Incyte: Getting More Excited

The company still has real progress to be made on the bottom line and in commercialising the (rich) pipeline.

Incyte sees continues growth in product sales, although it is still very much reliant on Jakafi/Jakavi.

Incyte (INCY) has been a stock which gathered my interest after the success of Jakafi resulted in strong growth with revenues more or less financing the rest of its large pipeline.

Concerns about pipeline conversion and an eroding takeover premium have weighed on the shares, yet after shares have lost half their value over the past year, I like the contracting multiples, continued growth, operating leverage, and the pipeline potential.

For this reason, I am adding to a small speculative position which I have held since the start of the year amidst continued growth, rapidly falling sales multiples, break-even levels approaching, and, hopefully, some success on the pipeline conversion.

Incyte - Supported By Jakafi

While Incyte has long been around, the story really started to get interesting from 2011 onward as the company obtained FDA approval for Jakafi. With this drug, Incyte has a product to treat patients who suffer from myeloproliferative disorders as widened approval for polycythemia vera was received three years later.

The company has the US rights but only gets royalties payments on international sales following collaboration with Novartis (NYSE:NVS). Product sales came in at a little over a hundred million in their first year but officially hit blockbuster status with $1.13 billion in revenues last year, being the main driver behind a tenfold increase in the share price between 2011 and 2017.

To diversify its bets, while the company focuses on the conversion of the pipeline, Incyte bought ARIAD in 2016 for just $140 million, obtaining Iclusig for commercialisation in Europe and some other international markets. The third product of the company is Olumiant (Baricitinib) developed as a rheumatoid arthritis drug together with Eli Lilly (LLY), as the firms obtained approval in early 2017. Unfortunately, sales are on a modest launch pad, and the company only gets royalty payments.

2017 Achievements

The key revenue driver is, of course, Jakafi, generating $1.13 billion in sales and still showing decent strength with sales up 33% on the year before. Iclusig appears to be a real pocket of strength as well, with revenues trending at nearly $80 million a year based on the Q4 run rate.

The third product revenue category is royalty revenues which came in at $160 million for the year but ran at a +$200 million run rate based on the Q4 numbers. The vast majority relates to international sales of Jakafi ($48 million in Q4) as royalties on Olumiant ran at $5 million in the final quarter.

This means that the business was generating $1.36 billion in product revenues in 2017 but really reported a run rate of $1.5 billion by year end. Note that this number excludes any milestone revenues which were recognised as well. This was not enough to halt the bleeding as costs amounted to $1.78 billion for all of 2017, as elevated R&D expenses in the final quarter caused the run rate costs to exceed the $2 billion mark.

Total product revenue grew slightly further towards $382 million in Q1 and to $421 million in Q2. Promising is that Jakafi continues to be strong although Iclusig seems to be reaching some kind of a plateau around $20 million a quarter. Olumiant is doing quite well, generating nearly $9 million in royalty streams in Q2 after a modest pick-up in royalties throughout 2017.

The company reported a small profit for the second quarter, but that was driven by a $100 million milestone payment. Adjusted for that, the product revenues nearly financed the costs of $438 million for the quarter, a welcome sign.

Valuation Discussions

Note that Incyte is rapidly growing to a substantial revenue base with current annualised product revenues of about $1.7 billion. The 215 million shares represent a $14 billion valuation at $65 per share, including a $1.3 billion net cash position. This means that operating assets (as the business is close to breaking even) are valued at around 7.5 times sales.

That is not a crazy multiple, given the 30% overall growth rate, certainly, if we take into account that many established players trade at around 5 times sales while often not growing at all. While growth and the pipeline are certainly a big plus, reality is that the company is far from reporting any meaningful profits yet as conversion of further pipeline potential is needed to boost revenues and cut R&D expenses further.

That pipeline now contains 19 compounds on top of the 3 commercialised drugs marketed itself. Truth is that the company remains heavily reliant on Jakafi/Jakavi, with sales seen at $2.5-3.0 billion in the decade to come. Hence, real growth in the two other approved drugs and conversion of the 6 candidates in the pipeline are needed between now and 2022.

Adding At Current Levels

Following the big pullback seen in the shares, while operational progress continues to be made (mostly in revenues instead of new approvals), valuation multiples have compressed quite a bit. In fact, multiples are approaching "industry" averages at a rapid pace, with solid growth and a strong pipeline.

The company is on the verge of becoming profitable which eliminates the cash burn, as the company now has plenty of cash, meaning it is likely no further equity issues are needed going forward. If we, for simplicity, would assume that the R&D budget could be cut in half, the business would report operating earnings north of half a billion. After taxes, that would work out to $2 per share in real GAAP earnings power. Even if the company would cut the R&D budget in half, it still equals 35% of product sales, far above most competitors.

The upside comes from further growth and monetisation of the pipeline, and in here lie the risks as well. One key risk is the reliance on Jakafi/Jakavi, combined making up 93% of sales despite two other approved indications, as monetization of the pipeline is far from a given as well. These risks are quite real, after one of its pipeline indications Epacadostat failed in phase 3 melanoma study this spring, even though there is a slight chance it might be approved in combination with other inhibitors.

For now, the risk-reward is good enough for me to hold about half of my targeted full position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.