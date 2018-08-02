Norbord Inc. (OSB) CEO Peter Wijnbergen on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Peter Wijnbergen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Robin Lampard - Chief Financial Officer

Sean Steuart - TD Securities

John Babcock - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Chip Dillon - Vertical Research Partners

Mark Weintraub - Buckingham Research

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets

Ketan Mamtora - BMO Capital Markets

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Norbord Inc.'s Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Norbord's discussion today may include certain projections and forward-looking statements regarding Norbord's business, future actions and expected results. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and future results may differ materially.

For further information on known risks, please see the caution regarding forward-looking information statement on Norbord's February 01, 2018 annual information form and the cautionary statement contained in the forward-looking statements section of Norbord's Management Discussion and Analysis dated August 1, 2018.

And now, I'll turn the conference over to Peter Wijnbergen, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you, Augusta, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2018 conference call. I'm joined today by Robin Lampard, our CFO; and Heather Colpitts, our Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs.

This morning, I'll take a moment to emphasize a few points about our excellent second quarter results, review our key markets and outlook and then outline our capital allocation plans before we take your question.

This was the best quarter yet in Norbord's 30 year history. We delivered a record adjusted EBITDA of $273 million and adjusted earnings of $1.92 per diluted share, is 75% increase both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

This spring and summer are typically the busiest months for home building customers and this solid demand supported higher North American benchmark or deep crisis []in all regions. Higher North American shipment volumes and European panel prices further supported the EBITDA improvement.

I would like to highlight our European results, where our adjusted EBITDA of $21 million was more than double the same quarter last year. Robust demand growth in our key markets supported price momentum, generating our best ever quarterly results in Pound Sterling.

Our trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA from Europe is more than 60% above the decade long trend of $40 million even though the Pound Sterling is 35% weaker against the U.S. dollar than it was a decade ago. Our Inverness capacity expansion is proving to be very well timed.

The new line is ramping up according to plan and we're on track to commission the new finishing and later this year. This will eliminate the current finishing and bottleneck and allow Inverness to make a step change of production volume next year to continue to serve our growing European OSB demand. So all in all, it was an outstanding quarter.

Since another [ph] quarter, we have seen a not unexpected downward adjustment in the North American markets. I see not unexpected because it's just a normal seasonal pattern. While we have been surprised by the magnitude of the adjustments, the markets remain at historically attractive levels.

During the second quarter, APA data suggest the industry produces at near full capacity. However in July, we saw first of all the resolution of most of the logistics logjam and reduced consumption due to the July 4 holiday week and high retail prices which [indiscernible].

As a result, we estimate that the industry demand supply ratio dropped significantly in the month of July. We're not seeing however any indication that the near term demand outlook has fundamentally changed. Forecasters maintain a $1.3 million U.S. housing start outlook based ongoing net order strength at the homebuilders and strong permit activity. And actual year-to-date starts are 8% or 9% above last year.

Big box volumes have already picked back up. And demand from our key customers is typically strongest in the fourth and first quarter of the year. Today, we're getting comfortable that we are near the bottom. So notwithstanding the dip we've seen in July, our math suggest the demand capacity ratio will average out at about 92% this year consistent with last year's strong level. And as a result, we remain optimistic about the outlook.

Next, I'll spend a few minutes on capital allocation. In these strong markets, shareholders frequently ask us, what we're going to do with the significant free cash flow we're generating. In the second quarter alone, we generated $2.89 per share in operating cash flow and finished the quarter with $298 million of cash in our balance sheet.

Our long standing capital allocation priorities, investing in the business, optimizing our capital structure and returning cash to shareholders have not changed. These priority to continue to serve the business and Norbord shareholder as well.

Our mills are always our first capital allocation priority. We expect continued OSB demand growth in our key markets and our investing in incremental future capacity through a number of capital projects to ensure we can serve customers' growing needs in the years ahead.

