, positions LSC as a leader in both physical and electronic logistics. This strategy has opened the door for LSC to deliver not only magazines to your doorstep but now videos to your news feed. The investment in MAZ builds on our alliance with StoryFit, an artificial intelligence analytics company, to position LSC as the forefront of a new age of content distribution and consumer engagement.

In addition to these exciting developments, our book publishing service division has been gaining momentum with its end-to-end order-to-cash services, which helped us reach a multiyear agreement with Workman Publishing. The agreement not only renews our printing, warehousing, fulfillment and freight solution, but also adds order-to-cash function, such as customer service, order and credit management, invoicing, cash applications, dispute resolution and reconciliation, along with sales and inventory analysis reporting. We look forward to adding more and more clients with a scalable offering and have engaged a robust pipeline of prospects. We’ve also made headway in servicing the academic publishing arena where we signed multiyear fulfillment agreements with Harvard University Press, the MIT Press and Yale University Press.

Additionally, LSC has entered in a separate multiyear agreement with international academic publisher Taylor & Francis Group to provide print, fulfillment and distribution services. Moving forward, we will continue to enrich our leading solutions to provide convenience and scale- driven efficiencies for our book club publishing clients. In our magazine sector, we’ve maintained a determined approach of empowering clients to compete in a growing multibillion-dollar e-commerce subscription box industry. Through a combination of our digital printing, kitting, fulfillment and distribution solutions, we are now able to put boxes in homes between 24 to 36 hours from when the order is placed.

Next, for our catalog and retail clients, we are continuing to capitalize on data collection techniques to leverage consumer online shopping data to tailor catalogs and other mails towards specific consumer preferences and behaviors. This physical retargeting approach has proven to be highly effective one-to-one marketing strategy for our clients.

Finally, moving to Office Products segment. We continue to leverage our distribution platform and ability to manage multiple categories for our clients to continue to position ourselves for success. Plus, we’ve implemented strategies to increase our presence in ever-growing online marketplace. However, as you’ve seen, raw material costs continue to increase and are impacting our business across the board. The recent tariffs imposed on various of our materials coming from outside the U.S. add another dynamic to the mix, creating more uncertainty as the year goes on.

These two past years have presented a number of exciting challenges and milestones that we’ve built off a rich history to establish LSC. Through growth, we’ve positioned ourselves to carry print into the future by incorporating it alongside digital strategies in a formidable logistics infrastructure. By surrounding ourselves with revolutionary technologies like MAZ and StoryFit, we’re not simply keeping up with change, but we are in engineering it.

And with that, I will turn it over to Drew.

Drew Coxhead

Thank you, Tom. Our second quarter results were in line with our expectations, with the year-over-year increase in net sales driven by acquisitions, a continuation of improved organic sales trends across the Print segment and significantly better organic revenue performance in Office Products compared to the first quarter.

Additionally, we made progress, the progress that we had expected in improving margins as we continue to ramp up acquisition synergies and focus on cost reduction in both segments. Margins also benefited from the impact of price increases we put into place earlier this year in the Office Products segment in order to cover materials cost increases.

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter were $943 million, an increase of 11.2% from the second quarter of 2017. Adjusting for the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, changes in pass-through paper sales, foreign exchange rates and the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard, our organic sales decline was 2.0% as the investments we have made in co-mail, pre-media, print management and supply chain services have had a positive impact on our organic sales trends. I will discuss more details on each segment shortly. We reported second quarter GAAP net income of $8 million compared to net income of $5 million in the second quarter of 2017. GAAP net income for this year’s second quarter includes the impact of restructuring charges of $8 million and acquisition-related expenses of $1 million.

Second quarter non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $77 million compared to $82 million in the second quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter of 8.2% was 150 basis points lower than the second quarter of last year. The decrease in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily due to pricing pressure and the impact of lower margins related to the recent acquisitions and was partially offset by ongoing productivity and cost control initiatives and the impact of price increases in the Office Products segment.

