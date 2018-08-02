One Quarter Doesn't Break, Or Make, Rockwell Automation

Even though I understand the demands of the world in which they work, sell-side analysts still amuse me from time to time (and I used to be one). When Rockwell Automation's (ROK) fiscal second quarter came up light on growth, you could hear the wails of anguish and the rending of garments that the cycle was doomed to roll over and crush Rockwell's multiple with it. Now Rockwell posts a stronger than expected fiscal third quarter and it's all party hats and conga lines. As I said, sell-siders serve a client base (institutional investors) where "long-term" sometimes seems to mean two quarters, but it does help explain at least some of the volatility in the share price.

For my part, I'm still a little concerned about the cycle. Many industrial CEOs have gone on record saying they think there's another 12 months or more left in this expansion, but I do think the pace is likely to slow and historically that's been a hard environment for Rockwell's share price performance. I do still like this company, and I like its partnership with PTC (PTC) and growing focus on software and services within automation. But "automation" is not a growth panacea and I have some concerns about a high-multiple stock in a possibly slowing sector that could see multiple reversion to the mean.

A Much Better Quarterly Performance

After a disappointing fiscal second quarter (the first quarter of the calendar year), Rockwell snapped back with a strong set of results that exceeded expectations - by roughly $0.10/share at the segment operating profit line.

Revenue rose a little less than 6% in organic terms, making Rockwell a good-but-not-great performer this quarter. Growth was led by the higher-end Architecture and Software business, where 10% growth in Logix, 8% growth in process automation (DCS and the like), and double-digit growth in Info Solutions and Connected Services drove nearly 7% organic growth. By comparison, ABB's (ABB) Industrial Automation business was flat. Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) saw 11% growth in its automation business in the second quarter, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) reported 13% growth in its "Digital Factory" business in the second quarter.

In the Control Products and Solutions business, revenue grew 5% on an organic basis. That stacks up less impressively to ABB's 8% growth in Robotics and Motion and Yaskawa's (OTCPK:YASKY) motion control business growth of 10%, but these segment-level comparisons are always at least a little imperfect. All told, I'd say that Rockwell had an okay quarter but not necessarily an exceptional performance compared to other discrete and hybrid automation peers.

Margin performance was pretty strong. Gross margin improved by about 130bp on an adjusted basis, while segment-level profits rose 14% and saw 140bp of margin improvement. Stronger growth in the higher-margin A&S business certainly helped; A&S profits rose 17%, beating expectations by almost 10% and seeing margins improve more than two points to 30%. CP&S profits rose 8%, missing expectations by a few percentage points as margin improved 60bp to just under 16%.

Playing Pin The Tail On The Cycle

Where everybody's at in the cycle, and where the cycle itself is at, remains one of the predominant questions for the industrial/multi-industrial group. Sentiment has certainly improved from the first (calendar) quarter, where there were more widespread fears that multiple major segments were rolling over and about to start contracting.

Between presentations at the May EPG Conference and second quarter earnings commentaries, most industrials, including peers/comps of Rockwell like ABB, Honeywell (HON), Emerson (EMR), Schneider, Siemens, and Yaskawa sound a little more optimistic. There are some weak spots, but "general industrial" remains relatively healthy and process industries continue to recover, while construction activity remains healthy.

For Rockwell's part, management noted a sharp drop (down 10%) in its auto business but expects reacceleration next quarter and into fiscal 2019. The auto sector is one of the most confusing and confounding right now - Yaskawa and ABB did fine, but Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) did not and there were signs of weakness in other auto equipment areas. On the other hand, Rockwell was upbeat on electronics (another area of widespread concern), reporting double-digit growth in its semiconductor business at a time when Fanuc and Yaskawa are both seeing weakness and Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), VAT Group (OTCPK:VACNY), and Pfeiffer (OTC:PFFVF) have all noted significant near-term slowdowns in equipment demand/spending.

For whatever they're worth, here are my thoughts. First, there are ample signs that "general industrial" demand is strong - welding companies are doing well, compressor companies (including Atlas) are doing well, and MRO demand is strong. Auto is likely seeing slowing overall capex equipment investment, but with a lot of company-to-company variability based on specific clients and equipment. Oil and gas and mining are definitely recovering, and there's healthy ongoing demand in consumer-serving industries like food/beverage and biopharma. Electronics is going to see a cyclical decline, but so far it sounds like it will be a shorter and less severe decline than past cycles.

While most of the area where Rockwell earns its money is doing okay, I'm still a little cautious. The U.S. PMI for June was 60.2 - a level that hasn't been matched or exceeded too often in the last 40 years, and July saw a slowdown to 58.1. Rockwell shares usually perform better in the earlier phase of the cycle, and even though the PMI could certainly stay above 50 for a while, I do worry about the shares underperforming as growth starts to slow (it has happened more than once in the company's history).

The Opportunity

Longer term, I still expect healthy mid-single-digit revenue growth and high-single-digit FCF growth. I like Rockwell's shift toward software and recurring revenue, and I think there's a significant long-term opportunity in augmenting Rockwell's strong controls business with more software and software-like service offerings. Still, while I like automation and the long-term potential of increased "digitalization" of factories, it's not going to fundamentally alter the growth opportunities for Rockwell. In other words, don't go crazy with the long-term growth assumptions/expectations.

The Bottom Line

Looking at both discounted cash flow and EV/EBITDA, Rockwell is still more expensive than I'd like for a new position, though I do think you could reasonably expect high-single-digit returns from this point. I do still have worries that the entire sector will continue to re-rate lower (meaning lower average forward valuation multiples) as growth comps become more challenging. Rockwell is still a preferred idea for buy-the-dip opportunities, but I'd be careful about chasing the shares unless you have a fundamentally more bullish view on this part of the economic cycle.