Yesterday, our board approved a total investment of $71 million to rebuild and prepare our Chambord, Quebec mill for an eventual restart. This rollout will allow an $80 foot increase in the mill stated capacity upon restart from its current 470 million feet to 550 million feet. Once the project is complete, our Chambord mill will be efficient, lower cost and larger scale putting it in a strong competitive position to ensure its long term viability.

We greatly appreciate the support we have received from our mill employees, the union, the Quebec government and the local community. I want to stress that the restart decision has not yet been made, just like we did with Jefferson and Huguley, we will continue to evaluate the timing of a restart at Chambord on actual and sustainable customer demand.

Our Huguley, Alabama mill continues to ramp up well and produce at about 75% of its stated capacity in the second quarter. We're now undertaking engineering work to plan for the rebuild and automation of the wood handling section of the mill to optimize the big continuous press in Huguley.

We made a similar investment at a sister mill in Joanna, South Carolina a few years and that increased its stated capacity by 115 feet. We would expect a similar increase at Huguley once the future would room investment is completed. I want to stress however that no investment decision has been made as of yet.

Finally, the bottlenecking project at our Grande Prairie, Alberta mill is progressing with commissioning expected before year end. This $55 million investment will reduce manufacturing cost and increase the mill of stated capacity by about 100 million feet to help assure western and export customers.

We will be investing a total of $200 million in our mills this year. We continue to believe that these kind of prudent investments are the best available means to enhance value for our shareholders.

Now, we also remain committed to having a flexible balance sheet, which has to deleverage significantly in the last two years. Our net debt to capitalization ratio was down to 16% at quarter ends. And using street consensus for Q3 and Q4 earnings, we would in a net cash position or 0% net debt to cap by year end if we did nothing further with our free cash flow.

As we have referenced in this morning press release, in recognition of the exceptionally strong free cash flow generated in Q2 and reflecting our strong financial position and outlook, the board declared a dividend of CAD 4.50 per share which is about US$296 million consistent with our variable dividend policy.

This leaves us with over $350 million in pro forma liquidity which combined with future free cash flow generation, we believe is more than sufficient to support our growth plans. And given our positive outlook, we are well positioned to continue to return excess capital to our shareholders and we are actively considering alternatives in addition to the dividends including share repurchases.

2018 is on track to be another excellent year with strong demand growth in all our key markets, our mills are performing well and a ramp ups of both Huguley and Inverness are proving to be well timed. The investment we currently underway and sure we will be in a position to support growing customer demand in both North America and Europe.

And with that we will move on to questions. So I will turn things over to the operator, who will open up your lines.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll go first to Sean Steuart with TD Securities.

Sean Steuart

Thanks. Good morning, everyone.

Peter Wijnbergen

Good morning, Sean.

Sean Steuart

Two questions, Peter. Of the revised 2018 CapEx budget, how much of that spending would be for the incremental capacity projects that Huguley, GP and I guess initial spending at Chambord?

Robin Lampard

Hi Sean. Good morning, it's Robin. So just over $65 million of the $200 million is for those three projects. It's not very much for Huguley right, engineering work that we're doing, a couple million and the rest for between Chambord and Grande Prairie.

Sean Steuart

Okay. And what I'm trying to get I guess Robin is how much follow-ups should we expect in 2019 for CapEx? And the other question is appreciating some of these projects haven't been approved but yet the staging of the incremental capacity between those three mills, how would you expect that new capacity to come on over the mid to long term?

Robin Lampard

Well the Grande Prairie investment will be finished this year and we would expect to commission and bring that on line probably towards the end of the year. So theoretically that capacity would start ramping up into next year. And Chambord as you know we haven't made a decision on a restart there. We're just starting to invest the money and we'll approach hitting that as we did with Jefferson and Huguley. We're dealing with the long lead time. We will have significant capital to invest next year or longer as it takes longer and we will make that decision based on customer demand just as we have in the past.

Sean Steuart

Okay, understood.

Robin Lampard

And sorry and then Huguley obviously, we haven't even made a decision to invest there yet in the new interim which doing the engineering work so we can understand what that project look like and then stage it accordingly.

