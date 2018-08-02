Avon Products (AVP) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Q2 2018 Earnings Call August 2, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Good morning. My name is Dorothy, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Avon's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Thank you, Dorothy. Good morning and thank you for joining us to review Avon's second quarter 2018 results. I'm here with Jan Zijderveld, Avon's CEO; and Jamie Wilson, Executive Vice President and CFO. Jan and Jamie will take you through the second quarter results, and then we will move to a Q&A session. Slide 3 has the agenda and is our starting point for the morning.

Now, let me turn the call over to Jan.

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

Thanks, Connie and good morning to you and thank you for joining us today. Today, we want to cover three areas. First, we will share our Q2 financial results. I am encouraged by the higher operating margin and improving revenue trends. However, this is only the beginning of the work we will do to restore growth and competitiveness. Brazil's performance was a drag on our Q2 results and was impacted by the 10-day truckers' strike.

Second, I will report back on our progress on the short-term actions and fixtures we identified in the last quarter. We made significant improvements in our service for our Representatives across the world. And the SWOT teams focused on our top markets have worked hard to strengthen our plans, specifically in Brazil, our biggest market, has been in intensive care.

Third, I will outline the additional steps we are taking to regain competitive momentum and future-proof our business. I'll give you more details on these and other actions. Before I do that, I will turn the call to Jamie to discuss the second quarter financial results. Jamie?

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

Thanks, Jan. Before I get started, I wanted to take a moment to say that I'm delighted that Amy Greene is joining us in mid-August as our Head of Investor Relations and we'll ensure that we'll get – you'll get the opportunity to meet her over the next quarter.

First, I would like to remind you that we adopted the new revenue recognition standard for accounting purposes as of 1st of January 2018, which is reflected in our second quarter results and outlined in our press release.

However, on slide 5, to provide a useful comparison, we will continue to share 2018 information, excluding the impact of the standard. This information in the presentation is labeled like-for-like, or LFL and compares to the reported format. As a reminder, we plan to discuss revenue in constant dollars and are using adjusted non-GAAP information on the call today and in the presentation unless otherwise stated. You can find a reconciliation of the like-for-like and reported information in the press release and in the appendix to this presentation.

In the second quarter of 2018, revenue from reportable segments declined 2% on a constant dollar basis. Adjusted operating margin improved 70 basis points, driven by operational efficiencies despite the revenue decline.

Turning to slide 6. Brazil significantly impacted overall revenue performance this quarter, in part due to the impact of the truckers' strike that prevented orders, deliveries and delayed cash collection. Excluding the truck strike, Avon's revenue from reportable segments would have declined 1%. The revenue decline was driven by – decline in Active Representatives, particularly in Brazil, which drove half of the reduction. Active Representatives growth, therefore, remains a key focus area for the second half.

Partially offsetting these declines was 2% growth in price/mix, primarily driven by inflationary pricing in Argentina and helped by early results of our revenue growth management initiative, comprising integrated approach to pricing, promotional efficiency and product mix management. Total Beauty sales fell 3%, with declines in all categories. Of note, however, our Fragrance category saw improvements, and excluding the Brazil the category grew by 2%.

Turning to slide 7, in the second quarter our top five markets, all had better top line performance compared to the prior quarter and three of those markets Mexico, Argentina and Philippines grew revenues. Improved service quality and revenue management supported the improvement in the top line.

Please note, Brazil's revenue performance this quarter reflects an improvement in underlying trend from quarter one, however, the impact of the truck strike indicates that the actions we're taking are beginning to show signs of improvement. If we see exclude the negative impact of Brazil's performance from our reportable segment revenues for the second quarter, our revenue would have increased by 1%.

In Mexico, revenue turned slightly positive after four quarters of decline. We are starting to rebuild credibility in our Fashion & Home business after some service issues in quarter one. We've also started to support the brand through investment in media as well as training and retention programs. Russia showed improving revenue trends driven by higher average order size, driven by more focused incentives. Our Beauty performance was impacted by improved performance in Fragrance.

In Philippines, revenue grew modestly as the market continue to recover from the service issues that began in quarter one. Active Representatives increased in the quarter, as our team continue to focus on Representative recruitment programs and increased communication. Please note that we are seeing better revenue trends compared to the prior quarter, not only in our top five markets, but also in our top 15 markets. 12 of these posted improving revenue trends compared to quarter one and eight of the top 15 showed positive revenue trends versus last year.

