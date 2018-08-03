Why Ferrari Will Continue To Thrive Even Without Its Leader

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Christoph Liu as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

I do believe that Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), despite being traded at high multiples, remains a thriving business that should be valued as a luxury company instead of by the same measurements as other car producers. The company's earnings and margins are excellent and the brand is of unrivaled strength. Debt reduction will continue to further strengthen the company's balance sheet. I do not expect the passing of leader Sergio Marchionne (†66) to change this.

Sergio Marchionne - the Great Fixer

Only few days ago the sad news of Sergio Marchionne’s passing was to be moaned. Shares of both Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) and Ferrari NV significantly lost value following the news of the departure of Mr. Marchionne, who had been serving as CEO at FCA and both CEO and chairman at Ferrari, as the companies' leader and his subsequent death days later. The market’s reaction was, I believe, to be understood mainly as the reflection of its appreciation of the late Marchionne’s exceptional abilities as a manager and leader. And this appreciation was well justified given the success he had saving both Fiat and Chrysler (separate entities pre-Marchionne yet both struggling severely) and completing the turnaround creating great values for shareholders and securing employment for thousands. Prior to this Herculean achievements, he had already been serving successfully as CEO of three different public companies in three different industries. Those companies were Alusuisse, after several mergers and spinoffs now part of Rio Tinto plc (RIO), Lonza (OTCPK:LZAGF) and SGS (OTCPK:SGSOF). I am convinced that a man with Sergio Marchionne’s abilities could have improved any business whether it might be an industrial giant or a tiny mom-and-pop-shop. Consequently, this also means that losing him means the loss of a most valuable asset for any company he actually worked for.

FCA’s new CEO Mike Manley will have a tough job trying to fill Marchionne’s shoes at the automaker. Even more so given the environment in which he takes the helm. With trade tensions still looming and the inevitable need to invest heavily in the development of electric vehicles (where FCA has fallen behind competitors) there are certainly great challenges ahead for the former head of the Jeep brand. Investors are therefore right to be cautious about the company’s situation and perspective. Losing an exceptional leader makes the situation without any question look even more dire.

Ferrari is Different

I will, however, argue that the situation at Ferrari is different. As mentioned above when given the choice between having or not having Sergio Marchionne as a CEO, the first option would always be the way to go. Nonetheless, I expect Ferrari to be able to compensate the loss more quickly and more easily than FCA. I base this opinion on a number of considerations. First I would like to underline once again Mr. Marchionne’s great abilities as a specialist for turnarounds (or a “fixer” as Marchionne described himself).

Ferrari, however, did not need a turnaround. Sure, there was a time when it did. However, this was - with great success I wish to add - already completed during the tenure of Marchionne’s predecessor as Ferrari’s chairman, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo. Montezemolo together with Amedeo Felisa, Marchionne’s predecessor as CEO and current board member, also laid the groundwork for today's high margins (and thus earnings).

Prior to the spinoff in 2015, Ferrari was both the most profitable and most valuable part of FCA (as becomes evident when comparing the two companies' market capitalization the day of the spinoff). At Ferrari, the thing that I assume only Marchionne was able to do is to move the legal seat to the Netherlands (or to be more precise to create a holding company there) which especially for a brand like Ferrari in a country like Italy is, while surely profitable in terms of regulatory and tax matters, is an unemotional and quite drastic move. He also orchestrated the spinoff from FCA in a unique manner. With regard to this I would, however, like to point out that the main beneficiaries of this fact were FCA and its shareholders rather than new investors in Ferrari as the former parent could reduce its own debt at the expanse of Ferrari (which was and is more able to carry said debt).

Of Cars and Luxury Goods

Ferrari may be a carmaker but its valuation is more similar to those of luxury powerhouses like LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY), Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY) or Richemont (OTCPK:CFRUY) than those of fellow car companies like former parent FCA or Germany’s Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) or Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY). No other automotive brand, luxury or volume, can compete with Ferrari's operative EBIT margin of 22.69 percent and EBITDA margin of 30.3 percent for the full year 2017 (the runner-up being Volkswagen-owned Porsche with a margin of 17.6 percent for 2017). In my eyes, this is further proof of the fact that a Ferrari is not primarily a car but a luxury product. It just happens to be a luxury product that presents itself in the form of a car. The overwhelming majority of cars are purchased out of necessity. Even a premium product like a Mercedes-Benz or a BMW will in most cases remain a tool of transportation above everything else - although I could imagine that some of my fellow countrymen from Germany would fiercely disagree with me on this. No one, however, needs a Ferrari. Please note that I allow myself to exclude needs of the ego from my definition of necessity here. Still, Ferraris are in high demand. That is because customers don’t buy them because they need but because they want them. It is this passion that ensures the company’s success. It is noteworthy that at Ferrari revenue (+10 percent in 2017; +11.2 percent currency-adjusted) increases at a significantly faster pace than shipments (+4.8 percent in 2017) do. This underlines the business's pricing power.