Now I will discuss net sales, income from operations and non-GAAP EBITDA performance for each of the segments. Net sales in our Print segment were $789 million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 9.1% from last year second quarter. After adjusting for the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, changes in foreign exchange rates, pass-through paper sales and the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard, year-over-year sales decreased by 2.0% on an organic basis.

In magazines, catalogs and retail inserts, the overall organic decline was 3.8%, reflecting ongoing volume and price pressure. These declines were partially offset by growth in our print management and co-mail services offerings. Co-mail growth has benefited from our investment in additional capacity as well as the ongoing enhancement of our mail list optimization capabilities. It is also worth noting that the recent disposition of our retail offset facilities has reduced our exposure to the more rapid declines in that product offering.

In book, we had an organic net sales increase of 1.3% in the quarter. This is the second straight quarter of organic growth and was driven by higher volume in both trade and education books. Our Europe reporting unit, which we recently announced that we are selling to the Walstead Group, experienced an organic decline of 0.7%. Net sales in the U.S. directories unit declined 8.0% on an organic basis, in line with the ongoing volume trend for these products. For the Print segment, GAAP income from operations was $20 million compared to income from operations of $22 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Print segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $59 million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.5%. The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 140 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2017, primarily due to price pressure and increases in wage and benefits cost driven by the tight labor market conditions. These pressures on margins were partially offset by cost reduction initiatives and a somewhat improved mix, in large part driven by co-mail services growth. Net sales in the Office Products segment were $154 million, an increase of 23.2% from the second quarter of last year.

After adjusting for the impact of acquisitions and the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard, sales decreased by 2.1%, a significant improvement in organic sales trend compared to the first quarter. This improvement in organic sales trend was due to a stabilization of inventory levels at certain key customers after their inventory reduction initiatives implemented earlier this year, continued strong growth in the direct e-commerce channel during the quarter and the impact of price increases needed to pass along higher costs for materials and freight.

Office Products segment income from operations was $13 million, an increase of $1 million compared to the second quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the Office Products segment was $17 million for the quarter, an increase of $2 million compared to last year’s second quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 100 basis points to 11.0%, in part due to the lower margins associated with the acquisition of Quality Park.

Additionally, the change in revenue recognition standards negatively impacted non-GAAP EBITDA margins by approximately 86 basis points. This impact should reverse in the fourth quarter. We continue to be solidly on plan with the integration of Quality Park, which will drive further cost reduction and margin improvement going forward. Compared to the first quarter, margins in this segment improved significantly as the price increases we implemented earlier in the year offset the raw material and freight cost increases and we realized significantly more savings from the integration efforts.

Free cash flow for the second quarter was a usage of $19 million compared to a usage of $1 million in the second quarter of last year. The decrease in free cash flow was primarily driven by an increase in working capital related to higher inventory levels. The increased inventory is due to strong book volumes, higher paper prices and also reflects some temporary inventory build to facilitate warehouse consolidations as part of the Quality Park integration plan.

We expect these working capital increases will reverse as we progress through the year, mostly in the fourth quarter driven by typical seasonality. As of June 30, 2018, our gross leverage was 2.94 times, outside our targeted gross leverage range of 1.75 times to 2.25 times due to an increase in borrowings related to the acquisitions without the benefit of a full 12 months of related earnings, combined with the impact on debt of the working capital increase so far this year and the $20 million share repurchase in the second quarter.

We also think it is helpful to look at our consolidated leverage ratio as defined by our credit agreement, which includes adjustments for, among other items, the impact of a full 12-month period for acquisition earnings and expected synergies. At June 30, 2018, this consolidated leverage ratio was 2.57 times compared to a maximum permitted ratio under the credit agreement of 3.25 times, which steps down to 3.0 times on March 31, 2019.