Moving to slide 8, adjusted gross margin improved by 100 basis points, including non-recurring net tax recoveries in Brazil and better price/mix primarily from inflationary pricing, which was partly offset by higher supply chain costs, including pricing pressure for materials and the effects of the trucker strike in Brazil. Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue increased 30 basis points year-over-year, driven by inflation which more than offset cost savings and efficiencies in Representative and field investments.

Adjusted operating margin improved 70 basis points, or flat excluding the non-recurring tax recoverables and the accomplishment, given the revenue decline and the 50 basis points currency headwind on adjusted operating margin in the quarter. Currency headwinds in the quarter equated to 4% on the revenue line with the largest impacts coming from Brazil and Argentina. The company remains on track to meet our 2018 cost saving target of $65 million, with approximately $15 million delivered during the second quarter. In addition, we're focusing on finding additional cost savings to fund investments we need to make to regain our competitive momentum.

Turning to slide 9, our adjusted income tax provision was $31 million in the quarter, which was a decrease of approximately $3 million compared to the previous year. We continue to expect that our structural and operational changes will result in an annualized tax rate of approximately 65% for 2018.

In the first six months of the year, the company used $107 million of cash flow from operating activities, primarily due to higher inventory levels and the timing of payments, some of which will reverse in quarter three. Our cash from operations was also impacted by approximately $11 million due to the make-whole payment and accrued interest associated with the 2019 bond repayment.

After the end of the quarter, we received approximately $70 million of cash related to the return of our Brazilian IPI tax deposit. In June, we received the decision authorizing us to withdraw the amount held as a judicial deposit and substituted with a letter of guarantee, which we presented. We continue to be disciplined with maintaining our cash conversion and expect full year cash conversion to be at a similar level to the prior year.

The early redemption of our 2019 bonds brings our gross debt down to $1.6 billion as of June 30. This repayment reflects our commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet and substantial liquidity. We expect to maintain focus on generating efficiencies and managing costs to fund our future growth plans. With the work that has been done to strengthen our balance sheet, we have the resources to make these investments, while meeting our ongoing financial commitments.

To conclude, we expect modest improvement in revenue trends in the second half of 2018. However, there will continue to be significant activity required to restore the business to top line growth.

Now, Jan will provide you with an update on the company.

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

Thank you, Jamie. Now let's start looking forward and I will move to slide 10. We are building a new Avon. We are starting to reframe this business to restore our competitiveness and modernize the foundation for an exciting digital social selling company. We will take a combination of sharper strategies with a significant step up in execution rigor, as well as a few breakouts and more bolder moves, but above all, we will build a new culture and mindset that is more open. And Avon that is more externally focused agile, faster and simpler and Avon that has top talent, a performance edge and is competitive.

Now moving to slide 11, our short term fixes. Last quarter, I talked about three issues that needed urgent attention and now I will report back on our progress. First, we put our top three markets in intensive care and we made them our top priority. On this call, I will focus on Brazil. Second, we needed to fix our service crisis and additionally and finally, we needed to improve execution rigor and implement a more performance culture. In a short period of time, we have moved swiftly to address each of these priorities. We have diagnosed root causes and are taking decisive steps to drive improvements and we're already seeing some signs of change.

Now, turning to slide 12, focusing in on Brazil. Miguel Fernandez, our Global President has led the task force of experts to deep dive into the business and strengthen our plans and improve execution rigor. However, unfortunately, the second quarter was affected by the 10-day truckers' strike in Brazil, which significantly impacted the Brazilian results and momentum. Brazil lost one full campaign cycle, 7% of Active Reps and roughly half the Brazilian 11% sales decline can be attributed to the strike. This is equivalent to 1% impact on the total Avon revenues.

The team has worked very hard to get back on track. But as a result of the truckers' strike, we extend the terms to our Representatives in Brazil, which delayed collection in June. However, I can confirm that all cash has been received in July and will land in quarter three.

Now, looking ahead to the second half of the year, the team has focused on competitiveness and the progress is being made now, it will set the foundation for future growth, but this will take some time. Like the rest of Avon, Brazil is focused on improving service. We're seeing some good improvements in the results across the board, with good reactions from our Representatives. We have launched a new segmentation model, which de-averages 1.5 million Brazilian Reps and stops treating them all the same. We've introduced new scaled training programs to reignite training efforts that was stopped a few years ago.