Sean Steuart

Okay. So all in we'd expect 2019 CapEx supposed to be a little less than this year, any thoughts on initial spending?

Robin Lampard

Yeah, we're in the process of our business planning, our prolonged business planning process for next year. So we will come out with guidance obviously in the fourth quarter but unless there is anything big would be lower.

Sean Steuart

Okay. Question on Europe, the price momentum there's been really encouraging and you guys mentioned that. Can you give us an idea of where prices exited the quarter relative to the average, is the momentum continuing into the summer as well?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yeah, Sean, let me try to tackle that one. You know I think we have talked in the past about the fact that you know starting about three years ago, when the Russian ruble was devalued, we saw significant volume being repositioned out of Eastern European OSB producing mills into our Western European markets and setup going to point further east. You know other left to I would say depressed pricing environment below trend. But at the same time has made volume available for very rapid substitution for import of plywood in Western Europe. And on that, currently we're seeing a market of this very well balanced, we'd continue demand growth. And as a result, we have seen strength in pricing. In addition, in U.K. that importing market for panelboard products or all wood products and with deflates, it's - can't relative to the euro or the U.S. dollar. We have seen domestically produced products having sort of some market strength there in domestic currency.

So the combination of those two things really is left to sort of first markets that have gotten back to trend pricing in Europe, but you know right now, we're still seeing some upward momentum over the last six months and probably going forward. That would be my expectation.

Sean Steuart

Okay. Thanks very much for the context, Peter, I'll get back in the queue.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you.

Our next question will come from John Babcock with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

John Babcock

Good morning. I just want to follow-up on kind of the housing starts figure that we saw for June. It was obviously a little bit weaker I think in the U.S. and people had expected and want to get a sense for you know what you think because that you know and also if yours impact to demand from the trade disputes and some the other ongoing issues in the U.S.?

Peter Wijnbergen

Good morning, John. Well I always like to remind people that these monthly housing figures are tends to vary rather dramatically from - and if you look at May's number it's dramatically higher than people had expected. So it's very likely that we saw a bit of carryover from May to June, and as a result the June number was a bit lower. I guess we'll find out in, we could show when the July numbers come out. When we look at consumption that or the flow through that are customers are reporting out of their yards, we have seen no letup in volume being delivered to job site. So we're not really seeing any evidence that housing activity has in fact slowed down.

And then your question around - you know - I guess from the - all those terror of activity you know for us so far you know the only direct place that we're seeing issues is significantly higher, steel cost which makes capital projects in the United States more expensive than they were in the past. Other than that we haven't sort of seen any impact on our OSB demands particularly.

John Babcock

And then my second question is just on hardboard that will take - if my calling this correctly is a little bit higher than what you had spent on Huguley and I just want to know how the two project differ?

Peter Wijnbergen

Sorry, can you repeat your question?

John Babcock

Yeah, what, from what I remember with Huguley, I thought that was around kind of a $45 million investment, it sounds like the board approved $71 million investment here, so I just want understand what the difference is really?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yeah, I think there's a couple of things there's, you know the scope of the project in that mill is bigger, the mill had be down for more than a decade or has been down for more than a decade and needed considerable updating to should have current technical standards on top of that. Now we have a very good production line in that mill, so the press line is very large and growth, but a lot of the peripheral equipment needed updating. And at the same time you know we're taking the opportunity to apply let's call it best practices that we have developed in our other operations to make sure that mill in the long term will be a low cost producer that comes survive through the economic cycle.

Robin Lampard

I would just add John, the Huguley, the benefit in Huguley actually ended being $53 million and we didn't add any capacity with that investment. At Chambord, we are explicitly investing to get an 80 million feet capacity uplift as Peter highlighted. So that's another part of the difference.

John Babcock

Thank you. And just to get a sense, what do you expect Chambord to be on the cost curve, the cash cost curve when that's, like that to be a first quartile now or well that probably be closer to the second quartile?

Peter Wijnbergen

I mean we have no visibility to the cost curve since we don't really know what the costs are for our competitors operations. If I look at it within northward universe, it will be a low cost producer.