The full definition of consolidated leverage ratio is included in our credit agreement filed on Form 8-K on October 3, 2016. At June 30, 2018, net available liquidity was $192 million, with $190 million drawn on our $400 million revolving credit facility. We estimate that our net pension liability, including both the qualified and nonqualified plans, was approximately $90 million as of June 30, 2018, a decrease of $97 million from December 31, 2017. We estimate that our qualified pension plan funded status increased to 99.8% as of June 30, 2018, a 350 basis point improvement since the beginning of the year.

Due to the increase in funded status of the qualified pension plan, we have again adjusted our asset allocation to reduce risk and decrease the expected volatility of the net pension liability. Also, as a reminder, there are no funding requirements related to the qualified plan for 2018, and the nonqualified pension plan obligations are paid as they become due. We continue to expect to make cash payments of approximately $6 million related to the nonqualified plan in 2018.

On July 19, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on September 5 to shareholders of record as of August 15. The payment of future dividends will depend on many factors, including the company’s financial condition, legal requirements and other factors that the Board of Directors deems relevant. On May 31, 2018, the company completed its $20 million share repurchase program.

During the second quarter, the company repurchased 1.6 million shares of common stock at an average price of $12.23. Since our last earnings call, we have continued to execute on our value creation strategy as we focus on investing in our core and adjacent growth offerings. During the second quarter, we closed on the previously announced acquisition of the Print Logistics component of RR Donnelley’s logistics business, which will provide significant scale and geographic reach and will drive growth in warehousing, distribution and mailing adjacencies.

We expect to realize significant synergies over the next 12 to 24 months by the combination of the RRD Print Logistics business with the capabilities we acquired with Fairrington and Clark. Finally, in July, we announced that we had entered into a definitive agreement to sell our European printing business. This sale will provide greater focus on our North America operations and customers and increased financial flexibility.

On an annualized basis, the sale is expected to decrease revenue by approximately $250 million and annual non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA by $12 million. We expect the combination of sale proceeds of $48 million and the expected local cash on hand at the time of sale in the neighborhood of $12 million to be used to pay down debt under our credit – revolving credit facility. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2018. Lastly, I’ll share some more detail on the full year 2018 guidance we updated in this morning’s press release.

The guidance now includes the expected impact of the sale of the European printing business and the completion of the $20 million share repurchase program. As you may recall, our prior guidance included the impact of the purchase of RR Donnelley’s Print Logistics business and the sale of our offset retail facilities. For purposes of this guidance, we have assumed that the Europe sale completes at the end of the third quarter. However, the actual timing will depend on customary completion conditions and regulatory approvals.

Moving to the specifics of the guidance. First, we now expect net sales between $3.75 billion and $3.85 billion for the year. Our overall revenue trend continues to be in line with our previous expectations, but we decreased this range to reflect the expected impact of the Europe sale. We now expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be between $310 million to $340 million for the year, again, reflecting the expected impact of the Europe disposition. The larger decrease in the top end of the range reflects the better visibility we now have to book education volumes as we move through that peak period.

The high end of the previous range reflected the potential for a strong rebound in K-12 book volumes after last year’s declines. While volumes do appear to be generally stronger than a year ago and are trending in line with our baseline expectation, we do not expect significant upside from a stronger-than-expected rebound. Depreciation and amortization is expected to be in the range of $135 million to $145 million. We now expect interest expense to be in the range of $76 million to $78 million, the increase largely relating to higher interest rates.

Our full year non-GAAP effective tax rate is now expected to be in the range of 27% to 31%, a slight increase related to the sale of the Europe business, which has a lower effective tax rate. We continue to expect capital expenditures to be in the range of $65 million to $75 million. We now expect free cash flow to be between $110 million and $140 million. This reduction also reflects the expected impact on fourth quarter cash flows from the Europe sale.