In the second half, we will organize major sales events, energizing events and introduce significant new sales growth incentives, designed to re-energize and re-engage our Representative base. We also launched and are driving the adoption of new digital tools to make the Representatives' life easier. And they include features such as mobile payment and new Representatives' appointment tools as well as increasingly e-commerce.

We will step up our marketing plans, investing $10 million in Brazil to support new launches of two new Fragrances, the relaunch of our strong Encanto brand and the relaunch of the sun care range, specifically designed for Brazil, and we are driving the new eBrochure to give the Representatives greater reach to more consumers. And I will share a few more details of this later.

Finally, I'm thrilled that we have landed an outstanding new General Manager for the Brazilian business, an executive with a proven track record, leading turnaround in Brazil. I look forward to sharing the details about this appointment in the very, very near future. While today I focused on Brazil, we're executing similar plans across all our top markets.

Now I turn to slide 13, where I outline the good progress where we – which we have made in service. Delivery and service are the basics of any business and we were not doing this very well, as you heard me describe in the last quarter. I personally been around the world and talked to hundreds of Representatives around the world. They have a simple and reasonable request that the products are available, delivered on time and in good order. Eleven weeks ago, we have committed to improve service delivery and started making literally hundreds of calls a day to Representatives to gauge our performance in terms of delivery.

I'm pleased to report that we have made tremendous progress, evidenced by the reaction from now 25,000 calls made to-date. These calls not only give us direct feedback on a daily basis, but they've helped change the culture and brought us much closer to our Representatives, or our bosses, as I like to call them internally. After all, they are the only true judge of our progress. Her success is our success.

What we have done? We have trained our distribution centers to improve delivery and quality. We have reduced damage by improving materials we use and our packaging processes. We have improved our fill rates dramatically, reducing shortages and out of stocks, especially in our core Beauty business. And we have raised the bar by setting new tougher KPIs for everyone. In some cases, we have experienced higher service cost, perhaps which have generally been offset by reduced returns. But above all, we have happier Representatives.

Turning to slide 14, what are we doing to institute a culture of accountability? Last quarter, I talked about the need to step up our performance culture and execution focus and rigor. First, we're breaking down the silos and implement new ways of working. We established cross-functional and geography teams that work in two week sprints to tackle key issues that needed to be addressed now, to improve the competitiveness of our business. We call these our 10 must-win battles.

This, not only significantly stepped up the delivery of these projects, but fundamentally changed the ways of working at Avon. Additionally, we started leveraging third parties and suppliers in new ways to accelerate our innovation and get new and more ideas into the market faster. Our must-win battles also told us that speed is a great tool to reset the culture. Our sprint teams have already cut our innovation cycle in half, for example, we rolled out our eBrochure in just three months and reducing our campaign cycles to improve our agility.

Finally, what you measure is what you get. We have demanded better reporting and more transparent scorecards to increase ownership and clearer and tougher KPIs. The samples of our service scorecard is on this slide and is displayed in many locations, including in the foyer in our headquarters in London, keeping everyone focused on our service. And we implemented rigorous monthly performance and forecast reviews that previously did not exist and I personally attend (19:16). We're holding people accountable for their results and work together to solve the challenges that we face as a business.

Turning to slide 15, to turnaround the business, we must continue to close the gap in service, accountability and top market performance, but this is just to get us back in the game. At the same time, we will build a sharper plan to restore our core competitiveness and build the foundation for a stronger, more successful and growing Avon and we have worked or started work on these six specific areas.

Let me start on slide 16, and probably one of the more fundamental ones to reignite and re-energize our Representatives by investing in them again. We have 6 million Beauty entrepreneurs, one of the greatest assets we have, and we're rebooting their experience. We are moving away from treating all Representatives the same, and recognizing that a full-time Representative, a part-time Representative, or just a Beauty Avon fan are all different, have different needs and motivations, they need different tools, they need relevant training and support, they need different compensation and incentives, and they have different interests and motivation.

Our new segmented approach is radically different from anything we have done before. It accommodates their different needs with different solutions and training to design to improve their productivity. On this chart, you see an example of how the UK is using three different starter kits to support each segment, as a proof that the model is already landing in the markets.

