Independence Contract Drilling: Time To Jump Back In

Independence reported results that, to me, suggest the long-lasting crude oil downcycle has been all but left behind.

Texas-based onshore service operator Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) finally seems to have turned the corner. Not that this was blatantly evident in the company's 2Q18 results, which included minor top- and bottom-line beats and negative GAAP op margins. But I find encouraging to see that robust drilling activity (rig utilization of 99.3%) seems to have met improving dayrates (up 7% YOY and heading higher into the backlog), suggesting the long-lasting crude oil downcycle has been all but left behind.

A quick review of the financial results unveils drilling revenues of $25.8 million that grew YOY above the 20% mark for the fifth straight quarter, beating comps that had started to get tougher in 2Q17. All of the company's 14 pad-drilling, high-spec AC rigs were hard at work, as had been the case in previous quarters and resulting in rig operating days that stayed flat sequentially but up 14% YOY.

With average cost per operating rig dropping sequentially, per-rig margins increased to 32.9% vs. only 29.0% last year and 29.6% last quarter. At play here might have been the decrease in field-level expenses, crew utilization and renegotiated cost-sharing arrangements that the management team had talked about previously. Operating margin ended up in the red, but I believe the positive trend toward breakeven will continue as rising drilling revenues should produce leverage over SG&A that, ex-M&A, has remained largely flat.

Why I like ICD at current levels

I bought a few shares of ICD early in 2016 and rode a wildly bumpy ride that barely produced any positive returns two years later, when I closed my position. Today, I see reasons to be more optimistic about an investment in the stock, as a number of factors seem to be playing in the company's favor without the stock having raced ahead so far this year: (1) crude oil prices that appear to have stabilized at higher levels, (2) white-hot drilling environment in the Permian, (3) field-level efficiency capping per-rig costs, (4) rapidly rising backlog of $104 million from $53 million last quarter, and finally (5) dayrates that have started to move fast in the direction of the $23,000-$24,000 that had been the norm before the start of the 2014 crude oil bear.

I briefly calculated the economics of Independence's drilling business going forward (excluding the future Sidewinder acquisition, see table below), assuming the following:

15 operating rigs as of 3Q18, which will include the ShaleDriller 214

Near-capacity utilization, consistent with recent trends

Average dayrate of $21,000 that is consistent with what has been secured in the pipeline

Stable drilling costs (despite management's continued push to lower them) and SG&A

Source: DM Martins Research

A steady-state annual EBITDA of $27.2 million suggests that ICD trades today at a very modest 7.7x forward EV/EBITDA, which I find very enticing. Therefore, not only does the onshore driller seem to be in much better footing today than it has been in years, I believe the stock is "priced to own" at $4/share.

For the reasons above, I once again became an ICD shareholder today. Granted, my position is very small compared to the size of my (modest) portfolio, which makes sense in the face of the intense volatility that I believe will continue to be the norm for this stock. But I think the upside potential here far outweighs the risk that shares might head sharply lower.

It's time to buckle up and enjoy the ride.