As I noted earlier, we continue to expect the working capital levels to decrease towards the end of the year, resulting in relatively consistent working capital levels at the end of the year compared to 2017. And we now expect full year average diluted shares outstanding to be approximately $35 million, lower by 1 million shares due to the completion of the share repurchase authorization. And with that, I’ll return the call to Tom for some closing comments.

Tom Quinlan

Thanks Drew. We have always been grateful for all of LSC’s employees and all stakeholders for their loyalty and commitment. But today, we are especially proud to be a part of this company. Our confidence stems from the team we have at LSC and the fact that we are executing on the strategy that we put in place. We appreciate you joining the call, and thank you for your time. And with that, Vanessa, we will open it up for questions.

Thank you sir. We now begin our question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions] And we have our first question from Charlie Strauzer with CJS Securities.

Charlie Strauzer

Hi, good morning.

Tom Quinlan

Good morning Charlie.

Charlie Strauzer

Tom, you’ve obviously seen some better trends here on the organic side. And I think when you look at the book business, that’s showing some decent growth actually now. Can you delve a little bit more into kind of what you’re seeing trend-wise on the book business? I know Drew talked about the K-12 coming back a little bit there, but give a sense of kind of longer-term picture there. And also, on the mag, cat and retail, seems like that was a little bit better on the client basis as well.

Tom Quinlan

All right. Drew and I will ham and egg that as we go through it. But from the – as you’ve seen on the services that we brought forward and all the contracts that we renewed, we’ve made a concerted effort to make sure that the core Print segments remain strong because that is the fuel that keeps this engine going. And that was one of our pillars of our strategy in 2018. And the second pillar was that we wanted to make sure that we have further penetration in warehousing, distribution and mailing capabilities to grow share with existing clients and prospective clients. We’re now going ahead, as we said in the prepared remarks, on the book side.

We want our clients just to worry about content. We will worry about everything else. And I think, as you’ve seen with the announcements that we’ve made, that is happening. The e-books have leveled off. The K-12 – the talk that was after that everything’s going to go electronic. Over time, it will, but it’s not there yet by any stretch of the imagination. We thought – I thought, just from listening to our clients, we would have a stronger what I’ll call back-to-school season on K-12 textbooks. Not as strong as we thought it would be.

As Drew said, that’s why we’ve lowered our guidance there. But again, as you look out and you think about what the adoptions are in 2019, you’ve got Texas coming out with reading and language arts. You’ve got California with social studies and science. You’ve got Florida, mathematics; Georgia, social studies; Tennessee, social studies; South Carolina, social studies; and Virginia’s going across the board with a number of different curriculums.

So when you’ve got 50 million students in the United States in the K-12, we’ve got 13,000 school districts, it’s a pretty robust market opportunity for us to play in, and we feel – again, feel good about it. We don’t know what 2019 is going to be from, what I’ll call, a hardcover versus a workbook standpoint. But we do believe that, that volume will finally be there for us as we go through there. As you think about magazines, magazines are better, as Drew went through some of the things from an organic side overall that we’ve seen take place there.

Our team is doing a heck of a job in playing in these subscription boxes. And I think as you think about branding, as you think about what’s going through, that’s going to continue to be there. That’s not going away. And I think the magazines that we have are going to continue to be out there. But again, postage represents a bulk of the cost component for our magazine clients. Us having – LSC having the Donnelley logistics business back with us, having the mailing solutions that we have from the co-mailing is going to be very, very helpful for us as the USPS comes back and probably in January goes back to an inflation – increase in the pricing.

It could be anywhere from 2% to 2.5% given where inflation is. So the fact that we can still sort those magazines to get them into a shrink wrap bundle and ready just to drop in individual carrier’s bag, those discounts that we can pass on to our clients are huge. And we’ve got to continue to look to do that. And again, I think we’ve done that as you’ve gone through. In physical retargeting, when you talk about catalogs, more and more of that is becoming an opportunity for catalogers and retailers to really be sophisticated as it relates to the information that they’re receiving from their customers online that they can go ahead and utilize.