We are moving away from a place where we cut nearly all investments in Representative training to step changing in training beginning now. We have set up a new global academy to help deliver training in each country, and we will deliver training to over 0.5 million Representatives in the second half. We are driving the leader-led training effort to help our Representatives sell more, earn more, and run a better business.

To give you an example of some early results, I will especially indicate when we launched the new sales leader-led training model in June. In the following campaign, we saw our new Representatives increase for the first time in 24 campaigns and this was accomplished in the tough UK market and hence shows the power of re-energizing and reigniting a strong feel that we have.

Finally, in all the countries, we are organizing big events and launching second half sales incentives with our sales leaders and top Representatives designed to re-energize and to excite them about the prospects of Avon's new future.

We will strengthen our core innovation plan, which I will discussion in slide 17. We must scale what we're already doing to get more bang for a buck. In the past, big markets used to pick and choose what products to launch and when to launch them. Going forward, big strategic launches will be done globally and upscale. For example, we have planned several for the second half. We have two new Fragrance launches, the amazing new Avon Life Colour, designed by Kenzo Takada; and our new Segno, a new exciting male Fragrance.

We also have an amazing new Skin product in the new ANEW Platinum line, an eye booster with technology that was previously only available for premium brands, now Avon makes this available for all. We democratize premium Beauty for all our Avon consumers. In the Color category, with the new Avon proprietary stretch technology, we launched a new Big and bold Mascara. These innovations also provide an opportunity for more pricing and more premium pricing. And we will invest an additional $30 million in advertising to support these global launches in the second half.

Turning to slide 18, we need to do more innovation and faster to be more competitive, as well as capture more local opportunity, we strengthened the pipeline by cutting cycle times and working with new partners to launch over 200 new products in the second half that did not even exist a few months ago. This is our new Avon speed, new ways of working to become more competitive. In the past, Avon did most things all in-house, now we will be more open, working with third parties to increase our speed, as well as the quantity and quality of innovation. Through this new approach, we will become more local and more global, leveraging Avon's strong R&D capabilities, coupled with partnerships all designed to increase our competitiveness.

Turning to slide 19, we will increase our digital transformation. One of the first and biggest steps to change and digitize Avon is starting with a new leader. On Monday, we announced the appointment of our new Chief Digital and IT Officer, Benedetto Conversano, a seasoned industry veteran. We also have established a new Digital Board, which Benedetto will lead for me. To be competitive, first, our Representatives must have better digital tools and mobile tools to make running her business easier.

Second, we must equip her with modern digital tools, mobile and social selling tools and capability to expand her reach and give her access to more consumers on digital platforms. Avon must become the leader in digital social selling, leveraging a very strong direct selling network. I call it, high-touch, high-tech for high impact. Consumers must be able to buy Avon products anywhere anytime.

One of the first steps to get that is the launch of our new eBrochure. For years, we have sold everything using only the physical brochure. Now, with the new eBrochure, we can reach many more consumers and take advantage of social media. Better yet, it's free to our Representative and opens a gateway to consumers across the generations. It can easily be customized. You can make different versions for different groups at any time. It is truly flexible. And we have done our homework, today, we have performed over 70 tests and learned to understand what works best, test, learn, and adapt is the new agile normal.

This is also all done at Avon speed. Three months from development and now introduced in 26 markets and important to note, actually at minimal cost. Our goal is to scale this in the second half to even more countries and drive Representative adoption and usage. This is an important topic that we will address in our Investors Day. In September, we will provide many more insights on our plans to digitize the company and build an Avon into a digital social selling Beauty company.

On slide 20, I will talk about our new talents. We made great progress over the past several months in many areas, but we all know the famous saying, culture trumps strategy. Igniting and empowering new leaders is the first step in any change program. Last month, we brought together 130 senior leaders to energize and mobilize everyone around Avon's future. The energy in the room was infectious and very positive.

We have a strong and experienced new executive team, but are now deepening the bench. We're injecting a significant number of fresh new talents in strategic parts of our business. Over the past few weeks, we have announced several keys strategic additions to help create the new Avon culture. Let me take a minute to summarize a few of the key hires. We've added new Country General Managers in Russia and Eastern Europe; in IMED, which is the Italy and the Mediterranean region; in the Asian Pacific; as well as today, we announced Brazil, which details will follow very, very shortly.

