Cross-Asset Volatility Indicates Danger To Come

We believe this will inevitably result in a rally in the U.S dollar exchange rate and commodities followed by a decline in equity and bond markets.

There have been four cross-asset volatility spikes since 2010 and we believe the current spike is only beginning.

When many investors consider volatility, they look primarily at the VIX index which tracks the implied volatility of the S&P 500. As many know, volatility reached extremely low levels last year not only for equities, but also for bonds, currencies, and commodities. We want to give an update on cross-asset volatility and outline the reasons why we expect it to rise over coming months.

A Long-Term View

We will begin by examining volatility levels for all major asset classes over the course of this bull market. Our measurement is a 21-day exponential average of daily volatility, thus it is a measurement with a useful measure of currently expected volatility levels.

In choosing "major asset classes" we chose the following ETFs: Equities: S&P 500 (SPY), Bonds: 20 Year U.S Treasury (TLT), Commodities: Gold (GLD), and Currencies: Inverse currency basket (UUP).

Here are these data since 2010:

As you can see above, volatility levels for all major asset classes have experienced four shocks, all roughly two years apart since the Great Financial Crisis. What is interesting is that a shock in one asset class tends to be manifested in all other assets. The first shock in late 2011 was driven by bond-centric fears. The second, in mid-late 2013 was triggered by the precious metal bust. The third, in 2015 - early 2016 was due to the rising dollar, and the fourth was driven by a blowup in VIX ETN products (i.e equity-centric) early this year.

By analyzing cross-asset volatility, we have come to the conclusion that volatility levels should return in force, and break into new highs again later this year.

As shown in the chart above, large volatility spikes tend to last a full year and spread across all major asset classes. What is still different about the 2018 spike is that it appears to have yet to have a meaningful impact on bonds, gold, and the dollar; it is this key point that gives us a major clue that volatility will soon rise for other assets.

History as our Guide

Per usual in financial markets, we are limited by history. While history tends to repeat, it can only rhyme. For example, no two financial crises have occurred at the same interest rate.

That said, we find a startling similarity between the past year's volatility data and that of 2007. Take a look below:

(Note: Color coding is the same as below)

And here is a closer look at current data:

As you can see by comparing the mid-2007 data to that of early 2018, the large rise in volatility for all assets during the Great Financial Crisis was preceded by an idiosyncratic spike in equity volatility. Of course, the situation is different; in July of 2007, it was the collapse of Bear-Sterns and, in January of this year it was the collapse of volatility selling ETP's.

However, the real economic impact of the two was exactly the same; a death of the marginal supplier of financial liquidity. Both Bear Sterns and ETP's like (SVXY) were effectively pursuing the same strategy and were similar in relative scale. Bear Sterns was using leverage to buy credit default swaps (i.e selling insurance on mortgages with leverage) and VIX ETN's were using leverage to short volatility futures (i.e selling insurance on equities with leverage). While mortgages and equities may seem like different ball-games, they are both "higher risk higher reward" assets tied directly to the global economy and financial liquidity.

Initially, the Bear Sterns implosion was limited to impacting the equity market, but as time went on investment vehicles that were pursuing similar strategies would eventually implode and total financial liquidity collapsed. The effect? A large increase in volatility for all financial assets and a massive sell-off in higher risk assets.

We believe the same course of events will occur over the coming months. The marginal ultra high-risk supplier of financial liquidity (via essentially "portfolio insurance") has been eliminated. Initially, this has only caused a large increase in equity volatility. However, as in 2007, now that equity volatility has fallen back to low levels, we expect volatility to slowly rise across all financial assets. The reason? The marginal supplier of risk insurance is gone, without a new supplier in-town, volatility should rise across the board.

A Closer Look into Parallels

To take this framework a step further we will break down "Financial Assets" (A 50/50 Bonds and Stocks index) and "Real Assets" (A 50/50 Gold and Dollar Index). Note, because this is the dollar index it's best to think of "Real Assets" as simply "Gold denominated in a common world currency". We then will create a fourth index that is 25% weighted to each "Total" to highlight how an impact in either spreads to all asset classes.