There’s people that go online, we all do it, we look at something for a long period of time, we go ahead and we might put it into the shopping cart and leave or we just – on a long time. It gives the catalog – we can scrape that data and then have that in the mail, another discount or another reminder. The electronic reminders that are out there aren’t as effective as someone getting something in the mail to play a role there.

So again, as we look at things for the back half of the year, as you think about where – we look at the third quarter and have seen the guidance that the analyst people like yourselves have put out there, we’re probably at the lower end of that as we go through it. But what we did today as far as our guidance goes, it reflects the sale of the European business and now the fact that I was optimistic that the book market would be stronger when it is. Otherwise than that, we’re feeling good where we’re at. We’re feeling strong about the dividend recommendation to the Board, and we’re executing on the strategy that we put in place.

Charlie Strauzer

That’s helpful. Thanks. And just picking up on your commentary about Q3 and just kind of the expectation there, you’re saying kind of lower end of the range for EBITDA or revenue or both?

Tom Quinlan

When I look at where – again, people like yourself are – I would say, EBITDA and revenue, probably somewhat at the lower end of the range given book and given, what I’ll say, the European business we had during the fourth quarter.

Charlie Strauzer

Great, thank you very much Tom.

Tom Quinlan

Thank you.

And thank you. Our next question comes from Anthony Pettinari with Citigroup.

Drew Coxhead

Hi, Anthony.

Bryan Burgmeier

This is actually Bryan Burgmeier sitting in for Anthony. Full year EBITDA guidance change, you mentioned the asset sale and books. Are you guys including any impact from higher freight costs? Are you fully caught up on that following price hikes in 2Q?

Drew Coxhead

Yes. The freight costs, we’re able to pass through. That was mainly impacting our Office Products segment, and it’s both the freight and the materials cost increases that we had been seeing. And at this point, we feel like the freight – the price increase that we put through covers the freight. There’s going to be continuing pressure on materials costs, we feel like, going forward, so we’ll continue to keep an eye on that. But our guidance change doesn’t really reflect any difference in that expectation from where we were a quarter ago.

Bryan Burgmeier

Okay, thanks for that. And then I believe you’re currently integrating like five or six different acquisitions right now. Is it possible to give like a broad update on just the pace and the timing of the synergy realizations relative to your original expectations at the start of the year?

Tom Quinlan

Yes. Again, I’ll start off and Drew will finish it. But the Quality Park, as Drew said, from the Office Products standpoint, is on track to deliver what we had forecast it would. It’s been everything we thought it would be. Again, as you look at what’s going on in Office Products and back to school, $6 billion of the estimated $28 billion that’s going to get spent in this country on back-to-school supplies, we can touch about $6 billion of it, applies to the things that we do. And we think from both the private label and the branded labels, we’re positioned well. And our e-commerce sales are going to continue to increase.

Again, as I indicated earlier, they’re not like e-book sales. We see that continue to increase. We see brick and mortar needing to do more as it relates to get customers in for that. But we’re excited about what we’ve got going on there. I would tell you, the Creel acquisition, the synergies are going well. We need to get a better job on the top line there. And I think the more focus that Allan Creel and Bob Nelson and John Marshall have with [indiscernible] that’s going to take place.

Again, you look at Publishers Press, synergies are going well. We are excited about what we can do when we get these properties in. And I think, for the most part, they’re all generating the synergies that we thought they’re going to generate. We need to go ahead and get that top line going even better than what’s currently going.

Drew Coxhead

Yes. I would just emphasize, as you said, there’s a number of acquisitions that we’re focused on, and all of them are at or above our plan in terms of synergy tracking. So we feel really good about that. The most recent acquisition for RRD Print Logistics, we foresee the ability to drive significant synergies there. And relative to our expectations, we haven’t built a lot of that into the back half of this year, just given the timing and complexity of some of that. But we know there will be a lot of upside opportunity as we have started to move through the integration there. So very optimistic about what we’ll see on the synergy front.

