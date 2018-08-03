Esterline Technologies (ESL) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Esterline Technologies Corp. (NYSE:ESL) Q3 2018 Earnings Call August 2, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

John B. Hobbs - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Stephen M. Nolan - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Analysts

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC

George J. Godfrey - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Operator

I will now turn the conference over to Mr. John Hobbs, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John B. Hobbs - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you, Michelle, and good afternoon, everyone. Curtis Reusser, Esterline's President and CEO; and Stephen Nolan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are joining us today to discuss Esterline's fiscal third quarter 2018 results.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Curtis.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks, John, and good afternoon to everyone on the call today. I'll begin today with a brief overview of our results for the quarter and provide an update on general market landscape, and then, hand the call over to Stephen for a closer look at the numbers before taking your questions.

Our fiscal third quarter results came in better than the $0.80 to $0.90 per share we expected in June when we had just ended a 13-day work stoppage at our Canadian avionics facility. There were three factors that led us to come in above our preannounced range. First, our team executed exceptionally well on our post-strike recovery program at our avionics facility, and we were able to make up approximately a third of the volume in the final two weeks of the quarter. We had continued with our recovery plans in the fourth quarter, and as we noted in our release in June, we expect to recapture the remaining sales volume in the fourth quarter. Second, we have orders scheduled for early fourth quarter delivery that shifted into the last weeks of the third quarter. And lastly, movement in foreign currency at the very end of the quarter provided a smaller but contributing role in our outperformance relative to our preannounced range.

In total we reported consolidated sales of nearly $500 million in the third quarter, which was slightly up on an organic basis even after adjusting for foreign exchange benefit. Our net earnings from continuing operations were $30 million or $1 per diluted share, compared to $32 million or $1.06 per diluted share in 2017. Adjusted to exclude the costs related to compliance and integration in the 2017 period, earnings per diluted share were $1.10.

Putting the work stoppage aside for a moment, operationally, we are performing well. Sequentially, we expanded both our gross and operating margins in each of our business segments. Our bookings are broad-based and strong and our backlog is at a record high. We finished the quarter with $1.47 billion and have booked orders in excess of $1.7 billion year-to-date. Encouragingly, this had led to a year-to-date book-to-bill of 1.15 and a trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.14, which sets us up well to increase shipments in the fourth quarter, consistent with our plan and expectations. It also positions us nicely as we head into fiscal 2019.

Turning to our segments, in our Avionics & Controls segment, our profits improved on lower R&D spending as we shift from development to production on important programs like the Embraer E2. This led to around 50 basis points of margin expansion in Q3 even with the impact of the strike during the period.

In Sensors & Systems, we were up against a difficult year-over-year comparison from a margin perspective as we ended a high-margin, FAA-mandated GFI retrofit program in the fall of 2017. That being said, our underlying volumes were solid and order flow continued to be strong, particularly in connection technologies.

Turning to our Advanced Materials segment, this was out first full quarter following the divestiture of our Kirkhill facility. Excluding the Kirkhill business in last year's results, sales were up 13% compared with the prior year, driven by a positive sales trajectory in the defense technologies businesses and good demand growth in engineered materials.

On segment profitability, we were pleased to report that following the sale of Kirkhill, our segment operating margin is solidly above our 20% target at 21.5%.

During the quarter, our team attended the Farnborough Airshow in July and I'd like to touch on some key observations. Esterline had a successful attendance at the show and we generated new business and order activity across our segments. Much like we have seen in our backlog and bookings all year, activity was broad-based with singles and doubles to support our underlying order flow momentum.

A notable takeaway from the show was the strength in next-generation passenger aircraft on which we have substantial content. These platforms include the A220, the E2 and the MRJ, and they represent some of our more notable recent R&D investments with high revenue per aircraft. To add a little more color on the participation by program, on the A220, we have meaningful content for both sensors and controls. On the E2, we have products in the cockpit, primary flight controls, power distribution and certain sensors. Finally, on the MRJ, our equipment is in the cockpit and power distribution.

To put this in perspective, our sales per unit on these platforms is more than three times that of the aircraft they are replacing. We are pleased to see positive momentum on these new programs, and during the airshow alone, there were more than 100 combined orders for the A220 and the E2. As a result, we expect regional jet activity to be a notable contributor to our long-term organic growth over the next few years.

