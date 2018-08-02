Dialog Semiconductor PLC (DLGNF) CEO Jalal Bagherli on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dialog Semiconductor PLC (OTCPK:DLGNF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Jose Cano - Head, IR

Jalal Bagherli - CEO & Executive Director

Wissam Jabre - CFO & SVP, Finance

Analysts

Achal Sultania - Crédit Suisse

Mitchell Steves - RBC Capital Markets

Adithya Metuku - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

David O'Connor - Exane BNP Paribas

Sebastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Andrew Gardiner - Barclays Bank

Veysel Taze - ODDO Asset Management

Lee Simpson - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Jose Cano

Thank you Todd. Good morning and thanks to everyone for joining us today. Our call is being hosted by Dr. Jalal Bagherli, Dialog CEO; and Wissam Jabre, our CFO. In a moment I will hand you over to Jalal to talk through the company's second quarter performance.

First of all, I must remind everyone that today's briefing and some of the answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views, and there are risks associated with them. You can find a full explanation of these risks on Page 2 of the investor presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Dialog website. The interim report and the press release can also be found on our website.

I would now like to introduce Jalal who will run through the main highlights from the second quarter. Jalal, over to you please.

Jalal Bagherli

Thank you Jose, and good morning to everyone. Wissam will take you through our financial results in more detail in a minute, but first I'd like to update you on what's happening with the 2019 design cycle of our custom PMICs. On 31st of May, we announced that the main PMIC in the phone platform was dual-sourced and we expect this to continue in the future. Price and volume negotiations of the 2019 primary mobile PMIC haven't finalized yet.

We have completed the design in collaboration with our customers and we are sampling this chip. Additionally, this May we have been awarded a number of new custom PMIC designs targeting 2019, 2020 production ramps. On this call, I would like to take you through some of the key aspects of the business opportunities in IoT and peripherals.

Let me touch briefly on our product portfolio on Slide 4. Through a combination of organic development and acquisitions, we have built a mixed signal product portfolio to meet the requirements of customers in consumer IoT and peripherals. Our portfolio covers power management due to slow energy, low power audio, AC to DC converters and configure board mixed signal ICs since the acquisition of Silego. Building on our expertise in low power and high integration, we have built strong market positions in areas which improved professional audio applications and fitness trackers.

Our products enable customers in these end-markets to launch feature-rich applications in short design cycles while reducing the overall system cost. Our business model is well-aligned to the requirements of our customers in these segments. And we continue to invest, expand our product portfolio and increase our share of wallet per application.

Turning to Slide 5, let's look at the key market trends and main applications focusing in the IoT market. There is a substantial increase in the number of "always-on" applications. These applications are constantly collecting data and sensing the environment, resulting in an increase in the data processing and data transmission activities. To meet the highly competitive nature of consumer markets, our customers work within short design cycles and seek to work with companies that can satisfy as many of the technology requirements as possible simultaneously.

Customers are under pressure to meet customer -- consumer demand for longer battery life and more stringent government regulation on energy efficiency and low standby power. As a result, there continues to be a strong focus for all technologies to be as energy-efficient as possible and an increasing need for more efficient power management in connected devices.

Our revenue today in consumer IoT is mostly generated from sales of Bluetooth low energy and Cemex into applications such as wearables, fitness trackers, proximity tags and smart home devices. Remember that the classified high-end smart watches are in mobile. Looking ahead, we're working on new applications which will contribute to driving revenue growth over the medium term in areas such as home consumer electronics and a new generation of connected medical devices.

Turning to focus on peripherals, both the professional and consumer segments are demanding a better audio experience and power efficient, feature-rich wireless audio applications. To tap into this trend, we are leveraging our strong position in the professional audio segment to expand into consumer wireless and USB audio applications.