Together, this represents almost 50% of our revenues and most of our top markets, building a strong general management bench, significantly strengthening our team and balancing the good mix of some very strong existing, as well as now some new talent. I talked about the strategic importance of digitizing Avon, hence the appointment of a new Chief Digital Officer is an important milestone.

The establishment of our new global sales organization and leadership team is important to rebooting our Representative experience, and we're also strengthening our marketing muscle with the addition of two new marketing executives. We have appointed an experienced marketing leader for our $1.5 billion Skin and Personal Care business. And also to sharpen and revitalize our strong Fashion & Home business, we have promoted an internal staff to lead this important $1.5 billion business as well.

Finally, on slide 21, we will develop new ways of working, a simplified Avon, with a culture that embraces new and different ways of thinking and working. This includes fresh thinking, as we review our assets, including our factories and logistics facilities to make us lighter, leaner and simpler and assets and facilities that are fit for purpose. For example, we will explore how to better leverage our underutilized manufacturing facilities in China. But at the same time in China, we are developing a new China strategy for Avon, a growth strategy.

Another obvious opportunity for us is to simplify our systems and processes. We will move from doing most IT internally to adopting a more open approach to step up our digital transformation. From a closed complex and rather centralized culture, we will become much more open, agile and locally connected. We will get closer to our local consumers and markets to catch trends and capture opportunities. For example, in the UK, we launched Pure Temptation fragrances with one of our strategic suppliers, just for the UK.

And in Central Europe, we are launching a super-premium Japanese Beauty Skincare brand called Mission Y in the second half of this year. We will thus be more global leveraging big launches, but also more local, fully capitalizing on local trends and opportunity, in other words, grow local. And of course, all of this is being done with the key focus on cutting and improving our efficiencies, while reducing our complexity and continue to drive down our costs.

Let me turn to the last slide 22. In summary, you may ask, so what's different? We are building a new Avon. We will reframe this business for the future. We are opening up in innovative ways that have not been done before. We are opening up to new options, new ideas and new ways of working, and above all, a new culture.

To summarize, we will continue to improve the basics of our business, fix our core, large markets, continue to raise the bar on service and drive a new performance culture. Second, we have started to rebuild the core competitiveness of this business. This means rebooting our business model, starting with re-energizing our Representatives, putting them back up to the heart of our business, her success is our success.

And third, we will build the foundation for exciting digital social Beauty company for tomorrow. We are revitalizing and modernizing our brands with more and bigger innovation and making it relevant for all generations. We are becoming faster, more agile and more performance orientated. We will double down to digitize this business. We will become a social selling digital Beauty company, high-touch, high-tech for higher impact.

But to do this, culture trumps strategy. It means we are changing the way we work together and injecting some fresh new talent. Our markets are growing. We, at Avon, continue to democratize Beauty for everyone. We believe Avon's core purpose is more relevant today than ever before, a business that has products for women, sold by women.

But to ground this all, any takeover – turnover will take time. There is never one silver bullet. It will take a combination of many small, smart actions coupled with a few bigger bolder moves and a new more open Avon mindset and ambition. We're making great progress and excited about the potential for Avon's future.

And on slide 23, I want to say and invite you from the day I started at Avon, I promised to maintain an open and transparent communication, as we develop our plans. We're excited to share more about what we are planning for this business during the upcoming Investor Day, which is scheduled for September 21 in New York. I really hope you will join us, as we lay out our strategy, our plans and ambitions and above all, our milestones to open up Avon.

Now, Jamie and I would like to take your questions. Let me first turn things back to Connie to start that process.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Thank you, Jan. I hope you will all mark your calendars for September 21st. We will be sending further details about our Investor Day out in the very near future. Before we open up for questions, I'd like to turn things back to Dorothy to begin the session and then, we request that you keep your questions to one question per person, so we can accommodate as many of you as possible.

So, with that, let me turn things over to Dorothy.

Operator

Lauren R. Lieberman - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks. Good morning.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Good morning, Lauren.

Lauren R. Lieberman - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey. It's Barclays. So, I was curious if you could talk a little bit more about the eBrochure? So, just to understand some of the logistics with it, is it something that is just available to reps right now or is it something that consumers can download? How does that play into campaign cycles? Are we still kind of on a two or three week campaign cycle, or a month long campaign cycle depending on the market? Just some of those logistical questions of how much has really changed the process would be great. Thanks.