We ended the quarter in a strong financial position with a healthy balance sheet and record backlog. During the quarter, we paid down $21.3 million of debt, which resulted in a gross leverage ratio of 2.7 times at the end of the third quarter. As we've discussed all year, we expect the fourth quarter to be our strongest quarter of the year, a typical seasonal pattern.

I'll now turn the call over to Stephen for a closer look at the numbers. Stephen?

Stephen M. Nolan - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you, Curtis. Good afternoon, everyone. As Curtis mentioned, due largely to timing issues between the third and fourth quarters, the third quarter finished ahead of our most recent expectations. Our third-quarter performance resulted in income from continuing operations of $30 million or $1 per share on sales of approximately $500 million.

Adjusting for both the positive impact of foreign exchange rates on this quarter's revenue and the sale of Kirkhill, which is completed in the second quarter, we grew revenue by approximately $5 million or 1% compared to the prior year period. The net effect of change in foreign exchange rates, including the effect of our forward contracts, benefited pre-tax earnings by approximately $4 million.

Turning to the segments' performance, despite the impact of the previously disclosed strike at our Montréal avionics facility, results from the Avionics & Controls segment were improved from last year's third quarter. Segment sales of $211 million were slightly higher than the same period last year and the segment's $24 million profit was up about $2 million from the prior year period.

The strike and a couple of other factors led to lower year-over-year sales and operating profit within the avionics system platform, but this was more than offset by sales and profit growth in the control and communication systems platform. The interface technologies platform also contributed to improved segment performance. The segment operating margin of 11.3% expanded sequentially and was 50 basis points higher compared to the same period of last year.

The Sensors & Systems segment reported revenue of $191 million, up $6 million from last year's third quarter. Segment operating profit of $22 million was about $3 million lower than last year. The advanced sensors and connection technologies platforms both delivered operating profit that was similar to our third quarter performance of last year.

As we have discussed in prior calls, the power systems platform had previously posted strong profits while it was delivering products to satisfy an FAA-mandated GFI retrofit program. That program came to an end during the fall of 2017. Operating profit in the power systems platform moderated after the program completed, resulting in reduced performance on a year-over-year basis.

However, as discussed on our last call, earlier this year, the business restructured its workforce and took other actions to improve profitability. As a result, the power systems platform had significantly improved performance sequentially and we expect this trend to continue into the fourth quarter.

The improving profitability of the power systems platform helped the Sensors & Systems segment to sequentially expand operating margin by approximately 190 basis points to 11.6% during the third quarter. Segment operating profit grew from Q1 to Q2, and again, in Q3. We are once more expecting to deliver sequential operating profit growth in this segment in Q4.

Our Advanced Materials segment reported operating profit of $21 million, an improvement of nearly $3 million when compared to the third quarter of 2017, despite a $12 million decline in sales when compared to last year. The 2017 results included the now-divested Kirkhill operations, which contributed sales of approximately $23 million last year.

On an apples-to-apples basis, removing the Kirkhill business results from the 2017 results, the engineered materials platform grew both sales and profit on a year-over-year basis. Additionally, the second platform in this segment, defense technologies, also contributed both revenue and profit growth when compared to the prior year.

We had previously communicated expected operating margins for this segment in excess of 20% and the segment met those expectations this quarter, delivering an operating margin of 21.5%. We continue to expect the engineered materials segment to report operating margins of 20% or greater going forward.

Corporate expenses of about $19 million were about $3 million higher than last year due to the absence of a bonus accrual reversal that occurred in the prior year period, and higher professional fees partly due to the ongoing remediation of previously-disclosed accounting issues in the current year period. Net interest expense of about $7.3 million was similar to last year's third quarter.

Income taxes of $11 million in the third quarter were about 27% of taxable income. We continue to expect our effective tax rate in the second half of 2018 to be between 25% and 27%.

Now, moving to our cash flow, through the first nine months of the year, cash flow from operations was $119 million, down $20 million from last year's $139 million. This mirrors the decline in our year-to-date earnings from continuing operations. Our capital investment plans this year cover investments that sustain our ongoing operations, as well as equipment that will bring new production programs online, such as the 40mm training round that is now entering production.

