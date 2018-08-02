Shopify Is Increasingly Not A SaaS Company

The company's valuation was unsustainable and while still highly valued, the recent decline is welcome.

It was almost two years ago when I wrote my first and last article on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) ('Inspiring Entrepreneurship: Shopify'). This stock fundamentally evolved my stock investing strategy and ushered in a new age of unchecked alpha for my portfolio. At one point, I was 100% SHOP. I held the stock through the ups and downs, through the citrus calamity and watched as it approached newer highs. I had invested in a multi-bagger and with this came not only the confidence boost but the pride in a portfolio that two years ago was on the verge of surrendering to passive ETFs following a substantial rout. I once considered SHOP to be a bulwark of my portfolio's alpha, indeed in the original article, I triumphantly described the company as "a unique opportunity to invest in the determination of man to succeed in the advent of the internet", and the facilitator of a means to a "prosperous more independent future".

Going From Long To Short

I sold my full position in SHOP a few weeks ago, wondering what changed when the order to buy medium-term puts was executed. This article intends to spell out my analysis in the days leading up to exiting SHOP. It also manages to be relatively retrospective as it was being drafted in the days leading up to SHOP's large fall and Q2 earnings results.

The Current P/S Ratio

As per Q2 2018 results, SHOP currently trades on a forward price to sales ratio of 14.39. I went short on the 25th July when SHOP was one of the highest valued SaaS stock. On the comparative chart below, TEAM, the second highest valued stock traded on a P/S of 21.04. However, it generated $184 million in FCF during the 2017 financial year and is forecast to generate over $300 million in FCF during the 2018 FY.

SHOP PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

On the other hand, SHOP had a negative FCF of $12.4 million during the 2017 FY and is forecast to still be FCF negative during the 2018 FY. But to an extent, this could be considered a flawed comparison as SHOP is at the forefront of the rise in e-commerce, and recently, the legalization of cannabis in Canada.

Hence, there were two factors that were underlying Shopify's excessive valuation.

(1) A fast-growing SaaS stock operating within the e-commerce space.

(2) The platform of choice for a number of significant players in the Canadian cannabis market.

The first of factors will be explored in relative depth.

A Fast-Growing SaaS Stock Operating Within The E-Commerce Space

SaaS stocks are highly valued because of their recurring high-margin revenue with built-in growth. Shopify is increasingly not a SaaS company.

During the second quarter of 2018, SHOP generated $245 million in revenue. This figure constituted of 45.2% subscription revenue of $110.7 million and 54.8% merchant solution revenue of $134.2 million.

Source: SHOP's Q2 2018 results.

During Q1 2018, SHOP's subscription revenue was 46.8% of revenue, while merchant solutions revenue was 53.2%. I expect this percentage mix to increasingly shift towards merchants solutions in the quarters and years ahead. The result of this will be two-fold.

Firstly, Shopify's gross margin will decline sequentially for the foreseeable future. Gross profit margin during Q2 2018 dropped to 55.9% from 57.3% in Q2 2017. Secondly, the intrinsic SaaS premium given to SHOP will begin to degrade as the market prices in a lower margin business with slowing growth.

Exacerbating this decline will be the increase in marketing spend as a percentage of subscription revenue.

Source: SHOP's quarterly reports from Q1 2017 to Q2 2018.

Marketing costs as a percentage of subscription solutions revenue are increasing, the opposite trend SHOP requires to reach profitability. And while total marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have stayed relatively flat year-on-year at 35%, the revenue from merchant solutions will be valued on a lower multiple by the market versus the revenue from subscriptions.

Shopify's Future As A Transactions And Payment Processing Company

Adyen, the Dutch payment processing firm launched its IPO a few weeks ago on Amsterdam's Euronext stock market. The company processes payment for a plethora of attractive fast-growing technology companies such as Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Uber (UBER), and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). This is the type of technology company the market likes and gives a lofty premium. Adyen currently has a market of $18.07bn (using the FX rates on 01/08) and has a payment volume of $122bn. This is a gross payment volume (GPV)/market cap of 6.75. The company also realized revenue of $1.14 billion in FY 2017, a YoY revenue growth rate of 54% when compared to revenue of $740 million from FY 2016.

Shopify's gross merchant volume (GMV) for FY 2018 is expected to be around $50 billion, of which GPV will be $20 billion or 40%. For some added clarity, GPV is the amount processed through Shopify payments, while GMV is the total dollar value of orders processed on the Shopify platform in the period, net of refunds. Shopify's market cap should reflect the fundamentals of its underlying business.

Assuming a higher GMV/market cap of 8, the upper limit for half of Shopify's market cap (in the unlikely scenario merchant solutions revenue declines to 50% of total revenue) should be $6.25 billion for the 2018 FY. Hence, $8.36 billion in market cap (current market cap minus $6.25 billion) will be attributed to its subscription revenue. Shopify also guided for FY 2018 revenue in the range of $1.015 billion to $1.025 billion.

8.36 / (1.025*50%) = 16.31

So, Shopify's valuation is being held up by its materially highly valued SaaS business even though this is declining as a percentage of total revenue, has worsening economics, and slowing growth. At a 16.31 market cap/sales ratio for FY 2018, the market is still attaching a substantially high premium to SHOP. Of course, this is lower when EV is considered (cash raised from share offerings as the company is still FCF negative).

A Unique Opportunity To Invest In The Determination Of Man To Succeed In The Advent Of The Internet?

I sold my puts a few days ago for a slightly greater than 100% gain. I will sit on the sidelines for a while, watching and waiting to see if the stock I fell in love with comes back down or at least start to trade in line with reality.

Shopify still fundamentally reflects the entrepreneur, the sleepless nights and early mornings. It represents hope for a better more economically secure future for all. Against this backdrop, it's not impossible to see the company once again becoming a bulwark of my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.