John Babcock

Okay. Thank you. And then kind of before I turn it over was just on Europe, you know European volumes are down a little bit year-over-year, what kind of driving that?

Robin Lampard

John, that's really just a matter of timing. You know we do export some parts over there and so you know depending on whether invest will make before or after quarter and cut off. So it's kind of things that can swing volume between the quarters. So it really is just the timing thing, there's no fundamental change in the market or at the demand off take over there.

John Babcock

Okay, thank you.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks John.

We'll take our next question from Paul Quinn with RBC Capital Markets.

Paul Quinn

Yeah, thanks very much and I guess it's still morning. Good morning.

Peter Wijnbergen

Good morning, Paul.

Paul Quinn

Just a question on I realize you're doing the engineering on Huguley, but maybe you can remind us what you spent on Joanna to do redo the wood room there and how many years ago that's six or seven or something?

Peter Wijnbergen

That's about…

Robin Lampard

2014.

Peter Wijnbergen

2014 so, and spent just over $30 million on the project at the time. You know our expectation would be that cost will be significantly higher based on sort of fee inflationary factors that we're seeing at the moment. But obviously that's what we're trying to detail and there's an engineering work.

Paul Quinn

Okay. And I think I saw somewhere in your press release that you've got replacement costs pegged at $425 per 1,000 now and I just wonder were here - is that - what's that based on and where do that takes into account tariff are still?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yeah, I mean the problem of course is there is no public president right now, recent president where there publically available information to verify the number. But I basically asked our engineers you know give me a rough idea what it would cost to build a new mill of scale today and that's roughly the kind of number that we come up with. That could be higher but I should have tried to error bit side of caution.

Paul Quinn

You think the recently completed mill in Texas is around that same ballpark?

Peter Wijnbergen

You know I think you know you're better equipped to answer that question, you could probably talk to those guys, but I would expect that would be at least.

Paul Quinn

Okay. And then just on cost inflation, it wasn't a big move in the quarter, but what do you see on an annual basis right now on cost and what is the driver?

Robin Lampard

So, as there been a couple of things, resin was very, very modest in the quarter as you just highlight, we don't really see much resin cost inflation but on a year-to-date and year-over-year basis, it's certainly - we have seen more of that. But we've seen you know you have seen in the press release you've seen what cost pressure in our 100 Mile House mill in BC. That has definitely been a challenge and as well a little bit over in Europe and a couple of our mills over there and I would characterize that more than temporary phenomenon. And obviously we're more than recouping that through higher prices. So that's really what's been driving the negative input price variance recently.

Paul Quinn

Okay, basically wood cost across North America with the exception of 100 Mile, do you expect that to be pretty flat going forward here?

Robin Lampard

Yes, and that's been the case for a long time you know there's ups and downs that even though that ends up being flat and that would certainly be our expectation excluding 100 Miles.

Paul Quinn

Alright. Well congratulations of the record quarter and best of luck.

Robin Lampard

Thanks Paul.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks Paul.

We'll go next to Chip Dillon with Vertical Research.

Chip Dillon

Hi. This is Chip Dillon, how are you?

Robin Lampard

Hi, good morning.

Chip Dillon

No problem. First, let me ask little bit on some board and is - You know you're spending $71 million, ones you make the decision to restart of the mill, will you have to spend that CapEx on top of that first of all? And on top of that, is there any - for example you make this investment I guess within the next year, but you see the markets conditions are not favorable anymore and you have to postpone the actual restart for two, three years, any additional costs or any you know additional maintenance while you're waiting?

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks good question, thank you. We would expect that or we plan to manage this exactly the same way we managed the Huguley, restart. If you recall, the Huguley capital was approved by the board in the beginning of 2014 and we finally made a decision to restart that mill late last year. Once it became clear that demands conditions were insufficient in 2014 to start up mill at that point, we slowed capital spending down and spread it out over a number of years until we got comfortable that we're sustain demand from customers to support a start-up at which point we should have completed the CapEx started the mill back up. So we expect to take a very much the same approach with Chambord. And you know so if it turns out that demand conditions are not there to support a start-up next year then we'll just slow down the spending and make a call later. We do not expect we have to spend more money than what we have indicated here.