A Unique Brand

The Ferrari brand is highly recognizable. Particular interest in cars whatsoever is not necessary to know Ferrari. I assume that even someone unable to distinguish an Opel (or for American readers: a Buick) from a Kia will recognize a Ferrari when he or she sees it. Furthermore, it is worth noting that there is no real competition to a Ferrari. There are of course other producers of high-end sports cars. For example, the likes of McLaren, Aston Martin or Lamborghini. However, customers in this segment tend to decide on a purchase based on personal taste and preferences above everything else. A customer interested in a Ferrari 488, for instance, is rather unlikely to consider an Aston Martin Vantage an alternative and vice versa. This, admittedly, also contains the downside, that it is hard to win over customers who do not want a Ferrari without adding new models to the line-up.

However, Ferrari has proven its ability and willingness to do exactly that. While the Italians were once known primarily for V-12 front-engine Gran Turismos and V-8-powered mid-engine sports-cars, in recent years they expanded their portfolio by V-8 GT convertibles and four-seat high-performance shooting brakes. Besides its regular line-up (if a Ferrari can ever be referred to as ”regular” in the first place), the company from time to time offers limited editions and sometimes even special one-off products. Obviously, it is able to apply an even higher price tag to vehicles of those categories. Ferrari is able to handpick buyers for those cars. Ferrari collectors, who naturally belong to the wealthiest echelons of humanity, are happily willing to buy a new limited edition car without seeing it in the flesh (or in the metal/carbon precisely speaking) if offered the chance. Ferrari’s (financial) power stems not from scale or automatization of production. Instead, it derives from the iconic brand and the emotions it creates.

No Need for Fixing

Ferrari's profits have been increasing at a fast pace for years, reaching a net profit of €537 million for the year 2017 and €149 million (up from €124 million) in the first quarter of 2018. At the same time, the net industrial debt has been reduced steadily since the IPO. The company forecasts to be net industrial debt free no later than 2021. This seems very well achievable given the current level of €403 million as of March 31st 2018 (down €60 million from the previous quarter). Furthermore, it is currently able to issue bonds at favorable conditions (0.25% coupon at an issue price of 99.557%). The products’ quality is in accordance with high standards as well. Even the Formula One operation Scuderia Ferrari, which after all is the reason the company was founded in the first place, seems on a good way to be able to compete for its first title since 2008 (although currently behind world champion Mercedes AMG with about half the season to go). The company seems far away from being in need of a turnaround or major fixing in the foreseeable future as long as no major negative event or a global recession happens.

Simply put: Marchionne’s competencies were not as desperately needed at Ferrari as elsewhere. The new CEO Louis C. Camilleri inherits a well-positioned and highly profitable business. Sure, Marchionne excelled as a pragmatic manager. Yet Camilleri has proven his abilities as a manager during his career at Phillip Morris international (PM). Notably Apple (AAPL) reached its peak (to date that is, obviously) after Steve Jobs. In this analogy Marchionne would have played the Jobs-like role certainly at FCA. At Ferrari, however, his role would rather equal the role of Tim Cook at Apple: the role of a pragmatic manager who is improving small yet important details, especially in terms of the financial side of the business.

Risks

Of course the risk remains of a shift in consumer demand away from Ferrari’s V12- and V8-engine supercars to more eco-friendly means of transportation (although I remain absolutely convinced that, as long as governments allow them, there will always be a market for combustion engine sports cars which never have primarily been a means of transportation but always objects of pure passion). Also, ever-stricter emission limitations could cause harm to the company’s perspective. One could even think of the risk of an earthquake damaging the Maranello-based factory, given the occasional seismic activity in the region. Yet all these factors remain unaffected of who is Ferrari’s CEO or chairman and they represent the same amount of risk regardless.

The greatest risk I see for a company like Ferrari is diluting the brand by either selling too many cars at too low prices or failing to keep up the level of product quality that high-end customers rightfully expect. I do, however, trust in the leadership's ability to take the appropriate steps to navigate those risks.

Takeaway and Outlook

For the reasons I have stated I remain convinced that Ferrari will continue to be an excellent business even without the late Sergio Marchionne. While the valuation remains high in terms of multiples at the current level, I do not consider it overvalued for a strong brand with excellent financials as Ferrari. Investors, I suggest, should direct their attention especially onto the profit margin and its development. I would, furthermore, suggest to keep in mind that even if the company will reach a natural boundary to further growth in terms of shipping, it will continue being a highly efficient cash machine. As such it would be capable of distributing profits to its owners when no longer needed to improve the company by reducing debt or furthering growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RACE, AAPL, BMWYY, LVMHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.