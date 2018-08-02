Nintendo: Failed Short?

Successful Q1 earnings showed that Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) once again became a strong hardware and software powerhouse in the gaming industry. Thanks to the solid performance during the quarter, I'm now more bullish on the company and continue to hold my long position in it.

Chart: Bloomberg

A few days ago, there was news about the former SAC Capital trader Gabriel Plotkin of Melvin Capital, who took a massive short position against Nintendo. After the intense short selling, the company's stock quickly depreciated in value and was trading in a distressed territory for a couple of days. According to Bloomberg, Plotkin has shorted more than 1.2 million shares of Nintendo on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which accounts for around 0.8% of the company's overall shares outstanding. But after covering the company from the gaming industry for the last couple of years, I'm more than certain that shorting Nintendo at this time is not a good idea.

First of all, if we look at Q1 results, we'll see that Nintendo continues to make money, as the ordinary profit was up 41.7% on an annual basis, while net sales were also up by 9.1% Y/Y. Without a doubt, the main driving force of the business at the moment is software sales, which were up 120.8% Y/Y. The company through its first- and third-party publishers sold 19.96 million copies of games and game-related services during the quarter. In addition, Nintendo has a lot of room for growth thanks to its strong brand recognition. Looking at the sales data, we'll see that out of 50 best-selling games of all time, 24 games were published under the Nintendo name. Because of such wide recognition, I believe that Nintendo will continue to use its popular franchises to drive growth for years to come. Also, the third-party lineup of games for the upcoming months show that domestic and international publishers are truly interested in launching their products on Nintendo's ecosystem, as publishers like Bandai (OTC:NCBDY), Capcom (OTCPK:CCOEY), Electronic Arts (EA), Take-Two (TTWO), and others are already making games for Nintendo Switch.

As for the hardware sales, while they were down 4.4% Y/Y, Nintendo managed to sell roughly 20 million units of Nintendo Switch in less than a year and a half and re-launched its classic console NES Mini on June 28, which sold 1.26M units in over three days. Such a demand for an old console shows that Nintendo has one of the most loyal fan bases in the industry and I wouldn't be surprised if hardware sales will be up in Q2, considering the fact that Nintendo's major products are usually selling like hotcakes.

Going forward, I think that the biggest short-term catalysts for growth in the upcoming months are going to be titles from the Pokémon Let's Go series that are scheduled to be released during the holiday season. Both of those games are a part of very popular Nintendo franchise and are expected to sell a few million copies at the launch worldwide, as it was revealed that retailers in France alone are going to get 600000 copies of those games combined on Day 1 due to the high demand. Thanks to those titles alone, Nintendo will be able to show solid performance in Q3 and Q4 and get enough resources to fund its future endeavors and stay afloat for a long period of time, without raising any debt to keep its business running.

From a valuation point of view, I decided to compare Nintendo to two of its major competitors - Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT). While both of those companies sold far more units of their consoles, they are not in a direct confrontation with Nintendo. Switch might not be as powerful as PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, but people that buy the console are not that much interested in playing high resolution games. Unlike others, Switch gives its users flexibility, as games could be played either on a big TV or from a small screen when you're on a move. At the same time, the wide variety of popular titles that are available for Switch make Nintendo's console a favorite among various demographic groups. I have also added Electronic Arts and Activision (ATVI) into the comparable table to see how attractive Nintendo's stock is against other market participants.

Source: Yahoo Finance and GuruFocus. The table was created by the author.

As we could see, Nintendo's multiples are either in-line or much lower from the industry's median, which makes me believe that its stock is undervalued at the current market price. Currently, Nintendo's shares are trading at a slightly negative return YTD, but considering the fact that the company finally managed to show sizable profit in the last few quarters, I believe that the technical level of $42-43 per share represents a good entry point for those, who are interested in investing in the company, but haven't done it yet. Because of this, I see no reason to bet against Nintendo's stock in a foreseeable future and I continue to hold my long position and confidence in the company's successful future. I also don't agree with Mr. Plotkin's short position and think that it has a great chance to account for a sizable loss in the upcoming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTDOY, SNE, ATVI, TTWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.