The Safest High Yield In Midstream Energy

This company will self-fund the equity portion of its major 2018-2019 growth program - no more units needed to be issued.

They retained nearly $1B in DCF so far in 2018, AFTER paying distributions.

This company set 14 financial and volume records in Q2 '18 - DCF grew 36% and EBITDA grew 32%.

It has received multiple upward earnings estimate revisions from analysts over the past month.

The yield is 5.8%, with very strong trailing 1.4X coverage and 56 straight distribution hikes.

Looking for a safe high-yield investment in the midstream energy industry? With all of the ups and downs of the industry, you may think that this is an oxymoron, yet, there is one company which has been a core holding of ours for many years, which could fill this bill - Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

This isn't to say that EPD hasn't been hit by negative market sentiment toward the midstream sector in the past - it went from ~$40+ in autumn 2014 to ~$21+ in February 2016, when crude bottomed out. For investors who bought at that 2014 high, this was a big downward swing, whereas for those who bought in the $20s and held on, EPD has come back and has continued to reward them with ongoing quarterly distribution hikes, right through the crude crash.

In fact, in 2018 and over the past quarter and year, EPD has actually outperformed the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the S&P 500:

To say that EPD is a major player and has many moving parts would be an understatement - it ranks ~4th in market cap for independent oil & gas companies, with a market cap of ~$63.4B.

The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services, with NGLs contributing 57% of gross margin, followed by Crude, with 16%, Petrochemicals at 14%, and Natural Gas at 13%, as of 3/31/18:

(Source: EPD site)

Distributions:

We must say, it warms the cockles of our heart to see EPD's distribution coverage history. Unlike many LPs which have been struggling with sub-1X coverage recently, these guys are going in the other direction - they've hit coverage of 1.5X for the past two quarters and have averaged 1.4X over the past four quarters:

This recent coverage isn't a fluke either. Even when crude was tanking, EPD's management maintained DCF/distribution coverage of 1.3X to 1.2X:

(Source: EPD site)

Like most LPs, EPD pays in the usual Feb./May/Aug./Nov. cycle for LPs. Its unitholders get a K-1 at tax time. It tends to go ex-dividend near the end of the month before its payouts.

At $29.43, EPD yields 5.84%, which isn't nearly as high as some of the midstream companies we list in our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables. But, for those seeking exposure to the midstream energy business, a solid company like this one, with a well-supported yield, can be a good long-term addition to an income portfolio.

Management did its 56th consecutive quarterly distribution increase, and 65th overall increase since its IPO, for the Q2 '18 distribution, which was raised to $.43/unit. They also intend to continue raising it by a penny/quarter in Q3-4 2018.

EPD has been a core holding of our Double Dividend Stocks legacy service for quite some time. That service combines option-selling with dividend stocks.

We have current option trades for EPD which we can't reveal here, but you can see over 25 other trades daily in our public Covered Calls Table and over 30 trades in our Cash Secured Puts Table.

Earnings:

You want to see some earnings growth? Check out these stats - EPD hit records for 14 different financial and volumetric categories in Q2 '18 - revenues were up 28%, EBITDA grew 32%, and DCF rose 36%:

Management talked about this record performance on the Q2 '18 earnings call:

"We set several financial records. DCF, excluding proceeds from asset sales, was a record $1.43 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was a record $1.77 billion. Segment gross operating margin for NGL pipelines and services was a record $913.7 million. Segment gross operating margin for petrochemical and refined product services was a record $281.8 million. If I counted right, that's 14 operational and financial records." "Natural gas liquid pipeline transportation volumes were a record 3.41 million barrels a day. Natural gas liquid marine terminal volumes were a record 597,000 barrels per day. Ethane marine terminal volumes were a record 169,000 barrels a day. NGL fractionation volumes were a record 927,000 barrels a day. Crude oil pipeline transportation volumes were a record 2.05 million barrels a day. Crude marine terminal volumes were a record 802,000 barrels a day." "NGL, crude, petrochemical and refined products marine terminal volumes were a record 1.75 million barrels a day. Propylene production was a record 19.3 million pounds a day. Overall, NGL, crude, petrochemical and refined products pipeline transportation volumes were a record 6.23 million barrels a day."

Here's the overall growth picture for the past four quarters. With DCF up by 22.75%, management grew distributions/unit by 4.6%, while DCF/unit grew by 20.17%. This resulted in distribution coverage rising by 14.88% over the past four quarters, to 1.4X:

But Wait, There's More, Much More:

OK, that DCF distribution coverage is impressive, but there's another factor at work here which is very powerful. Instead of paying out all of its DCF, EPD's management retains a very substantial portion of its DCF for growth projects.

