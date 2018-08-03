Justifiable Lack Of Excitement

Investment Thesis

The company is undercapitalized. There is no way for the company to bring their products to approval and production without further massive dilution of the shareholders. Even under optimistic scenarios, the revenues are still many years away. The market is not excited about the products and the stock. That is likely to continue. Every significant rally in the stock should be sold.

Brief Overview

SELLAS Life Sciences focuses on the development of immunotherapies for a range of cancers. The lead product, GALINPEPIMUT-S, is about to enter phase 3 clinical trials for patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Malignant Plural Mesothelioma (MPM). Another product, NEUVAX™ (NELIPEPIMUT-S), is undergoing phase 2 clinical studies in combination with TRASTUZUMAB for certain types of breast cancer patients. An update on the study will be presented in October 2018 at an upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology meeting. Other products (GALE 301/302, GALE 401) are evaluated for potential development internally or in partnership. The company exists in its present form since late 2017 after merger with Galena Biopharma. NEUVAX™, GALE 301/302, GALE 401 are the former Galena developments, while GALINPEPIMUT-S is a Sellas development started before the merger.

Financial Analysis

On July 16 2018 SELLAS Life Sciences announced closing of a public offering for net proceeds to the company of $21.6 mil. The company had approximately $3.5 mil in unrestricted cash and equivalents at the end of the first quarter on 03/31/2018. We can presume that the company conserved their cash prior to the offering and did not burn too much. Therefore, at present the company has somewhere around $23 mil in the bank.

This will be enough to start phase 3 clinical trials for patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), possibly for patients with Malignant Plural Mesothelioma (MPM), and continue operating for some time. The question is for how much time?

The company’s total operating expense for 2017 was $23.04 mil (10-K). Total operating expense for the first quarter of 2018 was $5.7 mil (10-Q). These numbers reflect cash burn for research and development, and general and administrative expenses. They do not include non-operating expenses, such as interest payments etc., and therefore understate the total cash burn incurred. Interestingly, the numbers for 2017 and first quarter of 2018 are very consistent despite the fact that they reflect periods before the merger and after the merger. It shows that we can rely on these figures and estimate annual cash burn at approximately $23 mil. Let’s round it down to $20 mil.

The above number does not include costs for planned phase 3 clinical trials.

Phase 3 clinical trials are more expensive than the previous phases. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the average cost of phase 3 clinical trial for oncology drugs is $22.1 mil. This data is a little old, from 2014. It is safe to say that today’s costs are higher.

Furthermore, phase 3 trials typically last more than 1.5 years. It is not unusual for phase 3 to last 3, 4 years and longer. How long can GALINPEPIMUT-S phase 3 trial for AML last? AML Phase 2 study started in late 2010. It was planned for 8 years and we can say that it concluded in March 2018 when the results were presented at the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation Meeting. Phase 3 studies take longer than phase 2 due to extensive sampling and procedures. The first interim analysis of AML phase 3 trial is currently planned for H2 2019. In total, there are 3 planned interim analyses.

Therefore, we can expect at least 3-4 years under optimistic scenario, and probably more than 8 years under realistic scenario, before the drug is approved for AML alone. The company is years away from first approval and first revenues. To reiterate the overall trial cost - the average numbers from HHS indicate that AML study should cost about $20 mil over the entire period.

Then there are other studies, including phase 3 for MPM, and others, that have to be conducted at the same time as AML study. The other studies will cost money too, in addition to AML studies, and in addition to running the company. Of course, some of the studies will be partially financed by Sellas’ partners but it does not fundamentally change anything. It is clear that it will take years to get the first approval and first revenue. Given the annual burn rate of about $20 mil, and the costs of the upcoming trials, the company will need much, much more money to survive and last through the approval process. The recent $21.6 mil financing is just a drop in the bucket.

The company will require another round of financings in 2019. Then after that, it will require many more.

Galena was a disaster for the shareholders. So far, Sellas has followed in Galena’s footsteps. The truth is they have little choice. The company is undercapitalized. Being a tiny nano-cap, the easiest and probably the best way for them to tap capital is to continue dilutive equity financings followed by reverse splits and further financings.

Only if the company could show an outstanding market potential for their products the stock could turn around in a sustainable manner. Let’s have a look at the company’s products.

Product Overview

There always was a concern about the efficacy of Galena products. Besides, they are in earlier development phases than GALINPEPIMUT-S and have little relevance for the stock price. I will not review Galena products. GALINPEPIMUT-S is a SELLAS product. SELLAS started working on it before the merger with Galena. GALINPEPIMUT-S is engineered for a broad range of cancer indications. It received Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA for treatment of patients with Multiple Myeloma. That is good but quite frankly, means very little. For example, Fast Track Designation is about how quickly FDA will respond to company’s submissions. It does not affect the duration of the studies and the costs, required to develop the product, in any way.

GALINPEPIMUT-S Phase 2 studies were conducted on a small sample of patients. The results were good, promising, but not outstanding. Phase 2 studies do not provide enough data to assess the drug with high degree of certainty. That is why phase 3 studies are conducted. Things could change in phase 3. GALINPEPIMUT-S could turn out to be a winner. But in my opinion, if phase 2 did not deliver an outstanding result, phase 3 is unlikely to deliver it either.

Conclusion

At present I see no reason to invest in the stock. In fact, due to inevitable massive dilution I’ll put it on my watch list of short opportunities. But right now I will not short the stock either. The stock is oversold. It could bounce off these lows on any piece of news interpreted by the market as good. Besides, the stock is in demand by short sellers and consequently the borrowing rate is high. At my broker (IB) it fluctuates around 100% for the past few days (07/27-08/02). It makes no sense to open a short position now. Timing is everything. I will wait for a significant rally and a short squeeze. It will come. Then I will sell into that squeeze because it won't last.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.