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

Thanks, Laura, and nice to speak to you again and thanks for your support a few weeks ago. So, I really appreciate that. So, now the eBrochure, it started very simply. It is – it started with a digital version of our current brochure. And the digital version of our current brochure, you can then send to our Representatives and our Representatives can send it via WhatsApp or Messenger or any other social media to anyone she likes, or she could send it to all her Facebook friends, she could send invite to all her contacts and it is free. So it's a file that she can forward to all our customers or to everyone she knows.

Then the person at the other end that receives it, open the file and can literally shop on her mobile phone page-by-page, press on the page or the product she wants, create new order that all goes into a basket on the consumer's phone. The basket, when she's finished shopping, gets sent back to the Representative and creates the order. It is super simple.

Now, on top of that – that is just the current brochure. Now, we can make a new brochure, or a dedicated brochure or a different brochure at any time, so we could make brochures for old people, young people. We can make brochures for the city, for the rural. We make Fragrance brochures, we can make Fashion & Home brochures, we can make long brochures, we can make short brochures. We can do anything we want at any time and we just send it out to all Representatives, or groups of Representative.

So, it's really a new tool, the first sort of e-commerce tool for our Representatives to really grow our own business. Now, she only has the physical brochure, which she literally has to go house-to-house and give out. Now, she has all the whole (37:07) brochure or a dedicated brochure that she can just distribute and send to anyone and get orders via her mobile phone, all for free. So, I think I'm very excited as you see about this new possibility. And by the way Laura, it costs very little money to do. So, it's just opening up I think both the opportunity, but also the mindset of people that we can run this business in a different way.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Thanks, Lauren. Next question, please.

Wendy C. Nicholson - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. I'm with Citigroup. Can you talk about Brazil specifically. You talked about sort of the impact of the truckers' strike and I get that that's temporary. But the last time we heard about a concerted effort to recruit Representatives and retain more Representatives, it was done in a way that led to some significant bad debt expense for several quarters. So, specifically, I mean I love everything you're doing digitally, it sounds like lots of new innovation, but are there going to be any economic incentives to recruit more Reps or to encourage them to stay that might potentially have negative impacts down the road, if you will? Thanks.

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

Yeah. So, first and foremost on bad debt, I think we've got a tighter management and much tighter control on our debt management. So, that is a new procedure from the issues we faced in the past and I'm uncomfortable that that's being managed better and tighter. I think the big thing Wendy that we're doing in Brazil and anywhere is really currently rebooting the whole experience.

And that's starts, one, by what Miguel is really driving a new segmented approach, so not (38:57) start treating everyone the same way, but start saying, what do you want to be, you want to be a full-time Rep, a part-time Rep, or you're just interested in buying a few products for you and your friends. And then we start segmenting, training, tools offers to them and you then think about our digital new tools, we can target that much better.

So, the new segmented approach is really a big deal. Coupled to that obviously is a new compensation approach, because what you expect as a Rep that is full-time or part-time or a fan, you expect different compensation, if you have to level that or you have to make some different money from it, you will expect different margins, different incentives, different support and different tools, and that is super, super new.

And I think the fifth thing that is really new is training. It is amazing that in Brazil, we basically stopped all training. And the core of our whole business model is actually the development and investment in the Representative. That is our tool. So, we're really rebooting and restarting the whole training initiative and that is starting right now.

Now, that's a big task when you have 1.5 million Reps just in Brazil, you start with the top and you start with a new methodology of sales leader led training, and Miguel and the people that we're bringing in know this very, very well. But that is starting right now. So, lots of things going on. It's fair to say it will take time, but it is a full makeover that we're doing in terms of the whole sales experience in Brazil. I hope that covers it, Wendy.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Thank you. Next question, please.

Ali Dibadj - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Hey, guys. I'm from Bernstein. I actually had two questions, sorry. One is regarding just the organization. Can you talk a little bit more about where you are in rebuilding the team from a talent perspective? So, are you 70% there or 80% there? And then, related to that, how you think about the right board structure, particularly the org structure in terms of managing the Representatives in the context of pretty severe declines in Reps. So, that's the odd question.