Chip Dillon

Okay, perfect. More on the housekeeping side, you know with 100 Mile house, is there kind of any indication, is there earning heat from a temporary - some expansion you made first of all?

Robin Lampard

We obviously don't give numbers on individual mills. As you know in that quarter we did have to take the mill down for three weeks because of wood shortage, which cost us $3 million. But I mean the impact of that higher wood cost is an element of the key input price variance that you see in the variance table in our MD&A, and also piece of that, so that gives you some sense for order magnitude.

Chip Dillon

Sure. And seeing just on the dividend obviously you know therefore CAN 50 won't continue I assume. How should we approach the run rate starting you know from the last quarter, is it going back to CAN $0.60, could it stabilize something higher?

Robin Lampard

I am sorry, dividends are board decision, and so that's something that the board comes through every quarter and if we try to provide the context around why the dividend is CAD 4.50 this quarter. And I think it is, you are right we certainly won't be that high next quarter but we can't provide guidance on what it will be.

Chip Dillon

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

We'll go next to Mark Weintraub with Buckingham Research.

Mark Weintraub

Thank you. Peter, I think you just mentioned that Chambord could be up and running sometime next year, I just wanted to confirm that. When is of the earliest if market conditions remain favorable that Chambord to be up and running?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yeah, I think is the past - good morning by the way. In the past Marc, we have talked about the fact that if we look at sort of our demand capacity or demand supply numbers, we continue to see the kind of growth that we have been seeing over the last two or three years in demand. You know conditions should be in place for a start-up of that mill to support a start-up of that mill in the middle of the year. And I don't think at this point, we haven't seen analysis we should just - we should review that outlook but as that we look at that every quarter.

Mark Weintraub

Understood. But you would be able to get the mill in a state to be ready to produce by the middle of next year if market conditions?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes, Mark, but subject to what I said in the previous - to the previous caller, we can also decide to slow things down if demand is slower or developing slower than we had expected.

Mark Weintraub

Got it. And then just kind of you - there is a reference that 425,000 for the replacement cost or replacement to build the new mill. In curiosity, would the cost division of a new mill be meaningfully different than where your average cost across your system is now or would they actually be relatively similar do you think?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, that's not the simple question to answer. From the perspective that a new Greenfield mill usually takes at least two to three years to ramp up. And during the ramp up our cost position is really pretty unsettled. Then ultimately you have to benefit, I mean the assumptions we've made here as far as what's called as scale mill so $750 million feet and obviously have the benefit of scale but that could be offset by higher wood cost depending on where you would place a Greenfield mill, right so and /or transportation costs. So it's not that simple answer. We have some of our smaller relatively mills very good cost positions because that happen to sit in the very good wood cost passive, so.

Robin Lampard

Yeah, I was just added. It's the record now we did to the China percentage to end the landscape. And I mean you've heard us say before and I'll reiterate, we don't need any for Greenfield, we believe the kind of incremental investment that we can make at small manageable and asset capacity is the much lower risk a way to go.

Mark Weintraub

Sure, it makes total sense. And then lastly, when you are talking about the recent weakness, one thing you didn't mention I think was any impact from new supply and coming on. And I just wanted to sort of to get your senses to how that being absorbed, where we are in that process? And relatedly, I mean there's been quite a big difference in regional price action and maybe around what's going on there?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yeah. Good question, Mark. So I mean when we talk about our math at sort of 92% demand capacity ratio for the year very similar to what we saw last year, but that's sort of what gives us confidence in the future as well. And that is because on the average we believe that the demand growth more or less matches to supply growth as these new capacity is coming on stream. Obviously, from month-to-month that is a little bit more and in fact we can't calculate that for month-to-month. So that's one thing.

