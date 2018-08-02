Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Scott Gayton - Vice President of Finance at Teekay Corporation

Ingvild Sæther - President, Chief Executive Officer

Tim Cowan - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Ingvild Sæther, Teekay Offshore Group's President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, operator. Before Ingvild begins, I would like to direct all participants to our website at www.teekayoffshore.com, where you will find a copy of the second quarter 2018 earnings presentation. Ingvild will review this presentation during today's conference call.

Please allow me to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results projected by those forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the second quarter 2018 earnings release and earnings presentation available on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Ingvild to begin.

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you. Hello everyone and thank you for joining us on our second quarter investor conference call. With me today, I have Tim Cowan, the Interim CFO of Teekay Offshore Group.

Turning to Slide 3 of the presentation, I will review Teekay Offshore's recent highlights. During the second quarter, the partnership generated total cash flow from vessel operation or CFVO of $162 million and distributable cash flow or DCF of $25 million, resulting in DCF per LP unit of $0.06.

Our results came in better than our previous guidance, driven mainly by stronger than expected [Technical Difficulty] from our shuttle tanker contract of [Technical Difficulty] and lower operating expenses on various FPSO units.

However, as expect, our overall financial results were down from the previous quarter, mainly driven by lower rates on the Voyageur Spirit and Ostras contract extension and higher interest expense in the quarter. This was partially offset by the start-up of the one FPSO in May 2018.

In July, we ended the further contract extension on the Voyageur Spirit end Ostras which will result in higher rates in subsequent quarters, commencing in July 2018 for Ostras and January 2019 for Voyageur Spirit.

Also in July, we refinanced our 2019 bond maturities and $700 million promissory note due in 2022, which significantly improved our debt maturity profile.

Finally, last week, we ordered two vessels, shuttle tanker franchise in the North Sea bringing order book up to six shuttle tanker.

Turning to Slide 4. CFVO was higher compared to the same quarter last year. The delivery of our capital project more than offset contracts that where expiring are were extended at reduced rates.

Our FPSO, CFVO was up 13% over the same period last year and benefited from the contract start-up of that Petrojarl I FPSO in May as well as full quarter contribution from the Libra FPSO. The increase was partly offset by lower chart rates from the contract extension on Voyageur Spirit and Ostras FPSO units.

Our shuttle tanker segment, [Technical Difficulty] additional cash flows from start-up of our last two East Coast Canada shuttle tankers was negatively impacted by the delivery of two DP 1 and the sale of older shuttle tanker during the quarter. We also had twice as many dry docking days as the same quarter last year.

Our FSO segment where cash flow rose over 250% year-over-year benefiting the full quarter contribution of the run rate FSO.

As we stated last quarter, we expected Q2 and Q3 to be weak due to the seasonal oil field maintenance periods and our dry dock schedule for the shuttle tanker fleet. Q2 came in better than expected driven by stronger than expected results from our towage fleet.

[Technical Difficulty] factory and timing different into Q2. However, we expect recent [Technical Difficulty] in Q4 after the completion of our customers' seasonal maintenance period and our heavier dry docking scheduled for the shuttle tanker fleet in the third quarter.

Turning to Slide 5. I will review the details of our recently secured new FPSO contract extension. We completed a one year contract extension to April 28 with Premier Oil for the Voyageur Spirit FPSO. This new extension takes effect in April 2019, maintains the [Technical Difficulty] and oil production element. However by additional potential upside based on oil price.

In addition, we completed the contract extension to November 2018 with Petrobras [Technical Difficulty] with options to further extend the charter in 2019. The contract [Technical Difficulty] period of the previous contract extension.

Combined this valuable contract extension provides additional [Technical Difficulty] totaling over 70 million plus upside based on both [Technical Difficulty] oil price with no incremental investment by the Partnership. This also extends the time frame available for future redeployment opportunities which are continuing to explore for both assets.

Turning Slide 6. We believe our current proposal of asset provide upside to earnings from contract extension, redeployment and improving markets. [Technical Difficulty] is scheduled to end its current charter period with Petrobras in Q1 2019. Petrobras has announced her intention to divest its interest in the field and we believe any new operator would be strongly motivated to continue employing the period on this field.

Under our [Technical Difficulty] of alternative employment opportunities [Technical Difficulty] new contract opportunity. On the redeployment or the FPSO, we are in the [Technical Difficulty].

We actively marketing accommodation units and although there is more activity in the acquisition market, we have not yet found the right opportunity for this unit. We have recently extended the maturity on its credit facility to December 30, 2019 in exchange for a principal prepayment of $18 which is expected to be paid in the third quarter of 2018.

[Technical Difficulty] However, over the past few months of our ten vessels have been performing mobilization and field installation services for the North FPSO. This is our largest contract to date for a total of [Technical Difficulty] and we continued projects of this size and believe our scale and heat provide value to our customers and a strong competitive advantage to us.