Many of our customers in the professional segments such as Sennheiser, plantronics, or Jabra are already offering a broad range of consumer products. Alongside this, leading OEMs are upgrading their product portfolio. For example, we're seeing an increasing number of in-the-box USBC headsets in the Android ecosystem and growing interest in features such as active noise cancellation for wireless audio solutions; extending battery life; voice control; and biometric sensors.

Dialog is well-placed to capitalize on these trends and continue growing in IoT. We are expanding our product portfolio and our strong low-power expertise and the ability to accommodate short design cycles is well suited to the requirements of our customers.

On the next few slides, I'd like to briefly touch on the positioning and value of the technologies in our Connectivity segment. In line with our innovation strategy, we are investing in our Bluetooth low energy and digital audio technology for future revenue growth. In Bluetooth low energy, we have adopted a 2-prong approach. First we targeted -- we target selected growing verticals as a trusted advisor, building close customer relationship and a deep understanding of the technical requirements.

And second, we leverage our product portfolio into the broader market. Our customers value our deep expertise in developing highly-integrated BLE system on chip; low power know how; and a strategic focus on Cortex-M applications where the data processing can be done from the BLE SoC. At the end of 2017, we achieved 15% market share and we are well-positioned to take advantage of the growing opportunities in this market over the medium term.

In the digital audio space, our offering is built on DECT and the new audio IC. As a reminder, the audio IC product is a 2-chip solution including the analogue codec and the digital processing. Our objective is to leverage our IT and strong market position in the professional segment into consumer and semi-professional applications. Customers value the level of integration and low power combined with solid analogue and digital audio expertise; voice and audio processing; and compatibility with multiple communication pipes.

The ability to meet tight deadlines and short design cycles is vital to ensure ongoing success in consumer markets. [Indiscernible] a Top 5 global smartphone OEM has adopted our audio IC for new in-the-box wireless hearable products.

Let me now run through our sales approach on Slide 7. As we highlighted last quarter, we have a range of sales and distribution channels focused on accelerating market adoption of our innovative products. Over the years, we have established a broad range of sales channels and built close relationship with most of the leading consumer electronic companies. Our focus is to develop and retain long-term relationship with a variety of module-makers, OEMs, industry partners and distributors. To highlight some examples, [indiscernible] to the IoT ecosystem are the 3 main OEMs which drive the largest ecosystems.

Dialog works closely with all of them and our products can be used by consumers -- by customers across THREAD, Apple kit and ARTIK. We have global distribution agreements in place with Avnet and Digi-Key, worldwide leaders in semiconductor distribution. Our product portfolio fits neatly with the ever-expanding suite of IoT-enabling products and the agreements have increased our exposure to a broader range of customers and end-markets. We work together with all the main module-makers such as muRata, ALPS or Panasonic to broaden our market reach.

Now let me take you through the positioning and financial performance of our IoT and peripherals business on Slide 8. In Connectivity, we have built over time a strong market share in BLE and professional audio and we are investing in R&D to expand our product portfolio and generate revenue growth over the medium term.

The revenue mix in Connectivity has also changed over time. In 2015, approximately 20% of revenue was in growing markets. By the end of 2018, it will exceed half of the connectivity revenue.

To summarize, there is an increasing opportunity in growing markets where Dialog maintains a strong market share and continues to renew business with innovative and differentiated technologies. Alongside the growth in revenue, Connectivity has improved its profitability over the last 3 years, more than doubling underlying EBIT margin in 2017 to 10.5%. I'm really excited about the opportunities in our Connectivity segment and its contribution to our business over the medium term.

With that, I'd like to now hand over to Wissam to take you through the financial performance of the business in Q2. Wissam...

Wissam Jabre

Thanks Jalal. Thanks Jalal. Good morning everyone. First let's take a closer look at revenue performance on Slide 10. Q2 2018 revenue of $296 million was up 16% year-on-year and slightly above the midpoint of our May guidance. The year-on-year increase was driven by growth across all business segments. Mobile Systems during Q2 was up 4% mainly on increased content per device. Silego contributed approximately $24 million of revenue during the quarter which helped to almost double revenue year-on-year in Advanced Mixed Signal. Excluding the contribution from Silego, Advanced Mixed Signal was up 17% year-on-year on increasing demand for RapidCharge products.

Connectivity was up 12% driven by 45% year-on-year revenue growth in Bluetooth low-energy. Last but not least, Automotive and Industrial was up 4% due to higher volumes of automotive products. Excluding the contribution from Silego, year-on-year revenue growth for the group in Q2 2018 was 6%. On a year-to-date basis, revenue for the group was up 19% year-on-year with all our business segments growing double-digit. Excluding the contribution from Silego, year-on-year revenue growth for the first 6 months of 2018 was 10%.

Turning to Slide 11 to cover gross margin. In Q2 2018 underlying gross margin was 48.3%, ahead of our May guidance and 30 basis points below Q2 2017. The adverse impact of the product mix was partially offset by savings in manufacturing costs. Compared to Q1 2018 gross margin was up 110 basis points. This was mainly the result of savings in the manufacturing costs and improved product mix. For the first half of the year, underlying gross margin was 47.7%, 50 basis points below the previous year mainly due to product mix.

Let's now turn to Slide 12 to cover operating expenses. Q2 2018 underlying operating expenses were approximately $101 million, up 9% from Q2 2017, less than half of the increase we saw in the previous quarter. This includes the impact from the consolidation of Silego into the group. As a percentage of revenue, underlying operating expenses were down 210 basis points year-on-year. Underlying R&D expenses in Q2 2018 were up 6% year-on-year. This increase was the result of the consolidation of Silego into the group.

As a percentage of revenue, underlying R&D expenses were down 220 basis points year-on-year at 24%. Underlying SG&A expenses increased by 17% over Q2 2017. This increase was mainly due to the consolidation of Silego. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was broadly in line with Q2 2017 at 10.2%. For the first half of the year, underlying operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were down 120 basis points. During 2018 we will continue to rigorously control operating costs for the remaining part of the year.

Moving on to Slide 13, to take a look at operating profit and EPS. In Q2 2018 underlying operating profit was 33% higher than Q2 2017. That means profits have grown twice as fast as revenue growth. This was mostly due to the higher revenue and R&D operating leverage. All of our operating segments delivered double-digit underlying profitability in Q2 and were profitable on IFRS basis.

As a percentage of revenue, underlying operating profit for Mobile Systems and Automotive and Industrial was slightly down year-on-year to approximately 16% and 40% respectively.

Connectivity improved its underlying profitability slightly to 14.6% and Advanced Mixed Signal improved significantly from 10.9% in Q2 2017 to 17.5% in Q2 2018. In Q2 '18, the combined underlying operating profit of Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity and Automotive and Industrial was $19.5 million, representing approximately 47% of the total group and up 66% year-on-year.

The combined underlying operating margin of the 3 business segments was 18.5%, 220 basis points over Q1 2018. The underlying effective tax rate in Q2 was approximately 21%, a 100 basis points below Q2 2017. As a result of the higher revenue growth, underlying diluted EPS for the quarter was 25% -- was up 25% to $0.45.

From earnings, let's now turn to Slide 16 to take a closer look at inventory and cash. Inventory levels at the end of Q2 were lower than anticipated in May. The value of inventory decreased slightly from Q1 2018 levels and days of inventory increased to 78 days.

At the end of Q3, we expect inventory levels and days of inventory to increase from Q2. At the end of Q2 '18, cash and cash equivalents balance was $537 million. The decrease year-on-year was due to the outflow related to the acquisition of Silego Technology.

In Q2 2018 cash flow from operating activities was approximately $56 million which more than doubled year-on-year. Free cash flow for Q2 2018 was $37 million, also significantly higher than the free cash flow achieved in Q2 2017.

In summary, during Q2 we delivered a strong set of results with revenue growth and operating leverage resulting in earnings acceleration and strong cash generation. We are in a solid financial position and are focused on the successful execution of the product ramp ahead of us.

Before we open the call to questions, I would like to talk about the Q3 outlook. Based on our current visibility and typical seasonal trends, we expect revenue for Q3 2018 to be in the range of $365 million to $395 million. At the midpoint, this will result in approximately 5% year-on-year revenue growth and we expect gross margin to be broadly in line with Q2 2018.

With that, I will now ask the operator to open the call to questions. Todd, over to you please.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question today comes from Achal Sultania calling from Credit Suisse.

Achal Sultania

Two questions. First on the comment that, Jalal, you made about the price negotiations for 2019 model, so help us understand. You said in May that you would be supplying 2 models out of 3 iPhone models this year, so are you getting any visibility on what's going to happen in 2019, is the situation changing or is it the same next year? And then secondly, how should we think about the seasonality in Q4? So basically are you getting any -- are you seeing -- in your Q3 guidance, are you seeing any impact from the fact that you're only supplying 2 models out of 3 for the period? Or is it more that the impact could be delayed and some of that impact could be seen in Q4?

Jalal Bagherli

I think we limit the comments we have on 2019 to what we've said. Basically the -- I think the focus is on getting the 2018 ramp done before the models for '19 are fully determined. So as we said, we have completed our design and we've sampled the chip and this chip is being evaluated by the customer. But in terms of the volume or how many models et cetera, that is still not determined and we will update you when that is the case. In terms of the Q3, we have no specific information apart from what we shared, i.e., the -- what the forecasting is for what we understand from our backlog situation is not -- I can't give you any delineation between the three models or two models or whatever. That's not something I can do. It looks -- as per forecast that's that we anticipated. And again, I remind everybody we have two chips in the upcoming cycle, one is across all three and one is across two models.

Our next question comes from Mitch Steves calling from Royal Bank of Canada.

Mitchell Steves

[Indiscernible] to you, the first is actually just circling back in 2019, so the installed period is kind of just with $100 million or is a rough number for '19 in terms of the revenue decrease due to the PMIC loss? And then secondly on the M&A front, I know you guys are pulled away from that, but how do we think about what you guys are looking for strategically in terms of M&A going forward?

Jalal Bagherli

I'm going to answer the M&A one because I didn't quite hear your first question. So the M&A as we released information yesterday disengaged from our discussion with Synaptics and basically that's kind of where we are with that. If we were only engaged in due diligence discussion, again reminding everybody it was a discussion looking into diligence, there was no contractual negotiation at this point. And if any acquisitions of this size when the companies are both similar size, there's a lot of factors to get right for the acquisition to proceed. And for us it's in all the various factors we don't feel is the right set of parameters coming together to be creating value for our shareholders. So we decided to disengage and that's what we [indiscernible]. In terms of our plans forward, we remain open to acquisitions with these two smaller acquisitions last year successfully. And we will go back to the market or a number of opportunities there. And we will continue that as part of our diversification strategy. So there's no real change. Clearly, the energy we were putting on a major acquisition can now be refocused on the other targets. I -- can you repeat your first question because I didn't hear it, sorry?

Mitchell Steves

So I'm just trying to get a little bit of clarity in 2019, so if I strip out basically Silego from the September quarter guidance, it looks like it's slightly downish roughly on a year-over-year basis, so is it there for you, is that a kind of benchmark for the next quarters or so?

Wissam Jabre

Sorry Mitch, are you referring to 2019 or 2018? The sound isn't very clear.

Mitchell Steves

[Technical Difficulty] essentially the next three quarters? Essentially you guys are guiding to slightly down as for September, if I take out Silego. So I'm wondering that's the rough trajectory should use for September, March, June, just looking for a sense of direction?

Jalal Bagherli

So this is just of Silego, it's looking down into these complication.

Wissam Jabre

Yes, it's complication. We take it over the...

Jalal Bagherli

Mitch, I'll follow up with you. We can't hear you really well, so I'll give you a call back when we finish if you don't mind please. The line is really bad.

Mitchell Steves

Okay. No problem.

Wissam Jabre

Yes, sorry.

We now have a question from Adithya Metuku calling from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Adithya Metuku

So two questions if I could. Just firstly on your inorganic growth strategy, can you give us some color on what exactly will you be looking for? What kind of financial leverage you're willing to take on and any color around how you're thinking about your inorganic growth strategy? And secondly a question for Wissam on the OpEx progression in the second quarter, it looks like your OpEx went down on an underlying basis. Historically, this has never happened. If I look at the last 4 years, Q2 OpEx generally goes up, so clearly some cost control measures are being put into place. So how do you think -- how should we think about OpEx progression in Q3 and Q4?

Jalal Bagherli

All right, so I think in terms of the inorganic growth, we're just refresh from termination of a major acquisition, so we will refresh our target list because things change in the market. And as you know, that there was also a number of other acquisitions that didn't go through like the Qualcomm and XP, so much, much bigger plus others. So there will be changes in terms of what's available in the market, divestitures, carve-outs et cetera. And the -- our targets remain the same. We will look at areas where we can apply the expertise of our company, the DNA of our company and the management to these acquisitions, i.e., we are not looking to jump miles away from where we're good at, so we will be looking at consumer-related areas, IoT that we've been talking about quite a bit. Areas, the intent to favor a mixed signal type products because that's what we understand in terms of manufacturing design. And consumer volume, we like high volume products, so we're not looking for niche stuff. So that's as much as I can characterize. There is a number of targets available. They tend to be smaller relative to what we were just contemplating. And therefore I think the financial leverage won't be significant potentially as much as it would have been in the deal with Synaptics. Hopefully that answers your question.

Adithya Metuku

It does. And Wissam, just on the OpEx?

Wissam Jabre

Yes, so on the second question, obviously we've already taken some action to limit OpEx, but I would draw your attention on Q2, we had a bit of also higher R&D capitalization within the quarter. And so if you factor that and we had around $3 million to $4 million of R&D capitalization higher than the Q1 as well as a bit higher R&D credits. If you factor that in, net-net we were probably flattish to Q1, but as we look at Q3 and Q4, we continue to, as I said, rigorously control our OpEx. The one element that obviously we don't have much control over or the couple of elements R&D, R&D capitalization that is typically linked to the timing of when product -- sorry, projects reach certain milestones, that will be expected to be lower in the third quarter relative to what we saw in Q2. Q2 was probably the peak for the year. And also in Q3, we'll start amortizing some of the new products that will start ramping and so that will also be a bit of headwind. So if I want to sort of quantify the headwind maybe from Q2 to Q3, I would say we probably have around $4 million to $5 million. But as I said, for everything else, we continue to drive rigorous control to make sure we get into a better position by Q4.

We now have a question from David O'Connor calling from Exane.

David O'Connor

Two from my side. Firstly on the buyback, or potential buyback. Can you share your thoughts on the buyback and is a matter of [indiscernible] back an option for you guys? That's the first question. And then a second question for Wissam maybe on the OpEx again. Longer term, how do you manage the OpEx base going forward here in the context of a potential step change in top line given the PMIC loss? And at some point will there be a need to right-size the business to preserve margins in cash?

Wissam Jabre

Let me take both questions, David. So on the buyback obviously as you very well know at the AGM in May we got authorization from our shareholders to buyback up to 10% of the share capital of the company. And so now that the acquisition that we were contemplating is off the table, the buyback is higher on the agenda. It's part of our consideration when we look at our cash uses as well as other types of inorganic growth activities. With respect to the second question on OpEx. Look, we look at the outlook in revenue and we're going to be proactive at managing the cost structure of the company to ensure that whatever outlook on revenue is, we are constantly cash flow positive as we go forward. And so I wouldn't be able to give any quantitative indications at this point obviously where we continue to look at what '19 and beyond will hold. But at the right time we'll be taking the right action as needed to make sure that we have the right cost structure for the revenue as well as we are positive cash flow.

Our next question is from Sebastien Sztabowicz calling from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Could you please provide a little bit of outlook or comment for the wireless audio and audio DECT-base product for the coming quarters because it seems that the dynamic of this category was a bit behind expectation in Q2 as it seems the business dropped quite materially? What could we expect for the back out for the year for these kind of product? And also for the AC/DC converter business, what was the level of growth or the kind of growth you delivered in Q2? And what do you expect for the second part of the year for AC/DC converters? Do you have any specific design wins that are ramping up there to a few -- clearly to growth in the back half of the year?

Jalal Bagherli

I mean we don't break out that as a separate category, Sebastien. So it's part of our business of Connectivity is reported as part of that segment. So in that segment we have the wireless audio and that is -- that includes DECT, 2 DECT things; one is DECT handsets which are the older DECT phone systems which are legacy business and is on the cash cow. And the second part is the growth business which is the headset, professional headset up to now and going forward we are going into the consumer headset as I indicated in my opening remarks. We see actually growth there, so now the growing piece of connectivity is larger than the legacy piece. The other part of the connectivity of course is the Bluetooth which has got very high growth. So I don't -- I'm not sure where you got that assumption from in terms of reduction, but Connectivity for example as a whole grew 13.4% in terms of sequentially. And also in terms of year-on-year it grew 12% overall. So that includes both Bluetooth and the wireless audio technology. So I hope that answers that question.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Yes, but just if you look at the Bluetooth low energy product 45%, the division is on your 12 when we realize something that -- okay.

Jalal Bagherli

So the DECT handset is a market that is -- every year it reduces because it's related to the old phone lines to homes. That's where people go and buy those phones and more and more the -- for past I guess 15 years, the new generations are relying more and more on wireless and cellular phones and they don't buy so many wired phones. So that's what it is, but is not unexpected. We have expected that business to reduce roughly between 8% to 12% a year because the market is shrinking. But our market share remains good and we actually increase -- our market share is very profitable. So the cash that we generate out of that business we plough back into the headset business which is a new growth business. It uses DECT technology plus our analogue codec and other things and this is a new area and that is growing and of course Bluetooth is growing as well as cost.

We now have a question from Andrew Gardiner calling from Barclays.

Andrew Gardiner

Two questions please. Firstly on 2018, you've talked again about a year of growth strongly weighted towards the second half. I just come back to the comments you made in late May/early June regarding the sort of revised expectations post the change at Apple. Can you confirm that that -- sort of that reduction or sort of that revised expectation is still indeed the case and you're comfortable with that given what you can see in 3Q and sort of the initial visibility into fourth quarter?

Wissam Jabre

This is Wissam. Yes, the outlook for us is still we're expecting 2018 to be a year of good growth and what have we indicated the time in May 31 the implications from the loss of market share for the core PMIC was around the 5%. We're still expecting basically the same numbers.

Andrew Gardiner

And then sort of thinking beyond this year, you alluded to a number of design wins in the press release. So I'm just wondering about your level of engagement with Apple outside of the core PMICs iPhone. Can you comment on the level of activity you're seeing there across the rest of the portfolio? And sort of how that makes you think of the level of business you will have with them '19, '20, '21?

Jalal Bagherli

That's sort of very overarching question, but at least let me talk about the relationship and the -- what we have visibility of. So I think as we indicated before -- actually we have a number of designs won since January -- actually since December. And since May we won additional 3 other designs. These are across different platforms. They tend to be a variety of designs, smallest of PMICs, as well as other type of PMICs for applications in -- some end up in phones, some for tablet, some for other products as yet unidentified or that we don't know. And the good thing is the number of opportunities coming our way has not diminished, is -- in fact if anything is increasing in terms of numbers of opportunities. And the relationship is very healthy. The activities between the many engineering teams ongoing between the management, between procurement, all of that is positive. With the of course acknowledgement that -- or what we said which is the main core PMIC is now dual-sourced and we lost a share of volume this year. That is expected to continue going forward. There's no change in what we've said, but all the other products are up for grabs and we're grabbing a good proportion of those going forward affecting '19, '20 and '21 indeed. So it's -- we see an ongoing stream of opportunities against the backdrop of what we've announced.

Our next question today comes from Veysel Taze calling from ODDO Asset Management.

Veysel Taze

Maybe a follow up on your sub-PMICs with your lead customer. What -- can you quantify the number of sub-PMICs looking -- going down 2-3 years? I mean it looks like it could be around 4-5 sub-PMICs when we move to 2020. That would be the first one. And the second one on the main PMIC business. Do you see the risk that the main PMIC that you might be replaced for the main PMIC in the -- in other products which seems to be not the case right now?

Jalal Bagherli

So sub PMICs I think is not something we can project accurately for several years ahead. So what I've alluded to is a trend we see which is basically focusing of the core PMIC on to the application processor more and more. And the additional features and peripherals added to a phone or tablet will be serviced through PLOP PMICs or secondary PMIC or whichever way you want to call them. So -- and the reasons are partially technical for distributing the power and heat across boards, making the boards more routable, more manageable in terms of also putting down bigger batteries as you reduce the clutter on the board, you release more real space for batteries which is useful. So those are the driving reasons. Now we've seen one PMIC in the actual phones that we're shipping so far. We have visibility of 2, as we said in the 2020 -- sorry, 2019 designs and we are working on more than that for the year after, but we don't know necessarily all of that because the design for those are so early, that's -- it's hard to predict, but my -- and what we've shared with you guys is our assumptions of trends would lead to something, there are 4 or 5 sub-PMICs.

And we have -- and those are not kind of dream products or actually products that we're working on, but we don't know the final configuration of those end application until the customer has completed its design, which is very early. So that's why I'm -- I don't want to be so definitive on the numbers. On the main PMIC replacement, I think we've shared what we know. As we've said the -- because our customers are capable of designing core PMICs clearly and should they decide to apply to other areas, technically that is possible, but it's also a function of resourcing, risk and many other things. So there are differences between, for example a phone and a tablet PMIC as you handle bigger batteries, bigger screens et cetera, the type of technologies the IPs are partially different. They share quite a lot, but they also have different specific IPs that are relevant for higher efficiency of handling power. And it comes down to also the size of and number of teams available to do these things. Now that doesn't rule it out for you, but in my humble opinion at the moment I don't see that being on the agenda.

Veysel Taze

And maybe a very quick one on your PMIC activities beyond main customer, I mean a brief update where we stand, particularly on this platform partnership I mean it looks like it become quiet, the communication with this partnership?

Jalal Bagherli

So on the Spreadtrum, the first generation, we did a chip last year, right, and that chip was for the very first LTE and I think we have said on one of the calls, that particular platform, the first LTE platform used Intel Core. And when they came to promote it, it didn't really take much traction just because the processor is not something people typically find in phones, most of the rest of the world, in fact to demand use of the on Core. So in the second generation of the LTE platform, they switch back to the on Core-based platforms and we created a new PMIC which we released the samples of them in March this year. Since most have been building platforms using the new LTE and our chips and their target is smaller second tier-type customers both in phones and tablets, but also customers outside China that includes Southeast Asia, India et cetera. And the latest is we started shipping bigger quantities of samples. We see 4 to 5 design wins by Spreadtrum in these customers.

We see probably healthier number in Q4. So they are just promoting, so that our expectation is that they will have more designs, but we know they've secured already 4 or 5. They're typically smaller customers, but we also know they include some India phones with Indian operators. So we should be seeing early revenue in Q4 because we're already starting to ship samples and we think something which is more meaningful we will be able to report in Q1 2019 in terms of revenue. So it is -- it was quiet, you're right, in the first generation. The second generation seems to be gaining traction and is actually hitting the type of customers that we wouldn't be able to reach by ourselves and we could only do through a partner like Spreadtrum. So to my mind I think, although somewhat beyond our original expectations in terms of timing, it has started to come back together. Outside of that as you asked about PMICs in other areas, we see traction in gaming machines in Japan. So we are engaged in designing chips for that segment. Again we will report progress when we have more concrete items, but we're making good progress. We are bidding for other areas using our 2 to 1 conversion for high voltage charging in the phones.

This comes from the same product group. So again in this press release I think we alluded to a Top 4 China smartphone maker to start going to production with two of these chips. We're hoping that that will be then replicated across other Chinese smartphone makers. So we would be having a bigger days of these revenue generation. And we have also started shipment of PMIC to our first camera, DSLR camera in Japan customer. So again there's a range of 4 or 5 DSLR cameras that use the same PMIC and we've started shipping to the very first 1 and 2 and we expect about 5 platforms to go to production over the next 12 months. So we are looking at sub-segments outside mobile, is looking at derivative technology of power, like charging inside mobile as well, and Spreadtrum is as I just explained.

Our next question is from Lee Simpson calling from Stifel.

Lee Simpson

I've missed most of this call, so that -- if this question has been asked, I apologize upfront, but just wanted to try and ask about Silego if possible. Looking at the Advanced Mixed Signal business, it's picking up quite nicely in this quarter and if I have a few more of the trends in equal or continuing from 2017, my suspicion is that Silego is the culprit for this growth. If it is, could you give us a sense for why that is? I mean are we looking at operations starting to hit full stride after the acquisition integration or is there something else around product cycles and new businesses that are -- that need to called out?

Jalal Bagherli

So the Advanced Mixed Signal comprise of two businesses as you called them. One was the ex-Silego which we call Configurable Mixed Signal Business Unit. Then the other one is our power conversion, the [indiscernible] of our business. I'm happy to report both business within the reported segments are growing very nicely. So the power conversion in the beginning of the year had a slower start because of the issues in Chinese markets, but in the Q2 it regained momentum and it showed a very good sequential growth as well as year-on-year growth. And that is driven by higher share in Korea, but also much larger shares and shipment in China. In fact, the Top 4 Chinese all use our fast-charging products, software or if you like protocol customize for their purposes, but nonetheless the base products are the same and equally in Korea we have gained -- regained some market share.

So overall our market share worldwide is in the order of 60% for the RapidCharge and we maintain it in a growing market. On the Silego, the integration has gone well. The -- I think the promotion has gone well. Silego had momentum. Before we acquired, we've maintained and added to that momentum using Dialog sales-force capabilities, in production and also customer access. I think we indicated our expectation of 15% type growth beginning of the year. We surpassed that in Q1, we surpassed that again in Q2. So I think we are updated our expectation to 20%-plus now for the year for Silego. So it's doing really well. The traction in the customer-base is good. We had 2 promotional days in Asia recently with full days in Shenzhen in China and Taipei and both were sold out events of 300-400 engineering attendance, hands-on training on Silego. It's a little bit like the FPGA with the software and everything and once you get addicted, if you like, to the way that how easy it is to use and customize, customer just carry on generating designs of their own. And that's kind of the secret sauce behind that product line. So we're hoping that this trend continue for the balance of the year and indeed into next year. And Dialog also as part of this R&D investment, we have invested and doubled down on the product developments at Silego. It's adding more complex, more high-performing analogue blocks into the next generation of Silego chips and they should come to the market within the next 12 months to propel the growth even further.