Secondly, I mean as far as we can tell these new operations are having orders typical start-up challengers that you would expect. So production doesn't all come on smoothly, not very different from what we should have experienced with our own operations. And again can only surmise that from what we sort of here from customers. But so that is not out of line with what I think where we're seeing demand growth.

The regional price fluctuation is a little bit more difficult and in particulars the magnitude of it recently. That seems to have a lot to do with the ongoing logistics challenges that we're seeing around North America. So you know we saw the let's call - what I call the first half for the winter logistic logjam sort of was result in June and I think that resulted relatively speaking more volume being available in July. But we're still really struggling with logistics and we're currently again starting to experience significant challenges. And so that then creates if you got no real supplier and market those traditionally served by order or milled there is traditionally shift most of our volume by real, now that puts a lot of pressure on the local market which is insufficient often to absorb all of that volume. So I think that's right you're seeing these sorts of regional price differences.

Mark Weintraub

Can I certainly for Western Canada, I assume that's reference the well there and so is it more - what was in the U.S. South, what was going, it seems like you…?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yeah, I mean there's a real struggle getting. Again depending on a little bit on where the mill is get sufficient truck volume as well. Longer haul trucks are difficult to get at the moment, for example.

Mark Weintraub

Well, congrats on the record quarter you just posted.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks Mark.

We'll go next to Hamir Patel with CIBC Capital Markets.

Hamir Patel

Hi, good morning Peter and Robin.

Robin Lampard

Good morning, Hamir.

Hamir Patel

Peter, I want you to dig into the specialty business feels like the pricing there is perhaps hearing better than I then I would have thought, how should we think about, how that book of businesses priced? How is volumes trends playing out there and I think it was 25% of the mix in Q2, what sort of share you targeting next year?

Peter Wijnbergen

Good morning, Hamir. Well, what - I continue to be very pleased with this. All of our incremental volume is directed to the specialty and value added product side of the business and that continues to be the case. So I think our volumes are up a little bit. Our volumes are significantly but as a percentage even it had some gains I believe in the second quarter. You know the pricing and that's the reason why we are focus on growing that part of the businesses is because the pricing is more stable. That obviously means that they might not be quite a strong in a $450 market environment, but they are benefits in a poor market environment. And so that's sort of how we would think about it. As an anecdote, we just signed up for a new, fairly significant industrial customer and shipment started in July. It took almost two years to get product and reengineered and qualified for that production. So these things don't sort of happen overnight. But we have quite a number of other such opportunities in the pipeline that we're working on to qualify for. I'm sure, I'm quite optimistic that we'll be able to continue to grow that volume at good margins going forward. Strategically, we have indicated that we would like to grow the business showed at 50% of our overall sales are directed to that segment.

Hamir Patel

Great. Thanks, Peter. That's helpful. And I just want to touch on Europe, I mean given the stronger pricing there, how do the economics look today for potentially exporting always be to Europe from North America, I know the APA start suggests that none of that is happening yet, just curious if we're close to the point?

Peter Wijnbergen

No, I think that is so difficult to do because the standards are so different, the shipping costs are high. And I mean everybody is of course concerned with the significant drop in price in North America. But I always remind people that from a historical perspective, we still have a very strong price levels in North America as well, even after this drop.

Hamir Patel

Great. Thanks, Peter. That's all I have.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks, Hamir.

We'll go next to Ketan Mamtora with BMO Capital Markets.

Ketan Mamtora

Thank you. Congrats on very strong quarter. I just wanted to take a little bit deep into Europe. As we look into next year, what sort of volume improvement would you be expecting once its finishing line project is done recognizing kind of all other things equal in terms of demand. What would you anticipate that to be?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, I mean - good morning, Ketan and thanks. The Inverness mill today is probably running as far as it can, given the existing finishing that we have. We'd already waited capacity for the mill after the investments and once the new finishing line is a places 640,000 cubic meters, I'm not suggesting will get there overnight. But I am sure the direction I would expect us to be able to grow in over the next year and half once that finishing line is complete.