Bryan Burgmeier

Okay, thanks and I will turn it over.

Drew Coxhead

Thank you.

And thank you. Our next question comes from Jamie Clement with Buckingham Research.

Jamie Clement

Good morning.

Drew Coxhead

Good morning Jamie.

Jamie Clement

Tom, one of your educational publishing customers just had their earnings call a couple of hours ago, and they suggested that the [indiscernible] book market overall could be up as much as like 28% next year. And that one of the reasons for a little bit of weakness in the middle part of this year was that nonadoption stage, realize there’s new content coming next year, so they’re dragging their heels a little bit. Do you agree with those statements? And I would imagine that would make you especially optimistic about next year if you do agree with them.

Tom Quinlan

Yes. And look, there’s – thank you for that Jamie. I thought 2018 will be the year to where it comes in. And it’s obviously – at some point, as I’ve said repeatedly on this call, students in K-12 need new books to go ahead and learn. They’re outdated. They’ve got to be falling apart. At some point, the school districts are going to have to go ahead in the state – are going to adopt new curriculum. When that happens, that is a home run for us. So if it’s not this year, then we’re looking for next year.

Now the thing I would also say is it’s very much like the commercial print business to where you don’t know what’s coming in before it happens. Our clients, unfortunately, they’re in a situation where they don’t know right now. So you sort of wait. And I’ll tell you, you want to make sure you have the capacity. You want to make sure you’re ready. But you don’t know until basically the less possible moment was going to take place. The interesting thing that we believe from our clients that’s going on right now is instead of having these adoptions take place every five, seven, right now, nine years, they could take place every year in a workbook format.

And if that takes place, that will smooth out our earnings and be a heck of a lot easier to manage for us. And we have the capacity for it. So we’re still excited about book. We made a big bet in the book market, as you know. That’s where we put our money. And we believe that we’re situated well not only with education, but trade is going really well, too. So you think about all the new books that are coming out, that’s taking place.

We’re getting more and more, what I’ll call, permission from publishing book clients to allow us to take over all the things that, I would say, are outside of content. And as a result of that, we feel pretty good that we’re sort of the partner of choice there as we go through. So we’re looking for book, there’s a lot of expected from book not only next year, but this year, too. And we think we’re positioned strongly to participate in that.

Jamie Clement

Okay. Thanks for that comment. And Drew, if I could just ask one question I wasn’t totally clear on. I think we understand what happens to revenue now that RRD’s Print Logistics business has joined LKSD. But pre-synergy realization, is there any change to like just based on revenue recognition and how things were reported because you were a big customer of theirs, obviously? Is there any change to underlying EBITDA? I mean, we can assume whatever synergies we want. But should the EBITDA that they were reporting from that business be what you’re reporting before synergies? Whatever that number is.

Drew Coxhead

Right, whatever that number is. Yes, the impacts of the – the two big impacts that we talked about that impact the top line were related to the revenue accounting for postage pass-throughs in the mail sortation business that was part of that and then also just the fact that we were a big customer, like you said. And so those revenues were already in our P&L. So those impact the top line. But no, they don’t really have a significant effect on the bottom line expectations that we will there.

Tom Quinlan

I will say, Jamie, as we’ve talked about it, as Drew said before, too, look, we’ve got a national footprint now. We’ve got strategic locations. We’re going to be more competitive on the cost of distribution. That is where our client, the bulk of their cost is. And again, I think as you look at us, we’re going to have synergies that are going to range from the facility consolidations by making the networks more efficient. We’re looking at reverse logistics. The team’s looking at newsstand, how to do distribution to newsstand better, which will help our customers out as we go through things. So again, book, logistics, really excited about both of those and for the remainder of the year.

Jamie Clement

Okay. And just final question just on your commentary around cash flow guidance for the year. You would expect to be a little bit positive in the third quarter, but the overwhelming cash generation to be in the fourth quarter?