For the first nine months of 2018, capital expenditures were $39 million, and we expect to invest a total of approximately $65 million in CapEx this year. Free cash flow generated so far this year is approximately $80 million compared to about $97 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2017.

Orders during the third quarter were solid, $506 million compared with $501 million of orders during the same period of last year, excluding orders from the Kirkhill business. We ended the quarter with a backlog of $1.7 billion compared to $1.24 billion in the prior year. (15:41) business platforms has strengthened and grown its backlog over the past year. As Curtis mentioned, our year-to-date book-to-bill at the corporate level is 1.15, with each of our eight business platforms reporting a year-to-date ratio in excess of 1.05. The defense technologies and control and communication systems platforms have been particularly strong, reporting year-to-date book-to-bill ratios in excess of 1.3.

Comparing the trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio removes some of the variability associated with order timing and neutralizes much of the effects of shifting exchange rates, providing a clearer view of order trends. At the end of third quarter of fiscal 2018, our trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.14 compared with the same measure of 0.94 at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

We are reiterating our revenue, earnings and cash flow guidance for 2018. As stated before, we expect revenues to be between $2.0 billion and $2.05 billion, EPS to be between $3.65 and $3.85 per share, EBITDA to be between $270 million and $290 million, and free cash flow to be between $115 million and $140 million. We have a healthy balance sheet and continued good cash flows. Financially, we're in good shape heading in to the final quarter of fiscal 2018.

Back to you, Curtis.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks, Stephen. There's some positive trends happening in the business right now and a lot of promise within some of the key programs for us. The strike recovery was better than we expected and our early execution on some orders this quarter helped us reduce the slope of our fourth quarter performance ramp. We feel good about how things are positioned as we close fiscal 2018 and we look forward to advancing the progress in our operations and financials in the year to come. We continue to be focused on delivering to our customers, innovating in our markets for future growth and optimizing the way we work to compete more effectively.

So with that, let's open it up for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Sheila Kahyaoglu with Jefferies. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC

Good afternoon and thank you for taking the time. Just my first question, on the quarter, margins were up about 50 basis points year-over-year and quite significantly first half over second half. Maybe can you talk about the moving pieces and how you think about that going forward for total segment margins?

Stephen M. Nolan - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Sure. Well, as we talked about, certainly, sequentially and somewhat year-over-year, the absence of the Kirkhill business certainly helped us. We've discussed before the Kirkhill business that in the third quarter of last year had started to turn over where it was not generating profit for the company. Also, our power systems have had significant sequential performance improvements. We mentioned the year-over-year challenges we faced there because of the absence of the GFI program, but sequentially, it's a significant contributor. And beyond that, it's just general strength within the business across the other segments.

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC

Thanks, Stephen. So, I think – first of all, you said lost $2.6 million in the prior year. If we add that back, I mean, the 21.5% Advanced Materials margin was still pretty good. Is that the run rate we should be thinking about going forward?

Stephen M. Nolan - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. We've certainly said before it's going to be north of 20% and we were very comfortable guiding north of 20% on a forward-looking basis. So, I don't know if (20:15) going to be exactly in the 21.5% range but it's a strong business. We have strong margins in both defense technologies and in engineered materials and we would certainly expect to be able to deliver in that range on a go-forward basis.

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC

Got it. And then, just on divestitures, I mean, do you like the portfolio the way it is? If you could maybe comment on that if you see other opportunities.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Well, we continue to look at it. We don't have any big specific burning issues right now but it's something we look at on an ongoing basis. We're really focused just on driving improvement in the current businesses that we have right now.

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC

Thanks, Curtis.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ken Herbert with Canaccord. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Unknown Speaker

Hey, good afternoon. This is actually Perry (21:17) on for Ken. I have a question for Avionics & Controls segment. I think earlier in the call, you pointed to the impact of the strike. And just wanted to sort of clarify how much of the quarter was a pull forward of expected Q4 shipment? And also, any color on the down 1.1% in organic growth? Any sort of color there would help, too. Thanks.

Stephen M. Nolan - Esterline Technologies Corp.

