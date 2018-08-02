6 Reasons Celgene Remains The Best Valued Large-Cap Pharma Stock

Celgene's (CELG) still trades well off of all-time highs (close to 40%), despite operating performance that continues to impress. Over the last year, investors have been spooked by the Revlimid patent cliff, lower long-term growth targets, and an embarrassing rejection of an Ozanimod filing by the FDA. With that being said, I consider Celgene's stock as the best valued large-cap pharmaceutical stock for the following reasons:

Celgene's operating history has been impressive with revenue and profit growth consistently averaging 15-20% per year. This growth is expected to continue through 2020, given a young portfolio and growing clinical pipeline.

Revlimid patent cliff fears are overblown, in my opinion. Celgene has been aggressively expanding its clinical pipeline through R&D and acquisitions. Perhaps, most importantly, Celgene's filing seeking approval of Ozanimod (MS drug) is back on track, which is critical to lessening the reliance on Revlimid.

Celgene's valuation is at rock-bottom levels as validated by a comparables analysis, two-stage discounted cash flow model, and Wall Street's average price target.

1. Celgene's Historical Operating Performance

Celgene's performance remains impressive. For the first 6 months of 2018, revenue has increased by 18%, which continues a long run of strong growth. Celgene has also increased its 2018 revenue guidance from $14.8 billion to $15 billion, which represents 15% year-over-year growth.

Celgene's free cash flow has been down the first 6 months of 2018 as a result of working capital fluctuations and 'unusual items'.

Celgene's net cash balance has suffered so far during 2018 given the Juno Therapeutics acquisition and an aggressive stock repurchase program.

2. 2020 Growth Expectations On Track

Even though Celgene lowered its 2020 long-term revenue targets downward last year from at least $21 billion to a range of $19-20 billion, the figures remain impressive:

There's also a lot of visibility now that make those figures look realistic. With Revlimid, Pomalyst/Imnovid, and Otezla all growing between 18% and 25% annually, Celgene is easily on track to hit $17.5 billion in revenue during 2019 and $20 billion by 2020. Celgene also has its clinical pipeline that could help boost these numbers, most notably Ozanimod and assets obtained from recent acquisitions (Juno Therapeutics and Impact Bio). Celgene expects to re-submit its U.S. Ozanimod application for MS and apply for European approval in the first quarter of 2019. Celgene also expects to file for U.S. approval of Fedratinib for Myelofibrosis later this year, and for CAR-T therapy JCAR017 for blood cancers in 2019.

3. Revlimid Patent Cliff Fears Are Overblown

Investors often cite fears of the Revlimid patent cliff, but there's a number of reasons this is overblown, in my opinion:

The Revlimid patent cliff begins in 2022, but it's not a full patent cliff. In 2015, Celgene settled a patent infringement case with Natco Pharma over Revlimid. As part of the settlement, Celgene will permit Natco to sell a generic version of Revlimid prior to the April 2027 patent expiration. Natco will receive a volume-limited license to sell Revlimid in the US beginning in March 2022. It will be limited to less than 10% of sales the first year and gradually increase every year after, but less than one-third by March 2025. Natco will be permitted to sell unlimited quantities beginning at the end of January 2026. The bottom line here is that the real patent cliff isn't until the beginning of 2026. While Celgene will have to share Revlimid sales from 2022 through 2025, its portion is still significant. Celgene's remaining blockbuster portfolio is patent protected for a long time. Pomalyst/Imnovid is protected until 2024 (2023 in Europe), Otezla is protected until 2024 (2028 Europe), and Abraxane is protected until 2026 (2022 Europe). Celgene has been aggressively expanding its clinical pipeline. This includes recent acquisitions of Juno Therapeutics (2018 - $9 billion), Impact Bio (2018 - $1.1 billion), and Receptos (2015 - $7.2 billion) among other smaller transactions. As I've already mentioned, Ozanimod is back on track with filings for approval expected in 2019. Celgene has also been spending heavily on research & development. If you refer back to Celgene's financial snapshot, you'll see that Celgene spent $5.9 billion on R&D last year, an increase of 32% over 2016.

4. Market Comparables Analysis

With a Forward P/E of 8.55x and PEG Ratio of 0.54x, Celgene trades at rock-bottom levels. I can't say I've ever seen a PEG ratio that low for a large-cap pharmaceutical company. I also like Celgene's EV/FCF ratio of 24.15x. Keep in mind that this is measured on the last 12 months and is actually on the high side. Celgene's free cash flow has been down the first 6 months of 2018 as a result of working capital fluctuations and unusual items. If I instead used $4 billion in free cash flow (less than what the company produced during 2017), Celgene's EV/FCF would instead be 18.82x, an extremely low multiple for a company with such a high growth profile.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales and PEG Ratio provided by Yahoo Finance

EV/FCF provided by Ycharts

LT Growth Rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) removed from the EV/FCF average calculation

5. Two-Stage Cash Flow Model

Projected revenue in the following model corresponds to Celgene's projections (i.e. $19.5 billion in revenue by 2020, which is the median projection). I also assume that Celgene turns 35% of revenue into free cash flow. I have included a couple of conservative assumptions in this model, which include a beta of 1.25x (increases the required rate of return) and a long-term growth rate of only 1%. After 2022, Celgene will have to battle declining Revlimid sales, which could stagnate revenue for a period of time.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate

6. Wall Street's Opinion

Wall Street also remains quite bullish on the stock. According to MarketWatch, the average price target is at $114.06, which represents 27% upside potential based on the current price of $89.76, which is consistent with my cash flow model. The majority of analysts also still recommend the stock as a 'buy' or 'hold'.

Conclusion

Celgene appears to be back on track, yet its stock price hasn't really responded accordingly and still trades well off all-time highs and towards the bottom of its 52-week range. Revenue performance has been good so far during 2018, and full-year targets have recently been increased. I believe the Company's aggressive 2020 growth targets are more than within reach. In terms of Celgene's valuation, it would be hard to find a cheaper stock on the market. A PEG ratio of 0.54x is nearly unheard of. Of course, Revlimid patent cliff fears remain the primary concern, but Celgene's other young clinical assets and pipeline should alleviate that issue. The current valuation is so low that even if those fears come true, a large cushion is already built into the stock price. Now looks like an excellent time to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.