Drew Coxhead

Yes, I think that’s fair. It’ll probably run pretty typical. Given the timing that we saw in working capital in the first part of the year, we expect that Q3 will be better than last year’s Q3 because we saw a fair amount of working capital ramp-up there that we’ve already seen some of. So other than that, though, Q4 does tend to drive the vast majority of the free cash flow.

Jamie Clement

Were you holding excessive newsprint prior to the sale of the insert business just because of the tariffs and all that? Or were you pretty normal there?

Drew Coxhead

Yes. First of all, I’d say, given the size of that business relative to our overall, it’s not – it doesn’t move the needle significantly for us. Obviously, with the tight conditions in kind of the newsprint, in general, around paper, we’ve had higher inventories across most of the businesses. But – and the newsprint and coated ground wood impacts across a number of – or uncoated, I mean, impacts across a number of our different business lines. So we’ve definitely seen some impact on that on our inventories across the board.

Jamie Clement

Okay. Great, thanks a lot we appreciated.

Thank you. Yes, sir. Our next question comes from Bill Mastoris with Baird & Co.

Bill Mastoris

Hey, thank you. Tom, you’ve been extremely active out there in the marketplace just in terms of maybe swapping out some products that don’t fit into your core and adding others, too. What additional products do you think you need, all right, to have a portfolio that really enables you to kind of, if you will, form that multichannel logistics company that you really want to run? I mean, is it in its complete form now? Or are there additional acquisitions yet to come? And I would also say, are there any additional divestitures that would be yet to come to kind of refine that?

Tom Quinlan

Thanks, Bill. I would tell you, what we’ve done in the first half of the year is derisk this platform. Retail insert offset, for us, was not, what I’ll say, one of our strongest offerings. By us being able to solve that was a huge win for us as we look in the out-years and where we want to play. Holding great management team great business, but if you’re going to play in Europe, you have to have scale.

And we would have required a lot of financial resources and time to build the scale we need in Europe. And we felt that, that was a good opportunity for us at this particular time to go ahead and take that cash and reduce debt. When you look at the pension liability, look what Drew and team has done there, we’ve reduced that significantly. We brought on another logistics business where we think we’ve gone ahead and now are the player of choice from a logistics standpoint to help clients.

So we’ve taken this platform in the first six months, we’ve derisked it and we’ve added on a logistics capability. We need – we made the investment in this company, MAZ. And just so everybody understands what that is, they are basically the digital content distribution is a growth area that’s going to continue to be a growth area. We are the leader from a physical content distribution standpoint.

And now we want to have this position from a digital content. Everyone that’s out there, from publishers to corporations, now are going to have content that they want to be able to get out to mobile apps, TV apps, all the things we’ve talked about on the call. MAZ is uniquely positioned for growth in this category. We’ve got a reseller – exclusive reseller agreement with them. They have the ability to grow with the trends that’s going to take place in content marketing and to monetize its broad customer base for publishers, brands and corporations themselves.

So we offer MAZ the ability to accelerate their growth because of our existing customer base, and MAZ represents a component to us of a holistic solution that we’ve developed in the digital content distribution and logistics space. So we’re the leader in physical. Right now, we’re making big inroads in electronic. And there might be other people that are out there that may help us, again, be adjacency to print that allows us to get even further in logistics.

We’ve got a good management team for our logistics business. And as you think about where the supply chain has, what I’ll call, potholes, it’s in logistics. And if we can go ahead and continue to have a stronger space there, that will drive print. And when we’ve talked about we want to be in adjacencies that fuel print, we’ve got to keep the core strong. And I think if we keep the core strong by adding these additional capabilities and services, we’re going to continue to generate a heck of a lot of cash and have good days out there.