The other one which is non-odd question is, just to get a better understanding of the price elasticity. Looks like they continue to be quite challenging here, how do you expect to improve those price elasticities? Every time you take prices, volumes really get hit, is there a SWOT team around that, is that a KPI, or is that just not as big of a focus area for you guys? Thanks for the two.

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

Hey, Ali. Thanks for the question, also thanks for your support also a few weeks ago. Firstly, on the org, I think this obviously is an important one. In the end, when you look at the new – the turnaround of the business, there's a few things you got to look out. Is there a plan and do I believe in the plan and is there a team, and is that a strong team and are they making progress. These are probably just three things that you need to think about and you're focusing on the team.

I think we've got a new executive team and that is very committed and I think has great and complementary capabilities in the top executive team. And now, we're making strategic interventions. Firstly, we've changed a number of our general managers. It's also fair to say, we've got a number of very good general managers in the market at the moment, that are doing a great job and you can see the performances and the growth rates of some of those markets and they're really, really great and we support them.

On the other hand, we felt we needed some new blood in some other areas. So in an organization like ours, the country general managers, is absolutely critical to manage the local opportunities and these big field sales forces. So, we need strong good leaders that can (42:45), but also execute and mobilize the field. So, that is some of the general management changes.

Then, we felt a clear need to upgrade and strengthen our capabilities in digital. And that's, of course, the appointment of our new Chief Digital and IT Officer, but also underneath that, we've made a number of important hires, the last one is the VP-IT, but if you look at that team in that area that is also building, but probably more work to be done still to really set us up for the future.

And then the third element, and if you think about you have the markets, you have your digital transformation, the third element is really the strategic muscle, and that's really your marketing machine to make sure that we have a Beauty brand that is getting younger, fresher, more on trend, but also that we get the innovations, both the big scaled innovations to capture the new trends, whether it's Asian Beauty, our Japanese Beauty, our Korean Beauty brand that we're doing and/or whether it's the ethnic trend or the natural trend and there we're stepping up our marketing muscle with the two new changes that we've made there as well.

So, we will try and find the appropriate balance between the big global (43:56) and big global initiative, but also being more locally connected to be faster and more agile. Hence, you need mature and clever general managers and you need good strategic marketing muscle to do that coupled with the – yeah, a step-up in digitization.

Ali, to your second question on price elasticity, this is clearly a really, really important area for us. Now, we have one of our 10 must-win battles is revenue management, as we need to see how we can get more revenue management and there are many levers that we are pulling up there. The first one is, of course, just are we on the right strategic pricing in all the areas? And are we building up and tearing up pricing from your entry point pricing and your competitive door opener, but then also tearing it up, good, better, best?

This is one-on-one marketing, that's why we need good marketing people to understand what's your entry, how they tear it up and how they tear it up further. And you see for example, the relaunch of the new premium Japanese Beauty Mission Y that we're launching is tearing it up without losing that entry point. So, that's the second element that we're doing. More clever promotion management and discounting, which has been not as tightly managed as it should be is another lever for revenue management.

And the one that I'm super excited about and that's really also one of the powerful things of a direct social selling company, is really creating regimes and bundles for assisted selling. And if you loop it all together, if we start training and investing in our field again, and teaching them how to grow her business, sell more units at higher prices and start to teacher her to do assisted selling, I sell bundles or combination of products, maybe even personalizing products, then the whole thing comes together. You train the Representative.

The same thing (45:47) if you go into McDonald's, what does McDonald's say, would you like a hamburger? The next question, would you like fries? The next question, would you like a drink? The next question, would you like an ice cream? And then the final question, especially in America, would you like to supersize that? And at the end, instead of a hamburger, you end up spending $15. Now, that's what we have to teach our Representatives again.

I hope that captures the older levers that we're pulling, Ali.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Thank you. Next question please?

Steven Shemesh - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good morning. It's RBC and this is actually Steve Shemesh on for Nik. Just more of a housekeeping item. Can you please explain what the Brazil net tax recoveries are and maybe quantify how much that impacted gross margin?

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

They were just the – an element of sales taxes in some of the states, so we're actually – we were able to recover from them. And we haven't disclosed precisely how much that had an impact on operating margin, but it's within 100 basis points of margin that we achieved over the quarter. It comes back in the gross margin line. So, that was actually to do with sales taxes.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Thank you.