Here is a comparison of this data leading up to the Great Financial Crisis and today:

As shown above, the shock begins with volatility in financial assets then came back down to a "normal" level before synchronously rising to extreme levels. In other words, volatility in financial assets and real assets diverged fell, and then rose together.

While this may simply seem like happenstance, it does make sense from an economic perspective. First, interest rates rise a lot (as they did in early 2007 and late 2017). Second, an event occurs that ends liquidity growth and shocks the equity market (Bear Sterns and VIX ETN's). Third, investors re-button their shirts and all tell themselves "it won't crash for a few more years" (January 2008 and July/August 2018). Fourth, investors become less interested in yield-producing financial assets and more interested in real assets for protection (as seen in skyrocketing commodity prices even with a rising dollar in 2008). Fifth, the outflow from financial assets to protective assets causes the global economy to slow and volatility to rise greatly.

By taking a closer look at this data for 2018, it appears we may be crossing from phase three to phase four:

Note the many similarities compared to 2007-2008 on a closer look:

Note: Color coding same as above chart

As you can see more easily when we look in the greater detail, there does appear to be marked similarities in the cross-asset volatility in each.

We believe we are crossing from "phase three" to "phase four". This means that we should shortly stop telling ourselves the "Bear Market 2020" story and begin to tell ourselves the "Bear Market late 2018-2019" story.

For example, most economists and financial market experts would agree that there should be a bear market by or in 2020. If that is the case, it is best for those "experts" to begin reallocating from stocks and bonds to real assets and cash ahead of everybody else. When doing so, they must necessarily cause prices to shift well-before 2020. As financial asset prices fall compared to real assets "2020" soon becomes "2019" and "2019" eventually becomes "late 2018". That is how financial markets move from "phase three" to "phase five"

The Bottom Line

If this prediction comes to light there are a few changes a savvy investor could make today. As you can see, volatility is starting to increase in a way that benefits real assets like commodities and cash (via the dollar exchange rate).

Also, volatility in stocks and bonds has fallen back to its low 2017 levels. Thus, it may be wise to liquidate positions in stocks and bonds for positions in commodities and cash. Further, implied volatility in the options market has once again fallen back down. So, if you do not wish to sell stocks and bonds you may be interested in purchasing put (or call) options at their low levels to hedge your position in a low-cost manner. Lastly, for traders that prefer more risk, going long ETN's such as (VXX) or (TVIX) may yield an extreme payoff (100-1000%, as they would have in 2008) may be a good option.

Of course, we believe the best approach is simply limiting exposure to stocks and bonds and increasing exposure to commodities and cash. While going long options or volatility products may yield exceptional returns, the "large spike in volatility" we are expecting may not be until early 2019. By then, options and long volatility ETN's will likely have fallen 40% or more in value due to contango.

Remember, we are talking about a rise in volatility and a drop in liquidity. This could very well mean a "melt-up" in the stock market as opposed to a "melt-down" as occurred at the tail-end of the tech bubble in 2000 even as it became clear the economy was going to slow. However, we believe the "meltdown" case is the most likely scenario as stocks already melted up globally in January of this year.

Overall, we see many similarities in the markets from right before the financial crisis and today as reflected in cross-asset volatility. Investors are becoming increasingly concerned about stocks and bonds and increasingly interested in the commodity and currency markets. Further, investors are still telling themselves they are safe, citing flawed evidence such as the 4.1% GDP growth figures (that was only so high due to pre-tariff export spikes) and crossing their fingers that the market regains strength whilst liquidating their put option hedges.

We believe this is a recipe for another large crash in financial markets. It will be fascinating to watch the market over the coming months to see if our framework works the way we expect. But, in the meantime, we will be allocating our portfolio accordingly.