Ketan Mamtora

Thanks, Peter. And how would that compare to what you are running right now in terms of on a run rate basis maybe?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, the previous - last year, we produced about 400,000 cubic meter in Inverness with the outlines. I think we have indicated that this year, we will see some improvement over that, but pretty minimum.

Ketan Mamtora

I see. That's very helpful. And then can you just talk about, you log decks in some of your Western Canadian mills as it sounds right now, we are in the middle of the fire season?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, in the far in north, I think reality not seeing the kind of fire season that we have experienced in previous years, so that we are lucky, we are very fortunate with that log are in fact starting to flow again out of the forests up there. In our biggest mill that was impacted by fire last year was 100 Mile House in British Columbia. There are significant fires in this again, but much further short. So at this point anyway, we have not yet seen any impact on our log inventory as 100 miles has been building nicely since the tree week or roughly show - shut, 17 days I think - shut we had to take in May.

Ketan Mamtora

Understood, that's helpful. And last question from my side. Can talk of all you know what your kind of how your order books look like in North America at the moment and how do they compare kind of relative to historical averages for this time of the year?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yeah, that's good point. I mean normally as I commented earlier, we always see a sort of a slump in demand in the beginning of July with the July fourth three, particular this year, July 4 fell at the middle of the week. So that's not unusual to see things sort of under a bit of pressure at that time of the year. You know currently we have order files in excess of two weeks. So that's a bit shorter maybe about a week shorter than what I would have reported to you at the end of last quarter, if I recall correctly. But you are pretty much standard for where we would like to be you know once it goes much beyond two or three weeks, it becomes difficult to match. The other thing that we understand is when we do our global change in inventory calculation throughout the entire system, we should subtract production - API reported from our estimated demand. We see continued inventory shrinkage. And then we are talking to a lot of our key customers that anecdotally that would support that math. So we would say inventory is very skinny in the system and we have been able to maintain pretty decent order files.

Ketan Mamtora

Got it, that's very helpful. I'll turn it over. Good luck in the back half and into '19.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks Ketan.

Our next question is a follow-up question from Chip Dillon with Vertical Research.

Chip Dillon

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my follow-up question. So the first thing I didn't really clarified was earlier question about the change in this Qs CapEx to 200 million and I think you mentioned the 65 million is growth projects, but out of this 30 million change, is there anything that's not incremental approach this quarter and it's simply higher maintenance expenses we're expecting?

Robin Lampard

No. No, maintenance is unchanged. I mean we are investing in significantly in maintenance this year because value of reliability in strong market is high. But there's been no meaningful change in any other categories, it just specific projects the green lighting the capital that's on board, all of the capital. No. No, maintenance is unchanged. I mean we are investing in significantly in maintenance this year because value of reliability in strong market is high. But there's been no meaningful change in any other categories, it just specific projects the green lighting the capital that's on board, all of the capital.

Chip Dillon*

Sure. Great. And one last, you know now that you know your capital location decisions are kind of taking shape and you are returning a meaningful amount of cash. You know what is kind of the amount of cash on hand have been that you would like ahead of a downturn, regardless of when about these fits one year from now or five years position would you like to have in your balance sheet?

Robin Lampard

Well, I mean we've always said that our comfort range for net debt to total capitalization is one of the key covenants in our bank line that governs access to our standby liquidity. Our comfort range there is 25% to 50% over the cycle. And obviously we want to be the low end of that range of the top of the cycle. So there's inevitable room for it to grow during that weaker part of the cycle. So that's how we think about it and we don't have the specific cash balance targets. We have ample committed bank clients for that purpose. So it's really just looking at that measure of leverage on the balance sheet.

Chip Dillon

Okay, perfect.

And that is all the time we have for questions today, I'd like to turn it back to our presenters for any additional or closing remarks.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks Augusta. As always Robin Lampard and I are available to respond to further questions. And I want to thank you for your participating today and look forward to reporting on our continued progress on next quarter. Have a good afternoon.

That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for your participation.