Turning to Slide 7, we continue to invest in our market leading shuttle tanker franchise. We have recently put order to LNG-fueled Aframax DP2 shuttle tankers from Samsung.

In late-2020 through early-2021, these vessels will be servicing our CoA portfolio in the North Sea.

[Technical Difficulty] along with our [Technical Difficulty] vessels [Technical Difficulty] are based on Teekay's New Shuttle Spirit design. We use proven technology to significantly increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions through the use of energy as a fuel. [Technical Difficulty] makes them compliant with the incoming IMO [Technical Difficulty] regulations out installation of scrubbers for technology.

[Technical Difficulty] couple of years, we cured several New Shuttle [Technical Difficulty] for contract at higher rate and built the largest and most diversified CoA contract for portfolio in the North Sea. It is encouraging to see the number of new fields being [Technical Difficulty] which will underpin shuttle tankers [Technical Difficulty].

[Technical Difficulty] to replace the tonnage that little bit due to age and enable us to serve our [Technical Difficulty] customers for the next 20 years.

If you look at the picture on the Slide, you will see our shuttle tankers got Spirit FB out of field in the Barents Sea. [Technical Difficulty] as operator is currently performing and extended work with the hydrocarbons are loaded into our shuttle tanker on a continuous basis but [Technical Difficulty]

This is an important project for [Technical Difficulty] boring the new frontier of the Barents Sea.

We are very proud to have been choosing as the part this operation which has such a high focus on safety and environmental performance. And as you can see from the picture the harsh environment is not always harsh.

I will now hand it over to Tim to talk about the recent [Technical Difficulty] refinancing.

Tim Cowan

Turning to Slide 8, the recent complete [Technical Difficulty] of our new $700 million unsecured bond offering, as derisked our balance sheet and significantly improved the partnerships that maturity profile. This offering has fully reason for 20109 bond maturities and the [Technical Difficulty] promissory note due in 2022 and has $623 million of debt maturity 2022 as shown in the graph on the Slide.

Brookfield contributed $300 million of new capital into the offering which further highlights the continued strong support for the [Technical Difficulty]. Following the bond offering, Brookfield exercised its option to acquire an additional 2% of our general partner, bringing its ownership interest in our general partner to 51%. We look forward to continuing our pursuit of our near- and longer-term objectives with the ongoing support of our two sponsors, Brookfield and Teekay Corporation.

And with that, I'll hand back to Ingvild.

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you, Tim. Our new incoming CFO Mr. Yong Lena same Pflum will join us early September. If excessive financial experience his role as [Technical Difficulty] several publicly international companies and deep knowledge of the offshore energy industry makes him well suited to serve as a CFO.

We look forward to having him join as member of the Teekay Offshore leadership team. And Tim will continue to work closely with us and will ensure that the transition to the new CFO [Technical Difficulty] with seamless.

In closing, we are encouraged by the level of activity in the industry and we are seeing more opportunity in our core markets. However, we will continue to be disciplined and select on future projects. With a stronger balance sheet, market leading position, operational excellence and strong and supportive sponsor, we believe Teekay Offshore is well positioned to benefit from the expected strong demand for offshore production, storage and transportation

Operator, we are now available to take questions.

[Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from [indiscernible] [0:15:03.1] with Wells Fargo Securities.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks for the call. Could you try to give us a little bit more color on the outlook of the Piranema field and what I'm thinking if the negotiations progress, is there any participation and that you are taking part in the negotiations where if it gets I'm sure to still get finalized the Spirit appears so a higher likelihood of staying on board?

Tim Cowan

Let me just say, it is a little bit difficult here hopefully the line was breaking up for us. I think we got the gist of your question being regarding the Petrobras sale process for the Piranema field is that right?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes exactly. I guess how involved or not involved and kind of how you feel that process progressing?

Ingvild Sæther

So [Technical Difficulty] in the last quarter of the or in the previous quarter to [Technical Difficulty] explore and divestment in the Piranema field and we know that there have been parties that interested in investing in the [Technical Difficulty] here so was be at very infrastructure assets for anyone who would be continuing to invest in the field and the rest of the current production but the result of [Technical Difficulty] part of the field. So and although we don't have insight into the process directly that there is an activity around this and we're having dialogue with parties that are potentially interested.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. That's helpful. And then I guess everything you were able to earn some high rates to, is that something that we can kind of expect going forward for the rest of the year or was that just kind of a quick demand spike because of the increased load there?

Ingvild Sæther

Yeah we have a pretty cute to you towards [Technical Difficulty] we have one big [Technical Difficulty] both have the most of the FPSO and also the [Technical Difficulty] on the peel so it actually consume [Technical Difficulty] vessels over an extended period of time. So that contributed to a Q2. We are seeing more activity and [Technical Difficulty] short lead times. So I think this segment can prove to be more exciting going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you, guys. I'll turn it over.

Ingvild Sæther for any additional or closing remarks.

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you for joining us today and hope you have a continuous nice summer, everyone. Thank you.

Tim Cowan

Thank you.

And this concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect.