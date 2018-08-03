Cell Tower REITs: The Hub Of 5G

Cell tower REITs await the ruling of the proposed T-Mobile and Sprint merger. Analysts are split on whether the merger would be a net positive or negative for these REITs.

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint combined to add more than a million new post-paid phone customers, one of the strongest quarters for the industry on record.

2Q18 earnings were generally above expectations, powered by another strong quarter of organic US tower growth. Carrier network spending will ramp up as carriers begin to deploy 5G networks.

REIT Rankings: Cell Towers

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce and update readers on one of the fifteen real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Cell Tower Sector Overview

Cell tower REITs comprise roughly 10% of the REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Cell Tower REIT Index, we track the three cell tower REITs which account for roughly $130 billion in market value: American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), and SBA Communications (SBAC). Cell tower REITs own roughly 80% of the 100k macro cell towers in the United States, which is by far the highest concentration of REIT ownership of any real estate sector. For this reason, while cell towers may constitute only a tiny portion of total real estate asset value in the United States, they hold a disproportionally high importance in the value-weighted investible real estate indexes.

It’s important to note that both AMT and SBAC have significant international operations, while CCI is a pure-play US operator. AMT and SBAC focus on the macro tower business, while CCI has made significant investments in fiber and small-cell networks in addition to their primary tower business. Finally, AMT and CCI make heavy use of “Master Lease Agreements” with cell carriers, while SBAC does not. Master Lease Agreements allow carriers to upgrade their equipment at will, which translates into a more predictable, but perhaps a slightly slower growth trajectory. Cell carriers spend 20-30% of their revenue on cell tower leases, their most significant operating expense.

Consumers want both speed and mobility, but because of the physics and economics of data transmission, there is often a tradeoff between the two. For speed, a robust fiber-based backhaul network is ideal. This requires laying thousands of miles of underground cables that physically connect to every home and business. The traditional wireline cable providers and fiber network owners control this market. For mobility, a wide-reaching macro cellular network is ideal. This requires having an extensive network of towers, rooftop transmitters, and small cells. The wireless carriers and cell tower REITs control this market. Since consumers need both speed and mobility and none of the players are able to fully satisfy both of these needs, the balance of power continually shifts as technology evolves and data demand changes.

Bull & Bear Thesis for Cell Tower REITs

Cell tower REITs continue to command strong competitive positioning in the telecommunications sector. Cell carriers sold off their tower assets beginning in the mid-2000s to de-lever their balance sheet and free-up capital to expand their networks. Supply growth is almost non-existent in the US as there are significant barriers to entry through the local permitting process. The relative scarcity of cell towers, combined with the absolute necessity of these towers for cell networks, has given these REITs substantial pricing power.

Cell tower REITs now command a cost-of-capital and operational advantage over any other institution seeking to own these assets and, even if they want to, cell carriers don't have the free capital to re-enter the space. Compared to other real estate sectors, capital expenditure requirements are very low. Networking technology is limited by a trade-off between coverage and capacity. Macro cell towers provide the most economical mix of coverage and capacity. While technology can change very rapidly, it appears that the limitations of the alternative technologies (satellites, small cells, and Wifi) are unlikely to abate anytime soon. Below, we outline the primary reasons that investors may be bullish on the sector.

The land under cell towers, however, is worth very little without a functioning macro cell site. While we don’t believe there is an immediate risk of technological obsolesce, it is impossible to predict technological innovation in a decade, much less over multiple decades. Further, there are only four major players in the US carrier industry (and potentially three if the Sprint (NYSE:S)/T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) merger gets approved), limiting the number of potential tenants for these REITs. Cell companies pay 20-30% of revenue towards these tower companies, making it an important expense that they are looking to reduce. Carriers are incentivized to invest capital in alternative technologies like small-cells and DAS to try to reduce the competitive position of cell towers.

Some carriers have discussed “do-it-ourselves” options of building their own towers. Perhaps the most significant risk relates to the fact that these REITs own just 30% of the land under their structures and lease the other 70% through (typically long-term) ground leases. Below, we outline the primary reasons that investors may be bearish on the sector.

Recent Stock Performance

Cell tower REITs were the top-performing REIT sector in 2017, surging more than 35% compared to a modest 5% gain on the REIT index. On par with the REIT average, the cell tower sector is flat so far in 2018 but has underperformed since the announcement of the proposed merger of T-Mobile and Sprint.

Since NAREIT began tracking the sector in 2012, cell tower REITs have outperformed the REIT index in every year. Cell towers continue to be one of the few growth-engines of the REIT sector and, considering the positive operating environment forecast for 2018-2020, don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

American Tower has led the way over the last two years, followed by SBA Communications. Investors remain somewhat skeptical on the economic returns from Crown Castle's significant investment in fiber and small cells over the last several years, explaining some of the underperformance since 2016.

Recent Fundamental Performance

2Q18 earnings were generally above expectations, powered by another strong quarter of organic US tower growth. US tower revenue grew by nearly 7% YoY as carriers continue to invest heavily in network densification and equipment upgrades. Notably, American Tower increased their guidance for US organic tower revenue by 50bps. This metric, effective the "same-store NOI growth" of the sector, highlights the relative fundamental outperformance of cell tower REITs. All three REITs generally maintained strong guidance for 2018 with some minor adjustments, projecting a 6% rise in organic revenues and 10% rise in AFFO/share.

Of course, cell tower REITs are inexorably linked with the underlying performance of their cell carrier tenants, who delivered a very strong second quarter. AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), T-Mobile, and Sprint combined to add more than a million new post-paid phone customers and added nearly five million total connections, one of the strongest quarters for the industry on record.

Capital spending by cell carriers is a key driver of growth for tower REITs. Capex among US carriers had been in a lull for the past two years as much of the available capital has been put towards spectrum acquisition which will power the next generation 5G networks. Capital spending is expected to ramp up again as carriers begin to deploy 5G networks over the next five to ten years. Based on company guidance, CapEx spending among the four US carriers is expected to increase by 15% this year, which would be the most significant increase since 4G rolled out between 2010 and 2012. The tailwind from tax reform, strong economic growth, the popularity of unlimited data plans, and the ramp-up to 5G appear to be fueling the recent uptick in spending.

While tower assets won't benefit directly from small-cell deployment, cell tower REIT executives believe that the buildout of robust 5G networks will benefit towers, fiber, and small cells alike. As we've discussed in past updates, 5G networks, which will continue to be anchored by macro cell towers, are poised to become the primary means of communication connectivity, likely superseding traditional cable home broadband as the default high-speed home internet option by 2025. In a recent interview, Crown Castle CEO noted:

Macro sites become the overhead lights in the room and small cells become the lamps in the room, where they put a concentration of light in a specific area in order to solve a need... And that's exactly how we're seeing the carriers to deploy these networks. The macro sites in essence become like hub sites upon which the small cells are designed in order to provision enough capacity to meet the demand.

The combination of strong organic growth and continued external growth fueled a 13% rise in total property revenues in 2017, slowing only modestly from 2016. These REITs offered guidance that projects a 15% rise in property revenues in 2018. EBITDA margins expanded to 61.3% which is in the upper-range of the REIT sector. G&A overhead, however, remains high at 9.2%.

External growth via acquisitions remains a central focus of cell tower REITs. Notably, in 2017, CCI completed the $7B acquisition of Lightower, significantly expanding CCI's presence in the fiber and small cell space. Meanwhile, AMT and SBAC remain focused on the tower business, expanding their total sites by 6% and 1%, respectively, over the past quarter.

While the aggregate REIT sector saw a decline in FFO/share in 4Q17 and 1Q18 for the first time since the recession, cell towers continue to chug along. Cell towers grew AFFO/share 12% in 2017, the most robust AFFO growth in the REIT sector. AFFO is expected to grow roughly 10% per year through 2020 attributable to a roughly even split between organic and external growth.

Status And Impact of Sprint/T-Mobile Merger

We discussed in our last update that Sprint and T-Mobile, the third and fourth largest US wireless carriers, announced a long-awaited merger agreement that would consolidate the industry into three equal competitors along with AT&T and Verizon. Following years of discussions and a failed attempt at a merger in 2014 that was blocked by US regulators, the two firms finally came to terms on the potential $26 billion deal. The combined entity would command a 30% share of total wireless connections, including 24% of postpaid phone subscribers and a whopping 59% of prepaid phone subscribers.

Since our last update, in the wake of the successful approval of AT&T/Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) merger, our research indications that the consensus estimate of a merger approval has increased to 40-50%, up from our prior estimate of 20-40%. Sprint and T-Mobile will need to convince regulators that the proposed merger would not change the favorable trajectory on pricing and service for US consumers.

The impact of carrier consolidation has long been a concern for cell tower REITs. The number of potential cellular tenants on US towers has dwindled from as many as twelve independent carriers in 1999, down to seven by 2004, and down to four since 2007. The tremendous growth in demand for mobile connectivity has, so far, blunted the negative impact on cell tower fundamentals from tenant consolidation.

Sparked by a rejuvenated T-Mobile, competition within the wireless space has been fierce over the past five years, prompting carriers to cut prices and continue to upgrade their networks to support the now-ubiquitous unlimited data plans. While Sprint has struggled to maintain market share amid a dearth of network investment, T-Mobile has gradually eaten share away from the industry leaders over the past several years. Based on conventional measures of market power and historical precedent at the DOJ, the horizontal merger appears unlikely to pass anti-trust scrutiny.

Much of the deliberation will center around the potential long-term outlook of Sprint absent a deal with T-Mobile. Proponents of the deal will argue that Sprint, which has not had a profitable year since 2007 and sits on roughly $30 billion in debt, may not be a "going concern" in five to ten years. A Sprint bankruptcy would likely lead to a less favorable competitive industry dynamic than a landscape with three healthy carriers.

With connectivity technology trending away from traditional cable and towards fixed 5G wireless, legacy cable and satellite companies including Comcast (CMCSA), Charter (CHTR), and Dish Network (DISH) have explored the potential benefits of a deal with Sprint. Cable companies have begun to dip their toes into cellular space by rolling out their own wireless offerings, including an Altice deal with Sprint and Comcast's deal with Verizon, but these offerings simply repackage one of the four carriers' existing cellular networks and are, by no means, legitimate competitors at this time. These will surely be hotly debated issues during the anti-trust deliberation process.

While revenues from Sprint and T-Mobile comprise a combined 25% of total industry revenues, the “overlap” between Sprint and T-Mobile cell tower sites is roughly 4% of total industry revenues. This 4% represents a "worst-case-scenario" in which T-Mobile completely shuts down the Sprint network on redundant towers and does not subsequently need to upgrade their equipment to handle the increased capacity. It's important to note that the legacy networks of the two firms would be largely incompatible as Sprint has historically used CDMA technology while T-Mobile has used GSM. As was the case with the T-Mobile acquisition of MetroPCS, during the three to five-year “migration” period, T-Mobile would effectively have to operate both networks. Crown Castle, which is US-focused, would be most affected, while American Tower, which has a significant international presence, would be relatively unscathed.

Further, the need for tower space is largely a function of total data demand because the existing equipment on most towers is already running near full usage loads. Of that 4% overlap, much of the equipment capacity on the redundant towers would likely need to be maintained or upgraded. Confirming this, T-Mobile announced that it would spend $40 billion over the next three years in network capital expenditures, which represents a sizable increase over the recent trend of network spending by the sum of the individual firms. Because of this, we believe that the merger would be a net benefit for tower REITs over the next half-decade as the combined entity would need to significantly increase its network spending relative to the status-quo.

Valuation of Cell Tower REITs

With strong growth and flat price performance, cell towers now trade at a modest Free Cash Flow discount (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD) to the REIT average. After accounting for the sector-leading expected growth rates, cell tower REITs very appear attractively valued based on the FCF/G metric. While other sectors are struggling with the ramifications of NAV discounts, the sector trades at a modest premium to NAV, which should help fuel their external growth pipeline.

Within the sector, we note that AMT and CCI trade at similar valuations while SBAC trades at a slight discount to the sector average.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Cell tower REITs march to the beat of their own drum. The sector exhibits relatively modest or low sensitivity to both interest rates and equities. Among US REIT sectors, cell towers are the fourth least interest rate sensitive sector and could provide balance to a rate-sensitive REIT portfolio.

Within the sector, AMT and SBAC are classified as Growth REITs. CCI, which pays a 4% dividend, is a Hybrid REIT and has characteristics that are more aligned with the REIT averages.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Cell tower REITs are among the lowest-yielding REIT sectors, paying out just 57% of their free cash flow and instead plowing that capital back into the business to fuel external growth. The sector pays an average 2.5% dividend yield, among lowest among REITs.

Within the sector, only Crown Castle acts like a typical REIT when it comes to distributions. CCI pays a healthy 4.0% dividend yield, while AMT pays 2.1%, and SBAC does not yet pay a dividend.

Bottom Line: Favorable Outlook With Catalysts

Cell tower REITs continue to benefit from a favorable competitive positioning within the telecommunication sector. Low supply and high demand have translated into substantial pricing power for cell tower operators. 2Q18 earnings were generally above expectations, powered by another strong quarter of organic US tower growth. Carrier network spending will ramp up as carriers begin to deploy 5G networks. The sector appears attractively valued after the recent merger-related underperformance, which is largely unwarranted, in our opinion.

5G networks, which will be anchored by wide-coverage macro cell towers, are poised to soon usurp traditional cable broadband as the default option for high-speed home internet. AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint combined to add more than a million new post-paid phone customers, one of the strongest quarters for the industry on record.

Cell tower REITs await the ruling of the proposed T-Mobile and Sprint merger. Analysts are split on whether the merger would be a net positive or negative for these REITs. The merger would be a net benefit for tower REITs over the next half-decade as the combined entity would need to significantly increase its network spending relative to the status-quo. The long-run effects of the merger would likely be mildly negative for the sector. Positive catalyst for the near-term includes increased network capital spending and the rollout of FirstNet.

We currently view the cell tower sector very favorably relative to other REIT sectors. We see American Tower as the most attractive REIT in the cell tower space, followed by SBA Communications and Crown Castle. To see where cell tower REITs fit into a well-diversified real estate portfolio, be sure to check out our other REIT Rankings: Manufactured Housing, Net Lease, Malls, Industrial, Data Center, Apartments, Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Single Family Rental, Storage, Homebuilders, and Student Housing.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. Again, we encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, AMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purposes only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up to date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.