They detailed this on the Q2 '18 earnings call:

"We retained $491 million in excess distributable cash flow in the quarter, which alone funded approximately 54% of our second quarter 2018 growth capital expenditures. Year-to-date, we have retained $948 million in excess distributable cash flow." "As our cheapest source of equity funding, retained distributable cash flow effectively enhances DCF per unit by avoiding the issuance of approximately 35 million to 36 million incremental units. And as we continue to announce incremental growth projects, we remain confident in our ability to self fund the equity portion of our growth capital for 2019."

So, this means no dilution for 2018 and 2019.

Management touched further upon another source of funding, its DRIP program, on the earnings call:

"We received proceeds from the distribution reinvestment program and employee unit purchase program of approximately $84 million and our ATM program continues to be unutilized. As a matter of fact, we haven't issued units under the ATM program since July 11th of 2017."

(Source: EPD site)

Growth Projects:

EPD has been on quite an expansion trajectory - they've had $4.9B in major capital projects, with more due in the second half of 2018 and in 2019. The scale of their expansion is quite massive.

"We now anticipate spending $3.8 billion to $4 billion in capital expenditures for the full year and approximately $315 million on sustaining capital expenditures. We placed approximately $1.1 billion of growth capital projects into service during the second quarter." "We currently have an additional $5.2 billion of projects under construction through 2020. The primary additions are increased capacity on Chinook upon startup from 250,000 barrel per day to 550,000 barrel per day project and the North Texas 36-inch natural gas pipeline expansion project." (Source: Q2 '18 call)

(Source: EPD site)

Management also is bullish on exports and is spending capex funds to go after that business:

"I want to touch on exports, where the trend has been to break new records almost monthly, with the biggest advances led by crude. In that regard, we recently announced that we are developing an offshore crude oil export terminal off the Texas Gulf Coast. What makes this project a natural for Enterprise is the fact that our Houston area systems can aggregate over 4 million barrels a day of crude oil, a terminal without supply aggregation really isn't a terminal." (Source: Q2 '18 call)

(Source: EPD site)

Insiders:

EPD's management has skin in the game. CEO Teague took advantage of much cheaper prices earlier in 2018, and in late 2017, to buy EPD units, along with a director of the company:

(Source: Finviz)

On the call, management also noted that,

"With respect to the upcoming August 8th distribution payment, private affiliates of the Enterprise Products Company or EPCO elected to reinvest a $106 million of the DRIP program. This brings their total reinvestments with the DRIP to $206 million year-to-date demonstrating their continued long-term support of the partnership."

Risks:

Commodity prices - Another prolonged downturn in prices could pressure EPD's price/unit. However, its operations should be able to weather this, as they have in the past - take another look at that cycle graph earlier in the article.

Price/unit - EPD is ~2% below its 52-week high. With the rough month of September coming up shortly, we could see its price/unit roll back a bit. One way around this would be to sell cash secured puts below EPD's price/unit, or just wait for a pullback. Even at $29.43, EPD is still ~ 25% below its highs of 2014.

Here's some commentary from management about EPD's price/unit:

"Enterprise's distributable cash flow for the first six months of this year compared to the first six months of 2015 is up 40%. Similarly, distributable cash flow per unit for the first six months of 2018 compared to 2015 is up 26% and our excess distributable cash flow for the first six months of this year compared to 2015 is up 79%. In contrast, EPD's unit price was $28.33 on July 31, 2015. It closed yesterday at $29, up just 2%. It seems that Mr. Market is still fearful of the midstream sector." (Source: Q2 call)

Analysts' Estimates and Price Targets:

EPD has received multiple upward earnings estimate revisions from analysts over the past month, with the biggest bump coming in 2019 estimates.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

At $29.43, EPD is 10.43% below the average price target of $32.50 and 22% below the high target of $36.00:

Valuations:

Twi things stand out here - with its very strong coverage factor of 1.40X, EPD commands a premium price/DCF vs. other midstream high-yield companies with higher yields and lower coverage.

We keep coming across commentary from midstream management about the impression that investors have become more interested in stronger coverage, with a sustainable yield, vs. huge distribution growth.

Financials:

Take the ROE and ROA figures with a grain of salt - we had to use Q1 '18 values for them. EPD's leverage figures are lower than its peers, while its interest coverage is exactly in line, but its operating margin is much lower.

EPD also details EBITDA/interest coverage in its financial statements - it was 5.35X at the end of 2016 and improved to 6.2X as of 6/30/18.

Debt and Liquidity:

Another plus for EPD is that its debt is 91.7% fixed rate (as of 3/31/18) at an average of 4.6%. Only 11% of it comes due in the next three years, vs. 49.9% in 30-plus years:

(Source: EPD site)

Net debt/EBITDA leverage has run from a high of 4.36X at the end of 2016, down to 4.02X, as of 3/31/18. Its current 4.12X figure, (as of 6/30/18) is nearly in line with management's 3.75X - 4X target.

(Source: EPD site)

Summary:

We rate EPD a long-term buy for income investors. This is a very large, complex company, with many moving parts, with sound management, that continues to grow prudently.