As I sit here today, I will tell you, there is no other assets that we sit here today and looking to monetize. We’re happy with Mexico, happy with the way the management team down there is doing the business. They have the clients. We have scale. And everything else that we’ve got right now, we’re continuing to, what I’ll call, harvest the synergies and make sure that we get the top line going.

Bill Mastoris

And Tom, have you found that with the rise in rates that multiples have become a little bit more reasonable? Or are they still elevated?

Tom Quinlan

Bill, multiple as it relates to which

Bill Mastoris

Purchase multiples for potential acquisitions.

Tom Quinlan

I think you’ve got to break that down into different things. You’ve got logistics, you’ve got something like a MAZ, you’ve got different technology that, I’d say, would probably carry a higher multiple. Look, I think the printing multiples, ourselves and Quad dictate what the multiples are in the industry. Wherever we’re trading at, those are the multiples. So it’s not – if we’re at X, that’s where they’re going to be.

And if we’re at Y, that’s where the multiple is as we look at certain people to go. There is still a tremendous amount of consolidation that has to take place in this industry. There’s still opportunities with family-run businesses. None of that has changed in the last 15 years. So I think as we look at things, the capabilities that we have right now, we’re happy with. If there’s other things that present themselves, we’ll obviously take a look at.

Our pipeline’s full as it relates to that. But again, I think we committed to you this year that said, hey, we had one more acquisition to do. We got that done with Donnelley’s logistics from a size standpoint. And I think as we look here today, we’re making sure that we do keep our balance sheet in order, and then we’ve already started looking at 2019 and what things mean.

Bill Mastoris

Okay. And one question for Drew, not to be left out. Drew, your bonds are now trading at a little bit of a discount. Is this the time to now jump in and maybe repurchase bonds to go ahead and maybe take out a little bit more in the way of interest expense and maybe create a little bit of equity value as opposed to the more traditional paydown of bank debt?

Drew Coxhead

Yes. I mean, obviously, with interest rates, right and what those have done that’s driven the bond pricing, we’ll always be looking at what the opportunities are. But we talked about the balance that we currently have on the revolver and what our expectations are for free cash flow. So that’s our primary focus right now. But always look at what opportunities are out there.

Bill Mastoris

Okay. So if I interpret that correctly, you would look at repurchasing bonds at the right price, would that be fair, at a discount?

Tom Quinlan

Look, our capital deployment is – we look at everything, from paying down long-term debt to make sure we pay down the current debt to going ahead and invest in the capital, make sure that – if there’s acquisitions that are out there. So everything is always, always on the table when we get to – as we look at capital deployment.

Bill Mastoris

Okay. Thank you very much.

And, thank you. Our final question comes from Charlie Strauzer with CJS Securities.

Charlie Strauzer

Basically, my question was answered with the previous discussion about free cash flow and kind of priorities of that. But Tom, obviously, the markets are not being kind to you, Quad and some of the other printers out there lately. And at some point, do you see yourself – is it more attractive to be looking at your own stock more aggressively if the markets are not affording you the kind of multiple you think they should be affording you versus maybe taking out some of these smaller competitors out there?

Tom Quinlan

No. Charlie, again, it’s a strategic question. As you saw, we had the $20 million – the board gave us a $20 million allocation in the first quarter, and I think we were opportunistic. We bought in 5% of the company then, and again, we will look at it. I mean, we believe in the company. We believe in where we’re going. We believe in the strategy.

And if the stock presents itself just like the bonds, we look at all of this as we go through it and say, okay, where is the best place for us to deploy capital. And I think as far as I’m concerned, for any person in the C-suite, your main responsibility is the allocation of capital, both financial and human related. So our charge is to make sure that the way we allocate that capital gets the best return that it possibly can both on a financial basis and on a personnel basis.

Charlie Strauzer

Thanks, Tom.

Tom Quinlan

Thank you, everyone. Appreciate you joining the call and hope everybody has a great rest of the week and an enjoyable rest of the summer, and we will talk to you in November. Thank you.