Steven Shemesh - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Stephanie Wissink - Jefferies LLC

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. It's Steph Wissink from Jefferies. Jan, I just want to follow-up on the digital first – excuse me, the digital first initiative. Talk a little bit about your data capture capabilities, specifically as you get down into the segmented level, I think you mentioned kind of you strongest sellers, your [Technical Difficulty] (47:38) some of your Avon can, how should we think about the different [Technical Difficulty] (47:44) across the segments and then your data capture and how you can use that in the future?

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

Yeah. Steph, you're on to obviously something that we're thinking hard about. One of the nice things about this business is that we have a direct connect with all our 6 million Representatives and increasingly their consumers as well. As we digitize this business, we will become a very, very data rich business and then the power of analytics to really unlock that and get suggestive selling, to get automated bundling et cetera, et cetera. We all know the power of analytics when you have data. And I think that's one of the big unlocks and exciting elements about the digitization of our business.

Now, at the moment already, obviously, we have all the data from all our Representatives, because basically all the transaction between the 6 million Representatives and us is done electronically already. So, we have all that data. Now we're starting to use that data more and more in our data warehouses and we're building up our analytics engine and are the analytics tools and as we speak to go and deep dive and do all the segmentation questions that are coming up, your pricing questions.

And one of the words, I'm increasingly using to de-leverage, people are different, Representatives are different, countries are different, profiles are different and with the power of analytics that really opens up all those new opportunities. And again, I think with the appointment of our new Chief Digital Officer, who really understands how to do that make sure that we get the latest tools, we can really capture that.

But that I think is the excitement about Avon and I must say it's one of the things, why I joined Avon, is this direct connect. We are a company that does not have intermediaries. We do not have in between us big retail customers or an Amazon. You could argue, we are Amazon-proof. We have our own Representatives, we have our own consumers, with the direct connect and with all that data, we should be able to build stronger and more clever relationships, and analytics is a critical piece of that puzzle to be able to unleash that and hence, this whole thrust to digitize our business.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Thank you. Next question please.

Douglas Calder Lane - Lane Research

Yeah. Hi. It's Lane Research. Thanks for taking the call. Back on Brazil, if we adjust for the tax recovery, would – the margins in South Latin America have been up year-over-year and are we looking at sort of now we're back in a period of improving profitability for that region going forward. I'm just trying to get a feel for what's going on under the surface there?

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

Certainly, the – I mean the – we had a reasonably large impact in the Brazil market in terms of the margin within there, because it was a reasonable recovery, but I think in reality, which is a little bit in positive territory, even if we had excluded that.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Next question please.

Mark S. Astrachan - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yeah. Thanks. It's Stifel. Jan, I guess if you sort of look at the importance or increasing importance of China to the overall direct selling peer group and obviously, given Avon's historical struggles in the market, I guess, one, could you sort of comment on how you see it as a driver of future growth? And two, when should we expect more formal clarification, wherever that plan is for the market? I know there have been a bunch of starts and stops and strategy shifts, but any sort of detail you can give there as well as just expressing how important China is to fixing or improving and resulting in sustainable growth for Avon going forward?

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks, Mark. A great question and one we've been answering actually. The first thing is that we've appointed Bill and then the end is about also people. And Bill knows that region very, very well. So, he's worked in that region, he knows that part of the world extremely well. And already I'm starting to see very many early signs of re-ignition and recovery in Asia-Pacific. It's amazing what people can do in a short time period.

So, as part of that we've done a reboot or reset or rethink about China, and as you exactly say, our China history is not great. We had quite a reasonable business there and that basically shrunk to nothing. So, now we've already set up a new strategy and Avon for China strategy. And I think one of the main thing is that we are looking at a strategy that is dedicated to China, it will be a different strategy, it will not be your traditional direct selling strategy, but it will be strategy that is based on the retail outlets that we have, it'll be much more driven through e-commerce and digital and that is already starting to happen.

So, we will have the China growth strategy, but it's an Avon for China strategy, dedicated for strategy and we do see that as a future pocket of growth again, but it will be a tailored strategy to make Avon relevant and successful in China again.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Thank you all for joining us today on our quarterly call. I would remind everybody that the Investor Relations website is the place to go to find the slides. They will be posted shortly in a PDF format for you to download, or you can access the replay from this call. And last but not least, mark your calendars, September 21st, more information to come.

With that, thank you very much and have a great day.