So certainly, as we look at the change in expectations we had when we pre-warned on our third quarter earnings back at the start of June, as we settled the strike we had at our avionics plant, if you think about the amount of revenue that we believed we had lost as a result of that strike, and therefore, the catch up we needed to complete in the balance of the quarter, we got about a third of that during the quarter. So, about two-thirds of that slipped into fourth quarter. However, as we mentioned and as I mentioned during my script, within the other two platforms within that segment, we saw revenue pull ahead, where customers wanted delivery sooner than we had anticipated. There were orders on the books and we had expected to deliver them early in fourth quarter and they were pulled into third quarter.

So I think relative to our original expectations, Q3 was still short of the revenue we had expected to deliver in Q3. However, relative to our revised expectations after the strike, we did pull forward some meaningful revenue. It's not in the tens of millions of dollars but it's a meaningful revenue from fourth quarter into third quarter.

Unknown Speaker

Great. Thanks. And shifting over to Sensors & Systems, anything on just puts and takes by platform, and if this were a lot of engine aftermarket is, just curious why growth here maybe was not as strong as expected?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Well, just ticking through them, I don't think we saw any big anomalies. As we've mentioned before, we had a little bit less in the power business, the GFI retrofits have tailed off, which is a little bit of a headwind, and again, we've kind of laid the groundwork, we've seen that coming and it was a nice program for us. So, that did have some impact there.

We did have some recovery. We did some restructuring in that business. So, we've seen some sequential, as Stephen mentioned, good margin improvement. We expect a little bit more in the fourth quarter. Even within the quarter, the ramp of their performance improved from the beginning of the quarter. We look at it every month and are happy with the trends there.

In the connection business, they are really nice strong bookings. They are really humming. Good volume there. They're focused just on working with their customers to get more product out. So, I feel like they're really on solid footing.

Sensors has had some nice volume. They're chugging along. I don't think we saw anything notable in aftermarket trends there. One way or the other, I think our aftermarket is kind of fairly strong but didn't see any big surprises there. We did open up a new – a site in Asia that takes orders that flow into our Singapore site, so that's just getting rolling. So, we're optimistic about the look forward on that.

Unknown Speaker

Great. And If I may, just one last more, just curious what you're seeing specifically in the short cycle defense markets. Just curious if we should see in acceleration in defense, even with the A400M exposure. And if you could, on A400M, do you have any headwinds this quarter and should we see it moderate or anything like that in fiscal year 2019? Thank you.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. I think so. We did have some – there have been push-outs on that. We're cautiously optimistic about volume on A400M. As you know, we have pretty high content there. So, no big notable swings there for the quarter or in the near term. But if that continues to move up gradually, that'll be a plus for us.

Our defense technologies business kind of is a proxy for all of our defense business. We've seen really strong bookings there. Again, a couple of new products there. As Stephen mentioned, the book-to-bill is pretty high in that specific business. So, we feel pretty optimistic about defense in general. We've got fairly good defense exposure throughout all of our platforms that are around the aerospace and defense side. So, pretty optimistic about the near-term outlook.

Unknown Speaker

Great. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of George Godfrey with C.L. K (26:40). Your line is now open.

George J. Godfrey - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

C.L. King. Thank you. Just wanted to ask about, given that we're three quarters in on your organic revenue growth rate, I think the average looks like it's about flat because the Q2 was severely impacted by the Advanced Materials. As you think about 2019, would you expect the organic growth rate to be at least 1% to 2%, given that you're doing 1%, 1.5% here Q1, Q3 and looks like Q4 is probably in that 1% to 2%. Is that a baseline that we can think given the bookings?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Well, we don't talk about 2019 but I'll give you some indicators. Our backlog is at record levels. Our book – we've been tracking the in-quarter book-to-bill and the trailing 12 months, and those are both in some of the healthier positions that I've seen since I've been here. And I keep asking people that have been here longer and they say this is pretty good for us. So, I think that bodes well.

We do have – and we've talked about this – our profile over the last couple of years has been a low Q1 and a high Q4, with Q2 and Q3, it kind of builds throughout the year. So, it's tough to go look at the first two quarters of the year and do a trend. We expect this year to be in single-digit growth and I think our book-to-bill would say that we'd expect to show some growth for next year, but we've yet to put a number on that.

George J. Godfrey - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Thank you, Curtis.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. And I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. John Hobbs for any closing remarks.

John B. Hobbs - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Great. Well, thank you, everybody, for joining us today. We appreciate you taking the time to join us and we will look forward to speaking with you in November. Goodnight.

Operator

